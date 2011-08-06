Week 4 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em

Happy Week 4, everyone. Start ‘Em or Sit ‘Em is geared toward season-long leagues but can also be used for daily fantasy purposes, as these are players I’ll likely have some exposure to over the weekend.
QUARTERBACK
Start of the Week: Carson Palmer vs. 49ers: Palmer has followed up his QB22 finish in Week 1 (@ DET) with back-to-back QB11 (@ IND) and QB13 (vs. DAL) efforts. He looked to be in line for a huge game last Monday night against the Cowboys, but the wheels fell off on the offensive line in the second half. RT Jared Veldheer is a real problem spot, but LT D.J. Humphries (knee) and LG Mike Iupati (triceps) are both expected back this week after missing Week 3. When Palmer gets time, he can still rip it. San Francisco has yielded the 15th-most fantasy points to quarterbacks thus far but is a brutal 30th in pass-defense DVOA over at Football Outsiders. Cam Newton missed some throws against the Niners in Week 1, but Russell Wilson and Jared Goff managed the QB13 and QB9 finishes, respectively, against San Francisco in Weeks 2 and 3. Only Aaron Rodgers has dropped back to pass more often than Palmer this season. With David Johnson (wrist, I.R.) out, it’s up to Palmer to deliver the points. Arizona’s 25.75-point implied team total is the sixth-highest of Week 4.
Starts
Dak Prescott vs. Rams: This Dallas offense ran the gauntlet in Weeks 1-3, opening up at home against the Giants followed by road games in Denver and Arizona. Prescott still managed the QB12, QB11, QB10 finishes. He needed 50 pass attempts in Week 2 at Denver to accomplish it, but followed it up with an 18-attempt night in Arizona last Monday night when he averaged over 10.0 YPA and rushed for a touchdown. Prescott is really freaking good. The Rams’ pass defense may look good on paper; they allow the 11th-fewest passing yards per game. But take into consideration they’ve faced Scott Tolzien and Kirk Cousins in L.A. before traveling up the coast to face Brian Hoyer last Thursday night. Despite the low amount of yards allowed through the air, the Rams are surrendering the sixth-highest YPA clip at 8.1 yards. This is their first true road trip. The total on this game was rising throughout the day on Wednesday, reaching 48 points after it was at 46.5 late Tuesday night. Dallas’ implied team total of 26.75 is the fourth-highest of the week. Meanwhile, the Cowboys will be considerably up in pace, as the 16th-fastest offense playing up to the Rams’ fourth-fastest pace.
Andy Dalton at Browns: Dalton was flat-out terrible in Weeks 1 and 2 against the Ravens and Texans, finishing as the QB33 and QB27, tossing no touchdowns to four interceptions. The Bengals then fired OC Ken Zampese and promoted Bill Lazor to play-calling duties. Dalton’s first half against the Packers went as good as possible, completing 12-of-14 passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns. But after halftime, Dalton was 9-of-13 for just 94 yards and no scores. He finished as the QB19, but Lazor’s scheme to get the ball out of Dalton’s hands quickly was working well. Dalton had easy completions and was getting the ball into the hands of his playmakers. Through three weeks, the Browns have allowed the eighth-most fantasy points, eight-highest YPA average, and 10th-most touchdowns to quarterbacks. In 2016, Dalton threw two touchdowns to zero picks in both games against the Browns, going for 308 yards in one and 180 yards in the other. If Dalton can manage 250 yards and a pair of scores on Sunday, that’ll make him a worthwhile streamer.
Philip Rivers vs. Eagles: Rivers has kind of been all over the map through three weeks, picking apart the Broncos on the road for three touchdowns and the QB11 finish in Week 1. He followed that up with 331 yards and one score as the QB9 against the Dolphins at home in Week 2 before stinking it up last week with a 0:3 TD:INT mark against the Chiefs in L.A. as the QB32. Rivers is at home for the third-straight week and gets a true pass-funnel defense in the Eagles. Philly has surrendered the eighth-most passing yards to date and the sixth-fewest rushing yards. Only the Falcons, Chiefs, and Cowboys have faced more pass attempts, and only eight teams have allowed more fantasy points to quarterbacks. Rivers has one of the best arsenals at his disposal, and the Eagles are traveling cross-country after a dramatic last-second win over the division-rival Giants at home last weekend. It’s a prime letdown spot for the 2-1 Eagles. The 47.5-point Vegas total is the fifth-highest of the week, and with a one-point spread this one could be a shootout of sorts.
Sits
Cam Newton at Patriots: On paper, this is a gorgeous spot for Cam Newton. The Patriots have been historically-bad on defense through three weeks. They have the seventh-fewest sacks, while two teams below them (TB and MIA) have played one fewer game. New England is also dead last in passing yards and touchdowns allowed and fantasy points surrendered to the quarterback position. The Patriots have allowed the QB1 (Alex Smith), QB4 (Drew Brees), and QB15 (Deshaun Watson) finishes. Carolina is nine-point underdogs playing way up in pace as the 26th-fastest offense traveling to Foxboro to face the fastest offense. Everything sets up well for Newton to accumulate fantasy points, but he’s just been that bad through three weeks, failing in a prime home spot against the Saints last week as the QB27 and throwing three interceptions to no touchdowns. Newton was the QB17 and QB22 the first two weeks against the Niners and Bills. He just isn’t healthy after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery. Newton has missed a number of throws and touchdowns already. He could easily get right in this spot, but Cam is impossible to trust right now.
Ben Roethlisberger at Ravens: We all know the deal with Big Ben. He struggles badly on the road in early starts. He was the QB15 in Cleveland Week 1 and followed that up with the QB8 finish at home in Week 2 before a dreadful QB25 week last Sunday at the Bears. Both the QB15 and QB25 games were 1 PM starts on the road, and this is another one in Baltimore on Sunday. The Ravens were lit up for 244 yards and four touchdowns by Blake Bortles in London last week, but smart money is on that being an abnormality more than anything. Over the first two weeks, Baltimore allowed a 1:8 TD:INT ratio to Andy Dalton and DeShone Kizer. Neither quarterback is a world-beater by any means, but the Ravens significantly improved the back end of their defense in the offseason, picking up veterans S Tony Jefferson and CB Brandon Carr while drafting first-round CB Marlon Humphrey. Baltimore is No. 2 in pass-defense DVOA, even after an awful Week 3. In his last four starts at Baltimore over the past four seasons, Big Ben has finished as the QB12, QB30, QB33, and QB12. So, even at his best on the road at the Ravens, he’s been a fringe fantasy starter paired with two weeks at the bottom of the barrel. Pittsburgh’s offense as a whole hasn’t looked in sync, yet. The 42-point total in Steelers-Ravens is the fourth-lowest of Week 4.
Matthew Stafford at Vikings: Stafford has looked pretty good through three weeks. He was the QB2 in Week 1 against the Cardinals before dicing up the Giants in the first half in Week 2 and then having a big second half last week against Atlanta. Stafford will likely be in the MVP conversation if the Lions make the playoffs. Minnesota presents a stiff challenge on the road Sunday. And Stafford has struggled against coach Mike Zimmer’s defenses in the past. In six meetings with the Vikings since Zimmer took over in 2014, Stafford has fantasy finishes of QB24, QB20, QB16, QB11, QB16, and QB23, with QB23 being the latest. Stafford has averaged 221.8 yards passing and 1.5 touchdowns in those six games. Shutdown CB Xavier Rhodes will take away one part of the field, while Minnesota’s ferocious pass rush is likely to give LT Greg Robinson headaches. As of Wednesday night, this game still doesn’t have a total because of the uncertainty at quarterbacks for the Vikings, but it’s unlikely to be any higher than 44 or 45. Stafford is only an option in 2-QB leagues.
RUNNING BACK
Start of the Week: Chris Carson vs. Colts: Preseason standout Carson has played snap percentages of 55.1% > 62.2% > 56.2% the first three weeks. He has completely ran away with early-down duties, as Thomas Rawls and Eddie Lacy combined to play one snap last week in Tennessee. C.J. Prosise has been handling passing downs, but he’s now hurt with an ankle injury and is out for Week 4. Neither Rawls nor Lacy is an asset in the passing game, and coach Pete Carroll talked about giving J.D. McKissic a chance to fill that role Sunday night. But Carson very well could take some of those reps. Dating back to the preseason, Carson has caught all eight of his targets in the pros and scored a touchdown as a receiver last week in Tennessee. Carson couldn’t get much going on the ground in Week 3 and the Colts have been pretty good against the run — 8th in YPC allowed, 11th in DVOA, and 11th in rushing yards surrendered — but Seattle is a massive 13-point favorite at home. Carson should easily flirt with 20 touches and is a great bet for a touchdown. The Seahawks’ implied team total of 27.25 points is the third-highest of Week 4.
Starts
Joe Mixon at Browns: After touching the ball just 11 and 10 times the first two weeks under fired OC Ken Zampese, Mixon received 21 touches in Week 3 at the Packers in new play-caller Bill Lazor’s scheme. Mixon’s snap rate also rose from 36.1% and 25% in Weeks 1 and 2 to 55.7% in Green Bay. It was evident Lazor was putting more emphasis on getting the ball in the hands of his best playmakers, and Mixon certainly is one of them. He was unable to find the end zone, but the rookie did grind out 101 total yards on his way to the RB20 finish in PPR leagues. That sort of volume and playing time is precious at the running back position. We haven’t seen the true breakout yet from Mixon, but it’s coming soon. Cleveland has been pretty solid against the run through three weeks, allowing the fourth-lowest YPC average on the ground, 12th-fewest fantasy points to running backs, and checking in at sixth in run-defense DVOA. However, the Browns haven’t faced a ton of backfield talent, going from a rusty Le’Veon Bell playing fewer snaps than normal in Week 1 to Terrance West in Week 2 to a washed Frank Gore last Sunday. Both West and Gore were able to score touchdowns. Buck Allen also tore the Browns up in Week 2, totaling 101 yards and a touchdown on his way to the RB7 finish. Mixon is a rock-solid RB2 with big upside. The offense goes through him and A.J. Green.
Mark Ingram vs. Dolphins: Ingram has been finding his way on this list nearly every week through the first month of the season. He has yet to find the end zone, but Ingram has seen rock-solid touch totals of 11, 12, and 16 the first three weeks. In comparison, teammates Adrian Peterson (6-8-11) and Alvin Kamara (11-4-5) have been trailing behind. In Peterson’s case, he’s also been much worse than Ingram and probably isn’t long for this offense. He’s been a square peg in a round hole to this point. Ingram’s workload, even if it isn’t large, is the most reliable in New Orleans. Despite not scoring a touchdown, Ingram finished as the RB20, RB25, and RB29 in Weeks 1-3. He’s been getting looks at the goal line but hasn’t cashed them. Touchdowns are on the way. The Dolphins have been pretty stellar in run defense through two games, allowing just 3.1 YPC, but they did surrender 78 total yards and one score to Melvin Gordon in the opener before facing the Jets’ rag-tag offense last Sunday. Bilal Powell also found the end zone in that one. The 49-point total in Dolphins-Saints is the second-highest of the week, and New Orleans’ team total of 25.75 is sixth-highest.
Jacquizz Rodgers vs. Giants: Rodgers found his way into the “sits” section of this piece his first two games, but I’m on board with Quizz this time around. Rodgers followed up his decent 19-67-1 rushing line in Week 1 against the Bears with a brutal 5-15-0 output in Week 2 versus Minnesota. Both games were blowouts, one going in Tampa’s direction and the other not so much. That led to Rodgers only playing around half the snaps in each game. Giants-Bucs has a three-point spread, and the 0-3 G-Men have to get a win, so expect their best effort on the road. However, the Giants defense has been getting murdered on the ground. They’ve allowed the most rushing yards at 153.3 per game and the 10th-most fantasy points to running backs. New York is 29th in run-defense DVOA. Ezekiel Elliott was the RB1 against this defense in Week 1, and Ameer Abdullah rushed for a career-best 86 yards in Week 2. Last week, Eagles RBs LeGarrette Blount (12-67-1), Wendell Smallwood (12-71), and Corey Clement (6-22-1) combined for 160 yards and two scores on 30 carries (5.33 YPC). Through three weeks, Tampa Bay’s offensive line is fourth in adjusted line yards, so everything points to Rodgers having at least a great shot at success. This is his last game before Doug Martin returns from suspension. Rodgers will likely try to make the most of it.
Sits
Ameer Abdullah at Vikings: The good news on Abdullah so far is that he’s been able to stay healthy. The bad news, however, is exactly what we all feared in the summer; he’s getting very minimal work in the red zone and as a pass-catcher. The touches have been there with 17, 17, and 18 the first three weeks, but Abdullah has only seen four of them come in the red zone and has produced zero yards there. Abdullah has yet to get the ball inside the 10-yard line. He’s a lead back who doesn’t score touchdowns or rack up easy PPR points with catches. Abdullah did make a nice grab last week against the Falcons, but he’ll need a Theo Riddick injury to see more work in that area. Riddick is also OC Jim Bob Cooter’s preferred red-zone back, while Dwayne Washington and Zach Zenner are the goal-line options. Abdullah has never had a 100-yard rushing game and doesn’t figure to get his first this week. The Vikings defense is third-best in yards-per-carry (3.1) allowed and is the only team yet to surrender a touchdown to a running back. They’re No. 1 in fantasy points yielded to the position. The return to health of DT Linval Joseph has been huge up front.
Jonathan Stewart at Patriots: In the Panthers’ two wins to open the season, Stewart had touch totals of 20 and 15 against the Niners and Bills and scored a touchdown. Last week, in the 21-point loss to the Saints, Stewart received just 13 touches. Since Stewart doesn’t contribute much in the pass game, he relies pretty heavily on game script. This week, the Panthers are nine-point underdogs on the road. It could easily slip away from Carolina by halftime, which would leave a bunch of snaps for Christian McCaffrey in catch-up mode and garbage time. Stewart is about as touchdown-or-bust as they come. New England has been terrorized both through the air and on the ground, allowing the most fantasy points to both quarterbacks and running backs, but McCaffrey is far and away the more desirable play in the Carolina backfield. Stewart is a low-floor FLEX option.
Isaiah Crowell vs. Bengals: It’s been a rough go of it for Crowell thus far. His 44 rushing yards last week in Indianapolis was actually a season-high after he managed just 33 and 37 yards the first two games. Crowell has faced three stout run defenses (vs. PIT, @ BAL, @ IND) and is averaging just 2.9 YPC. After playing 78.8% of the snaps in Week 1, Crowell has been in on just 49.3% of the plays the last two weeks. Duke Johnson has been taking away looks, with 15 touches in Weeks 2 and 3 after seeing just two in the opener. The matchup against the Bengals isn’t all that difficult for Crowell, as Cincinnati is 15th in run-defense DVOA and has yielded the eighth-most rushing yards, but this defense gets back stud WLB Vontaze Burfict from suspension on Sunday and just shut down Ty Montgomery in Green Bay last week. Crowell had a couple solid games against the Bengals last season with rushing lines of 12-63-1 in Week 7 and 10-113-0 in Week 14. DeShone Kizer has been a drag on Crowell’s touchdown upside since Kizer is doing his best Cam Newton impression and taking a bunch of the carries at the goal line and cashing them. Crowell was an early-round pick in fantasy drafts, but he can’t be treated as much more than an RB3/FLEX.
WIDE RECEIVER
Start of the Week: Devin Funchess at Patriots: Two Panthers have made the “sits” sections of this piece already, but I don’t hate all the pieces for Carolina. There are going to be points scored in this game, and someone is going to have to carry the load for the Panthers. Playing 78% of the snaps this season, Funchess is essentially nearly an every-down player as the No. 2 wideout. By no means has Funchess been good, but there just aren’t many other options for Carolina. Greg Olsen is already out with a broken foot, and Kelvin Benjamin missed practice Wednesday after suffering a knee injury in Week 3. Benjamin appears to at least have a chance to play Sunday, but if he can’t, Funchess is going to be fed the ball relentlessly. Even with Benjamin in the lineup for part of last week, Funchess saw a career-best 10 targets. He turned them into a measly four catches for 58 scoreless yards. Much like last week against the Saints, this is a similarly great spot for statistical production. The Patriots are allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. Carolina is a nine-point underdog, so the second half very easily could be garbage-time central for Funchess and Co. A WR5 talent, Funchess’ potential volume upside puts him on the WR3 map on Sunday.
Starts
Kenny Stills vs. Saints: Stills played 84% of the snaps last season but has seen his play count rise to 93.1% through the first two games of 2017. He has seen 14 targets so far and caught a long touchdown in the opener against the Chargers before seeing 10 looks last week at the Jets. The latter obviously had a lot to do with the Dolphins chasing points the entire second half, but Stills is a much better fit with Jay Cutler under center than popgun-armed Ryan Tannehill. Cutler isn’t afraid to cut it loose deep, and deep speed is Stills’ bread and butter. This is a #RevengeGame for Stills after he was drafted by the Saints and traded away a couple years back. The narrative isn’t what makes Stills a great play. He’s playing heavy snaps with a gunslinger quarterback against a New Orleans defense that has allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to receivers and second-most air yards. Only the Colts have surrendered more pass plays of 20-plus yards. Stills is on the FLEX radar.
Rishard Matthews at Texans: Matthews has seen a team-high 24 targets through three weeks, which is good for a 25.3% market share. He’s managed a pair of top-30 finishes with a WR29 in Week 1 and the WR16 last Sunday against the Seahawks. Matthews seems to have the most chemistry with Marcus Mariota of the Titans’ receivers, and with Corey Davis (hamstring) still sidelined that puts even more emphasis on Matthews. Eric Decker has been targeted heavily in the red zone, but he and Mariota aren’t yet on the same page. And the Texans have notoriously swallowed up opposing tight ends; Delanie Walker hasn’t done much against them in their multiple meetings. Houston has allowed the 10th-most fantasy points to receivers after losing A.J. Bouye in free agency and Kevin Johnson to an MCL sprain. 33-year-old Johnathan Joseph and special teamer Eddie Pleasant will be on the outside in three-wide sets. Matthews is in the WR3 mix.
Tyrell Williams vs. Eagles: Williams has seen at least seven targets in 2-of-3 games sandwiched around a four-target Week 2. The Gazelle has yet to score a touchdown, however, and has managed yardage counts of 54, 54, and 15 the first three games. With all of the Chargers’ pass-catchers healthy, Williams isn’t being fed as much as he was last season with no Keenan Allen, but he still has big-play ability in a plus draw. The Eagles have allowed the 11th-most fantasy points to opposing receivers, and five receivers total have finished in the top 40, including three top-30 finishes for Giants WRs last week — Odell Beckham (WR4), Sterling Shepard (WR10), and Brandon Marshall (WR30). The Eagles now get to travel cross-country after an emotional win and remain without No. 1 CB Ronald Darby (ankle). Veteran slot man Patrick Robinson has played well in his absence, but Williams will be outside against rookie Rasul Douglas and struggling sophomore Jalen Mills. The 47.5-point over-under for Eagles-Chargers is the fifth-highest of the week.
Sits
Willie Snead vs. Dolphins: Snead rejoined the Saints this week after serving his three-game suspension to open the year. When asked about his Week 4 role, coach Sean Payton was noncommittal. It would be really hard to throw Snead in for a full complement of snaps after being away for nearly a month. On top of that, Ted Ginn has settled in as the No. 2 wideout outside, and Brandon Coleman has played really well at times as the big slot man, scoring a pair of touchdowns. Snead was being used sparingly as the No. 3/4 wideout in the preseason, but that was perhaps by design since the coaching staff may have known about Snead’s upcoming ban. The matchup against Miami is fine on paper after the Dolphins were picked apart by both Philip Rivers and Josh McCown to open their season, but Snead’s role simply can’t be trusted right now. We should have a better idea of things come Week 5. For now, treat him as a WR4/5 across the pond in London.
Jermaine Kearse vs. Jaguars: Kearse has been a pleasant surprise as the Jets’ default No. 1 receiver. He caught seven balls in the opener, following it up with a 4-64-2 line in Week 2. The Jets didn’t have to throw the ball much in Week 3, but Kearse still caught all three of his looks for 42 yards. Kearse has only ran 28.1% of his routes in the slot, so he’s going to draw a really tough assignment on Sunday against the Jaguars’ elite tandem of outside CBs A.J. Bouye and Jalen Ramsey. Both players picked off passes last week. Ramsey is Pro Football Focus’ No. 1 cover corner out of 110 qualifiers, and Bouye is No. 21. Quarterbacks have a 9.8 passer rating when throwing at Ramsey, compared to 40.3 targeting Bouye. Both are top-eight marks among cornerbacks. The Jaguars have allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to receivers. The way to beat them is between the hashmarks. The Jets’ implied team total of 18.25 points is the second-lowest of the week.
Pierre Garcon at Eagles: The overall WR22 in PPR through three weeks, Garcon is coming off a strong 7-142 line against the Rams last Thursday night. He has still yet to find the end zone, however, and will likely be shadowed much of the afternoon by Patrick Peterson. Justin Bethel will be left to Marquise Goodwin, and Tyrann Mathieu will see a lot of Trent Taylor inside. Peterson has allowed just three catches for 22 yards and one touchdown after three games, locking down guys like Marvin Jones, T.Y. Hilton, and Dez Bryant. Bethel and Mathieu have combined to allow 20 catches for 359 yards and three scores. Those two are Pro Football Focus’ Nos. 86 and 87 cover corners out of 110 qualifiers. Goodwin will have a shot to score a long touchdown in this one. Drop Garcon down to the WR4 range and a weekly finish outside the top-50 is in the realm of possibilities, if likely.
TIGHT END
Start of the Week: Cameron Brate vs. Giants: Brate and rookie O.J. Howard have been splitting snaps pretty evenly through two weeks, but roles are looking to be clear. Howard is the block-first tight end, while Brate is the pass-catcher. Brate has ran 41 pass routes to Howard’s 30. Brate busted against the Bears in Week 2 with a 2-24-0 day but rebounded against the Vikings last week catching four balls for 33 yards and a score. The catches and yards aren’t anything to get excited about, but the matchup this week is dreamy. The Giants have allowed the most catches and fourth-most fantasy points to tight ends. They’ve given up the TE3, TE7, and TE3 finishes to Jason Witten, Eric Ebron, and Zach Ertz, respectively, through three weeks. With Janoris Jenkins on the outside and fellow CBs Eli Apple and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie as no slouches in their own right, the Giants typically tend to naturally funnel targets to the tight end. Brate is a strong streamer.
Starts
Charles Clay at Falcons: Clay is tied for eighth among all tight ends in targets with 18 after three games and is second on the Bills behind LeSean McCoy’s 20. Tyrod Taylor has the most trust in Clay of his pass-catchers, and Clay has had two top-six weeks as a TE1. Atlanta has yet to allow a touchdown to a tight end, but the Falcons have yielded the eighth-most catches and 14th-most yards to the position. Eric Ebron also could have had a much bigger Week 3 against them if not for a pair of dropped passes. Clay isn’t flashy, but he gets the job done and catches what is thrown to him. He’s absolutely on the TE1 map in a Bills-Falcons matchup that sports the third-highest total of the week at 48.5 points. As eight-point underdogs, the Bills will likely be chasing points through the air.
Ryan Griffin vs. Titans: In his first game with no C.J. Fiedorowicz (concussion, I.R.) last week, Griffin played 85.9% of the snaps and was third on the team with six targets. Griffin caught five of them for 61 yards and a score against the Patriots. At a shallow position like tight end, that’s gold. Griffin was the TE4 for Week 3 and gets another plus draw this Sunday. The Titans have surrendered the ninth-most catches for the eighth-most yards and 13th-most fantasy points to tight ends. Both Jimmy Graham and Luke Willson were top-nine fantasy tight ends last week at Tennessee. Griffin will be up and down a bit as the starter, but he’ll have streaming appeal, and this is one of those games.
Austin Seferian-Jenkins vs. Jaguars: The Jets threw ASJ right into the fire in his 2017 debut after serving a two-game suspension to open the season. He played 48-of-63 (76.2%) offensive snaps and led the team in targets, amassing a 5-31 line on six looks. As mentioned earlier, the Jaguars funnel looks to tight ends, slot receivers, and running backs with A.J. Bouye and Jalen Ramsey locking down outside wideouts. Jacksonville has surrendered the third-most fantasy points to tight ends. C.J. Fiedorowicz (TE12), Delanie Walker (TE5), Jonnu Smith (TE14), and Ben Watson (TE12) have all had respectable weeks against the Jaguars in Weeks 1-3. Seferian-Jenkins seems to be taking football seriously now and is probably the Jets’ most-talented skill player.
Sits
Kyle Rudolph vs. Lions: Rudolph is 28th in targets per game among tight ends, seeing fewer looks per week than guys like George Kittle, Stephen Anderson, and Seth DeValve. Rudolph did manage a top-eight finish in Week 1 by catching a 15-yard touchdown late against the Saints, but he followed that up with TE20 (@ PIT) and TE45 (vs. TB) finishes the past two weeks. The targets really haven’t been there, seeing three in Week 1 and just two in Minnesota’s Week 3 explosion. Rudolph has been blocking more this year, and I somewhat figured he’d regress this season after the Vikings added Dalvin Cook in the draft as a running back who can catch passes, which is something Adrian Peterson and Matt Asiata didn’t do in the past. Rudolph also suffers when both Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs are healthy. Detroit doesn’t present a particularly daunting matchup, but it has handled tight ends decently well through three weeks, allowing the ninth-fewest catches for the 12th-fewest yards. Rudolph is always a threat for a TD but his new lack of volume craters his floor.
Julius Thomas vs. Saints: One of the most popular offseason tight ends, Dolphins beat writers were talking Thomas up all spring and into the summer as a guy who is going to resurrect his career back with coach Adam Gase. “Double-digit touchdowns is a lock,” they said. Well, Thomas has looked like the same broken-down guy he was in Jacksonville to this point. He’s 29 and looks like he’s 35 after a laundry-list of injuries in his career. Thomas played 95.6% of the snaps in the opener but saw that scaled all the way down to 58.7% last week. The Saints have been terrible against tight ends, surrendering the TE8 and TE3 finishes to Kyle Rudolph and Rob Gronkowski in Weeks 1 and 2, but Thomas is equally as bad as a player. He shouldn’t be owned in 12-team leagues.
Jason Witten vs. Rams: Witten put up monster TE3 and TE1 finishes on the board in Weeks 1 and 2 against the Giants and Broncos, but then fell flat last week in Arizona with one catch for three yards. The Cardinals defend tight ends really well, and so do the Rams. L.A. stamped out Jack Doyle and Jordan Reed in the first two games before allowing a short score to Garrett Celek last Thursday night. The Rams have athletic linebackers and safeties, and the place to beat them is on the ground or outside against non-Trumaine Johnson cornerbacks. Witten is more of a TE2 than TE1 this week, though Dallas’ team total of 26.75 points is the fifth-highest of the week and can lead to fantasy points all around. I’d still look for more upside with one of the guys listed in the “starts” above.