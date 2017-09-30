Weather: Week 4 Forecasts

Saturday, September 30, 2017

Thursday night’s game featured one of the oldest rivalry in sports between Chicago and Green Bay. After the Bears’ upset Pittsburgh in Week 3, their hopes were set high that they could also beat the Packers. This didn’t happen in the slightest with Mike Glennon turning the ball over four times and leading the Bears to a miserable 35 to 14 loss at Lambeau. Weather affected this game as a massive storm hit Green Bay at the end of the 1st quarter. Both teams were sent to the locker room with the Packers up 14 to 0. Commentator Tony Romo made a great point how this stoppage could help the Bears regroup and take away the Packers momentum. While it didn’t end up making a difference in this game, this is something to look out for in games that could feature stormy weather.



This week has three games the weather could impact if the wind or rain end up being slightly worse than the forecast.

Cause for Concern



New Orleans at Miami (9:30 AM ET, London): This is the second game in the international series. This weeks’ game will be played in London at Wembley Stadium. Similar to Week 3, another typical London forecast is in store with overcast skies, a slight drizzle of rain, and 61 degree temperatures expected. Wind could play a factor in this game with the forecast suggesting it could reach 15 miles per hour. Between a slippery field and solid breeze, keep a close eye on the weather leading up to this game.



NY Giants at Tampa Bay (4:05 PM ET): The forecast calls for a light rain starting in the early afternoon and continuing into the evening. This means it could be raining throughout the entire game, making the field slick. The rest of the forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with 89 degree temperatures and a 10 MPH wind. None of these factors should force you to sit any star player or make any drastic changes to your lineups unless the weather takes a turn for the worse.



Washington at Kansas City (8:30 PM ET, Monday): The Monday night matchup at Arrowhead stadium should be a good one with the 2-1 Redskins taking on the undefeated Chiefs. The weather has a chance to impact the game with 80 degree temperatures and 13 MPH winds. The temperature is obviously no cause for concern, but if the wind speed increases a few miles per hour, it could affect team’s ability to pass. At the moment the wind is no reason to fade either of these team's fantasy options.

Week 4 Worry-Free Weather



These games have little or no weather concerns for Week 4.

Tennessee at Houston (1:00 PM ET): After nearly going to Gillette and pulling off the upset, rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson will try and defend his home turf against Marcus Mariota and the Titans. Weather shouldn’t be a factor in this one with clear skies and 89 degree temperatures.



Jacksonville at NY Jets (1:00 PM ET): After picking up their first win of the season, the Jets will host the Jacksonville Jaguars. Weather won't make an impact in this game for the fantasy options you are bold enough to play, as Metlife Stadium is forecasted for clear skies and 68 degree temperatures.



Carolina at New England (1:00 PM ET): New England will play their second game in a row at Gillette Stadium. Panthers’ quarterback Cam Newton has started the season horribly. I said in last week’s weather column it was a now-or-never game, but I’m doubling down on that. With the Patriots’ secondary an absolute sieve through three weeks, this is it. Weather at Gillette Stadium looks to be nearly perfect, 62 degree temperatures and clear skies are expected.



Pittsburgh at Baltimore (1:00 PM ET): Clear skies and 67 degree temperatures are forecasted in this battle for 1st place in the AFC North. The Ravens’ suffered a nightmare 44 to 7 loss against the Jaguars in London while the Steelers lost to the Chicago Bears in Week 3. Weather doesn’t look like it will be a factor in this one, start all fantasy options as usual.



Cincinnati at Cleveland (1:00 PM ET): While the top of the AFC North plays in Baltimore, the 0-3 bottom dwellers will duke it out in Cleveland. Weather won't impact this game with 63 degree temperatures and clear skies expected.



Philadelphia at Los Angeles Chargers (4:05 PM ET): The Chargers will look to bounce-back at the StubHub Center this week after Chiefs chants could be heard throughout the stadium at the end of last week’s game. Both teams will enjoy 74 degree temperatures and clear skies in this game. Start all fantasy options as usual.



Oakland at Denver (4:25 PM ET): Two teams coming off a “down” week will square off at Sports Authority Field this Sunday. The forecast calls for 70 degree temperatures and partly cloudy skies with a chance of rain. The weather should be no problem for the plethora of fantasy options in this game.



Indianapolis at Seattle (8:30 PM ET): CenturyLink Field will receive some light rain earlier in the day before what expects to be a blowout on Sunday Night Football. The Seahawks’ are currently 13 point favorites against the Luck-less Colts. During the game there will be 57 degree temperatures with partly cloudy skies and slight chance of rain. Be sure to start your Seahawks’ players, and whichever Colts’ players you are bold enough to, as the weather looks unlikely to impact this game.



Home Teams Are Dome Teams



Four Week 4 games will be played in domes, including three games Sunday at 1:00 PM ET and one at 4:05 PM ET.



Detroit at Minnesota (1:00 PM ET)



Buffalo at Atlanta (1:00 PM ET)



Los Angeles Rams at Dallas (1:00 PM ET)



San Francisco at Arizona (4:05 PM ET)