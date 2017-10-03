Waiver Wire: Week 5

A rash of injuries over the weekend including a couple season-enders sets this week up as a big one on the wire. Dalvin Cook’s and Chris Carson’s season-ending injuries – likely in Carson’s case – and Derek Carr’s transverse process fracture are the most notable from a fantasy perspective, but Ty Montgomery, Marcus Mariota, Davante Adams, Jack Doyle, Mohamed Sanu, and Paul Perkins all could miss time. Julio Jones also picked up a hip injury, although the bye week should give him time to heal, and Jordan Matthews is expected to miss a month after undergoing thumb surgery. All of it makes for a hectic and competitive week on the wire.
As a reminder, the drop list consists of players who are no longer must-owns, recommended adds are available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, the watch list consists of players who are worthy of a roster spot if possible, and deep cuts are players owned in five percent or fewer of Yahoo leagues.
Three steps to fantasy football glory. Buy the Rotoworld Season Pass, stay up to date on all the breaking news at the Rotoworld News Page, and follow @Rotoworld_FB and @RMSummerlin on Twitter. Championship.
The Drop List
QB: Trevor Siemian
RB: Theo Riddick, Terrance West
WR: Jordan Matthews, Ted Ginn
TE: Coby Fleener
I underestimated just how bad the Patriots’ defense was when saying Cam Newton was a potential drop last week, but I still do not think I would have had the guts to play him after such a bad start to the season. That remains true this week in Detroit against a defense which has started the season strong, but at least there are signs of life. Adrian Peterson remains a strong cut candidate, but he was discussed last week. Riddick needs to be held in PPR formats, but he played just 18 snaps Week 4 and has yet to top 38 total yards this season. West was not producing and has likely lost his spot to Alex Collins, although there is a chance Collins fumbles the job back to him. Matthews was coming on before the injury, but he is not good enough to use a bench spot on in shallow leagues with the byes here. The Saints are on bye this week, and Willie Snead will likely be back in Week 6. That puts a damper on the already depressed fantasy values of Ginn and Fleener.
Editor's Note: Get our 2017 Season Pass for FREE with your first deposit on FanDuel and dominate your leagues! Claim now.
Quarterbacks
1. Deshaun Watson
2. Andy Dalton
3. Tyrod Taylor
Running Backs
1. Latavius Murray
2. Wayne Gallman
3. Alvin Kamara
4. Alex Collins
5. Thomas Rawls
6. Eddie Lacy
7. D’Onta Foreman
8. Elijah McGuire
9. Aaron Jones
10. Jerick McKinnon
11. C.J. Prosise
12. Andre Ellington
Wide Receivers
1. Will Fuller
2. Devin Funchess
3. Jaron Brown
4. John Brown
5. Cooper Kupp
6. JuJu Smith-Schuster
7. Adam Humphries
8. Geronimo Allison
Tight Ends
1. Evan Engram
2. Austin Seferian-Jenkins
3. Cameron Brate
4. Jesse James
5. Ben Watson
Defense/Special Teams
1. Philadelphia Eagles
2. Oakland Raiders
3. New York Jets
Looking Ahead: Atlanta Falcons
Kickers
1. Greg Zuerlein
2. Robbie Gould
3. Graham Gano
Looking Ahead: Will Lutz
QUARTERBACKS
1. Deshaun Watson, Texans – Owned in 33 percent of Yahoo leagues
It is very fair to say Watson has yet to perform well against a good defense, but the current QB6 is simply playing too well to sit even against a tough Chiefs defense. It helps the game is in Houston and, as discussed last week, Watson can save his fantasy day on the ground. Watson will be a great option in Week 6 against the Browns, so he is a priority add for fantasy players looking ahead.
2. Andy Dalton, Bengals – Owned in 46 percent of Yahoo leagues
While the matchups have been good, new OC Bill Lazor’s approach does seem to have Dalton playing better. His average depth of target has fallen almost 2.5 yards in the last two weeks, and he is throwing the ball almost a quarter of a second quicker according to Pro Football Focus. The test this week against a quietly stout Buffalo pass defense will be tougher, but Dalton is still a streaming option in a thin week at the position.
3. Tyrod Taylor, Bills – Owned in 45 percent of Yahoo leagues
Like Dalton, Taylor would not be an exciting option in a stronger week. He is on the road, where he has traditionally been a worse fantasy option, against a tough defense without Jordan Matthews. That said, he is as good a weekly bet for 15 points as any streaming option, and his legs can save any fantasy day.
Watch List: Josh McCown has played surprisingly well this season and gets a great matchup against the Browns. Even though I was not brave enough to put him on the list, he is an option…Brian Hoyer has played four games this season and failed to register a touchdown in three of them. The matchup is great, but streaming him requires quite a leap of faith…It is impossible to put Jay Cutler on the list after a shutout and a game they probably should have been shut out, but the Titans have given up the second-most points to quarterbacks, and the Dolphins are finally getting to play a home game. At worst, Cutler will be a good tournament option in DFS…Jared Goff has started well and finally attempted more than 30 passes, but not well enough to like him against the Seahawks, even at home…DeShone Kizer is in a decent spot, but he is not playing well enough right now to use even in the best matchups, especially since he could be at risk for an in-game benching…Joe Flacco has a good matchup, but there is no way to trust him right now…As always, Sam Bradford will be an option if he plays, although that does not seem particularly likely after he was ruled out early last week…Mitchell Trubisky should develop into a streamable option in good matchups, but his opening slate (Vikings, Ravens, Panthers) is tough. Perhaps he will be usable Week 8 against the Saints…E.J. Manuel is going to get some starts, but that is a dangerous train to jump on even with the Ravens struggling on defense the last two weeks.
A rash of injuries over the weekend including a couple season-enders sets this week up as a big one on the wire. Dalvin Cook’s and Chris Carson’s season-ending injuries – likely in Carson’s case – and Derek Carr’s transverse process fracture are the most notable from a fantasy perspective, but Ty Montgomery, Marcus Mariota, Davante Adams, Jack Doyle, Mohamed Sanu, and Paul Perkins all could miss time. Julio Jones also picked up a hip injury, although the bye week should give him time to heal, and Jordan Matthews is expected to miss a month after undergoing thumb surgery. All of it makes for a hectic and competitive week on the wire.
As a reminder, the drop list consists of players who are no longer must-owns, recommended adds are available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, the watch list consists of players who are worthy of a roster spot if possible, and deep cuts are players owned in five percent or fewer of Yahoo leagues.
Three steps to fantasy football glory. Buy the Rotoworld Season Pass, stay up to date on all the breaking news at the Rotoworld News Page, and follow @Rotoworld_FB and @RMSummerlin on Twitter. Championship.
The Drop List
QB: Trevor Siemian
RB: Theo Riddick, Terrance West
WR: Jordan Matthews, Ted Ginn
TE: Coby Fleener
I underestimated just how bad the Patriots’ defense was when saying Cam Newton was a potential drop last week, but I still do not think I would have had the guts to play him after such a bad start to the season. That remains true this week in Detroit against a defense which has started the season strong, but at least there are signs of life. Adrian Peterson remains a strong cut candidate, but he was discussed last week. Riddick needs to be held in PPR formats, but he played just 18 snaps Week 4 and has yet to top 38 total yards this season. West was not producing and has likely lost his spot to Alex Collins, although there is a chance Collins fumbles the job back to him. Matthews was coming on before the injury, but he is not good enough to use a bench spot on in shallow leagues with the byes here. The Saints are on bye this week, and Willie Snead will likely be back in Week 6. That puts a damper on the already depressed fantasy values of Ginn and Fleener.
Editor's Note: Get our 2017 Season Pass for FREE with your first deposit on FanDuel and dominate your leagues! Claim now.
Quarterbacks
1. Deshaun Watson
2. Andy Dalton
3. Tyrod Taylor
Running Backs
1. Latavius Murray
2. Wayne Gallman
3. Alvin Kamara
4. Alex Collins
5. Thomas Rawls
6. Eddie Lacy
7. D’Onta Foreman
8. Elijah McGuire
9. Aaron Jones
10. Jerick McKinnon
11. C.J. Prosise
12. Andre Ellington
Wide Receivers
1. Will Fuller
2. Devin Funchess
3. Jaron Brown
4. John Brown
5. Cooper Kupp
6. JuJu Smith-Schuster
7. Adam Humphries
8. Geronimo Allison
Tight Ends
1. Evan Engram
2. Austin Seferian-Jenkins
3. Cameron Brate
4. Jesse James
5. Ben Watson
Defense/Special Teams
1. Philadelphia Eagles
2. Oakland Raiders
3. New York Jets
Looking Ahead: Atlanta Falcons
Kickers
1. Greg Zuerlein
2. Robbie Gould
3. Graham Gano
Looking Ahead: Will Lutz
QUARTERBACKS
1. Deshaun Watson, Texans – Owned in 33 percent of Yahoo leagues
It is very fair to say Watson has yet to perform well against a good defense, but the current QB6 is simply playing too well to sit even against a tough Chiefs defense. It helps the game is in Houston and, as discussed last week, Watson can save his fantasy day on the ground. Watson will be a great option in Week 6 against the Browns, so he is a priority add for fantasy players looking ahead.
2. Andy Dalton, Bengals – Owned in 46 percent of Yahoo leagues
While the matchups have been good, new OC Bill Lazor’s approach does seem to have Dalton playing better. His average depth of target has fallen almost 2.5 yards in the last two weeks, and he is throwing the ball almost a quarter of a second quicker according to Pro Football Focus. The test this week against a quietly stout Buffalo pass defense will be tougher, but Dalton is still a streaming option in a thin week at the position.
3. Tyrod Taylor, Bills – Owned in 45 percent of Yahoo leagues
Like Dalton, Taylor would not be an exciting option in a stronger week. He is on the road, where he has traditionally been a worse fantasy option, against a tough defense without Jordan Matthews. That said, he is as good a weekly bet for 15 points as any streaming option, and his legs can save any fantasy day.
Watch List: Josh McCown has played surprisingly well this season and gets a great matchup against the Browns. Even though I was not brave enough to put him on the list, he is an option…Brian Hoyer has played four games this season and failed to register a touchdown in three of them. The matchup is great, but streaming him requires quite a leap of faith…It is impossible to put Jay Cutler on the list after a shutout and a game they probably should have been shut out, but the Titans have given up the second-most points to quarterbacks, and the Dolphins are finally getting to play a home game. At worst, Cutler will be a good tournament option in DFS…Jared Goff has started well and finally attempted more than 30 passes, but not well enough to like him against the Seahawks, even at home…DeShone Kizer is in a decent spot, but he is not playing well enough right now to use even in the best matchups, especially since he could be at risk for an in-game benching…Joe Flacco has a good matchup, but there is no way to trust him right now…As always, Sam Bradford will be an option if he plays, although that does not seem particularly likely after he was ruled out early last week…Mitchell Trubisky should develop into a streamable option in good matchups, but his opening slate (Vikings, Ravens, Panthers) is tough. Perhaps he will be usable Week 8 against the Saints…E.J. Manuel is going to get some starts, but that is a dangerous train to jump on even with the Ravens struggling on defense the last two weeks.
~RUNNING BACKS
1. Latavius Murray, Vikings – Owned in 16 percent of Yahoo leagues
It is an extremely muddled week at running back, but Murray is the clear No. 1 option. Including penalties, the Vikings ran 26 plays following Dalvin Cook’s injury. Murray was in on 19 with Jerick McKinnon in on just six. McKinnon did pick up an ankle injury in the fourth quarter, but Murray was clearly the lead back before that point, and McKinnon missed at most a couple plays because of the issue. Murray is not going to produce like Cook because he is nowhere near as good, but he should return low-end RB2 value in an offense which should be above-average if the quarterback situation cooperates. He is worth the No. 1 waiver claim and upwards of 30 percent of FAAB budgets – perhaps even more for desperate Cook owners.
Recommendation: Should be owned in every league
2. Wayne Gallman, Giants – Owned in 3 percent of Yahoo leagues
There is certainly an argument for others to be second on this last as Gallman comes with some concerns despite a quality showing down the stretch in Week 4. First, Paul Perkins’ injury does not appear to be serious, Orleans Darkwa is on the way back, and Shane Vereen will likely remain a factor. None of that should matter after Gallman showed better than any Giants back has in a while, but this is the same coaching staff which continued to send Perkins out there despite better options available on the bench. Secondly, the running game has not been good this year, and even a strong performance from Gallman resulted in just 3.8 yards per attempt. Gallman should retain the lead job and should return RB3/FLEX value, but he does come with risk.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 10-team leagues
3. Alvin Kamara, Saints – Owned in 45 percent of Yahoo leagues
Kamara may not have the same opportunity upside as the people around him on this list, but there is no better combination of talent and offense available on the wire. The real question for Kamara moving forward is touches. He got the looks against Miami in London, and he turned 15 touches into 96 total yards and a touchdown. He saw 13 touches in Week 1, however, only for his role to shrink the next two games. With Adrian Peterson seemingly being worked out of the rotation and Kamara a favorite of coach Sean Payton, there is a good chance that does not happen again, but it is not a given. Even so, Kamara is a high-upside stash even in shallow leagues and will be a FLEX option when the Saints return from bye.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 10-team leagues
4. Alex Collins, Ravens – Owned in 10 percent of Yahoo leagues
Like Gallman and Kamara, Collins could fall anywhere from second to sixth on this list, and the same could be said for the Seattle duo. Despite his great production the last several weeks and the obvious opportunity, Collins has two major things working against him as he looks to become a usable fantasy option. Joe Flacco and the Ravens’ offense have not shown many signs of life outside of the win against Cleveland, and coach John Harbaugh basically said he will bench Collins if he continues to fumble, which was a problem for the running back in college. All of that plus the likelihood Buck Allen ends up playing more snaps and Terrance West remains involved moves Collins down the board. Still, he is an add in every league.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 10-team leagues
5. Thomas Rawls, Seahawks – Owned in 28 percent of Yahoo leagues
6. Eddie Lacy, Seahawks – Owned in 18 percent of Yahoo leagues
There is no reason to act like the order of this pair is anything more than a guess, and it is possible someone like Foreman ends up being a better add. That said, there is at least a chance one of these guys turns into the clear lead back for an offense which is turning things around, and that makes both an add in every league. Of course, it is also possible this is a value-killing timeshare which includes C.J. Prosise and J.D. McKissic. As for the order, Lacy was active and showed well on Sunday night, but coach Pete Carroll seemed to suggest Rawls would get the first crack at the lead job.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 10-team leagues
7. D'Onta Foreman, Texans – Owned in 28 percent of Yahoo leagues
Lamar Miller broke out against the Titans, but Foreman still had double-digit touches for the third game in a row and played his largest snap share to date, although the blowout likely had something to do with that. It remains unlikely Foreman jumps Miller if the lead back stays healthy, but he is getting a lot of work in a suddenly good offense, giving him some standalone value, and would be a solid RB2 if something happened to Miller. That is the makings of a solid bench stash even in shallower leagues.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 12-team leagues
8. Elijah McGuire, Jets – Owned in 2 percent of Yahoo leagues
There are multiple reasons McGuire could flame out after his 131-total-yard, one-touchdown performance against the Jaguars. Despite 12 touches, McGuire played just 19 snaps, 27 fewer than Bilal Powell, so it is possible his touch total falls moving forward. It is also possible Matt Forte returns from his toe injury this week, once again relegating McGuire to No. 3 duties. Finally, 69 of his 93 rushing yards came on one play, and he gained 38 yards on just two catches. Still, McGuire has played pretty well, the Jets need weapons, and they should be in position to ride the running game against the Browns. All of that will put McGuire in the FLEX conversation this week as long as Forte remains out. That said, there are better long-term stashes available.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 12-team leagues
9. Aaron Jones, Packers – Owned in 11 percent of Yahoo leagues
If we find out Ty Montgomery is out Week 5, Jones would move ahead of McGuire and be a better one-week add than Foreman. That said, it seems like Montgomery is going to play through his injury, and even if the Packers limit him more than they did the first several games, Jones would just be a change-of-pace option. Even so, he is worth a speculative add in most leagues. McKinnon and Prosise are better options for people looking for long-term stashes rather than opportunity this week, however.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 12-team leagues
10. Jerick McKinnon, Vikings – Owned in 3 percent of Yahoo leagues
I am, perhaps foolishly, assuming Murray will be the lead back with Cook out for the year, but there are good reasons. Murray operated as the clear lead back after Cook left, out-snapping McKinnon 19-to-6. McKinnon did leave briefly with an ankle injury, but it at most cost him a play or two. McKinnon also got a couple cracks at the lead job last year, and the Vikings brought Murray in during the offseason for a reason. McKinnon is worth a shot just in case and would be a bigger priority in a less packed week, but there are better options.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 14-team leagues
11. C.J. Prosise, Seahawks – Owned in 16 percent of Yahoo leagues
Even though coach Pete Carroll promised he would, it is not a given Prosise returns this week -- J.D. McKissic will be worth a look if he does not and is regardless in deep leagues – and it is also not a given his role will increase with Chris Carson out, especially since the Seahawks have to be worried about keeping him healthy. Rawls and Lacy offer less in the passing game than Carson, but Carson and Prosise have combined for just 13 catches in four games, so it is not like there is suddenly a big role available. Despite the upheaval at the top of the depth chart, Prosise will likely remain just an option in PPR formats. Still, he is worth a shot in deeper leagues.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 14-team leagues
12. Andre Ellington, Cardinals – Owned in 23 percent of Yahoo leagues
Ellington is almost a throw-away in a week like this, but he has surpassed 81 total yards in back-to-back weeks and is the clear passing-down back on a team which is going to throw much more than they run. It is possible he tops out as just an option in PPR leagues, but he at least deserves a look in deeper standard formats.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 14-team leagues
Watch List: Rob Kelley picked up an ankle injury on Monday night, but he expects to be ready after the team’s Week 5 bye. If that changes, Samaje Perine will be worth an add in most leagues, but it is hard to justify using a roster spot for two weeks on a player who likely will not get a chance to start…Jamaal Charles is still a hold where possible, but it is impossible to call him a must add in a week with this much opportunity available considering we saw again Week 4 the Broncos plan to limit his workload. Until that changes, he is just a bench stash…Chris Johnson looks like he will remain the starter, but he is a low-upside option on a team which will pass much more than they run. The upcoming schedule before the bye does not do him any favors, either…Giovani Bernard had a big catch, but six or seven touches a game is not going to get it done in standard leagues...Shane Vereen somewhat surprisingly took a clear backseat to Gallman after Perkins left with his injury. That is a concern for even his PPR value moving forward…Dion Lewis surprisingly saw some work near the goal line in Week 4, scoring from eight yards out. It is unlikely that continues and he still only played 14 snaps, but it is something on which to keep an eye. Of course, Rex Burkhead could return this week.
Deep Cuts: With C.J. Prosise back, J.D. McKissic will likely fade into the background, but that is not guaranteed after he provided Seattle with some much-needed big plays. He is worth a shot in deep formats…Melvin Gordon’s knee appears to be a real concern, and Branden Oliver would likely be the lead back if the injury gets worse, although Austin Ekeler had a big run on Sunday…Mike Tolbert continues to get carries behind LeSean McCoy and has a role near the goal line…I continue to be unconcerned about Ezekiel Elliott's potential suspension, but Alfred Morris appears to be the handcuff of choice for worried owners…Chris Ivory played just five fewer snaps than Leonard Fournette and saw 10 touches Week 4. He has standalone value in deep leagues…Corey Clement is playing fewer snaps than LeGarrette Blount and Wendell Smallwood, but he has 16 carries total the last two weeks. It is tough to see him consistently getting that kind of workload, but it is worth putting him at the back of the bench to find out in deep leagues.
~WIDE RECEIVERS
1. Will Fuller, Texans – Owned in 31 percent of Yahoo leagues
Unlike at running back, it is not a great week on the wire for receivers, so an upside shot like Fuller comes in as the top option. Houston’s offense is likely to slow down as tougher matchups come up on the schedule, Fuller is still the clear No. 2 behind DeAndre Hopkins, and he had two receiving touchdowns all of last year, so there is reason to think he may settle in as just a bye-week filler. Still, the big-play upside is there, it is possible Watson is just good, and at worst Fuller will be an option in Week 6 against the Browns.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 10-team leagues
2. Devin Funchess, Panthers – Owned in 25 percent of Yahoo leagues
Funchess had one of the better games of his career on Sunday, catching 7 passes for 70 yards and two touchdowns. The fact the performance came against the Patriots cheapens it somewhat, but it is impossible to ignore Funchess has 19 targets in the last two games including nine with Kelvin Benjamin healthy in New England. It remains to be seen if Carolina can keep things going against a surprisingly tough Lions defense this week, but Funchess is worth grabbing to find out.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 12-team leagues
3. Jaron Brown, Cardinals – Owned in 6 percent of Yahoo leagues
Even with John Brown back, Jaron played 95 percent of the snaps and saw 12 targets against the 49ers – John seemed to steal snaps exclusively from J.J. Nelson. He now has double-digit targets in two of the last three games and caught a touchdown in the other. In an offense which could have the most dramatic pass-run split in the league, Jaron should continue to see work even if John is able to stay healthy.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 12-team leagues
4. John Brown, Cardinals – Owned in 39 percent of Yahoo leagues
The story for John Brown will always be one of health, and it is possible the Cardinals limit his snaps to help him maintain that health the rest of the season. That is what they did last year, and that appeared to be the game plan against the 49ers. He looked good on Sunday, however, and certainly has the upside to be the best of this bunch if he can stay healthy and play a full complement of snaps in a pass-happy offense.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 12-team leagues
5. Cooper Kupp, Rams – Owned in 43 percent of Yahoo leagues
It is close between the rookies, but Kupp does not have the same type of target competition ahead of him on the depth chart, giving him the edge. Of course, Kupp also had two sub-par games in a row after posting a 4/76/1 line in Week 1, so there is no guarantee his performance Sunday is a sign of things to come, even with a couple matchups which would seem to lend themselves to slot production up next. Still, he is worth a speculative add in most leagues.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 12-team leagues
6. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers – Owned in 4 percent of Yahoo leagues
Smith-Schuster has already clearly taken over the No. 3 receiver job in Pittsburgh, and he may have his sights on No. 2. In the last two games, the rookie has out-snapped Martavis Bryant 105-to-93 and out-produced him with a 5/86/1 line vs. 5/78/0. Those numbers do not show Smith-Schuster running away with the job by any means, but they do suggest the rookie could see a similar target share moving forward. Bryant’s weekly upside will be higher because of his role as a big-play threat, but Smith-Schuster could return value as well if the Steelers pick it up on offense.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 12-team leagues
7. Adam Humphries, Bucs – Owned in 0 percent of Yahoo leagues
Even with Mike Evans and DeSean Jackson atop the depth chart and weapons at tight end, Jameis Winston has peppered Humphries with targets the last two weeks. The slot receiver has 17 total in the last two games, and he has 12 catches for 138 yards over that span. That is certainly good enough for PPR consideration, and he could be even better this week against the Patriots.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 14-team leagues
8. Geronimo Allison, Packers – Owned in 13 percent of Yahoo leagues
Allison would be higher on this list if Davante Adams is forced to miss this week, but it sounds like he has avoided a serious injury and has extra time to heal up after the Thursday night game. Still, Allison may be worth a shot in deep leagues to see what happens.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 14-team leagues
Watch List: If Tyler Lockett and Paul Richardson would somehow merge into one player – in Dragon Ball the fusion would probably be called Lockson -- that player would be a great fantasy option, but they seem to be cannibalizing each other’s opportunities right now, and Doug Baldwin should be back to full strength soon…Mitchell Trubisky starting is good news for Kendall Wright, but I would like to see the receiver string together a couple good games before buying in, especially with a tough run of matchups on deck…Zay Jones looks like the No. 1 receiver with Jordan Matthews out for a month, but he has not shown anything so far in the NFL to suggest he will be a realistic fantasy option…Kenny Britt has gotten the targets and probably will keep doing so, but rostering a player whose real-life coach would cut him if possible is a scary proposition. Perhaps Rashard Higgins sees a bigger role as a result of Hue Jackson’s disgust with Britt, but he has caught 2-of-10 targets the last two games. Ricardo Louis, who is available in literally every league, may end up being the best option until Corey Coleman is back…Kenny Golladay had three catches in Weeks 2 and 3 combined, and now he is out with a hamstring injury. He is a hold if possible, but a fantasy-worthy role has yet to materialize…Taylor Gabriel will be worth a look if Mohamad Sanu does end up sitting Week 6, but he is not worth burning a roster spot during his bye…Mike Wallace had his “breakout,” but he had three catches for 21 yards in the first three weeks. He needs to show more…Nelson Agholor has six catches for 87 yards since Week 1…Someone will probably have a good game this week against the Browns, but picking between Robby Anderson and Jermaine Kearse is a crap shoot…Robert Woods turned back into a pumpkin against the Cowboys, and he gets a tough matchup against the Seahawks this week…Josh Doctson dropped what could have been the game-winner, but the target shows how much faith Kirk Cousins has in the young receiver. That said, he is still playing fewer snaps than Ryan Grant. He is just an upside stash.
Deep Cuts: Perhaps because of the blowout, Taywan Taylor set a season-high with a 59-percent snap share. With Eric Decker not doing much and Corey Davis seemingly out for a while, Taylor’s role could grow, although that will not matter if Matt Cassel is at quarterback…It does not seem like Michael Crabtree’s injury is a multi-week issue, but Seth Roberts played 93 percent of the snaps and saw five targets with Crabtree out against the Broncos. Cordarrelle Patterson saw more targets, but he played fewer snaps. Of course, it might not matter with E.J. Manuel under center…Bruce Ellington has won the slot job in Houston, and Deshaun Watson is playing well enough to perhaps make it count for something…Michael Floyd returns from his suspension this week, and Laquon Treadwell has not done anything to lock down the No. 3 job…Justin Hardy saw six targets with Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu sidelined against the Bills. If they both remain out after the bye, he could have some deep-league value…Like Wright, Markus Wheaton’s value should be helped by Trubisky, but he still looks to be behind Deonte Thompson and perhaps Josh Bellamy on the depth chart…Aldrick Robinson saw 12 targets with Marquise Goodwin sidelined, but he only managed to catch three of them. However, he gets a great matchup this week against the Colts if Goodwin is forced to sit.
~TIGHT ENDS
1. Evan Engram, Giants – Owned in 46 percent of Yahoo leagues
Engram’s matchup against the Chargers is not particularly good, but he has progressed into the realm of every-week option for a team which has thrown the ball almost 100 times in the last two weeks. The rookie has turned 18 targets into 11 catches for 107 yards over that span.
2. Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Jets – Owned in 7 percent of Yahoo leagues
Seferian-Jenkins may end up higher in my weekly rankings than Engram simply because of his matchup against the Browns, who gave up 68 yards and two touchdowns to Tyler Kroft last week. Cleveland has given up a top-10 performance in three of the first four games – What happened, Jack Doyle? – and a top-two performance in two of those games. Even in an underwhelming passing attack, this is too good a spot to pass up.
3. Cameron Brate, Bucs – Owned in 49 percent of Yahoo leagues
When in doubt, start pass catchers against the Patriots. There is reason to be worried about O.J. Howard stealing targets, but Brate is coming off a great game in which he caught a late touchdown and set up the game-winning field goal. He is a solid option in what should be a shootout Thursday night.
4. Jesse James, Steelers – Owned in 34 percent of Yahoo leagues
James is normally just a touchdown bet, but he may be more than that this week against a Jags defense which can funnel targets to the middle of the field. That said, James has yet to surpass 50 yards this season, so he comes with a low floor.
5. Ben Watson, Ravens – Owned in 24 percent of Yahoo leagues
Watson perhaps should be above James in a good matchup against the Raiders, but trusting anyone in this passing game is relying on Joe Flacco, who has been somewhere south of #elite so far this year. Still, the matchup and Watson’s target share make him usable.
Watch List: The best course of action is likely to feel out the offense under Mitchell Trubisky, but the Vikings are a pretty good matchup for tight ends, meaning Zach Miller could be a reasonable play in deeper leagues…Antonio Gates gets a great matchup with a Giants defense which has been shredded by tight ends, but he has failed to top 30 yards in every game this season and failed to top 20 in three of four. The only way he returns value is if he happens to score…O.J. Howard was left wide open for a long touchdown, but he has four catches in three games…Vernon Davis had a long catch Monday night, but he will not be a reliable fantasy option with Jordan Reed healthy…Tyler Kroft set career highs across the board against the Browns, who likely will end up allowing the most points to tight ends this season. Even with Tyler Eifert likely out, Kroft is not an option this week in a much tougher matchup with the Bills…Ryan Griffin got the targets last week, but he could not recreate his performance against the Patriots and is in a tough spot this week against the Chiefs…A.J. Derby made a ridiculous catch and had a great game against Oakland, but he had three targets total the two games before that…Ed Dickson bounced back last week, but performances against the Patriots should probably be thrown out at this point.
DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS
1. Philadelphia Eagles – Owned in 40 percent of Yahoo leagues
The Eagles somewhat disappointingly have a middling 10 sacks on the season, but they should add to that total and their seven takeaways against a Cardinals offensive line giving up sacks for fun.
2. Oakland Raiders – Owned in 31 percent of Yahoo leagues
Oakland has not forced enough turnovers this year, but they can get after the quarterback and have a great matchup at home against the Ravens.
3. New York Jets – Owned in 3 percent of Yahoo leagues
The Giants may be a safer bet at home against the Chargers, and the Dolphins would be a better option if Marcus Mariota is not able to play. All of that said, attacking DeShone Kizer seems like a good decision right now. The Jets also have three interceptions in the last two games.
Looking Ahead: The Falcons have 12 sacks through four games, and they get the Dolphins’ ineffective offense after their bye week.
KICKERS
1. Greg Zuerlein, Rams – Owned in 38 percent of Yahoo leagues
There really was no other option after he kicked seven field goals against Dallas, but he has multiple attempts in every game this season while the Seahawks have faced nine kicks on the year.
2. Robbie Gould, 49ers – Owned in 1 percent of Yahoo leagues
The 49ers would seemingly rather score field goals than touchdowns, and the Colts have been accommodating to that point of view so far this season.
3. Graham Gano, Panthers – Owned in 34 percent of Yahoo leagues
Gano has attempted multiple kicks in every game and gets to kick indoors this week. It is not a great matchup, but he has been about as reliable as they come.
Looking Ahead: Will Lutz likely will be dropped during the bye, but he will be a solid option next week at home against the Lions.