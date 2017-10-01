Week 4 Live Blog

Sunday, October 1, 2017

For the second conseuctive week, the NFL Sunday began with a London game and once again, we witnessed an easy win as the Saints shut out the Dolphins 20-0. The headliner in an all-around ugly game to watch was Saints rookie RB Alvin Kamara, who caught all ten of his targets for 71 yards and a touchdown and also ran the ball five times for 25 yards. Kamara looks like the back to own moving forward in the New Orleans offense. Veteran RB Adrian Peterson carried the ball four times for four yards.

(1:45PM) With a rookie quarterback, you have to take the good with the bad. For Browns QB DeShone Kizer, the bad has been in the form of turnovers early in his career and he just threw a red zone interception after WR Kenny Britt couldn't hang on to the ball. The Bengals take over with a 7-0 lead.

(1:40PM) Making his season debut after suffering a broken collarbone in the pre-season, Texans WR Will Fuller just hauled in his first touchdown of the season from QB Deshaun Watson, giving Houston a 21-0 lead over the Titans, who are playing dead on the road.

(1:35PM) Many were projecting a breakout game for Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott and he is off to a strong start. Zeke already has 45 rushing yards and just caught a ten-yard touchdown pass from QB Dak Prescott, giving Dallas an early lead over the visiting Rams.

(1:34PM) The Bengals look like a different team following their change on the coaching staff couple of weeks ago and they have taken the lead over in-state rival Cleveland after QB Andy Dalton hit WR AJ Green in the back corner of the end zone. Green now has a pair of catches for 23 yards on the day.

(1:22PM) Stop me if you've heard this one...Texans QB Deshaun Watson found his favorite WR target, DeAndre Hopkins for the touchdown, an eight-yarder to cap off a long drive and giving Houston a 14-0 lead over the Titans.

(1:20PM) In what looked like a play that could be overturned, Jets RB Bilal Powell runbled and stumbled for a 75-yard touchdown run. After being tripped up, Powell got up and finished off the run and after review, officials decided the play stood. That was Powell's first touch of what should be many with RB Matt Forte out for the day.

(1:14PM) The Jets enjoyed a win over the Dolphins last week, but they have fallen behind today as Jaguars rookie RB Leonard Fournette caught a ten-yard strike from QB Blake Bortles, who hopes to stay hot after last week's dismantling of the Ravens. Fournette has 25 total yards on four touches.

(1:07PM) For the first time this season, the Texans have scored points on their opening drive. After a Marcus Mariota interception gave the Texans good field position, QB Deshaun Watson hit WR Bruce Ellington for 35 yards and RB Lamar Miller did the rest, gaining eight yards on three carries, including a touchdown.

(1:04PM) Our afternoon is jump started with a pair of big plays. Underrated RB Alex Collins got the start for the crowded Ravens backfield and took his first carry for 23 yards. In Dallas, QB Dak Prescott found star WR Dez Bryant for 46 yards to get the Cowboys into Rams territory.

(12:51PM) As kickoff approaches, there are several important injury notes this morning. Ravens TE Ben Watson and Texans WR Will Fuller are both active. Players in later games that are expected to play, though still risky, include Redskins TE Jordan Reed, Chargers RB Melvin Gordon, 49ers RB Carlos Hyde and Seahawks WR Doug Baldwin. Players that are inactive today include Lions WR Kenny Golladay, Vikings QB Sam Bradford, Titans WR Corey Davis, Bengals TE Tyler Eifert and Bengals WR John Ross.