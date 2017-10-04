Daily Dose: Hurry for Murray

Wednesday, October 4, 2017

It was another difficult week in the National Football League, and another series of big-name players went down to injury. Fantasy owners are used to the landmines, but it seems the first four weeks of the season have had a few more injuries than usual. This past Sunday it was a pair of signal callers taking a beating, as Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota were forced out of action. Meanwhile in the NFC North, the injuries are stacking up in the backfield.

Hurry To Grab Murray

It has been a bad past 72 hours for Twin Cities sports teams. On Sunday, the Vikings lost rookie sensation Dalvin Cook to a torn anterior cruciate ligament, and on Tuesday the Twins lost to the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card. It was an amazing season for the baseball team, but now it's time to focus on football, hockey and basketball in the Twin Cities.





With Cook laid up for the remainder of the season, it's time to spend that FAAB budget on Latavius Murray. While he admitted Tuesday that his ankle isn't quite 100 percent after offseason surgery, he is good enough to play and handle a heavy workload. He is the one to target in the Minnesota, not Jerick McKinnon, who will continue to be a complementary player. Murray, who is still just 27, has averaged 4.2 yards per carry in his career. He found the end zone 12 times on the ground last season and he is just two seasons removed from 1,066 yards and six scores.

The Vikings offense continues to move along without Sam Bradford, who remains on the shelf due to a knee injury. It's uncertain when he'll be able to return to game action, so Case Keenum will continue to hold down the fort until the brittle field general is able to return under center. Keenum, who remains a low-end QB2 in most fantasy formats, will at least have another weapon in his arsenal this weekend when the team travels to the Windy City for Monday Night Football.

Michael Floyd is eligible to return after completing his four-game suspension. While he might have a little rust to knock off after being away from the team, it might not take much for the veteran to vault past the likes of Laquon Treadwell, Jarius Wright and Stacy Coley to emerge as the No. 3 receiver behind starters Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen. For now, Floyd is simply worth monitoring in most fantasy formats. He wouldn't have much appeal with Keenum under center, Diggs and Thielen healthy, etc. However, if the picture changes soon and Bradford is able to return sooner than later, all receivers should see a bump in production and value.

Packing It In

The Green Bay Packers lost Ty Montgomery to cracked ribs last Thursday against the Chicago Bears, and Jamaal Williams was sidelined due to a knee ailment. That means there is plenty of uncertainty for the Packers' offense heading into Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys. Williams has said that he might be ready to play as soon as Sunday, but he and Montgomery are huge question marks. If one or both are sidelined it might mean Aaron Jones, Devante Mays and perhaps Aaron Ripkowski split the touches. If Williams can play and Montgomery cannot, he might be a decent streaming option to consider. He'll also be an attractive low-priced play in DFS against a Cowboys rush defense that was gouged by Todd Gurley last weekend.

The tailback situation isn't the only worry in Green Bay right now. Davante Adams was tattooed by Danny Levathan of the Bears last Thursday, a cheap shot that drew the ire of plenty. Oddly enough, Levathan had his suspension reduced Tuesday from two games to just one. Perhaps the reduction in penalty has something to do with the fact Adams is now trending up and he could possibly return Sunday against the Cowboys. He is still a huge question mark, so circle back around on Friday after the official injury report comes out before making a determination. If Adams is unable to go then his targets would fall to Randall Cobb, perhaps Geronimo Allison and Martellus Bennett. The team said this week that they want to get Bennett involved more.

Quick Hits: The New Orleans Saints placed Zach Strief on the Reserve/Injured list Tuesday due to a right knee injury in London last weekend. With Terron Armstead still battling a shoulder injury it appears Ryan Ramczyk will be thrust into a starting role at right tackle, a spot Strief has started since 2011. A lesser offensive line disturbs the fantasy appeal of Mark Ingram in the run game, and also means Drew Brees will have more pressure on him. … There is a Brandon Weeden sighting in Nashville. The former first-round pick of the Cleveland Browns has resurfaced in the Music City as insurance on Marcus Mariota's injured hamstring. Weeds would serve as the primary backup to journeyman Matt Cassel in Week 5 in Miami if Mariota is inactive. … Josh Gordon has not yet applied for reinstatement, and it's uncertain if and when that will happen. The good news for Gordon is that he is reportedly out of rehab and surrounding himself with good people, so it sounds like the receiver is trending in the right direction. However, it's still a long shot he'll be able to see game action in 2017. … The Los Angeles Chargers plan to get rookie Austin Ekeler more touches after he made the most of his opportunities in Week 4. Head coach Anthony Lynn liked what he saw from the rookie, but the game film from last Sunday might be a bit skewed considering Ekeler and the Bolts were working against a banged up Philadelphia defense. Still, he's a player worth watching in the coming weeks in the event he is able to pull into the No. 2 running back spot on the depth chart behind Melvin Gordon. … Rex Burkhead was listed as a limited participant in practice Tuesday. He might be able to give it a go in Thursday's game against the Buccaneers, but he'd likely be reprising his role as the No. 3 back behind the more productive Mike Gillislee and James White, meaning little fantasy appeal. ... We learned Derek Carr will be sidelined anywhere from two to six weeks due to his transverse process fracture, so it's E.J. Manuel time in Oaktown. That significantly downgrades the appeal of Amari Cooper, who has already been having issue with drops, and Michael Crabtree.