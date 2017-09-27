Week 4 Power Rankings

Wednesday, September 27, 2017

That was a baaad week.

I’m not saying it wasn’t a blast—Rams/49ers was one of the best Thursday night games we’ve seen in ages while Tom Brady’s showdown with Deshaun Watson in Foxboro more than lived up to the hype. But from a pure fantasy perspective, it was Armageddon.

My gut told me Buck Allen was going to light Jacksonville up like a Christmas tree. He did not. Coming off a 91-yard game in Week 2, I thought, Sure, I’ll start Martavis Bryant over DeVante Parker, who spent much of the week nursing an ankle injury. That one was sort of a wash—until Parker clowned me with a touchdown on the very last play from scrimmage

Desperate to replace Sam Bradford in a two-quarterback league, my choices on the waiver wire were limited to Mike Glennon and Case Keenum. Obviously I wasn’t in love with either of them, but I thought Glennon might save me with some garbage-time yards in what figured to be a blowout loss to Pittsburgh. So of course Keenum had the game of his life while Glennon completed one pass to a wide receiver in over four quarters of football.

Hang in there, it gets worse. Injured and mired in a timeshare with impressive fourth-round rookie Tarik Cohen, Jordan Howard felt like dead weight to me. That’s why I benched him for touchdown machine Mike Gillislee. Howard took more bullets than Danny McBride in Pineapple Express, but still had one of the best games of his career Sunday against Pittsburgh. And Gillislee? Well, not so much (12 carries for 31 yards).

Guess what, gang? That’s not even the worst of it. Have you ever had that Home Alone moment before lock when you’re thinking to yourself, Man did I forget to set one of my lineups? Last week my fantasy paranoia proved to be warranted. In an FAAB league, I forgot I placed a bid on the Packers D versus Cincinnati. I won the bid, but because I’m a moron (not to make excuses for myself, but I was also covering NFL news for this very fine website while juggling a million FanDuel lineups), I never put the Packers in my lineup. Luckily, I lost my matchup by 5.1 points—Green Bay’s defense scored 5.0, so I would have lost anyway.

I realize the last several paragraphs have likely destroyed any credibility I may have had as a supposed fantasy expert, but sometimes the chalk just doesn’t hit (am I right, DFS players?). And believe it or not, there is a silver lining to this comedy of errors. Remember this car wreck of a fantasy team auto-draft picked for me a few weeks ago? I’m 3-0! I’m sure my good fortune in that league will eventually run out—I’ve already lost Jordan Reed, Danny Woodhead, Bradford and now Michael Crabtree to injuries. But right now, I’ll take a victory anywhere I can.

If you have any war stories like mine, feel free to share them in the comments. Now to the Power Rankings, where the Chiefs are No. 1 for the second week in a row.

1. Kansas City Chiefs

Record: 3-0

Last Week: 1

Kareem Hunt has taken the league by storm with six touchdowns in his first three NFL games. Compare that to Spencer Ware, who managed five touchdowns all of last season (14 games). It’s probably too early to be looking at pace stats, but I couldn’t help myself. Tyreek Hill is on pace for 1,349 receiving yards, which would be the most by a Chiefs receiver since Derrick Alexander set the team single-season record with 1,391 back in 2000.

2. Atlanta Falcons

Record: 3-0

Last Week: 2

Taylor Gabriel continued his touchdown frenzy with another score in Week 3, giving him eight TDs in his last 11 games (regular season only). On the flip side, Julio Jones has yet to find the end zone this year despite 265 receiving yards, which ranks fourth in the NFL. Sunday marked Matt Ryan’s first three-interception game since Week 11 of 2015.

3. New England Patriots

Record: 2-1

Last Week: 3

The offense is predictably rolling—all Tom Brady has done is throw for 825 yards and eight touchdowns over the last two weeks—but New England’s defense has been among the league’s worst. They’re last in the league in both points (95) and yards allowed (1,383). Brandin Cooks’ 131 yards in Week 3 were more than he had in his previous two weeks combined (125).

4. Green Bay Packers

Record: 2-1

Last Week: 7

Geronimo Allison played an expanded role with Randall Cobb sidelined in Week 3 and made the most of his opportunity, absorbing six-of-eight targets for a career-high 122 yards in a win over Cincinnati. He saved his best for last, setting up the game-winning field goal in overtime with a 72-yard catch down the left sideline. Aaron Rodgers’ pick-six against the Bengals was only the second of his career. He still has 33 to go to catch Brett Favre.

5. Oakland Raiders

Record: 2-1

Last Week: 4

Whose bright idea was it to replace Amari Cooper’s hands with lobster claws? All kidding aside, our man has a real drop problem. He leads the league with six miscues and has even drawn criticism from head coach Jack Del Rio. Sunday marked Jared Cook’s first regular season touchdown since Week 11 of 2016. Both touchdowns came against the Redskins.

6. Detroit Lions

Record: 2-1

Last Week: 9

The Lions were this close to upsetting the Falcons in Week 3. The growing pains continue for Kenny Golladay, who has now caught just three-of-eight targets for 33 yards since his breakout in Week 1 (69 yards, two touchdowns). A week after leading the team in receiving yards, tight end Eric Ebron was back to his usual disappointing self, pulling in just two-of-seven targets for nine yards.

7. Pittsburgh Steelers

Record: 2-1

Last Week: 5

Le’Veon Bell finally scored a touchdown in Week 3, but still had a quiet week by his standards (61 yards on 15 carries). He’s averaged just 60 rushing yards per game this season, which is well below his career mark of 84.5. Antonio Brown has been up to his usual tricks, leading the league in catches (26) and receiving yards (354) while ranking second in targets (36) behind Houston’s DeAndre Hopkins.

8. Tennessee Titans

Record: 2-1

Last Week: 13

Good thing we devoted an entire Roundtable to the downfall of DeMarco Murray and Jordan Howard, only to have both players troll us by having huge games in Week 3. Most of Murray’s rushing output came on a 75-yard touchdown, but still. Ryan Succop has booted a league-high 10 field goals this year including four in Sunday’s win over Seattle. He’s drilled 91.4 percent of his attempts since the start of last season.

9. Denver Broncos

Record: 2-1

Last Week: 6

You think you’ve seen it all and then Von Miller goes out and does this. That fake-out would have been hilarious if it hadn’t allowed Buffalo to seal the game. A week ago, it looked like C.J. Anderson had the upper hand over veteran Jamaal Charles, but now Denver’s backfield is looking like a full-blown committee. Both players logged 10 touches in Week 3 with Charles outgaining Anderson by 14 yards (57-43).

10. Dallas Cowboys

Record: 2-1

Last Week: 10

Dez Bryant only caught two passes against the Cardinals in Week 3, but one of them was this masterpiece. It’s been a tough start for Dez going against three of the league’s best corners in consecutive weeks (Janoris Jenkins, Aqib Talib and Patrick Peterson), but better times are ahead with upcoming matchups against the Rams, Packers and 49ers. Meanwhile DeMarcus Lawrence leads the NFL with 6.5 sacks and holds PFF’s No. 1 grade among 4-3 defensive ends.

11. Philadelphia Eagles

Record: 2-1

Last Week: 16

Jake Elliott, who was cut by Cincinnati at the end of training camp, rescued the Eagles with a 61-yard field goal to beat the Giants in Week 3. And it only cost Carson Wentz $31,765 (the equivalent of one game check). Let’s hope this isn’t the end for Darren Sproles. The 34-year-old will sit out the rest of the season with a broken arm and a torn ACL, leaving backfield duties in the hands of Wendell Smallwood and LeGarrette Blount.

12. Washington Redskins

Record: 2-1

Last Week: 18

Chris Thompson will not be denied. His 150 receiving yards in Week 3 were the most by a running back since Le’Veon Bell went for 159 in Week 13 of the 2014 campaign. You don’t know frustration until you own Jordan Reed in fantasy. Not only is Reed perpetually injured—he was listed with chest, shoulder and toe injuries last week—but now he’s playing in primetime for the second week in a row, creating a nightmare scenario for fantasy owners. Vernon Davis (five catches for 58 yards and a touchdown in Week 3) is a solid streaming option if you’re in a pinch.

13. Minnesota Vikings

Record: 2-1

Last Week: 15

Case Keenum sunk the Bucs with a game for the ages in Week 3, rolling to a career-high 369 yards on 25-of-33 passing. It was a far cry from the previous week when Keenum fell flat at Pittsburgh (20-for-37, 167 yards). The Vikings’ offense is quietly well stocked with two of the league’s three leading receivers (Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs, respectively) as well as second-round rookie Dalvin Cook, who trails only Kareem Hunt in rushing yards per game (96).

14. Seattle Seahawks

Record: 1-2

Last Week: 8

Russell Wilson finally woke up in Week 3, contributing a season-high 373 yards to go with four touchdowns in a losing effort. Doug Baldwin also got busy, ripping the Titans for 105 yards on 10 catches. He saw more targets in Week 3 (15) than he had in his previous two games combined. Thomas Rawls played just one snap in Week 3, which was still more than Eddie Lacy, who was a healthy scratch for the second week in a row.

15. Los Angeles Rams

Record: 2-1

Last Week: 21

Todd Gurley already has six touchdowns this year, the same number he had in 16 games last season. His 63 carries through three weeks are a league-high. Sammy Watkins had his best game as a Ram in Week 3 (six catches, 106 yards, two touchdowns) but exited late with a concussion. Only Alex Smith and Tom Brady hold a higher quarterback rating than Jared Goff (118.2) this year.

16. Buffalo Bills

Record: 2-1

Last Week: 26

Tyrod Taylor cut the formerly undefeated Broncos down to size, impressing with 213 yards and two touchdowns in a Week 3 victory. LeSean McCoy has gotten off to a tepid start, rushing for just 30 yards on 26 carries over his last two games (0.8 yards per carry). Luckily he’s still played a big role in the passing game, pulling in 18 catches for 131 yards on 19 targets. That puts him on pace for 699 receiving yards, which would easily top his career-high of 592.

17. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Record: 1-1

Last Week: 12

Giving up 369 passing yards to Case Keenum isn’t exactly a morale-booster, but the beat goes on for Tampa. With Mike Evans getting the brunt of Xavier Rhodes’ shutdown coverage, newcomer DeSean Jackson broke through for a team-high 84 yards in Week 3. He also ended a four-game touchdown drought with a 25-yard score to close out the third quarter.

18. Jacksonville Jaguars

Record: 2-1

Last Week: 24

So far the Jaguars rank fifth in rushing yards per game, a marked improvement from last year when they finished 22nd in that category. Most of the credit goes to fourth overall pick Leonard Fournette, who has scored in all three games this season. Marcedes Lewis’ three touchdowns in Week 3 were as many as he had scored in his previous three years combined.

19. Baltimore Ravens

Record: 2-1

Last Week: 11

The Ravens must be thrilled to be back on American soil after last week’s debacle in London. How bad did it get for the Ravens? Well let’s see—Joe Flacco completed 8-of-18 passes for 28 yards and two interceptions while tight end Nick Boyle led the team with 14 receiving yards. Mike Wallace led Baltimore with 72 catches a year ago but only has three through his first three games of 2017.

20. Houston Texans

Record: 1-2

Last Week: 22

Deshaun Watson looked overmatched against the Bengals in Week 2 but rose to the occasion with a brilliant outing against New England in Week 3 (22-for-31, 301 yards, two touchdowns, 41 rushing yards). He leads all quarterbacks with 124 rushing yards this year. 2016 first-rounder Will Fuller could be back this week after sitting out the first three games with a fractured collarbone. He finished third among rookies with 635 receiving yards last year.

21. Carolina Panthers

Record: 2-1

Last Week: 17

Cam Newton looked like a shell of his former self in Sunday’s loss to New Orleans, throwing for just 167 yards with three interceptions. His shoulder isn’t close to 100 percent. Christian McCaffrey brought the thunder in Week 3, busting out for 117 yards from scrimmage on 13 touches. The eighth overall pick leads all NFL backs with 173 receiving yards this season.

22. New Orleans Saints

Record: 1-2

Last Week: 25

Alvin Kamara only saw two carries in Week 3 but he made the most of them, exploding for 37 yards including 25 on a fourth-quarter touchdown run. That was his first career end-zone visit. Willie Snead is back from a three-game suspension and should quickly ascend to WR3 status in the Saints’ high-scoring attack.

23. Arizona Cardinals

Record: 1-2

Last Week: 20

Larry Fitzgerald had a quiet first two weeks but we all knew that breakout game was coming. Sure enough, Fitzgerald corralled a career-high 13 catches for 149 yards and a touchdown in Monday night’s loss to Dallas. Only Antonio Brown and DeAndre Hopkins have drawn more targets than Fitz this season. Meanwhile unicorn enthusiast Carson Palmer ranks third in the league in passing yards (925) but only third in completion percentage (56.8).

24. Miami Dolphins

Record: 1-1

Last Week: 14

Congrats, Dolphins—you played yourself. Adam Gase wasn’t mincing words after Sunday’s loss to the Jets, calling the offense “garbage.” The workload has been there for Jay Ajayi, but not the efficiency. So far Ajayi ranks only 27th out of 45 qualifiers in yards per carry (3.5). Meanwhile DeVante Parker has planted the seeds for a breakout year, nabbing 12 catches for 161 yards through his first two games.

25. Chicago Bears

Record: 1-2

Last Week: 27

Jordan Howard had his Curt Schilling moment in Week 3, grinding out 164 yards and two touchdowns including a walk-off 19-yard score in Sunday’s win over the Steelers. Even with a bad shoulder, Howard still out-touched fourth-round rookie Tarik Cohen by a decisive 28-16 margin. Deonte Thompson caught the only pass by a Bears wide receiver in Week 3.

26. New York Giants

Record: 0-3

Last Week: 19

The Giants’ dormant passing game finally came out of hibernation in Week 3 as Eli Manning erupted for 366 yards on 35-of-47 passing against the Eagles. Sterling Shepard led the way with a career-high 133 yards on seven catches including a 77-yard touchdown that gave New York a 21-14 advantage in the fourth quarter. Odell Beckham celebrated his first touchdown of the year by embracing his inner canine. The Giants are 0-4 since Boatgate. Just saying.

27. Los Angeles Chargers

Record: 0-3

Last Week: 23

It’s been another inauspicious start for Philip Rivers, who was intercepted three times in the first half alone in last week’s loss to Kansas City. Rivers has been picked off an embarrassing 21 times over his last 12 games going back to 2016. Melvin Gordon labored through a knee injury in Week 3 but still found the end zone for the third time this season. That gives him 16 touchdowns over his last 16 regular season games.

28. Cincinnati Bengals

Record: 0-3

Last Week: 28

Our own Evan Silva called it the “most predictable bounce-back game in fantasy football history.” All the signs pointed to a huge week for A.J. Green and he didn’t disappoint, burning the Packers for 111 yards and a touchdown on 10 catches. Rookie Joe Mixon also got the squeaky wheel treatment on Sunday, leading the backfield with a career-high 21 touches.

29. New York Jets

Record: 1-2

Last Week: 32

Austin Seferian-Jenkins showed well in his Jets debut, absorbing five-of-six targets in Sunday’s win over the Dolphins. At a thin fantasy position, he’s a name to keep an eye out for. Bilal Powell led the Jets’ backfield committee with 15 carries in Week 3, but only totaled 37 yards on the ground. He’s averaged just 2.6 yards per carry this year, which ranks 46th out of 47 qualified rushers.

30. Indianapolis Colts

Record: 1-2

Last Week: 31

Jacoby Brissett’s fourth NFL start was his best yet. The second-year QB carved up the Browns for 259 yards and a touchdown in Week 3 while adding five rushes for 14 yards and another two scores. T.Y. Hilton went ballistic on Sunday, soaking up seven catches for 153 yards and a touchdown. He had just seven grabs for 106 yards in his previous two games combined.

31. San Francisco 49ers

Record: 0-3

Last Week: 30

We always worry about game script with Carlos Hyde because, let’s face it, the 49ers are usually losing. But so far that hasn’t been a concern. Through three games, Hyde ranks sixth in yards per carry (5.2) and third in rushing yards per game (84.3). Pierre Garcon hasn’t visited the end zone yet but he’s been a yardage machine for the Niners, piling on 83 yards per game including 142 in Thursday night’s loss to the Rams.

32. Cleveland Browns

Record: 0-3

Last Week: 29

Hopefully you didn’t waste too much of your FAAB on Rashard Higgins. He followed up his breakout Week 2 by catching just two-of-six targets for 10 yards in Sunday’s loss to Indianapolis. Cleveland’s big free agent signing, Kenny Britt, has hauled in just five-of-15 targets from rookie DeShone Kizer this year, though he finally broke out for a touchdown in Week 3.

Biggest Jump: Bills 10

Biggest Drop: Dolphins 10