Dynasty First Down: Week 4

Monday, October 2, 2017

Risers:





Alvin Kamara, RB NO





Annually, the New Orleans Saints are among the top of the league producers for fantasy points among running backs. It is for this reason that once the Saints used their third-round pick in the spring on RB Alvin Kamara, the pass-catching specialist from Tennessee, became a top target in dynasty rookie drafts. Yes, the Saints backfield appeared crowded with veterans Mark Ingram and Adrian Peterson, but each have their warts and Kamara instantly became the best receiving RB on the squad. That skill almost guaranteed Kamara of early playing time in the high-powered offense. Through this season’s first three games, Kamara had seen 18 targets, but his touches had decreased from 11 in the opener to just four (Week Two) and five (Week Three). As the Saints set off the England to face the Dolphins, the trends were not in Kamara’s favor. Early in the game, the announce team mentioned HC Sean Payton’s desire to primarily use just two backs, not three, on a weekly basis. It became apparent that Kamara would be among those in play this week. He was used early and often and ended the game with ten receptions on ten targets for 71 yards and also added 25 rushing yards. Kamara is unlikely to ever be a major factor in the running game, but can certainly make an impact as a receiver out of the backfield.





Kamara’s dynasty ADP hit a high in June of 65, but has since dipped ever so slightly to 72. With his recent strong performance, that is sure to rise and the question might become which Saints RB is the most valuable in dynasty leagues. The veteran Peterson is not even in that conversation after his slow start (81 rushing yards in four games) but Kamara might have bypassed Ingram as well. According to dynasty ADP, Ingram’s current ADP is 70 and the two backs are being valued essentially the same, and that was based on pre-season data.



