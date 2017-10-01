Matchups: SNF & MNF

Matchups: SNF & MNFSunday, October 1, 2017
Sunday Night Football
Indianapolis @ Seattle
Team Totals: Seahawks 27, Colts 14
Fresh off his Week 3 four-touchdown revival in Nashville, Russell Wilson returns home for a cupcake draw against a cross-country-traveling Colts team that plays pass-funnel defense. Whereas Indy has shut down enemy backs on a combined 63/201/3.19/3 rushing line, Chuck Pagano’s defense has yielded QB14, QB12, and QB13 results to Jared Goff, Carson Palmer, and DeShone Kizer while allowing a league-high 20 pass plays of 20-plus yards. Less of a threat than most teams to exploit the Seahawks’ pass-protection woes, the Colts enter Week 4 ranked 27th in sacks (6). A man-coverage defense that turns its back on passing downs, the Colts will be vulnerable to Wilson’s break-pocket scrambles. From deep-ball, pass-rush, and mobility standpoints, there isn’t a defense in football that matches up better for Wilson than Pagano’s group. … With C.J. Prosise (ankle) out indefinitely and neither Eddie Lacy nor Thomas Rawls pushing for snaps, Chris Carson projects as a volume monster with Seattle almost certain to live in positive game script as nearly two-touchdown home favorites against the road-tripping Colts, who are primed for letdown after getting their first 2017 win. Indy deserves credit for playing stout run defense to this point, but this is a volume-over-efficiency situation at fantasy’s most volume-over-efficiency position. Carson is a locked-in, high-ceiling RB2.
Wilson’s Weeks 1-3 target distribution: Doug Baldwin 28; Jimmy Graham 20; Paul Richardson 19; Tyler Lockett 15; Prosise 11; Luke Willson 8; Carson 5. … Baldwin’s groin tweak is cause for some alarm, but most signs point to him suiting up versus Indy. Sixth in the NFL in receptions after last week’s explosion in Tennessee, Baldwin will avoid Colts RCB Vontae Davis, who is making his 2017 debut after missing Weeks 1-2 with a groin injury. Davis played just 3% of his 2016 snaps in the slot. Baldwin has run 68% of his 2017 routes inside. … Richardson is running 64% of his patterns on Davis’ side, most among Seattle receivers. I still like Richardson as a dart throw because of Indy’s deep-pass vulnerability, and I’m not convinced Davis is all the way back healthy yet. Davis was a major liability when he tried playing through a groin injury last season. … Lockett is my favorite DFS play in Seattle’s pass-catcher corps. Lockett’s snaps have trended up each week (53% > 74% > 90%), and he runs only 9% of his routes on Davis’ side of the field. Should Baldwin sit out or suffer an in-game setback, Lockett would take over as Seattle’s slot receiver. Lockett also offers scoring potential in the return game and is an enticing correlation play with the Seahawks’ D/ST. … Graham came to life in last week’s loss to Tennessee. The Colts gave up a 5/45/1 receiving line to Browns tight ends in Week 3, 2/62/0 on three targets to Cardinals tight ends in Week 2, and 4/89/0 on six targets to Rams tight ends in Week 1. I’m right back on the Graham train this week.
Jacoby Brissett blowing up for last week’s QB5 finish was a nice story, but the story is likely to be much different going from a home game against the Browns to a cross-country road game in Seattle, which held Aaron Rodgers to his season-low QB13 result in Week 1, Brian Hoyer to Week 2’s QB33 finish, and Marcus Mariota to last week’s QB15 mark. … The best play in Indy’s skill-position corps is still T.Y. Hilton, whose speed-quickness game can cause trouble for plus-sized Seahawks CBs Richard Sherman (6’3/195) and Shaq Griffin (6’0/194). Mostly a slot receiver last season, Hilton is playing 62% of his snaps outside this year. He is still best viewed as a boom-bust WR2/3 despite last week’s eruption versus Cleveland. … No other Colts wideout has reached 60 yards in a game yet. … The Seahawks have given up a truckload big run plays early on, but that seems unlikely to continue against Indy. With 34-year-old Frank Gore and journeyman Robert Turbin as their top-two backs, the Colts rank dead last in the NFL in yards per carry (2.7). Gore remains a low-floor, touchdown-dependent flex option. He has been targeted in the passing game just four times through three games. … The Seahawks allowed the NFL’s fourth-fewest fantasy points to tight ends in 2016, then checked Martellus Bennett (3/43/0) in Week 1, 49ers tight ends (3/19/0) in Week 2, and Delanie Walker (4/31/0) in Week 3. It’s tough to get excited about Jack Doyle.
Score Prediction: Seahawks 34, Colts 3
Monday Night Football
Washington @ Kansas City
Team Totals: Chiefs 28, Redskins 21
Regardless of Monday night’s box-score result, Kareem Hunt is the premier Week 4 running back play in all of fantasy as the NFL’s rushing leader by a 113-yard margin and a seven-point home favorite facing a Skins team primed for letdown after its high-profile primetime win over Oakland to visit Arrowhead, one of the NFL’s toughest places to play. … After a rough opener against Carson Wentz, the Redskins tightened their pass defense in Weeks 2-3, holding Jared Goff to his season-worst QB24 fantasy result and Derek Carr to his season-worst QB29 finish last Sunday night. Alex Smith has returned to Earth since his Week 1 blowup against the Patriots, whom expanded sample sizes now tell us have a legitimately bad defense after they were rocked by Drew Brees and previously-overmatched rookie Deshaun Watson in back-to-back games. Nevertheless, this game has Week 4’s second-highest total (49), and all of the Chiefs’ skill-position players are in excellent spots. Smith is a good-looking streamer versus the Skins.
Smith’s Weeks 1-3 target distribution: Tyreek Hill 22; Travis Kelce 18; Albert Wilson 12; Hunt and Chris Conley 9; Charcandrick West 3. … Hill was indeed under-owned in Week 3 DFS after his Week 2 flop when everyone played him, and Hill indeed went off with 90 yards and a touchdown on nine touches against the Chargers. As Hill runs 77% of his routes against right and slot corners and Josh Norman is playing stationary left cornerback 97% of the time, Hill will not draw shadow coverage on Monday night. This is another probable blowup spot for TyFreak. … The Redskins got pummeled by Eagles tight ends (9/104/0) in Week 1, Rams tight ends (4/104/0) in Week 2, and Raiders tight ends (5/42/1) in Week 3. After his one-yard Week 3 clunker, you couldn’t dream up a better bounce-back spot for Kelce.
Although it was nice to see Kirk Cousins get back on track in last week’s romp over Oakland, there are reasons for Week 4 concern. At Arrowhead, the Chiefs have held each of their last seven opponents to 20 points or fewer with an average of 15.2 points allowed in their last nine home games. Beginning with most recent, Cousins’ last four passing yards/touchdown totals in road games are 179/1 > 270/1 > 234/2 > 271/1. Cousins is a timing-and-rhythm passer whose slow Weeks 1-2 start can be explained away, and Kansas City’s to-date allowance of the NFL’s seventh-most passing yards (772) is one data point working in his favor. Still, I think this is a risky, boom-bust spot for Cousins. … The banged-up Redskins running game is tentatively expected to have Rob Kelley (ribs) and Samaje Perine (hand) available for Monday night’s game, although their roles are to be determined. Kansas City has played above-average run defense so far, holding enemy backs to a combined 68/254/3.73/4 rushing line and the NFL’s 13th-fewest receiving yards (89). As two-down, road-underdog running backs facing a defense that doesn’t give up many points at home, Kelley and Perine look like Week 4 fades. … Chris Thompson’s touchdown scoring is unsustainable, but he is the lone usable Redskins back here. He set a season high with 14 touches in last week’s drubbing of the Raiders, and I’m not buying the coachspeak Thompson’s role won’t continue to grow. As a passing-down specialist, Thompson’s outlook can be enhanced by negative game script.
Cousins’ Weeks 1-3 target distribution: Thompson and Terrelle Pryor 19; Jamison Crowder 18; Jordan Reed 14; Ryan Grant 12; Vernon Davis 7; Josh Doctson 3; Perine 2; Kelley 1. … Pryor’s efficiency has been beyond bad through three games as a Redskin, but all of his usage numbers are where they need to be. He leads the Skins in targets, he is playing 80% of the snaps, and his 222 air yards by far paces the team. I get putting Pryor in a prove-it situation on your fantasy bench, but I also think he is a buy low, and will remain a buy low even if he struggles in Kansas City. On Monday night, Pryor will run 60% of his routes at Chiefs RCB Terrance Mitchell and slot CB Phillip Gaines, whom PFF has respectively charged with the NFL’s first- and 26th-most yardage allowed among 110 qualified cornerbacks. Pryor remains a boom-bust WR3/flex. … Crowder offers rebound potential against Gaines after playing 71% of Washington’s Week 3 offensive snaps and setting season highs in catches (6) and yards (52). Still, Crowder is a WR4/flex in PPR leagues until he shows us more. … Doctson caught a touchdown last week, but he is still rotating with Grant for third receiver duties. … Reed (shoulder, toe) practiced this week and seems likely to play on Monday night. The Chiefs’ tight end coverage has been up and down since losing SS Eric Berry, giving up 6/107 to Eagles tight ends in Week 2 before limiting Chargers tight ends to 2/30/0 in last week’s win.
Score Prediction: Chiefs 30, Redskins 24
Sunday Night Football
Indianapolis @ Seattle
Team Totals: Seahawks 27, Colts 14
Fresh off his Week 3 four-touchdown revival in Nashville, Russell Wilson returns home for a cupcake draw against a cross-country-traveling Colts team that plays pass-funnel defense. Whereas Indy has shut down enemy backs on a combined 63/201/3.19/3 rushing line, Chuck Pagano’s defense has yielded QB14, QB12, and QB13 results to Jared Goff, Carson Palmer, and DeShone Kizer while allowing a league-high 20 pass plays of 20-plus yards. Less of a threat than most teams to exploit the Seahawks’ pass-protection woes, the Colts enter Week 4 ranked 27th in sacks (6). A man-coverage defense that turns its back on passing downs, the Colts will be vulnerable to Wilson’s break-pocket scrambles. From deep-ball, pass-rush, and mobility standpoints, there isn’t a defense in football that matches up better for Wilson than Pagano’s group. … With C.J. Prosise (ankle) out indefinitely and neither Eddie Lacy nor Thomas Rawls pushing for snaps, Chris Carson projects as a volume monster with Seattle almost certain to live in positive game script as nearly two-touchdown home favorites against the road-tripping Colts, who are primed for letdown after getting their first 2017 win. Indy deserves credit for playing stout run defense to this point, but this is a volume-over-efficiency situation at fantasy’s most volume-over-efficiency position. Carson is a locked-in, high-ceiling RB2.
Wilson’s Weeks 1-3 target distribution: Doug Baldwin 28; Jimmy Graham 20; Paul Richardson 19; Tyler Lockett 15; Prosise 11; Luke Willson 8; Carson 5. … Baldwin’s groin tweak is cause for some alarm, but most signs point to him suiting up versus Indy. Sixth in the NFL in receptions after last week’s explosion in Tennessee, Baldwin will avoid Colts RCB Vontae Davis, who is making his 2017 debut after missing Weeks 1-2 with a groin injury. Davis played just 3% of his 2016 snaps in the slot. Baldwin has run 68% of his 2017 routes inside. … Richardson is running 64% of his patterns on Davis’ side, most among Seattle receivers. I still like Richardson as a dart throw because of Indy’s deep-pass vulnerability, and I’m not convinced Davis is all the way back healthy yet. Davis was a major liability when he tried playing through a groin injury last season. … Lockett is my favorite DFS play in Seattle’s pass-catcher corps. Lockett’s snaps have trended up each week (53% > 74% > 90%), and he runs only 9% of his routes on Davis’ side of the field. Should Baldwin sit out or suffer an in-game setback, Lockett would take over as Seattle’s slot receiver. Lockett also offers scoring potential in the return game and is an enticing correlation play with the Seahawks’ D/ST. … Graham came to life in last week’s loss to Tennessee. The Colts gave up a 5/45/1 receiving line to Browns tight ends in Week 3, 2/62/0 on three targets to Cardinals tight ends in Week 2, and 4/89/0 on six targets to Rams tight ends in Week 1. I’m right back on the Graham train this week.
Jacoby Brissett blowing up for last week’s QB5 finish was a nice story, but the story is likely to be much different going from a home game against the Browns to a cross-country road game in Seattle, which held Aaron Rodgers to his season-low QB13 result in Week 1, Brian Hoyer to Week 2’s QB33 finish, and Marcus Mariota to last week’s QB15 mark. … The best play in Indy’s skill-position corps is still T.Y. Hilton, whose speed-quickness game can cause trouble for plus-sized Seahawks CBs Richard Sherman (6’3/195) and Shaq Griffin (6’0/194). Mostly a slot receiver last season, Hilton is playing 62% of his snaps outside this year. He is still best viewed as a boom-bust WR2/3 despite last week’s eruption versus Cleveland. … No other Colts wideout has reached 60 yards in a game yet. … The Seahawks have given up a truckload big run plays early on, but that seems unlikely to continue against Indy. With 34-year-old Frank Gore and journeyman Robert Turbin as their top-two backs, the Colts rank dead last in the NFL in yards per carry (2.7). Gore remains a low-floor, touchdown-dependent flex option. He has been targeted in the passing game just four times through three games. … The Seahawks allowed the NFL’s fourth-fewest fantasy points to tight ends in 2016, then checked Martellus Bennett (3/43/0) in Week 1, 49ers tight ends (3/19/0) in Week 2, and Delanie Walker (4/31/0) in Week 3. It’s tough to get excited about Jack Doyle.
Score Prediction: Seahawks 34, Colts 3
Monday Night Football
Washington @ Kansas City
Team Totals: Chiefs 28, Redskins 21
Regardless of Monday night’s box-score result, Kareem Hunt is the premier Week 4 running back play in all of fantasy as the NFL’s rushing leader by a 113-yard margin and a seven-point home favorite facing a Skins team primed for letdown after its high-profile primetime win over Oakland to visit Arrowhead, one of the NFL’s toughest places to play. … After a rough opener against Carson Wentz, the Redskins tightened their pass defense in Weeks 2-3, holding Jared Goff to his season-worst QB24 fantasy result and Derek Carr to his season-worst QB29 finish last Sunday night. Alex Smith has returned to Earth since his Week 1 blowup against the Patriots, whom expanded sample sizes now tell us have a legitimately bad defense after they were rocked by Drew Brees and previously-overmatched rookie Deshaun Watson in back-to-back games. Nevertheless, this game has Week 4’s second-highest total (49), and all of the Chiefs’ skill-position players are in excellent spots. Smith is a good-looking streamer versus the Skins.
Smith’s Weeks 1-3 target distribution: Tyreek Hill 22; Travis Kelce 18; Albert Wilson 12; Hunt and Chris Conley 9; Charcandrick West 3. … Hill was indeed under-owned in Week 3 DFS after his Week 2 flop when everyone played him, and Hill indeed went off with 90 yards and a touchdown on nine touches against the Chargers. As Hill runs 77% of his routes against right and slot corners and Josh Norman is playing stationary left cornerback 97% of the time, Hill will not draw shadow coverage on Monday night. This is another probable blowup spot for TyFreak. … The Redskins got pummeled by Eagles tight ends (9/104/0) in Week 1, Rams tight ends (4/104/0) in Week 2, and Raiders tight ends (5/42/1) in Week 3. After his one-yard Week 3 clunker, you couldn’t dream up a better bounce-back spot for Kelce.
Although it was nice to see Kirk Cousins get back on track in last week’s romp over Oakland, there are reasons for Week 4 concern. At Arrowhead, the Chiefs have held each of their last seven opponents to 20 points or fewer with an average of 15.2 points allowed in their last nine home games. Beginning with most recent, Cousins’ last four passing yards/touchdown totals in road games are 179/1 > 270/1 > 234/2 > 271/1. Cousins is a timing-and-rhythm passer whose slow Weeks 1-2 start can be explained away, and Kansas City’s to-date allowance of the NFL’s seventh-most passing yards (772) is one data point working in his favor. Still, I think this is a risky, boom-bust spot for Cousins. … The banged-up Redskins running game is tentatively expected to have Rob Kelley (ribs) and Samaje Perine (hand) available for Monday night’s game, although their roles are to be determined. Kansas City has played above-average run defense so far, holding enemy backs to a combined 68/254/3.73/4 rushing line and the NFL’s 13th-fewest receiving yards (89). As two-down, road-underdog running backs facing a defense that doesn’t give up many points at home, Kelley and Perine look like Week 4 fades. … Chris Thompson’s touchdown scoring is unsustainable, but he is the lone usable Redskins back here. He set a season high with 14 touches in last week’s drubbing of the Raiders, and I’m not buying the coachspeak Thompson’s role won’t continue to grow. As a passing-down specialist, Thompson’s outlook can be enhanced by negative game script.
Cousins’ Weeks 1-3 target distribution: Thompson and Terrelle Pryor 19; Jamison Crowder 18; Jordan Reed 14; Ryan Grant 12; Vernon Davis 7; Josh Doctson 3; Perine 2; Kelley 1. … Pryor’s efficiency has been beyond bad through three games as a Redskin, but all of his usage numbers are where they need to be. He leads the Skins in targets, he is playing 80% of the snaps, and his 222 air yards by far paces the team. I get putting Pryor in a prove-it situation on your fantasy bench, but I also think he is a buy low, and will remain a buy low even if he struggles in Kansas City. On Monday night, Pryor will run 60% of his routes at Chiefs RCB Terrance Mitchell and slot CB Phillip Gaines, whom PFF has respectively charged with the NFL’s first- and 26th-most yardage allowed among 110 qualified cornerbacks. Pryor remains a boom-bust WR3/flex. … Crowder offers rebound potential against Gaines after playing 71% of Washington’s Week 3 offensive snaps and setting season highs in catches (6) and yards (52). Still, Crowder is a WR4/flex in PPR leagues until he shows us more. … Doctson caught a touchdown last week, but he is still rotating with Grant for third receiver duties. … Reed (shoulder, toe) practiced this week and seems likely to play on Monday night. The Chiefs’ tight end coverage has been up and down since losing SS Eric Berry, giving up 6/107 to Eagles tight ends in Week 2 before limiting Chargers tight ends to 2/30/0 in last week’s win.
Score Prediction: Chiefs 30, Redskins 24
Evan Silva is a senior football editor for Rotoworld.com. He can be found on Twitter
.
Email :Evan Silva