Daily Dose: Dak Attack

Tuesday, September 26, 2017

Another week of football is in the books and the season seems to be flying by as we enter Week 4. Week 3 was littered with “trap-games” and many proved to be such with the power of home-field advantage in full effect. Six home underdogs won their games outright with the biggest upsets being the Bears win against the Steelers and the Jets beating the Dolphins. For a full review of Week 3 be sure to check out Ryan McDowell’s Week 3 review in the Monday Dose.

Monday Night Football



The Cardinals’ offense came out hot, scoring a touchdown on their opening drive and having another called back on their next. Despite the strong start, the constant defensive pressure from the Cowboys proved to be too much for the Cardinals, who won 28 to 17. Cowboys DL Demarcus Lawrence brought a lot of that pressure, recording three sacks and six quarterback hits.



Despite operating behind a shaky offensive line, Carson Palmer played well, completing 29-of-48 passes for 325 yards and 2 touchdowns. His main receiver was Larry Fitzgerald, who turned in a vintage performance, posting a 13-149-1 line on 15 targets. He continues to perform at a high level while racking up targets from Palmer and crushing the age narrative.



Dak Prescott and the Cowboys started slow but found their groove towards the end of the first half. Prescott dialed up two long passes to Brice Butler for a 37-yard touchdown and a 53-yard gain. He played very well despite matching up against a tough Cardinals' secondary. Ezekiel Elliott was utilized more often in Week 3, carrying the ball 22 times for 80 yards and a touchdown. He also caught three passes for 14 yards on four targets. Elliot’s schedule lightens up later in the season, which should help improve his efficiency. Dez Bryant was shadowed by Patrick Peterson most of the game, turning in a quiet 2-12-1 game. His touchdown came against zone coverage where he bullied his way into the end zone. Bryant’s cornerback matchups will get easier after starting off against three elite corners in Janoris Jenkins, Aqib Talib and Patrick Peterson.



Darren Sproles



In Week 3 Sproles managed to break his arm and tear his ACL on the same play. This unfortunate event will cost him the rest of the 2017 and potentially end his career. Sproles has been one of the best playmakers in the league since being drafted in the fourth round by the Chargers in 2005. He’s currently eighth all-time in career all-purpose yardage and was less than 600 all-purpose yards away from breaking the top five. With this news, the Eagles will be left with a trio of LeGarrette Blount, Wendell Smallwood, and Corey Clement. Blount’s usage is likely to remain similar with Smallwood potentially playing on passing downs. Smallwood should be the one to target on the waiver wire this week.

Quick Hits



NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Doug Baldwin's groin injury is not believed to be "serious." Baldwin was enjoying his biggest game of the season in Week 3 prior to exiting. If he is playing against the Colts in Week 4, he should be in your lineups. … Willie Snead’s three-game suspension is over. He traveled with the team to London for their game next week which indicates he will be active for the game. … Bengals WLB Vontaze Burfict's three-game suspension is over. Burfict will likely be active in the Bengal’s Week 4 matchup against the Browns. … Teddy Bridgewater (knee, PUP) will be healthy enough to play when first eligible to return Week 7 against the Ravens. The Vikings noted they plan to “proceed with caution,” making it unlikely he plays that week. Bradford’s status will likely play a big part in determining when Bridgewater will return. … Texans head coach Bill O'Brien hinted Will Fuller (collarbone) may play Week 4 against the Titans. O’Brien specifically said he’s "hearing some good things,” about Fuller’s recovery. … Bucs WLB Lavonte David has been diagnosed with a medial ankle sprain. David was carted off the field against the Vikings with what was thought to be a more serious injury. He will likely be out for a few weeks. … Bears S Quintin Demps has been diagnosed with a broken left arm, and is out indefinitely. Adrian Amos will likely start opposite rookie Eddie Jackson. … An MRI revealed no structural damage to Kelvin Benjamin's left knee, but his Week 4 status is unclear. How much Benjamin practices will be something important to monitor this week. ... Samaje Perine has been diagnosed with a bruised hand, and is day to day. Perine avoided an injury which looked much worse. He hasn’t done enough in Rob Kelley’s absence to lock up the starting job. ... Julio Jones is dealing with a lower-back injury, and will be limited in practice this week. Head coach Dan Quinn doesn’t seem to be concerned about Jones’ Week 4 status. … 49ers placed OLB Tank Carradine on injured reserve with a high-ankle sprain. Elvis Dumervil will likely receive the biggest increase in snaps in Carradine’s absence. … Sam Bradford is uncertain for Week 4 and currently day to day. Head coach Mike Zimmer provided no optimism making it sound like Bradford will miss Week 4 as well. … Jordan Reed (shoulder, toe, chest) is still considered day to day. The Redskins’ don’t play until Monday night in Week 4, allowing Reed another day to get healthy. This may end up being a headache for fantasy owners. … X-rays came back negative on Matt Forte's toe injury. Forte doesn’t look like he will be out for very long. … Gordon reportedly has a "minor" bone bruise on his knee. He played a season-low 42 percent of the Chargers’ Week 3 offensive snaps. His status is something to keep an eye on. … Colts RCB Vontae Davis (groin) is expected to make his season debut on Sunday Night Football against the Seahawks. Davis will likely guard Paul Richardson, the Seahawks boundary receiver in Week 4. … Andrew Luck (shoulder) has been ruled out for Week 4 at Seattle. He is targeting Week 6 for his return. Chuck Pagano suggested Luck could resume practicing this week, but it isn’t certain. … ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Tyler Eifert will miss "multiple weeks" with a back injury. He won’t need surgery, but this is the same issue he had which held him out multiple weeks in 2016. Eifert’s injuries make him droppable in most leagues.