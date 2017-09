Podcast: Waiver Wire Week 4

Tuesday, September 26, 2017

Josh Norris and Ray Summerlin recap the weekend and look forward to help you fix your fantasy team. Is Wendell Smallwood the top add? Who should you use your IR slot on? Ray recommends to start one of Goff, Watson and Kizer... and much more. Subscribe via iTunes



Subscribe via RSS



Subscribe via Stitcher

Josh Norris and Ray Summerlin recap the weekend and look forward to help you fix your fantasy team. Is Wendell Smallwood the top add? Who should you use your IR slot on? Ray recommends to start one of Goff, Watson and Kizer... and much more. Subscribe via iTunes



Subscribe via RSS



Subscribe via Stitcher