Matchup: Bears @ Packers

Wednesday, September 27, 2017

Thursday Night Football



Chicago @ Green Bay

Team Totals: Packers 26.25, Bears 19.25



Aaron Rodgers padded his historical home-game splits in last Sunday’s overtime win against Cincinnati, pouring 336 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns on the Bengals. Despite a multitude of injuries around him, Rodgers has turned in QB13, QB6, and QB8 fantasy results three weeks in. Since the start of 2014, Rodgers has averaged 2.6 passing touchdowns per game at home compared to 1.9 on the road, while Green Bay carries a significant tactical advantage as a short-week home team facing a short-week road team in a Thursday night game where strategy means less and improvisational ability means more. When the Packers hosted the Bears on TNF last Week 7, Rodgers posted QB3 fantasy results. … Despite coaching-staff rhetoric the Packers would scale back Ty Montgomery’s Week 3 usage, Montgomery established season highs in playing time (94%) and backfield touch share (95%) in last Sunday’s win over the Bengals. The Packers’ backup running backs are a bunch of day-three rookies, and Montgomery is difficult to pull off the field because he gives the offense so much diversity as a run-pass threat who has taken a big step as a pass blocker. I’m starting Montgomery everywhere I can, but his tough matchup must be acknowledged. The Bears held Falcons, Bucs, and Steelers backs to a combined 67/233/3.48/3 rushing line in Weeks 1-3 and have allowed the NFL’s 12th-fewest receiving yards (88) to enemy backs.



Rodgers’ target distribution with Randall Cobb and Jordy Nelson playing this season: Cobb 13; Nelson 8; Davante Adams 7; Martellus Bennett 6; Montgomery and Lance Kendricks 4. … The Bears have struggled to contain enemy No. 1 wideouts Mike Evans (7/93/1) and Antonio Brown (10/110/1) in back-to-back games, which bodes well for Nelson, who poured a 7/124/0 receiving line on Chicago in these teams’ last meeting. Nelson projects to run 75% of his routes at Bears LCB Marcus Cooper and RCB Prince Amukamara. Cooper was victimized on Evans’ Week 2 touchdown, and Amukamara gave up Brown’s score last week. … Cobb’s return will send Geronimo Allison back to the bench. Before missing Week 3 with a chest injury, Cobb was leading the Packers in targets (22). He is a viable WR3/flex option in PPR leagues against the Bears. … Adams is off to an uneven start, and that will likely remain the case as long as both Nelson and Cobb are healthy. Adams’ two 2016 stat lines against Chicago were 13/132/2 and 2/25/0. Adams is best viewed as a boom-bust WR2/3 play. … The middle of the Bears’ defense has been decimated by injuries, losing every-down ILB Jerrell Freeman (torn pec) in Week 1 and ballhawking FS Quintin Demps (broken forearm) in Week 3. This improves the matchup for Bennett, whose to-date problem has been catching the ball. Despite ranking fourth among tight ends in targets (21), Bennett is only 11th in catches (11) and 15th in yards (102) due to seemingly countless drops. Still, as long as he is being fed volume from Rodgers, Bennett is going to be difficult to pull out of fantasy football lineups.



Mike Glennon’s fantasy results three weeks in are QB18, QB22, QB30. Glennon’s in-game job security appears solid enough to offer low-end two-quarterback-league value against the Packers, but there is almost no ceiling to his game as a dink-and-dunker who doesn’t add production on the ground, and whose floor is lowered by turnover proneness with three picks and one lost fumble in three starts. … After Glennon cleared 40 pass attempts in each of the first two weeks, the Bears turned back to the run game for their first win of the season last week versus Pittsburgh. Jordan Howard parlayed a season-high 28 touches into 164 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-deciding score from 19 yards out in overtime. The Packers showed run-defense vulnerability in Weeks 2-3, giving up a combined 53/238/4.49/2 rushing line to Falcons and Bengals backs. Projected negative game script and Howard’s recurring shoulder injury enhance his risk on a short week, but this matchup is not imposing, and usage like last week’s would lock in Howard as a high-floor RB2 at worst. … Tarik Cohen’s 43% snap rate in last week’s win was a season low, but he still logged 102 yards on 16 touches despite having a monster late-game touchdown run called back on replay. While Howard’s usage has been up and down, Cohen’s has stayed on the rise with chronological touch counts of 13 > 15 > 16. In PPR leagues, Cohen is an RB2/flex play against a Packers defense on which Bengals running backs poured a 6/57/1 receiving line last week.



Glennon’s Weeks 1-3 target distribution: Cohen 25; Zach Miller 18; Kendall Wright 14; Howard and Josh Bellamy 11; Deonte Thompson 9; Dion Sims 4; Markus Wheaton 2. … All Bears wide receivers are tough to stomach as fantasy options after they collectively managed nine yards on four targets in last week’s run-heavy win. Chicago employed a full-on WRBC, running out Thompson on 71% of the snaps, Wheaton for 60%, Wright on 54%, and Bellamy for 30%. The Packers have allowed the NFL’s ninth-most receiving yards (483) to enemy wideouts, so the matchup is good enough that at least one Bears receiver will probably pay off. I just have no confidence pegging who it’ll be. My guess would be slot man Wright, who of course drew zero Week 3 targets after seeing 14 combined over the previous five quarters. … Green Bay has been tough on tight ends in a small sample, notably checking Jimmy Graham (3/8/0) and Austin Hooper (2/7/0) in Weeks 1-2 before facing the Tyler Eifert-less Bengals last week. Miller does lead the Bears in red-zone targets (4) and targets inside the ten-yard line (2), and he looks like the best bet to hit pay dirt in Chicago’s pass-catcher group. Averaging 32.7 scoreless yards per game with Glennon at quarterback, however, Miller is more of a desperation streamer than anything else.



Score Prediction: Packers 27, Bears 17