Week 4 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em

Thursday, September 28, 2017

Happy Week 4, everyone. Start ‘Em or Sit ‘Em is geared toward season-long leagues but can also be used for daily fantasy purposes, as these are players I’ll likely have some exposure to over the weekend.



QUARTERBACK



Start of the Week: Carson Palmer vs. 49ers: Palmer has followed up his QB22 finish in Week 1 (@ DET) with back-to-back QB11 (@ IND) and QB13 (vs. DAL) efforts. He looked to be in line for a huge game last Monday night against the Cowboys, but the wheels fell off on the offensive line in the second half. RT Jared Veldheer is a real problem spot, but LT D.J. Humphries (knee) and LG Mike Iupati (triceps) are both expected back this week after missing Week 3. When Palmer gets time, he can still rip it. San Francisco has yielded the 15th-most fantasy points to quarterbacks thus far but is a brutal 30th in pass-defense DVOA over at Football Outsiders. Cam Newton missed some throws against the Niners in Week 1, but Russell Wilson and Jared Goff managed the QB13 and QB9 finishes, respectively, against San Francisco in Weeks 2 and 3. Only Aaron Rodgers has dropped back to pass more often than Palmer this season. With David Johnson (wrist, I.R.) out, it’s up to Palmer to deliver the points. Arizona’s 25.75-point implied team total is the sixth-highest of Week 4.



Starts



Dak Prescott vs. Rams: This Dallas offense ran the gauntlet in Weeks 1-3, opening up at home against the Giants followed by road games in Denver and Arizona. Prescott still managed the QB12, QB11, QB10 finishes. He needed 50 pass attempts in Week 2 at Denver to accomplish it, but followed it up with an 18-attempt night in Arizona last Monday night when he averaged over 10.0 YPA and rushed for a touchdown. Prescott is really freaking good. The Rams’ pass defense may look good on paper; they allow the 11th-fewest passing yards per game. But take into consideration they’ve faced Scott Tolzien and Kirk Cousins in L.A. before traveling up the coast to face Brian Hoyer last Thursday night. Despite the low amount of yards allowed through the air, the Rams are surrendering the sixth-highest YPA clip at 8.1 yards. This is their first true road trip. The total on this game was rising throughout the day on Wednesday, reaching 48 points after it was at 46.5 late Tuesday night. Dallas’ implied team total of 26.75 is the fourth-highest of the week. Meanwhile, the Cowboys will be considerably up in pace, as the 16th-fastest offense playing up to the Rams’ fourth-fastest pace.



Andy Dalton at Browns: Dalton was flat-out terrible in Weeks 1 and 2 against the Ravens and Texans, finishing as the QB33 and QB27, tossing no touchdowns to four interceptions. The Bengals then fired OC Ken Zampese and promoted Bill Lazor to play-calling duties. Dalton’s first half against the Packers went as good as possible, completing 12-of-14 passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns. But after halftime, Dalton was 9-of-13 for just 94 yards and no scores. He finished as the QB19, but Lazor’s scheme to get the ball out of Dalton’s hands quickly was working well. Dalton had easy completions and was getting the ball into the hands of his playmakers. Through three weeks, the Browns have allowed the eighth-most fantasy points, eight-highest YPA average, and 10th-most touchdowns to quarterbacks. In 2016, Dalton threw two touchdowns to zero picks in both games against the Browns, going for 308 yards in one and 180 yards in the other. If Dalton can manage 250 yards and a pair of scores on Sunday, that’ll make him a worthwhile streamer.



Philip Rivers vs. Eagles: Rivers has kind of been all over the map through three weeks, picking apart the Broncos on the road for three touchdowns and the QB11 finish in Week 1. He followed that up with 331 yards and one score as the QB9 against the Dolphins at home in Week 2 before stinking it up last week with a 0:3 TD:INT mark against the Chiefs in L.A. as the QB32. Rivers is at home for the third-straight week and gets a true pass-funnel defense in the Eagles. Philly has surrendered the eighth-most passing yards to date and the sixth-fewest rushing yards. Only the Falcons, Chiefs, and Cowboys have faced more pass attempts, and only eight teams have allowed more fantasy points to quarterbacks. Rivers has one of the best arsenals at his disposal, and the Eagles are traveling cross-country after a dramatic last-second win over the division-rival Giants at home last weekend. It’s a prime letdown spot for the 2-1 Eagles. The 47.5-point Vegas total is the fifth-highest of the week, and with a one-point spread this one could be a shootout of sorts.



Sits



Cam Newton at Patriots: On paper, this is a gorgeous spot for Cam Newton. The Patriots have been historically-bad on defense through three weeks. They have the seventh-fewest sacks, while two teams below them (TB and MIA) have played one fewer game. New England is also dead last in passing yards and touchdowns allowed and fantasy points surrendered to the quarterback position. The Patriots have allowed the QB1 (Alex Smith), QB4 (Drew Brees), and QB15 (Deshaun Watson) finishes. Carolina is nine-point underdogs playing way up in pace as the 26th-fastest offense traveling to Foxboro to face the fastest offense. Everything sets up well for Newton to accumulate fantasy points, but he’s just been that bad through three weeks, failing in a prime home spot against the Saints last week as the QB27 and throwing three interceptions to no touchdowns. Newton was the QB17 and QB22 the first two weeks against the Niners and Bills. He just isn’t healthy after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery. Newton has missed a number of throws and touchdowns already. He could easily get right in this spot, but Cam is impossible to trust right now.



Ben Roethlisberger at Ravens: We all know the deal with Big Ben. He struggles badly on the road in early starts. He was the QB15 in Cleveland Week 1 and followed that up with the QB8 finish at home in Week 2 before a dreadful QB25 week last Sunday at the Bears. Both the QB15 and QB25 games were 1 PM starts on the road, and this is another one in Baltimore on Sunday. The Ravens were lit up for 244 yards and four touchdowns by Blake Bortles in London last week, but smart money is on that being an abnormality more than anything. Over the first two weeks, Baltimore allowed a 1:8 TD:INT ratio to Andy Dalton and DeShone Kizer. Neither quarterback is a world-beater by any means, but the Ravens significantly improved the back end of their defense in the offseason, picking up veterans S Tony Jefferson and CB Brandon Carr while drafting first-round CB Marlon Humphrey. Baltimore is No. 2 in pass-defense DVOA, even after an awful Week 3. In his last four starts at Baltimore over the past four seasons, Big Ben has finished as the QB12, QB30, QB33, and QB12. So, even at his best on the road at the Ravens, he’s been a fringe fantasy starter paired with two weeks at the bottom of the barrel. Pittsburgh’s offense as a whole hasn’t looked in sync, yet. The 42-point total in Steelers-Ravens is the fourth-lowest of Week 4.



Matthew Stafford at Vikings: Stafford has looked pretty good through three weeks. He was the QB2 in Week 1 against the Cardinals before dicing up the Giants in the first half in Week 2 and then having a big second half last week against Atlanta. Stafford will likely be in the MVP conversation if the Lions make the playoffs. Minnesota presents a stiff challenge on the road Sunday. And Stafford has struggled against coach Mike Zimmer’s defenses in the past. In six meetings with the Vikings since Zimmer took over in 2014, Stafford has fantasy finishes of QB24, QB20, QB16, QB11, QB16, and QB23, with QB23 being the latest. Stafford has averaged 221.8 yards passing and 1.5 touchdowns in those six games. Shutdown CB Xavier Rhodes will take away one part of the field, while Minnesota’s ferocious pass rush is likely to give LT Greg Robinson headaches. As of Wednesday night, this game still doesn’t have a total because of the uncertainty at quarterbacks for the Vikings, but it’s unlikely to be any higher than 44 or 45. Stafford is only an option in 2-QB leagues.