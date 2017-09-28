Week 4 Rankings

Thursday, September 28, 2017

The Giants are allowing just 181 weekly passing yards and 6.2 yards per attempt. It’s a tough setup for Jameis Winston . … Matthew Stafford is off to a QB6 start, but dudded in a strong Week 3 spot against the Falcons. Now he’s headed on the road against the Vikings’ elite pass defense. Stafford has a modest five scores in three games in the Twin Cities during the Mike Zimmer era. … The matchup could scarcely be more glorious for Jay Cutler and the Dolphins’ passing attack. It’s just best to tread lightly after last week’s comprehensive meltdown. … I’ve spent most of the season whiffing on Tyrod Taylor ranks. I will admit I’m at a loss. Taylor got shut down in his lone road start, but has shined at home, and Week 4 road opponent Atlanta boasts less daunting personnel than Carolina. With at least eight rushing attempts every time out, Taylor is buttressing his floor and raising his ceiling. … Deshaun Watson looked like Kellen Moore in Week 2. He looked like Michael Jordan in Week 3. Headed home against a Titans defense that’s been leaky against the pass, I’m projecting Kellen Jordan for Week 4.

Trevor Siemian as a QB1? Let me explain … I would be lying if I said it felt great, but Siemian is the benefactor of a confluence of events. Currently the QB4 by average points, Siemian will be playing host to a Raiders D that got thoroughly unmasked by Washington in Week 3. He will also be doing so in a week where many proven veterans have tough matchups, and many young dual threats are … young dual threats. Maybe this is too cute. The preponderance of evidence says it’s right. … Philip Rivers hasn’t been a good quarterback in either real life or fantasy. He is throwing a lot, and has a ton of weapons at his disposal against the Eagles’ burnable secondary. Just eight teams have allowed more fantasy points to enemy signal callers. … The QB21, Ben Roethlisberger is stuck in neutral to begin 2017. The Ravens are the opposite of a get-right matchup, especially on the road, though they were just picked apart by Blake Bortles in Wembley Stadium. Big Ben’s weapons make him hard to drop out of the QB1 ranks.

The Cardinals’ offensive line went Full Seahawk on Monday night against the Cowboys, but Carson Palmer still finished with season highs in yards (325) and touchdowns (two). Provided his blocking doesn’t go all the way off the rails, Palmer should be in for a similarly prolific performance against a 49ers D coming off a shootout with Jared Goff . … Kirk Cousins ripped apart the Raiders’ feckless defense in Week 3, piling up 365 yards as he found four different pass catchers for at least 3/30. Impressively, one of them was not supposed No. 1 receiver Terrelle Pryor . The Chiefs are a tougher Week 4 challenge, but are quietly allowing the league’s ninth most weekly passing yards (257). … Slowly but surely, Marcus Mariota is heating up. He’s also running more often than he did in 2016, upping his weekly carries from four to 5.3. Missing CB Kevin Johnson (knee), the Texans' defense is more attackable than usual. … The QB3 by average points, Alex Smith is completing 77.4 percent of his passes to go along with a 9.21 YPA and 7:0 TD:INT ratio. The Redskins stunningly eliminated Derek Carr in Week 3, but are not a stay-away defense.

QB Notes: Aaron Rodgers has gotten better each game this season. The Bears’ banged up defense is going to have a difficult time putting up a short-week fight on the road. … As Pro Football Reference highlights, Tom Brady ’s 1,092 yards through three games are the seventh most in history. Brady is averaging 413 yards and four touchdowns over his past two starts. The Panthers boast stout aerial defense, but have no shot at slowing Brady in New England. … The Dolphins got carved up by Josh McCown in Week 3, forcing only five incompletions on 23 pass attempts. Getting Willie Snead back for the Saints’ trip to London, Drew Brees should have something special in store for our friends across the pond. … Matt Ryan has more or less picked up where he left off on his 2016 MVP campaign, though fantasy owners have been victimized by a flukily-low 4.3 touchdown percentage. Ryan is overdue for a three-score performance, especially at home. … After 9.75 quarters asleep — or terrified — at the wheel behind Seattle’s awful offensive line, Russell Wilson finally woke up late in the first half against the Titans. Going hurry up, Wilson finished the day with a career-high 373 yards and four touchdowns. Staying hot in Week 4 might depend on Doug Baldwin ’s (groin) health. Wilson could be ticked down a few spots between now and Sunday.

For Week 4, the schedule finally opens up in a Rams defense coming off a shootout with Brian Hoyer. DC Wade Phillips’ unit hasn’t been a pushover, but is allowing 8.1 yards every time the opposing quarterback throws the ball. Headed home to Dallas after the Cowboys’ West Coast jaunt, Prescott is well positioned for a big game.





Week 4 Quarterbacks





Week 3 was a disastrous showing for Carson Wentz. Missing Jason Verrett, the Chargers are a middle-of-the-road matchup. … Eli Manning completely revamped his approach in Week 3, getting the ball out laser quick. Even on the road, he’s an intriguing streamer against the Bucs’ majorly banged up defense. … Cam Newton doesn’t look healthy. The Patriots have looked like the Saints. Especially with Kelvin Benjamin (knee) looking less than 50-50, I have no clue what to make of Cam’s Week 4 prospects. … Coming off a stupefyingly-bad game in Washington, Derek Carr couldn’t have a worse matchup than the Broncos in Denver. He’ll be better than last week, but that’s not saying much. … Jared Goff’s to-date play has commanded more respect than QB24. Nevertheless, it’s hard to project a big day against the Keepaway Cowboys for a quarterback averaging a modest 27 attempts. … Case Keenum was Mike Glennon for his first start, Brett Favre for his second. I’m expecting Case Keenum for his third. … DeShone Kizer is a weekly wild card. He comes with a high ceiling and bottomless floor.





Week 4 Running Backs





RB Notes: Averaging 8.53 yards per carry, Kareem Hunt has 113 more rushing yards than any other back, and is fifth in running back receiving. … Over whatever ailed him in Week 2 against the Broncos — ego? good defense? — Ezekiel Elliott has a juicy matchup with a Rams squad getting tagged for a weekly 139 on the ground. … Le'Veon Bell has essentially been Melvin Gordon through his first three games, living off volume while struggling for efficiency. We know things are going to get better. We also know the Ravens aren’t a slump-busting matchup. … Averaging 20 touches, Devonta Freeman has touchdowns in each of his first three games. … Todd Gurley has been a usage monster, averaging 25 touches and posting at least 3/36 each week as a receiver. He’s still averaging just 3.82 yards per carry, and the Cowboys are playing keepaway/being stingy on the ground. Fantasy owners need to hang their Week 4 hat on Gurley’s insane volume. … Jay Ajayi’s Week 3 could not have gone worse. Still just two weeks removed from a 28/122 opener, Ajayi should get back on track against a Saints defense allowing the third most fantasy points to rival runners.





Even if you throw out Leonard Fournette’s 29-touch Week 1, he’s getting the ball 18 times per game. He’s found the end zone in each of his first three NFL appearances. Despite what the Jets made it look like against the Dolphins, they are an attackable matchup. … LeSean McCoy has 26 carries for 30 scoreless yards (1.15 YPC) since his 22/110 Week 1. The Falcons are a plus matchup, but the Bills might have to abandon the run early. With his downside demonstrated in such vivid fashion, Shady is best treated as a mid-range RB1. … Seeing ridiculous volume, busting big plays and catching passes, it’s hard to see Dalvin Cook falling out of the RB1 ranks going forward. … Carlos Hyde is nursing a hip injury, but played through it in Week 3 against the Rams. He’s had 10 days to heal up. The Cardinals are not an appealing road matchup, but creative run-game coach Kyle Shanahan has had Hyde looking matchup-proof in the early going. … Melvin Gordon still getting the ball a million times per game: Good. Melvin Gordon still averaging well under 4.0 yards per carry (3.31): Bad. Even having faced the Kareem Hunt buzzsaw, the Eagles haven’t been a plus matchup on the ground.





Ty Montgomery continues to be an every-down player. Unfortunately, he’s barely registering a 3.0 YPC (3.02). The Bears continue to lose bodies on defense, but have largely contained opposing runners under DC Vic Fangio. TyMont’s Week 4 case is based on volume, particularly receptions. … C.J. Anderson out-snapped Jamaal Charles 49-21 in Week 3, but both backs saw 10 touches. The workload standstill was a surprising development after CJA got the ball 49 combined times in Weeks 1 and 2. Charles has been acing change-of-pace duties, but for now, Week 3 should be considered an aberration in the touch department. … What can even be said about Jordan Howard’s Week 3? Playing hurt in a bad matchup, he totaled 166 yards on 28 touches after getting the ball just 26 combined times in Weeks 1 and 2, mostly on early downs. It served notice that Howard isn’t going away, but neither is Tarik Cohen. He will remain the Bears’ preferred passing-down back. For Week 4, I’m trying to split the difference between the two Howards we’ve seen in 2017. The Packers are not a stay-away matchup. DT Mike Daniels (hip) is a game-time decision.





Yes, DeMarco Murray’s Week 3 was unimpressive aside from one run. But what happened before Murray’s 75-yard touchdown can’t be ignored. Playing with a bum hamstring, the Titans still committed to Murray from the opening snap. Derrick Henry has continued to impress in a change-of-pace role, but Murray’s grasp on No. 1 duties remains firm. … Chris Carson has dispatched Thomas Rawls and Eddie Lacy to afterthought status. Pass-catcher C.J. Prosise is also expected to miss Week 4 with an ankle injury. That sets up a huge workload, albeit against a Colts defense that’s been pass funnel, erasing the run while forcing teams to beat them through the air. (They have, uhh, obliged.) That, coupled with the Seahawks’ woeful blocking makes Carson a floor instead of ceiling play. … Unsurprisingly, Christian McCaffrey is No. 2 in running back receiving yards (173). Week 4 opponent New England has allowed the most fantasy points to opposing runners, including the second most receiving yards. With game-flow unlikely to favor the Panthers’ struggling offense on the road, things set up beautifully for their pass-catching back. … Joe Mixon predictably took control of the Bengals’ backfield in Week 3. Still yet to bust a big play or find the end zone, he’ll be dependent on workload against a Browns D that’s held up on the ground thus far.





Lamar Miller is bleeding too much work to D'Onta Foreman to be trusted as more than a low-end RB2. … Mark Ingram’s slow-motion takeover of the Saints’ backfield continues unabated. The Dolphins are an appetizing English breakfast of a matchup. … Marshawn Lynch’s returns have been diminishing since an excellent opener. The Broncos, meanwhile, have fixed their leaky 2016 run defense, so far allowing a league-low 60 yards per game and 2.59 yards per carry. That’s after facing Melvin Gordon, Ezekiel Elliott and LeSean McCoy. … Chris Thompson is 14th in the league in receiving (231). Do with that what you will. Rob Kelley (ribs) is tentatively on track to return and reclaim early-down duties from a woefully-ineffective Samaje Perine. … With Matt Forte (toe) on the shelf, Bilal Powell is a FLEX play with RB2 appeal. Rookie Elijah McGuire should mix in on early downs. … Isaiah Crowell has zero touchdowns, and has yet to surpass either 17 carries or 44 yards in a game. … Despite last week’s disaster, Buck Allen remains the only startable Ravens back. … Taking over Darren Sproles’ passing-down role while mixing in between the tackles, Wendell Smallwood is the Eagles back to own/start. … Coming off his best pass-catching performance, maybe Duke Johnson can start to push Isaiah Crowell on early downs. ... Chris Johnson is getting another start. Yay.

Week 4 Receivers





WR Notes: Antonio Brown is on pace for 139/1,888/5. … An injury-depleted Bucs secondary that just got immolated by Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen isn’t going to have an answer for Odell Beckham. … A.J. Green is ready to terrorize a Browns defense allowing 7.9 yards per pass attempt. … Jordy Nelson has 12 touchdowns in his past 10 home games. … Still without a score, Julio Jones now has a lower-back injury. He’s on track to play, but could be ticked down a few spots depending on the reports later in the week. … Michael Thomas’ start has felt a bit slow, but he’s gone at least 5/87 in each of his past two games. Willie Snead’s return from his three-game suspension is a concern for Ted Ginn and Coby Fleener, not Thomas. The Dolphins are a mouthwatering matchup. … Mike Evans went 7/67 in last week’s tough matchup with the Vikings. He has another one this Sunday in the Giants. Things briefly open up in Week 5 against the Patriots before closing down again in Week 6 vs. Patrick Peterson’s Cardinals.





Keenan Allen is averaging six catches on nine targets. He’s going to be a problem for the Eagles’ undermanned secondary. Philip Rivers will get the ball out quickly against Philly’s stout front seven. … DeAndre Hopkins has gone at least 7/55 every time out. His 37 targets are the most in football. The Titans are allowing the fourth most fantasy points to enemy receivers. … The Redskins have been eliminating opposing wideouts so far this season, but Tyreek Hill’s speed can’t really be taken away. He can change games and fantasy weeks with just 2-3 catches. … Brandin Cooks is the WR5 by average points. The Panthers aren’t an ideal matchup, but with the way Tom Brady is driving the ball down the field, deep threat Cooks can’t be ranked any lower. … DeVante Parker’s 8/76/1 Week 3 was solely because of garbage time. Thankfully, the Saints’ defense has a way of making the entire game feel like garbage time. … It’s been a bumpy ride, but Larry Fitzgerald is the WR3 through three weeks. As he made clear against the Cowboys on Monday, if he’s lost a step, it’s less than one. The 49ers are ripe for the picking.





Stefon Diggs is the WR1 overall and there’s been nothing cheap about it. He’s played dominating football. This rank is the reality of doing business with Case Keenum, who has been known to follow up an inexplicably good start with a bafflingly bad one. … Dez Bryant made a GIF against the Cardinals on Monday night, but is the WR35 by average points. He’s caught just 11-of-27 targets. This rank is probably too aspirational, though the matchup is an improvement on Bryant’s recent fare. … Demaryius Thomas has Emmanuel Sanders on yards, Sanders has DT on touchdowns. It’s been a stalemate in the catch department, and knowing where to rank them department. … Davante Adams has at least six targets and 47 yards every time out. With Randall Cobb (chest) already battling injury (but removed from this week’s injury report), Adams feels a little more secure as a WR2. … Xavier Rhodes shouldn’t follow Golden Tate into the slot. Tate’s 21 grabs are tied for third in the league. … Adam Thielen is second in yardage (299). Again, my only real explanation for this low-ish rank is that he’s first in having Case Keenum at quarterback.





Do you have strong feelings on Alshon Jeffery? I feel like it’s sort of hard to right now. He’s been very Alshon Jeffery-y in Philadelphia. … Averaging 9.5 catches through two games, Jarvis Landry’s matchup couldn’t be much better in a Saints defense that’s getting pulverized out of the slot (and everywhere). … It took three games, but Sammy Watkins demonstrated why the Rams went out and got him, and why Cooper Kupp isn’t going to lead the team in any receiving category. … Last year’s WR11 by total points, Rishard Matthews basically immediately returned to his pre-Corey Davis life in the rookie’s Week 3 absence. Matthews is firmly ahead of Eric Decker. … Danny Amendola returned in Week 3, but Chris Hogan stayed the same. The Patriots’ No. 2 receiver is the WR7 by average points. Hogan can beat teams in so many different ways. He’s a genuine fantasy commodity. … I question having Martavis Bryant this low. He’s been mostly floor so far, but it takes so little to reach his ceiling. I have a hard time believing he doesn’t finish 2017 in the top 20.





This feels reactionary with Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree. It probably is. They are going to bounce back, and soon. There’s just no real way to like the odds on the road in Denver. … Pierre Garcon against Patrick Peterson … hopefully creative coach Kyle Shanahan finds some way to get his No. 1 receiver off that island. … Even without Andrew Luck, T.Y. Hilton was too talented to stay down forever. No one is talented enough to get the better of Richard Sherman in Seattle with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback. … Marqise Lee has had the looks of a legitimate WR3 since his Week 1 goose egg. … Sterling Shepard’s career day came at the most interesting of times: With Eli Manning’s back against the wall and Odell Beckham returning to full health. Every-week WR3 still seems like a stretch, but the injury-ravaged Bucs are not an intimidating matchup. … Devin Funchess isn’t a viable No. 3 receiver, so it’s hard to believe he’ll fare well as the Panthers’ No. 1 if Kelvin Benjamin (knee) is sidelined. It’s not hard to believe he’ll see a ton of targets against a struggling Patriots defense. … If Doug Baldwin (groin) sits, Paul Richardson and Tyler Lockett will both offer upside as WR4s. (As opposed to WR5s.)





Week 4 Tight Ends





TE Notes: Rob Gronkowski is one of the most remarkable athletes in American history. … Ones were wild for Travis Kelce against the Chargers (1-of-1 for one yard). The Redskins, who have been getting gutted up the seam, are the ideal bounce-back matchup. … Zach Ertz leads all tight ends in targets and yards through three weeks. … A good spot for Jimmy Graham will look even better from a fantasy perspective if Doug Baldwin (groin) sits. … Delanie Walker is battling a hamstring injury. He tentatively expects to suit up against the Texans. … Kyle Rudolph has five catches for 49 yards in two games without Sam Bradford. He has only 8/75/1 all season. This admittedly might be too much benefit of the doubt. … Speaking of benefit of the doubt, it’s what Martellus Bennett is getting. The Bears’ 194 yards allowed to tight ends is third worst in the league.





Jason Witten doesn’t exactly inspire confidence as the TE8. So is the current state of the position. Tight end is woefully thin through the season’s first month. … Evan Engram has been a bright spot for both the Giants and fantasy owners, establishing a 4/40 floor in the early going. 6-foot-3 with 4.42 speed, there should be ceiling here. The Bucs are missing three-down ‘backer Lavonte David for Week 4. … If Jordan Reed (everything) suits up against the Chiefs, it will be at far less than 100 percent, rendering him a boom/bust, back-end TE1. Even if Reed plays, Vernon Davis will offer dart-throw TE2 appeal. … About the only thing the Broncos aren’t erasing thus far is tight ends. Jared Cook belongs on the TE1/2 borderline. … Charles Clay, what is there to say? He’s no longer good. It’s all about role.





Ryan Griffin had perhaps the NFL’s quietest 50-catch campaign in 2016. Tight end is a staple of Bill O’Brien’s offense. Deshaun Watson seemed happy to oblige in Week 3. … About the only place the Jaguars’ defense has been soft is in the middle. Austin Seferian-Jenkins was more involved than expected in his 2017 debut, catching 5-of-6 passes for 31 yards. He could quickly emerge as a going consideration in fantasy leagues. … If 2017 is anything like 2016, Coby Fleener won’t do a whole heck of a lot when Willie Snead is active. … We might as well be wearing a blindfold when it comes to Andrew Luck-less Jack Doyle. … The Bears still need Zach Miller too much for him not to see TE2 volume. … Jermaine Gresham isn’t good, but his usage makes him a plug-and-play TE2. … The Panthers have talked about getting Ed Dickson more involved. Thoughts and prayers.





Week 4 Kickers





Week 4 Defense/Special Teams