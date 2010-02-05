Week 3 AFC Targets/Touches

Wednesday, September 27, 2017

Targets and Touches will only have players’ six most recent games, regardless of whether they were active or on a bye. The data will be in descending order of games played. I also decided to add carries inside the five-yard line for running backs rather than just red zone carries. Carries inside the five are more valuable overall as the average touchdown rate over the last 10 years from within five yards is 39 percent, with a substantial drop from further out.

All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference. Cornerback data is sourced via Pro Football Focus. The NFC will be released on Tuesdays, while the AFC is published on Wednesday.

The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.

Note: This data will stick to mainly fantasy relevant players.

Baltimore Ravens

Targets: Jeremy Maclin (4, 5, 5), Javorius Allen (1, 6, 6), Benjamin Watson (1, 8, 3), Breshad Perriman (4, 4, 1), Mike Wallace (1, 3, 5), Maxx Williams (1, 4, 0), Terrance West (1, 2, 1), Danny Woodhead (3, 0, 0)

Carries: Javorius Allen (21, 14, 8), Terrance West (19, 8, 6), Alex Collins (0, 7, 9), Danny Woodhead (1, 0, 0), Maxx Williams (0, 1, 0), Mike Wallace (0, 0, 1)

RZ Targets: Javorius Allen (1, 2, 0), Breshad Perriman (2, 0, 0), Jeremy Maclin (1, 1, 0), Benjamin Watson (0, 0, 1), Danny Woodhead (1, 0, 0), Maxx Williams (0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Javorius Allen (1, 2, 1), Terrance West (2, 2, 0), Danny Woodhead (1, 0, 0),

Inside 5 Carries: Terrance West (1, 1, 0), Javorius Allen (0, 0, 1)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Brandon Carr (2-15-0, 3-37-0, 2-40-1), Jimmy Smith (3-31-0, 1-8-0, 1-13-0), Lardarius Webb (1-14-0, 5-117-0, 2-20-0), Marlon Humphrey (0, 1-3-0, 0)

Observations: The Ravens’ offense got throttled by the Jaguars in London as they were only able to force seven points. They were able to attempt just 27 passes, but Buck Allen led them with six targets. Allen now has the second-most targets on the team, just one target behind Jeremy Maclin. Terrance West and Alex Collins each saw 17 percent of the backfield’s snaps, while Allen continues out-snap them by a tremendous amount. Over the last two weeks, Allen has played 60 percent of the snaps, while West and Collins have been in on 20 percent or fewer snaps.

Buffalo Bills

Targets: LeSean McCoy (6, 7, 7), Charles Clay (9, 3, 6), Zay Jones (4, 6, 2), Jordan Matthews (3, 3, 5), Andre Holmes (1, 4, 2), Mike Tolbert (1, 1, 1)

Carries: LeSean McCoy (22, 12, 14), Mike Tolbert (12, 3, 11)

RZ Targets: Charles Clay (3, 0, 2), Andre Holmes (1, 0, 1), Mike Tolbert (0, 0, 1), Zay Jones (1, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: LeSean McCoy (5, 0, 4), Mike Tolbert (2, 0, 3)

Inside 5 Carries: Mike Tolbert (2, 0, 1), LeSean McCoy (1, 0, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): E.J. Gaines (2-5-0, 4-35-0, 4-39-0), Leonard Johnson (5-39-0, 5-54-0, 1--1-0), Shareece Wright (1-2-0, 0, 0), Tre'Davious White (2-30-0, 3-49-0, 5-85-0)

Observations: It's mildly concerning that Mike Tolbert saw 11 carries in this game, with just three fewer carries than LeSean McCoy. While McCoy has more total red-zone looks than Tolbert, they’re still both being used from within five-yard line, which isn’t ideal for McCoy’s value, but he can still make up for it with his overall usage. McCoy will look to bounce back next week with an elite matchup against the Falcons, who’ve also been gashed by passes to running backs. Shady leads the Bills with 25 percent target share through three weeks.

Cincinnati Bengals

Targets: A.J. Green (10, 8, 13), Brandon LaFell (5, 7, 2), Giovani Bernard (2, 4, 2), Joe Mixon (3, 1, 3), Tyler Eifert (1, 4, 0), Tyler Kroft (1, 0, 4), Jeremy Hill (1, 1, 1)

Carries: Joe Mixon (8, 9, 18), Jeremy Hill (6, 6, 7), Giovani Bernard (7, 5, 3)

RZ Targets: Brandon LaFell (2, 2, 0), A.J. Green (2, 0, 1), Giovani Bernard (0, 0, 1), Tyler Eifert (0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Jeremy Hill (1, 3, 3), Giovani Bernard (2, 1, 0), Joe Mixon (0, 0, 2)

Inside 5 Carries: None

Coverage Data (via PFF): Adam Jones (0, 4-34-0, 2-7-0), Darqueze Dennard (1-48-1, 2-16-0, 5-24-0), Dre Kirkpatrick (0, 2-13-0, 6-92-2), William Jackson (3-25-0, 0, 2-45-0)

Observations: The first two weeks with the old offensive coordinator, Joe Mixon played 36 and 25 percent of the Bengals’ offensive snaps. In comes Bill Lazor and Mixon sees 56 percent of the snaps and leads all of their running backs with 21 touches. This is encouraging as it hopefully is an indicator of future things to come from this backfield. Mixon will look to get going against the Browns in Week 4.

Cleveland Browns

Targets: Duke Johnson (5, 6, 7), Rashard Higgins (0, 11, 6), Kenny Britt (3, 2, 10), Seth DeValve (5, 4, 5), Corey Coleman (6, 7, 0), Ricardo Louis (3, 2, 6), David Njoku (2, 4, 4), Isaiah Crowell (2, 1, 3)

Carries: Isaiah Crowell (17, 10, 12), Duke Johnson (0, 4, 2), Rashard Higgins (0, 1, 0)

RZ Targets: Corey Coleman (1, 1, 0), David Njoku (1, 0, 1), Kenny Britt (0, 0, 1), Rashard Higgins (0, 1, 0), Ricardo Louis (1, 0, 0), Seth DeValve (0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Duke Johnson (0, 1, 1), Isaiah Crowell (2, 0, 0)

Inside 5 Carries: Isaiah Crowell (1, 0, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Briean Boddy-Calhoun (0, 1-2-1, 0), Jamar Taylor (7-63-0, 4-27-0, 6-157-1), Jason McCourty (2-54-0, 1-7-0, 5-51-0)

Observations: After seeing just five targets through the first two weeks, Kenny Britt led the Browns with 10 targets against the Colts, but had a catch rate of just 30 percent. A week after Rashard Higgins put together a 7-95 line on 11 targets, he floundered with a 2-10 line on six targets. Duke Johnson has been the most steady receiving option for the Browns as he leads them 18 targets, 11 receptions and 160 receiving yards.

Denver Broncos

Targets: Emmanuel Sanders (6, 8, 15), Demaryius Thomas (8, 8, 9), Bennie Fowler (4, 3, 7), C.J. Anderson (3, 3, 2), Virgil Green (1, 3, 3), Jamaal Charles (1, 1, 1)

Carries: C.J. Anderson (20, 25, 8), Jamaal Charles (10, 9, 9)

RZ Targets: Bennie Fowler (2, 1, 1), C.J. Anderson (1, 2, 1), Emmanuel Sanders (1, 3, 0), Virgil Green (0, 2, 0), Demaryius Thomas (0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: C.J. Anderson (5, 5, 1), Jamaal Charles (4, 1, 2)

Inside 5 Carries: C.J. Anderson (3, 1, 0), Jamaal Charles (2, 0, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Aqib Talib (4-26-0, 4-28-1, 1-6-1), Bradley Roby (5-77-1, 6-59-0, 2-6-1), Chris Harris Jr. (2-8-1, 3-24-0, 2-53-0), Will Parks (0, 6-41-0, 2-41-0)

Observations: Jamaal Charles and C.J. Anderson were used a little more evenly this week, but the Broncos running game struggled altogether. People may be turned off thinking they’re back to a timeshare, but Anderson played 70 percent of the snaps in Week 3, compared to just 30 percent for Charles. The Broncos should have more success on the ground at home against the Raiders in Week 4.





Houston Texans

Targets: DeAndre Hopkins (16, 13, 8), Tyler Ervin (5, 5, 1), Bruce Ellington (2, 0, 7), Braxton Miller (1, 3, 4), Ryan Griffin (1, 0, 6), Lamar Miller (2, 3, 1), D'Onta Foreman (0, 0, 3)

Carries: Lamar Miller (17, 18, 14), D'Onta Foreman (1, 12, 8), Tyler Ervin (3, 0, 1), Bruce Ellington (0, 0, 1)

RZ Targets: DeAndre Hopkins (3, 0, 0), Ryan Griffin (0, 0, 2), Bruce Ellington (1, 0, 0), D'Onta Foreman (0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: D'Onta Foreman (0, 4, 2), Lamar Miller (0, 0, 2)

Inside 5 Carries: None

Coverage Data (via PFF): Eddie Pleasant (0, 1-6-0, 2-35-0), Johnathan Joseph (0, 1-22-0, 2-26-1), Johnthan Banks (0, 0, 3-89-1), Kareem Jackson (2-24-0, 4-112-0, 3-37-0), Kevin Johnson (3-46-0, 5-24-0, 0), Marcus Burley (0, 1-12-0, 0)

Observations: DeAndre Hopkins led the Texans in targets for the third-straight week. He now owns a massive 40 percent target share for Houston. Hopkins carries a high floor with his target share, and he’ll have a nice ceiling if he can find the end zone.

Indianapolis Colts





Targets: T.Y. Hilton (7, 6, 9), Jack Doyle (3, 8, 5), Donte Moncrief (4, 8, 3), Kamar Aiken (2, 9, 1), Frank Gore (1, 2, 1), Robert Turbin (1, 1, 2)





Carries: Frank Gore (10, 14, 25), Robert Turbin (2, 3, 5)





RZ Targets: T.Y. Hilton (1, 2, 2), Donte Moncrief (1, 1, 0), Frank Gore (0, 1, 0), Jack Doyle (0, 0, 1)





RZ Carries: Frank Gore (0, 4, 3), Robert Turbin (1, 1, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Frank Gore (0, 1, 1), Robert Turbin (1, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Kenny Moore II (0, 2-42-0, 0), Nate Hairston (1-8-0, 4-50-0, 1-1-0), Pierre Desir (0, 0, 3-53-0), Quincy Wilson (1-28-0, 6-171-1, 0), Rashaan Melvin (6-46-0, 3-41-0, 3-47-1), T.J. Green (2-39-1, 0, 0)





Observations: Jacoby Brissett had an insanely efficient game after completing 17 of his 24 passes for 259 and one touchdown, while adding two rushing touchdowns. After the Colts’ offense struggled, T.Y. Hilton went off with a 7-153-1 line on a team-high nine targets. Their offense may come back down to earth in Seattle next week where they are implied for 14.25 points.





Jacksonville Jaguars

Targets: Marqise Lee (4, 12, 7), Allen Hurns (4, 7, 3), Leonard Fournette (3, 5, 4), Keelan Cole (2, 3, 4), Marcedes Lewis (2, 2, 5), Chris Ivory (2, 4, 2)

Carries: Leonard Fournette (26, 14, 17), Chris Ivory (9, 6, 6)

RZ Targets: Allen Hurns (1, 2, 2), Marcedes Lewis (0, 0, 3), Keelan Cole (1, 0, 1), Marqise Lee (0, 0, 2)

RZ Carries: Leonard Fournette (7, 1, 4), Chris Ivory (1, 0, 1)

Inside 5 Carries: Leonard Fournette (4, 1, 2)

Coverage Data (via PFF): A.J. Bouye (3-28-0, 4-88-0, 0), Aaron Colvin (2-9-0, 4-48-0, 2-15-0), Jalen Ramsey (3-23-0, 0, 1-3-0), Tyler Patmon (0, 0, 1-6-0)

Observations: The Jaguars smashed the Ravens 44 to seven in London. Blake Bortles threw just 33 times, but Marqise Lee has now seen 19 targets in the last two games with Allen Robinson out with an ACL injury. Leonard Fournette garnered 20 touches and 80 total yards with a touchdown against an excellent Ravens defense. The Jaguars get a cake matchup against the Jets in Week 4.





Kansas City Chiefs





Targets: Tyreek Hill (8, 6, 8), Travis Kelce (7, 10, 1), Albert Wilson (5, 3, 4), Chris Conley (4, 4, 1), Kareem Hunt (5, 3, 1), Charcandrick West (1, 0, 2)





Carries: Kareem Hunt (17, 13, 17), Tyreek Hill (2, 1, 3), Charcandrick West (1, 0, 2), Travis Kelce (1, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Travis Kelce (1, 3, 0), Albert Wilson (1, 0, 2), Kareem Hunt (1, 0, 0), Tyreek Hill (0, 0, 1)





RZ Carries: Kareem Hunt (2, 3, 3)





Inside 5 Carries: Kareem Hunt (1, 1, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Marcus Peters (0, 6-71-0, 3-20-0), Phillip Gaines (3-57-0, 3-48-1, 3-30-0), Terrance Mitchell (4-96-0, 5-70-0, 8-137-0)





Observations: Alex Smith attempted just 21 passes on Sunday, which left little target share to go around. Tyreek Hill led the Chiefs with 38 percent target share and somehow, 94 percent of their air yards. Kareem Hunt strung together another massive game as he busted off a long touchdown run as they were grinding down the clock in the fourth quarter. Hunt is off to an efficient start, averaging 8.5 yards per attempt and 133.7 rushing yards per game. Hunt already has six touchdowns through three games.





Los Angeles Chargers





Targets: Keenan Allen (10, 10, 9), Tyrell Williams (7, 4, 7), Melvin Gordon (6, 8, 2), Travis Benjamin (4, 3, 8), Antonio Gates (3, 4, 5), Branden Oliver (1, 0, 6), Hunter Henry (0, 7, 0), Dontrelle Inman (0, 2, 1)





Carries: Melvin Gordon (18, 9, 17), Branden Oliver (4, 3, 8), Travis Benjamin (0, 0, 1)





RZ Targets: Antonio Gates (0, 2, 0), Keenan Allen (1, 0, 1), Melvin Gordon (1, 1, 0), Branden Oliver (0, 0, 1), Hunter Henry (0, 1, 0)





RZ Carries: Melvin Gordon (2, 1, 2)





Inside 5 Carries: Derek Watt (0, 1, 0), Melvin Gordon (0, 1, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Casey Hayward (5-81-0, 3-43-0, 1-17-0), Desmond King (0, 5-57-0, 2-16-0), Trevor Williams (1-2-0, 3-41-0, 1-7-0)





Observations: The Chiefs struggle to defend slot receivers, but it was Travis Benjamin, not Keenan Allen who led the Chargers with five receptions and 105 receiving yards. Although, Allen continues to crush in target share with 29 targets through three weeks. Melvin Gordon left this game briefly with a bone bruise, but later returned, and the injury is not considered to be serious. The Chargers take on a banged up Eagles secondary in Week 4.

Miami Dolphins





Targets: Jarvis Landry (0, 15, 11), DeVante Parker (0, 9, 10), Kenny Stills (0, 5, 10), Julius Thomas (0, 3, 5), Jay Ajayi (0, 2, 3), Kenyan Drake (0, 0, 2)





Carries: Jay Ajayi (0, 28, 11), Damien Williams (0, 0, 2), Kenyan Drake (0, 1, 1), Jarvis Landry (0, 1, 0)





RZ Targets: Jarvis Landry (0, 3, 0), DeVante Parker (0, 1, 1), Kenny Stills (0, 1, 1)





RZ Carries: Jay Ajayi (0, 4, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: None





Coverage Data (via PFF): Alterraun Verner (0, 0, 1-69-1), Bobby McCain (0, 1-4-0, 0), Byron Maxwell (0, 3-48-0, 4-64-0), Xavien Howard (0, 10-87-0, 2-14-0)





Observations: The Dolphins failed to get much going despite facing a Jets defense that has been exploited all season. Jay Ajayi strung together a very inefficient game as he carried the ball 11 times for 16 yards. The game-flow setup horribly for Ajayi in this game as he is is not a threat to catch passes out of the backfield.

New England Patriots





Targets: Rob Gronkowski (6, 9, 10), Brandin Cooks (7, 4, 7), Chris Hogan (5, 6, 6), James White (5, 8, 1), Danny Amendola (7, 0, 5), Rex Burkhead (3, 4, 0), Dwayne Allen (2, 1, 2), Dion Lewis (0, 1, 3)





Carries: Mike Gillislee (15, 18, 12), James White (10, 2, 5), Dion Lewis (2, 4, 2), Rex Burkhead (3, 2, 0), Chris Hogan (3, 0, 0), Brandin Cooks (0, 2, 0)





RZ Targets: Chris Hogan (0, 3, 2), Rob Gronkowski (2, 1, 2), Rex Burkhead (1, 1, 0), Danny Amendola (1, 0, 0), Dwayne Allen (0, 1, 0), James White (0, 1, 0)





RZ Carries: Mike Gillislee (8, 5, 1), James White (6, 0, 0), Dion Lewis (0, 1, 0), Rex Burkhead (1, 0, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Mike Gillislee (4, 1, 0), James White (1, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Eric Rowe (3-45-0, 3-70-0, 0), Jonathan Jones (0, 4-62-0, 5-69-1), Jordan Richards (0, 1-9-0, 0), Malcolm Butler (5-29-0, 4-40-1, 2-10-0), Stephon Gilmore (1-4-0, 2-40-0, 4-54-0)





Observations: A week after disappointing against the Saints, Brandin Cooks strung together a massive 5-131-2 line on seven targets against the Texans. These ceiling games will happen for Cooks, but they’re going to be tough to predict with they spread out target share in within this offense. Rob Gronkowski appeared to be telling the truth that his groin injury “wasn’t serious” as he played 98 percent of the snaps and caught eight of his 10 targets for 89 yards and a score. James White has led the Patriots running backs in snaps every week, but Mike Gillislee has out-touched him 45 to 29 thus far.

New York Jets





Targets: Robby Anderson (8, 4, 6), Jermaine Kearse (9, 5, 3), Matt Forte (5, 4, 0), Bilal Powell (6, 2, 0), Jeremy Kerley (0, 3, 5), ArDarius Stewart (5, 0, 1), Austin Seferian-Jenkins (0, 0, 6), Will Tye (3, 3, 0), Elijah McGuire (0, 2, 0)





Carries: Bilal Powell (7, 6, 15), Matt Forte (6, 9, 8), Elijah McGuire (0, 6, 7)





RZ Targets: Bilal Powell (1, 1, 0), Jermaine Kearse (1, 1, 0), ArDarius Stewart (1, 0, 0), Austin Seferian-Jenkins (0, 0, 1), Jeremy Kerley (0, 0, 1), Robby Anderson (0, 1, 0)





RZ Carries: Bilal Powell (0, 0, 2), Elijah McGuire (0, 0, 1), Matt Forte (0, 0, 1)





Inside 5 Carries: Bilal Powell (0, 0, 2)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Buster Skrine (1-47-0, 2-3-1, 6-65-0), Darryl Roberts (0, 1-6-0, 6-51-1), Juston Burris (0, 5-49-2, 3-49-0), Morris Claiborne (1-21-0, 3-29-0, 2-21-0)





Observations: In his first game back, Austin Sefarian-Jenkins played 78 percent of the snaps for the Jets. Of his 48 snaps, he only spent 21 of them on a pass route. It was an encouraging outing as he tied for a team-high six targets with Robby Anderson.

Oakland Raiders





Targets: Amari Cooper (13, 5, 5), Jared Cook (5, 6, 6), Michael Crabtree (7, 6, 3), DeAndre Washington (2, 3, 6), Seth Roberts (1, 1, 5), Marshawn Lynch (2, 2, 1), Cordarrelle Patterson (1, 1, 2), Jalen Richard (1, 2, 1)





Carries: Marshawn Lynch (18, 12, 6), Jalen Richard (5, 6, 2), DeAndre Washington (3, 6, 1), Cordarrelle Patterson (1, 3, 2)





RZ Targets: Amari Cooper (4, 0, 1), Cordarrelle Patterson (1, 1, 1), DeAndre Washington (0, 2, 0), Jared Cook (0, 1, 1), Michael Crabtree (0, 2, 0), Seth Roberts (1, 1, 0)





RZ Carries: Marshawn Lynch (3, 3, 0), Jalen Richard (0, 2, 0), Cordarrelle Patterson (0, 0, 1)





Inside 5 Carries: Marshawn Lynch (2, 3, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): David Amerson (2-34-0, 4-62-2, 4-80-1), Dexter McDonald (1-9-0, 0, 0), Gareon Conley (0, 1-8-0, 3-27-0), Sean Smith (2-4-0, 0, 2-44-1), T.J. Carrie (3-19-0, 5-38-0, 6-59-0)





Observations: It was an embarrassing outing for the Raiders offense as Derek Carr threw for 118 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Amari Cooper was targeted five times, but finished with just one reception for six yards. He now has six drops through three games. Marshawn Lynch hasn’t played many snaps this season, as he has played just 41 percent through three weeks, averaging just 12 carries/game.

Pittsburgh Steelers





Targets: Antonio Brown (11, 11, 14), Martavis Bryant (6, 4, 8), Jesse James (8, 5, 4), LeVeon Bell (6, 4, 7), Eli Rogers (4, 7, 0), Juju Smith-Schuster (0, 4, 6)





Carries: LeVeon Bell (10, 27, 15), James Conner (4, 1, 0), Martavis Bryant (0, 1, 0)





RZ Targets: Jesse James (3, 0, 1), Juju Smith-Schuster (0, 2, 2), Antonio Brown (0, 1, 2), Martavis Bryant (0, 0, 2), Eli Rogers (0, 1, 0), LeVeon Bell (1, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: LeVeon Bell (3, 5, 4)





Inside 5 Carries: LeVeon Bell (0, 0, 1)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Artie Burns (3-11-1, 3-20-0, 1-0-0), Joe Haden (7-109-0, 1-24-0, 0), Mike Hilton (2-12-0, 6-39-0, 1-10-0), William Gay (3-16-0, 0, 0)

Observations: Le’Veon Bell is back to his normal workload, as he has played 94 percent of the snaps, which is the most snaps among all running backs over the last two weeks. Antonio Brown remains the most consistent piece of this offense with 33 percent target share, and his 26 receptions are twice as many as the next closest option to him (Bell.)





Tennessee Titans





Targets: Rishard Matthews (9, 5, 10), Delanie Walker (9, 4, 6), Eric Decker (8, 5, 5), Corey Davis (10, 3, 0), DeMarco Murray (2, 2, 2), Jonnu Smith (1, 3, 2), Taywan Taylor (2, 1, 3), Derrick Henry (0, 0, 1)





Carries: DeMarco Murray (12, 9, 14), Derrick Henry (6, 14, 13), Taywan Taylor (0, 2, 1), Delanie Walker (0, 1, 0)





RZ Targets: Eric Decker (3, 0, 1), Rishard Matthews (1, 2, 1), Corey Davis (1, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Derrick Henry (0, 5, 1), DeMarco Murray (1, 1, 0), Delanie Walker (0, 1, 0),





Inside 5 Carries: Delanie Walker (0, 1, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Adoree' Jackson (4-47-1, 4-42-0, 5-54-1), Brice McCain (2-28-0, 0, 2-22-0), LeShaun Sims (0, 4-42-0, 2-44-1), Logan Ryan (1-19-1, 3-39-1, 6-73-0), Tye Smith (1-2-0, 0, 0)





Observations: DeMarco Murray took everyone by surprise as he was expected to be limited in this game with a hamstring injury. Instead, he played 66 percent of the snaps and strung together 115 yards and a touchdown on a team-high 14 carries. A lot of that yardage came on a 75-yard touchdown run, but he appeared not to be hampered by his hamstring injury. With Corey Davis out of the lineup, Rishard Matthews saw a team-high 10 targets to go along with his team-high 6-87-1 receiving line. If Davis continues to miss time, Matthews’ volume could be fairly safe as he averaged 6.75 targets per game last season.













