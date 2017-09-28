Patrick Daugherty

Goal Line Stand

Week 4 Rankings

Thursday, September 28, 2017


Last year’s QB9, Dak Prescott began 2017 with a murderer’s row of opposing defenses, hosting the Giants for the opener before heading on the road against the Broncos and Cardinals. He emerged as the … QB9 (by average points). Prescott’s rate stats are well off his excellent rookie marks, but he’s compensated with big plays. He started to put it all together in Arizona, averaging 10.17 yards per attempt while throwing for two touchdowns and scoring another on the ground.


For Week 4, the schedule finally opens up in a Rams defense coming off a shootout with Brian Hoyer. DC Wade Phillips’ unit hasn’t been a pushover, but is allowing 8.1 yards every time the opposing quarterback throws the ball. Headed home to Dallas after the Cowboys’ West Coast jaunt, Prescott is well positioned for a big game.  


Week 4 Quarterbacks

Rank Player Name Opponent Notes
1 Aaron Rodgers vs. CHI -
2 Tom Brady vs. CAR -
3 Drew Brees at MIA -
4 Matt Ryan vs. BUF -
5 Russell Wilson vs. IND -
6 Dak Prescott vs. LAR -
7 Carson Palmer vs. SF -
8 Kirk Cousins at KC -
9 Marcus Mariota at HOU -
10 Trevor Siemian vs. OAK -
11 Philip Rivers vs. PHI -
12 Alex Smith vs. WAS -
13 Ben Roethlisberger at BAL -
14 Jameis Winston vs. NYG -
15 Matthew Stafford at MIN -
16 Jay Cutler vs. NO -
17 Carson Wentz at LAC -
18 Tyrod Taylor at ATL -
19 Deshaun Watson vs. TEN -
20 Eli Manning at TB -
21 Andy Dalton at CLE -
22 Cam Newton at NE Questionable (shoulder)
23 Derek Carr at DEN -
24 Jared Goff at DAL -
25 Case Keenum vs. DET -
26 DeShone Kizer vs. CIN -
27 Blake Bortles at NYJ -
28 Joe Flacco vs. PIT -
29 Josh McCown vs. JAC -
30 Brian Hoyer at ARZ -
31 Jacoby Brissett at SEA -
32 Mike Glennon at GB -


QB Notes: Aaron Rodgers has gotten better each game this season. The Bears’ banged up defense is going to have a difficult time putting up a short-week fight on the road. … As Pro Football Reference highlights, Tom Brady’s 1,092 yards through three games are the seventh most in history. Brady is averaging 413 yards and four touchdowns over his past two starts. The Panthers boast stout aerial defense, but have no shot at slowing Brady in New England. … The Dolphins got carved up by Josh McCown in Week 3, forcing only five incompletions on 23 pass attempts. Getting Willie Snead back for the Saints’ trip to London, Drew Brees should have something special in store for our friends across the pond. … Matt Ryan has more or less picked up where he left off on his 2016 MVP campaign, though fantasy owners have been victimized by a flukily-low 4.3 touchdown percentage. Ryan is overdue for a three-score performance, especially at home. … After 9.75 quarters asleep — or terrified — at the wheel behind Seattle’s awful offensive line, Russell Wilson finally woke up late in the first half against the Titans. Going hurry up, Wilson finished the day with a career-high 373 yards and four touchdowns. Staying hot in Week 4 might depend on Doug Baldwin’s (groin) health. Wilson could be ticked down a few spots between now and Sunday.


The Cardinals’ offensive line went Full Seahawk on Monday night against the Cowboys, but Carson Palmer still finished with season highs in yards (325) and touchdowns (two). Provided his blocking doesn’t go all the way off the rails, Palmer should be in for a similarly prolific performance against a 49ers D coming off a shootout with Jared Goff. … Kirk Cousins ripped apart the Raiders’ feckless defense in Week 3, piling up 365 yards as he found four different pass catchers for at least 3/30. Impressively, one of them was not supposed No. 1 receiver Terrelle Pryor. The Chiefs are a tougher Week 4 challenge, but are quietly allowing the league’s ninth most weekly passing yards (257). … Slowly but surely, Marcus Mariota is heating up. He’s also running more often than he did in 2016, upping his weekly carries from four to 5.3. Missing CB Kevin Johnson (knee), the Texans' defense is more attackable than usual. … The QB3 by average points, Alex Smith is completing 77.4 percent of his passes to go along with a 9.21 YPA and 7:0 TD:INT ratio. The Redskins stunningly eliminated Derek Carr in Week 3, but are not a stay-away defense.


Trevor Siemian as a QB1? Let me explain … I would be lying if I said it felt great, but Siemian is the benefactor of a confluence of events. Currently the QB4 by average points, Siemian will be playing host to a Raiders D that got thoroughly unmasked by Washington in Week 3. He will also be doing so in a week where many proven veterans have tough matchups, and many young dual threats are … young dual threats. Maybe this is too cute. The preponderance of evidence says it’s right. … Philip Rivers hasn’t been a good quarterback in either real life or fantasy. He is throwing a lot, and has a ton of weapons at his disposal against the Eagles’ burnable secondary. Just eight teams have allowed more fantasy points to enemy signal callers. … The QB21,  Ben Roethlisberger is stuck in neutral to begin 2017. The Ravens are the opposite of a get-right matchup, especially on the road, though they were just picked apart by Blake Bortles in Wembley Stadium. Big Ben’s weapons make him hard to drop out of the QB1 ranks.


The Giants are allowing just 181 weekly passing yards and 6.2 yards per attempt. It’s a tough setup for Jameis Winston. … Matthew Stafford is off to a QB6 start, but dudded in a strong Week 3 spot against the Falcons. Now he’s headed on the road against the Vikings’ elite pass defense. Stafford has a modest five scores in three games in the Twin Cities during the Mike Zimmer era. … The matchup could scarcely be more glorious for Jay Cutler and the Dolphins’ passing attack. It’s just best to tread lightly after last week’s comprehensive meltdown. … I’ve spent most of the season whiffing on Tyrod Taylor ranks. I will admit I’m at a loss. Taylor got shut down in his lone road start, but has shined at home, and Week 4 road opponent Atlanta boasts less daunting personnel than Carolina. With at least eight rushing attempts every time out, Taylor is buttressing his floor and raising his ceiling. … Deshaun Watson looked like Kellen Moore in Week 2. He looked like Michael Jordan in Week 3. Headed home against a Titans defense that’s been leaky against the pass, I’m projecting Kellen Jordan for Week 4.


Week 3 was a disastrous showing for Carson Wentz. Missing Jason Verrett, the Chargers are a middle-of-the-road matchup. … Eli Manning completely revamped his approach in Week 3, getting the ball out laser quick. Even on the road, he’s an intriguing streamer against the Bucs’ majorly banged up defense. … Cam Newton doesn’t look healthy. The Patriots have looked like the Saints. Especially with Kelvin Benjamin (knee) looking less than 50-50, I have no clue what to make of Cam’s Week 4 prospects. … Coming off a stupefyingly-bad game in Washington, Derek Carr couldn’t have a worse matchup than the Broncos in Denver. He’ll be better than last week, but that’s not saying much. … Jared Goff’s to-date play has commanded more respect than QB24. Nevertheless, it’s hard to project a big day against the Keepaway Cowboys for a quarterback averaging a modest 27 attempts. … Case Keenum was Mike Glennon for his first start, Brett Favre for his second. I’m expecting Case Keenum for his third. … DeShone Kizer is a weekly wild card. He comes with a high ceiling and bottomless floor.    


Patrick Daugherty is a football and baseball writer for Rotoworld.com. He can be found on Twitter .
Patrick Daugherty Articles


