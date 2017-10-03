Week 4 NFC Targets/Touches

Tuesday, October 3, 2017

Targets and Touches will only have players’ six most recent games, regardless if they were active or on a bye. The data will be in descending order of games played. I also decided to add carries inside the five-yard line for running backs rather than just red zone carries. Carries inside the five is more valuable overall as the average touchdown rate over the last 10 years from within five yards is 39 percent, with a substantial drop from further out.

All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference. Cornerback data is sourced via Pro Football Focus. The NFC will be released on Tuesdays, while the AFC is published on Wednesday.

The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.

Note: This data will stick to fantasy relevant players.

Arizona Cardinals

Targets: Larry Fitzgerald (13, 6, 15, 7), Andre Ellington (3, 5, 8, 14), Jaron Brown (0, 11, 6, 12), J.J. Nelson (6, 7, 3, 4), Jermaine Gresham (4, 0, 9, 3), John Brown (9, 0, 0, 7), David Johnson (9, 0, 0, 0), Chris Johnson (0, 0, 2, 3), Kerwynn Williams (1, 0, 0, 1)

Carries: Chris Johnson (0, 11, 12, 13), Kerwynn Williams (5, 9, 1, 1), Andre Ellington (0, 2, 5, 5), David Johnson (11, 0, 0, 0), John Brown (1, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Targets: Larry Fitzgerald (3, 1, 4, 2), Jaron Brown (0, 2, 2, 1), Jermaine Gresham (2, 0, 2, 1), Andre Ellington (0, 1, 1, 2), J.J. Nelson (1, 2, 0, 0), John Brown (1, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Kerwynn Williams (1, 4, 0, 0), David Johnson (3, 0, 0, 0), Andre Ellington (0, 1, 0, 0)

Inside 5 Carries: David Johnson (1, 0, 0, 0), Kerwynn Williams (1, 0, 0, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Budda Baker Justin Bethel (5-94-2, 3-35-0, 3-76-1, 3-48-0), Patrick Peterson (1-6-1, 1-16-0, 1-0-0, 2-34-0), Tyrann Mathieu (6-74-0, 1-14-0, 2-66-0, 6-52-0)

Observations: With a lack of running game, Carson Palmer dropped back to pass 51 times (!!) Andre Ellington led the team with 14 targets, of Ellington’s 46 snaps, he spent 36 of them on a pass route. Since Week 2, Ellington leads running backs in pass routes (101), targets (26), and fifth in receiving yards. Jaron Brown saw 12 targets, but he played the third-fewest snaps behind Larry Fitzgerald (95 percent) and John Brown (95 percent.) With zero run-game, Ellington will make for an exceptional floor play in PPR leagues given he should see steady pass volume with the amount of dropbacks Palmer will have most weeks.

Atlanta Falcons

Targets: Julio Jones (5, 9, 12, 4), Mohamed Sanu (9, 6, 6, 3), Tevin Coleman (6, 2, 5, 6), Taylor Gabriel (4, 3, 6, 5), Austin Hooper (2, 2, 2, 7), Devonta Freeman (2, 2, 3, 2), Justin Hardy (0, 2, 0, 6)

Carries: Devonta Freeman (12, 19, 21, 18), Tevin Coleman (8, 6, 6, 9), Mohamed Sanu (0, 0, 0, 1), Taylor Gabriel (0, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Targets: Taylor Gabriel (2, 0, 0, 3), Austin Hooper (0, 1, 1, 2), Devonta Freeman (0, 1, 2, 0), Mohamed Sanu (0, 0, 2, 1), Julio Jones (0, 1, 1, 0), Tevin Coleman (0, 1, 0, 1), Justin Hardy (0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Devonta Freeman (2, 2, 6, 4), Tevin Coleman (0, 1, 0, 1), Mohamed Sanu (0, 0, 0, 1), Taylor Gabriel (0, 1, 0, 0)

Inside 5 Carries: Devonta Freeman (1, 2, 3, 2), Mohamed Sanu (0, 0, 0, 1), Tevin Coleman (0, 1, 0, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Brian Poole (7-41-0, 7-77-0, 8-109-0, 1-6-0), Desmond Trufant (3-43-1, 2-26-0, 3-20-0, 1-9-1), Robert Alford (4-44-0, 8-91-1, 3-45-0, 2-26-0)

Observations: Julio Jones left this game with a back injury, and Mohamed Sanu is expected to miss two-to-three weeks with a hamstring injury. In return, Justin Hardy played 77 percent of the snaps, and Taylor Gabriel saw 80 percent. Jones isn't supposed to miss any time; we likely don’t need to pay any attention to those Hardy or Gabriel for now. Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman continued their split with Freeman playing 65 percent of snaps, and 36 percent for Coleman. Although, the touches were a little more even since Coleman saw six targets in this game. However, Freeman got the two carries from inside the five-yard line.

Carolina Panthers

Targets: Christian McCaffrey (7, 5, 11, 6), Devin Funchess (2, 7, 10, 9), Kelvin Benjamin (5, 8, 2, 4), Ed Dickson (1, 3, 1, 4), Curtis Samuel (0, 3, 5, 0), Greg Olsen (4, 2, 0, 0), Jonathan Stewart (2, 1, 2, 1)

Carries: Jonathan Stewart (18, 15, 12, 14), Christian McCaffrey (13, 8, 4, 6), Curtis Samuel (0, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Targets: Devin Funchess (0, 1, 0, 3), Christian McCaffrey (0, 1, 1, 1), Kelvin Benjamin (0, 1, 1, 0), Jonathan Stewart (1, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Jonathan Stewart (2, 2, 2, 2), Christian McCaffrey (1, 2, 1, 1)

Inside 5 Carries: Jonathan Stewart (2, 2, 0, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Captain Munnerlyn (0, 2-21-0, 3-17-0, 2-51-0), Daryl Worley (5-46-0, 4-27-0, 3-22-2, 0), James Bradberry (4-42-0, 3-21-0, 3-77-1, 5-51-0)

Observations: Cam Newton attempted just 29 passes, but Devin Funchess had a team-high nine targets and found the end zone twice against the Patriots. Through four weeks, Christian McCaffrey still leads the Panthers with 24 percent target share, 22 receptions, 216 receiving yards, and two touchdowns. It's also worth noting that Funchess has 19 targets in two games without Greg Olsen in the lineup.

Chicago Bears

Targets: Tarik Cohen (12, 9, 4, 4), Zach Miller (6, 9, 3, 2), Deonte Thompson (2, 5, 2, 9), Kendall Wright (4, 10, 0, 4), Josh Bellamy (4, 7, 0, 6), Jordan Howard (5, 1, 5, 4), Markus Wheaton (0, 0, 2, 3), Kevin White (4, 0, 0, 0), Benny Cunningham (0, 0, 3, 0)

Carries: Jordan Howard (13, 9, 23, 18), Tarik Cohen (5, 7, 12, 6), Benny Cunningham (0, 0, 0, 5)

RZ Targets: Kendall Wright (0, 4, 0, 1), Tarik Cohen (1, 2, 0, 2), Deonte Thompson (0, 2, 0, 2), Zach Miller (2, 2, 0, 0), Josh Bellamy (1, 0, 0, 1), Jordan Howard (1, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Jordan Howard (2, 0, 5, 1), Tarik Cohen (1, 0, 0, 1)

Inside 5 Carries: Jordan Howard (1, 0, 2, 1)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Bryce Callahan (2-10-0, 1-8-0, 3-21-0, 1-2-1), Kyle Fuller (4-39-0, 4-42-0, 7-82-0, 3-57-0), Marcus Cooper Sr. (2-33-0, 4-36-1, 1-10-0, 3-65-1), Prince Amukamara (0, 0, 1-7-1, 1-8-1)

Observations: The Bears’ offense was a fantasy wasteland on Thursday night against the Packers. Nobody had more than five receptions or saw more than 51 receiving yards. They’ve looked incredibly flat with Mike Glennon behind center, and they finally decided to name Mitch Trubisky as the Week 5 starter. Trubisky completed 36-of-53 preseason passes for 364 yards and three touchdowns.

Dallas Cowboys

Targets: Dez Bryant (9, 16, 2, 13), Jason Witten (9, 13, 4, 2), Terrance Williams (7, 5, 4, 6), Cole Beasley (5, 8, 1, 6), Ezekiel Elliott (5, 5, 4, 5), Brice Butler (3, 2, 2, 2)

Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (24, 9, 22, 21), Alfred Morris (4, 0, 0, 2)

RZ Targets: Dez Bryant (3, 3, 1, 0), Jason Witten (1, 3, 0, 1), Ezekiel Elliott (1, 0, 0, 1), Brice Butler (0, 0, 0, 1), Cole Beasley (0, 1, 0, 0), Terrance Williams (0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (2, 1, 2, 5), Alfred Morris (2, 0, 0, 1)

Inside 5 Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (0, 1, 0, 3)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Anthony Brown (1-6-0, 7-62-1, 3-48-2, 2-15-0), Jourdan Lewis (0, 3-22-1, 5-33-0, 1-19-0), Orlando Scandrick (1-12-0, 0, 3-67-0, 3-19-1)

Observations: Dez Bryant led the Cowboys with 36 percent of their target share. He also led Dallas in receptions (five) and receiving yards (98), but his stat line disappointed as he failed to find the end zone. He’ll look to rebound against a Green Bay defense next week that ranks in the bottom-10 in passing yards allowed and has already surrendered 10 passing touchdowns — tied for the second-highest mark in the league.

Detroit Lions

Targets: Golden Tate (12, 4, 11, 5), Theo Riddick (7, 3, 9, 2), Eric Ebron (3, 5, 7, 4), Marvin Jones (2, 5, 6, 5), Kenny Golladay (7, 3, 5, 0), T.J. Jones (4, 0, 3, 5), Ameer Abdullah (4, 0, 3, 4)

Carries: Ameer Abdullah (15, 17, 14, 20), Theo Riddick (1, 9, 0, 4), Dwayne Washington (6, 3, 0, 0), Zach Zenner (0, 0, 3, 3), Golden Tate (2, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Targets: Golden Tate (1, 0, 2, 1), Eric Ebron (0, 1, 2, 0), Kenny Golladay (1, 0, 2, 0), Ameer Abdullah (0, 0, 1, 1), T.J. Jones (0, 0, 0, 2), Theo Riddick (1, 0, 1, 0), Marvin Jones (1, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Ameer Abdullah (4, 0, 0, 2), Dwayne Washington (2, 2, 0, 0), Theo Riddick (0, 0, 0, 1), Zach Zenner (0, 0, 1, 0)

Inside 5 Carries: Ameer Abdullah (1, 0, 0, 1)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Darius Slay (2-9-0, 5-55-0, 7-68-0, 2-43-0), DJ Hayden (4-74-0, 0, 2-23-0, 2-20-0), Nevin Lawson (5-57-0, 2-25-0, 3-27-0, 1-24-0), Quandre Diggs (1-4-0, 4-31-0, 2-44-2, 1-6-0)

Observations: Eric Ebron played just 44 percent of the snaps in Week 4, and hauled in just two receptions for 27 yards. He’s now been under five fantasy points in three of his four starts this season. Ameer Abdullah continues to see steady carries, with 14 or more in every game. Detroit only ran three plays inside the five-yard line, but it was nice to see Abdullah receive the lone carry from in close and punch it in for a score. He’s now broke 85 yards rushing in two of his last three games.

Green Bay Packers

Targets: Davante Adams (7, 10, 6, 5), Martellus Bennett (6, 11, 4, 7), Randall Cobb (13, 9, 0, 4), Jordy Nelson (8, 0, 9, 7), Ty Montgomery (4, 7, 12, 0), Geronimo Allison (0, 5, 8, 0), Jamaal Williams (0, 1, 0, 1)

Carries: Ty Montgomery (19, 10, 12, 5), Aaron Jones (0, 0, 0, 13), Jamaal Williams (2, 2, 1, 4), Randall Cobb (0, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Targets: Davante Adams (0, 1, 3, 3), Jordy Nelson (0, 0, 4, 2), Martellus Bennett (0, 0, 0, 3), Randall Cobb (0, 2, 0, 1), Ty Montgomery (0, 1, 2, 0)

RZ Carries: Ty Montgomery (1, 1, 5, 0), Aaron Jones (0, 0, 0, 4), Jamaal Williams (0, 1, 0, 1)

Inside 5 Carries: Ty Montgomery (0, 1, 3, 0), Aaron Jones (0, 0, 0, 1), Jamaal Williams (0, 0, 0, 1)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Damarious Randall (4-59-0, 4-87-0, 3-20-0, 2-7-1), Kevin King (0, 1-12-0, 6-96-0, 3-36-0), Morgan Burnett (0, 0, 0, 1-14-0)

Observations: Jamaal Williams is expected to miss time with a sprained knee, and Ty Montgomery is considered day-to-day with a rib injury. For now, Aaron Jones is expected to be the Week 5 starter for the Packers against the Cowboys. After a grueling hit to the head, Davante Adams’ status is also up in the air. If he were to miss, Geronimo Allison would be in line as a waiver wire candidate. All of these situations will be worth monitoring this week.





Los Angeles Rams

Targets: Todd Gurley (6, 4, 7, 8), Robert Woods (5, 4, 7, 6), Cooper Kupp (6, 6, 2, 7), Sammy Watkins (5, 2, 7, 2), Tyler Higbee (3, 1, 3, 6), Gerald Everett (1, 3, 0, 3), Tavon Austin (1, 3, 0, 2), Malcolm Brown (0, 1, 0, 1)

Carries: Todd Gurley (19, 16, 28, 23), Tavon Austin (2, 2, 3, 6), Malcolm Brown (7, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Targets: Cooper Kupp (1, 1, 1, 2), Todd Gurley (0, 1, 2, 1), Robert Woods (0, 0, 1, 2), Gerald Everett (0, 0, 0, 2), Sammy Watkins (0, 0, 2, 0), Malcolm Brown (0, 1, 0, 0), Tavon Austin (0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Todd Gurley (2, 3, 8, 3), Malcolm Brown (3, 0, 0, 0), Tavon Austin (0, 0, 3, 0)

Inside 5 Carries: Todd Gurley (1, 2, 6, 0), Malcolm Brown (1, 0, 0, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Kayvon Webster (1-32-0, 0, 0, 6-46-1), Nickell Robey-Coleman (1-1-0, 4-48-0, 2-56-0, 2-5-0), Trumaine Johnson (2-25-0, 1-16-0, 6-139-0, 4-80-0)

Observations: Todd Gurley’s massive workload continues as he saw 46 percent of the Rams’ offensive looks this week. He led them targets (eight), receptions (seven), and receiving yards (94), to go along with his 23 carries and 121 rushing yards. Gurley is now averaging 149 total yards per game and has seven of the Rams’ 12 offensive touchdowns. In a game where Jared Goff threw 36 passes, Sammy Watkins saw just two targets. With Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, and Gurley all being involved in the passing game, this group will be hard to predict overall with the exception of Gurley.

Minnesota Vikings

Targets: Adam Thielen (10, 6, 8, 8), Stefon Diggs (8, 6, 11, 7), Dalvin Cook (5, 3, 5, 3), Kyle Rudolph (3, 6, 2, 4), Jerick McKinnon (3, 5, 2, 2), Latavius Murray (0, 0, 0, 2)

Carries: Dalvin Cook (22, 12, 27, 13), Latavius Murray (2, 3, 2, 7), Jerick McKinnon (3, 3, 2, 2), Stefon Diggs (1, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Targets: Stefon Diggs (3, 0, 2, 0), Adam Thielen (2, 0, 1, 1), Dalvin Cook (2, 0, 1, 0), Kyle Rudolph (2, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Dalvin Cook (2, 0, 6, 2), Latavius Murray (1, 0, 0, 2), Jerick McKinnon (1, 0, 0, 0)

Inside 5 Carries: Dalvin Cook (0, 0, 2, 1), Latavius Murray (0, 0, 0, 1)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Mackensie Alexander (1-12-0, 2-14-0, 4-44-0, 3-32-0), Terence Newman (3-42-0, 2-35-1, 5-42-1, 0), Trae Waynes (8-90-1, 2-60-0, 5-70-0, 4-43-0), Xavier Rhodes (3-32-0, 4-54-0, 4-36-0, 2-42-0)

Observations: It was tough to watch Dalvin Cook go down and tear his ACL in Week 4. Jerick McKinnon and Latavius Murray are set to pick up the backfield work, but Murray admitted his ankle still isn’t 100 percent healthy. This committee won’t overwhelm anyone, but they will be worth an add off the waiver wire.

New Orleans Saints

Targets: Michael Thomas (8, 10, 8, 11), Alvin Kamara (6, 7, 5, 10), Mark Ingram (5, 5, 4, 8), Ted Ginn (5, 6, 3, 2), Coby Fleener (6, 4, 1, 4), Brandon Coleman (3, 6, 1, 1), Adrian Peterson (1, 0, 2, 0)

Carries: Mark Ingram (6, 8, 14, 14), Adrian Peterson (6, 8, 9, 4), Alvin Kamara (7, 1, 2, 5), Ted Ginn (1, 0, 1, 1)

RZ Targets: Alvin Kamara (2, 0, 0, 4), Michael Thomas (0, 2, 2, 1), Coby Fleener (3, 1, 0, 0), Brandon Coleman (1, 1, 1, 0), Ted Ginn (1, 2, 0, 0), Mark Ingram (0, 1, 1, 0), Adrian Peterson (1, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Mark Ingram (2, 1, 1, 1), Alvin Kamara (2, 0, 0, 2), Adrian Peterson (1, 1, 1, 0), Ted Ginn (1, 0, 1, 0)

Inside 5 Carries: Mark Ingram (2, 0, 1, 0), Adrian Peterson (0, 0, 1, 0), Alvin Kamara (1, 0, 0, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): De'Vante Harris (4-50-1, 2-60-0, 1-7-0, 0), Ken Crawley (0, 0, 4-30-0, 4-36-0), Marshon Lattimore (2-33-0, 3-25-0, 0, 3-18-0), P.J. Williams (4-95-0, 6-87-1, 3-29-0, 0)

Observations: Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas combined for 51 percent of the target share for the Saints against the Dolphins. Kamara hauled in all 10 of his targets for 71 yards and a score. He received just five rushing attempts (15 for the season), but he has been used steadily in the passing game with 31 targets over the last four weeks.

New York Giants

Targets: Odell Beckham (0, 5, 13, 15), Brandon Marshall (4, 5, 11, 10), Evan Engram (5, 7, 7, 11), Sterling Shepard (8, 4, 10, 5), Shane Vereen (10, 3, 2, 2), Paul Perkins (3, 2, 2, 2), Roger Lewis (6, 2, 1, 0), Orleans Darkwa (1, 1, 1, 0), Wayne Gallman (0, 0, 0, 2)

Carries: Paul Perkins (7, 7, 9, 9), Orleans Darkwa (3, 3, 7, 0), Shane Vereen (0, 6, 1, 5), Wayne Gallman (0, 0, 0, 11), Sterling Shepard (1, 2, 0, 0)

RZ Targets: Sterling Shepard (1, 1, 4, 0), Odell Beckham (0, 0, 3, 1), Brandon Marshall (0, 1, 0, 1), Evan Engram (0, 2, 0, 0), Wayne Gallman (0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Wayne Gallman (0, 0, 0, 6), Paul Perkins (2, 0, 2, 0), Shane Vereen (0, 1, 0, 2), Orleans Darkwa (0, 0, 2, 0)

Inside 5 Carries: Wayne Gallman (0, 0, 0, 2), Orleans Darkwa (0, 0, 1, 0), Paul Perkins (1, 0, 0, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (2-21-0, 3-13-0, 2-11-0, 4-52-0), Eli Apple (8-99-1, 4-44-1, 5-53-1, 4-38-1), Janoris Jenkins (2-43-0, 0, 4-38-0, 3-27-0)

Observations: Evan Engram continues to be a steady weapon in this offense, which is rare for a rookie tight end to do. He leads all tight ends with 147 pass routes, trails only Zach Ertz in targets 32:28, and ranks fifth in receiving yards among tight ends (200.) With Paul Perkins dealing with a bone bruise, Wayne Gallman came in and saw 11 carries for 42 yards and caught both of his targets (one of them for a touchdown.) Gallman should be a popular waiver wire add this week.

Philadelphia Eagles

Targets: Zach Ertz (8, 10, 10, 8), Alshon Jeffery (7, 13, 8, 6), Torrey Smith (3, 8, 5, 3), Nelson Agholor (8, 3, 3, 4), Wendell Smallwood (1, 2, 2, 6), LeGarrette Blount (1, 1, 0, 1),

Carries: LeGarrette Blount (14, 0, 12, 16), Wendell Smallwood (4, 3, 12, 10), Corey Clement (0, 0, 6, 10)

RZ Targets: Nelson Agholor (1, 1, 1, 1), Alshon Jeffery (0, 2, 0, 1), Zach Ertz (0, 1, 2, 0), LeGarrette Blount (1, 1, 0, 0), Torrey Smith (0, 1, 0, 0), Wendell Smallwood (0, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: LeGarrette Blount (2, 0, 3, 3), Corey Clement (0, 0, 1, 1), Wendell Smallwood (0, 0, 1, 1)

Inside 5 Carries: LeGarrette Blount (1, 0, 3, 3), Corey Clement (0, 0, 0, 1), Wendell Smallwood (0, 0, 0, 1)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Jalen Mills (10-108-0, 5-63-0, 12-85-2, 4-38-0), Jaylen Watkins (2-30-0, 2-26-0, 0, 0), Patrick Robinson (2-11-0, 1-10-0, 5-103-1, 1-20-0), Rasul Douglas (0, 4-22-0, 7-59-0, 4-141-1)

Observations: With Darren Sproles out for the season, the running back snaps played out about how we anticipated. Wendell Smallwood led them with 44 percent of the snaps, with LeGarrette Blount seeing 33 percent, and Corey Clement rounded it out with 24 percent. Blount led the running backs with 16 carries for 136 yards, but Smallwood saw the same amount of looks as he saw 10 carries, along with six targets as they used him as the change-of-pace back. The Eagles had five carries inside the five-yard line, Blount saw three of the five, while Clement and Smallwood each saw one. Smallwood should be a fine weekly start in PPR leagues.

San Francisco 49ers

Targets: Pierre Garcon (10, 5, 10, 8), Carlos Hyde (6, 6, 4, 6), Marquise Goodwin (6, 6, 5, 2), Trent Taylor (1, 4, 4, 10), Aldrick Robinson (2, 0, 4, 12), George Kittle (6, 2, 3, 3), Matt Breida (0, 2, 4, 3)

Carries: Carlos Hyde (9, 15, 25, 16), Matt Breida (4, 4, 3, 9)

RZ Targets: Carlos Hyde (2, 0, 1, 1), Marquise Goodwin (1, 1, 2, 0), Pierre Garcon (0, 2, 1, 1)

RZ Carries: Carlos Hyde (1, 1, 12, 3), Matt Breida (0, 0, 0, 1)

Inside 5 Carries: Carlos Hyde (1, 0, 7, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Dontae Johnson (2-56-1, 3-27-0, 3-56-1, 5-87-0), K'Waun Williams (0, 7-69-0, 6-63-0, 11-90-0), Rashard Robinson (1-25-0, 5-46-1, 3-66-0, 5-62-1)

Observations: Carlos Hyde came into this game as a game-time decision, but he still played 69 percent of the snaps and saw his usual workload with 22 touches. Matt Breida saw a little more work as he had his highest snap percentage at 31 percent. Hyde already has 21 targets this season through four games; he had 32 targets all of the last year.

Seattle Seahawks

Targets: Doug Baldwin (4, 9, 15, 3), Jimmy Graham (7, 2, 11, 6), Paul Richardson (7, 5, 7, 3), Tyler Lockett (3, 9, 3, 5), C.J. Prosise (0, 6, 5, 0), Chris Carson (1, 2, 2, 3), J.D. McKissic (0, 0, 0, 1)

Carries: Chris Carson (6, 20, 11, 12), Eddie Lacy (5, 0, 0, 11), C.J. Prosise (4, 0, 4, 0), Thomas Rawls (0, 5, 0, 0), J.D. McKissic (0, 0, 0, 4), Tyler Lockett (0, 0, 0, 2), Doug Baldwin (1, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Targets: Doug Baldwin (0, 2, 2, 0), Jimmy Graham (1, 0, 2, 1), Paul Richardson (1, 1, 2, 0), Tyler Lockett (2, 1, 0, 0), Chris Carson (0, 1, 1, 0), C.J. Prosise (0, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Chris Carson (1, 1, 0, 0), Thomas Rawls (0, 2, 0, 0), C.J. Prosise (0, 0, 1, 0), Eddie Lacy (1, 0, 0, 0), J.D. McKissic (0, 0, 0, 1)

Inside 5 Carries: Chris Carson (1, 0, 0, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Jeremy Lane (1-14-0, 3-23-0, 3-27-0, 0), Justin Coleman (4-43-0, 0, 0, 2-19-0), Richard Sherman (2-16-0, 4-38-0, 2-22-0, 0), Shaquill Griffin (6-52-0, 1-5-0, 3-27-0, 4-41-1)

Observations: It sounds like Chris Carson broke his ankle in the Seahawks’ Week 4 win over the Colts, which leaves us with a backfield they may be tough to decipher. Eddie Lacy saw the majority of the work with Carson out, but Thomas Rawls was a healthy scratch, and C.J. Prosise was also inactive. Both are expected to beactive in Week 5, wich leaves them with four active running backs. In a recent interview, Pete Carroll suggested that Rawls may step in to be the lead back.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Targets: Mike Evans (0, 9, 12, 11), Adam Humphries (0, 3, 10, 7), DeSean Jackson (0, 7, 7, 6), Cameron Brate (0, 3, 4, 6), O.J. Howard (0, 3, 1, 4), Charles Sims (0, 3, 1, 1), Jacquizz Rodgers (0, 0, 0, 3)





Carries: Jacquizz Rodgers (0, 19, 5, 16), Peyton Barber (0, 10, 0, 2), Charles Sims (0, 2, 2, 1)





RZ Targets: Mike Evans (0, 2, 0, 3), Cameron Brate (0, 0, 1, 2), Adam Humphries (0, 1, 0, 0), Charles Sims (0, 1, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Jacquizz Rodgers (0, 7, 0, 1), Peyton Barber (0, 1, 0, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Jacquizz Rodgers (0, 1, 0, 1)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Brent Grimes (0, 7-92-0, 0, 3-20-0), Robert McClain (0, 6-61-1, 2-26-0, 5-65-0), Ryan Smith (0, 2-23-0, 5-118-2, 0), Vernon Hargreaves (0, 4-43-0, 6-120-1, 8-97-0)







Observations: The Buccaneers' tight end situation is interesting as their workload is relatively similar. O.J. Howard is out-snapping Cameron Brate - 122:99 this season, but Brate is running more pass routes than Howard -- 65:44, and out-targeting him 13:8. They each scored a touchdown this game, but their floors will remain low on a weekly basis as they will tend to cannibalize each other. Jacquizz Rodgers saw 16 carries in this game, but Doug Martin returns from suspension this week.

Washington Redskins

Targets: Terrelle Pryor (11, 4, 4, 5), Chris Thompson (5, 7, 7, 2), Jamison Crowder (7, 5, 6, 1), Jordan Reed (8, 6, 0, 5), Ryan Grant (6, 2, 4, 3), Vernon Davis (1, 1, 5, 3), Josh Doctson (0, 1, 2, 3), Rob Kelley (1, 0, 0, 1), Samaje Perine (0, 1, 1, 0)





Carries: Samaje Perine (0, 21, 19, 6), Rob Kelley (10, 12, 0, 7), Chris Thompson (3, 3, 8, 6), Mack Brown (0, 0, 6, 0)





RZ Targets: Jamison Crowder (2, 0, 2, 0), Ryan Grant (1, 1, 0, 1), Terrelle Pryor (2, 0, 0, 0), Chris Thompson (0, 1, 0, 0), Jordan Reed (1, 0, 0, 0), Josh Doctson (0, 1, 0, 0), Vernon Davis (0, 0, 1, 0)





RZ Carries: Samaje Perine (0, 5, 2, 1), Rob Kelley (0, 2, 0, 2), Chris Thompson (0, 1, 2, 0), Mack Brown (0, 0, 1, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Rob Kelley (0, 0, 0, 1)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Bashaud Breeland (2-31-0, 1-2-0, 2-16-0, 7-67-1), Josh Norman (2-25-0, 2-36-0, 1-7-0, 1-21-0), Kendall Fuller (4-24-0, 4-29-0, 2-17-0, 2-32-0), Quinton Dunbar (0, 0, 0, 3-14-0)





Observations: Jamison Crowder played the second-most snaps among the Redskins wide receivers, but he was targeted just a single time. That said, Kirk Cousins only threw the ball 27 times. Crowder has now had five or fewer targets in half of his games this season. I wouldn’t have an issue dropping Crowder at this point.





