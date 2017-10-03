Waiver Wire: Week 5

Tuesday, October 3, 2017

A rash of injuries over the weekend including a couple season-enders sets this week up as a big one on the wire. Dalvin Cook’s and Chris Carson’s season-ending injuries – likely in Carson’s case – and Derek Carr’s transverse process fracture are the most notable from a fantasy perspective, but Ty Montgomery, Marcus Mariota, Davante Adams, Jack Doyle, Mohamed Sanu, and Paul Perkins all could miss time. Julio Jones also picked up a hip injury, although the bye week should give him time to heal, and Jordan Matthews is expected to miss a month after undergoing thumb surgery. All of it makes for a hectic and competitive week on the wire.



As a reminder, the drop list consists of players who are no longer must-owns, recommended adds are available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, the watch list consists of players who are worthy of a roster spot if possible, and deep cuts are players owned in five percent or fewer of Yahoo leagues.



The Drop List

QB: Trevor Siemian

RB: Theo Riddick, Terrance West

WR: Jordan Matthews, Ted Ginn

TE: Coby Fleener



I underestimated just how bad the Patriots’ defense was when saying Cam Newton was a potential drop last week, but I still do not think I would have had the guts to play him after such a bad start to the season. That remains true this week in Detroit against a defense which has started the season strong, but at least there are signs of life. Adrian Peterson remains a strong cut candidate, but he was discussed last week. Riddick needs to be held in PPR formats, but he played just 18 snaps Week 4 and has yet to top 38 total yards this season. West was not producing and has likely lost his spot to Alex Collins, although there is a chance Collins fumbles the job back to him. Matthews was coming on before the injury, but he is not good enough to use a bench spot on in shallow leagues with the byes here. The Saints are on bye this week, and Willie Snead will likely be back in Week 6. That puts a damper on the already depressed fantasy values of Ginn and Fleener.





Quarterbacks

1. Deshaun Watson

2. Andy Dalton

3. Tyrod Taylor



Running Backs

1. Latavius Murray

2. Wayne Gallman

3. Alvin Kamara

4. Alex Collins

5. Thomas Rawls

6. Eddie Lacy

7. D’Onta Foreman

8. Elijah McGuire

9. Aaron Jones

10. Jerick McKinnon

11. C.J. Prosise

12. Andre Ellington



Wide Receivers

1. Will Fuller

2. Devin Funchess

3. Jaron Brown

4. John Brown

5. Cooper Kupp

6. JuJu Smith-Schuster

7. Adam Humphries

8. Geronimo Allison



Tight Ends

1. Evan Engram

2. Austin Seferian-Jenkins

3. Cameron Brate

4. Jesse James

5. Ben Watson



Defense/Special Teams

1. Philadelphia Eagles

2. Oakland Raiders

3. New York Jets

Looking Ahead: Atlanta Falcons



Kickers

1. Greg Zuerlein

2. Robbie Gould

3. Graham Gano

Looking Ahead: Will Lutz



QUARTERBACKS

1. Deshaun Watson, Texans – Owned in 33 percent of Yahoo leagues

It is very fair to say Watson has yet to perform well against a good defense, but the current QB6 is simply playing too well to sit even against a tough Chiefs defense. It helps the game is in Houston and, as discussed last week, Watson can save his fantasy day on the ground. Watson will be a great option in Week 6 against the Browns, so he is a priority add for fantasy players looking ahead.



2. Andy Dalton, Bengals – Owned in 46 percent of Yahoo leagues

While the matchups have been good, new OC Bill Lazor’s approach does seem to have Dalton playing better. His average depth of target has fallen almost 2.5 yards in the last two weeks, and he is throwing the ball almost a quarter of a second quicker according to Pro Football Focus. The test this week against a quietly stout Buffalo pass defense will be tougher, but Dalton is still a streaming option in a thin week at the position.



3. Tyrod Taylor, Bills – Owned in 45 percent of Yahoo leagues

Like Dalton, Taylor would not be an exciting option in a stronger week. He is on the road, where he has traditionally been a worse fantasy option, against a tough defense without Jordan Matthews. That said, he is as good a weekly bet for 15 points as any streaming option, and his legs can save any fantasy day.



Watch List: Josh McCown has played surprisingly well this season and gets a great matchup against the Browns. Even though I was not brave enough to put him on the list, he is an option…Brian Hoyer has played four games this season and failed to register a touchdown in three of them. The matchup is great, but streaming him requires quite a leap of faith…It is impossible to put Jay Cutler on the list after a shutout and a game they probably should have been shut out, but the Titans have given up the second-most points to quarterbacks, and the Dolphins are finally getting to play a home game. At worst, Cutler will be a good tournament option in DFS…Jared Goff has started well and finally attempted more than 30 passes, but not well enough to like him against the Seahawks, even at home…DeShone Kizer is in a decent spot, but he is not playing well enough right now to use even in the best matchups, especially since he could be at risk for an in-game benching…Joe Flacco has a good matchup, but there is no way to trust him right now…As always, Sam Bradford will be an option if he plays, although that does not seem particularly likely after he was ruled out early last week…Mitchell Trubisky should develop into a streamable option in good matchups, but his opening slate (Vikings, Ravens, Panthers) is tough. Perhaps he will be usable Week 8 against the Saints…E.J. Manuel is going to get some starts, but that is a dangerous train to jump on even with the Ravens struggling on defense the last two weeks.



