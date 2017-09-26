Waiver Wire: Week 4

Tuesday, September 26, 2017

Welcome to the 4th edition of Waiver Wired for the 2017 season. It was a relatively quiet week for injuries, but Darren Sproles did suffer both a broken arm and a torn ACL against the Giants. It is a tough injury which will end his season and possibly his career – he was reportedly considering retirement. The Eagles have options in the backfield to replace him, but picking the correct one each week may prove difficult. Elsewhere, Doug Baldwin picked up a groin injury in the midst of his Week 3 breakout. While the issue is reportedly not “serious,” he looks questionable heading into the week. The same is true of Kelvin Benjamin, who suffered what looked like a gruesome knee injury early against the Saints but reportedly avoided any structural damage. Michael Crabtree also suffered a chest injury on Sunday night, but again there is not much information about the severity. Hopefully we get some clarity early in the week.



As a reminder, the drop list consists of players who are no longer must-owns, recommended adds are available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, the watch list consists of players who are worthy of a roster spot if possible, and deep cuts are players owned in five percent or fewer of Yahoo leagues.



The Drop List

QB: Cam Newton

RB: Adrian Peterson, Paul Perkins

WR: Marvin Jones, Nelson Agholor

TE: Austin Hooper



The top of last week’s drop list did not go well, with both Bilal Powell and LeGarrette Blount finding the end zone and Eli Manning throwing for three touchdowns in the fourth quarter. I still remain pessimistic about Manning, although his matchup with the Bucs this week looks enticing considering the injuries they are dealing with, and Powell still is in a three-way timeshare on a bad team. Blount is a different story, however, with Darren Sproles out for the year with a torn ACL and broken arm. As for this week, I am not shying away despite the misses. Newton is a hold if possible, but he is clearly not right and entering a stretch of four road games in the next five weeks without Greg Olsen and perhaps Kelvin Benjamin. None of the matchups are intimidating, but he just was terrible at home against the Saints. At best he is a bench stash. If Peterson is not going to get more than nine carries or play more snaps than Alvin Kamara in a blowout, then it is fair to question if he will ever be usable. Jones has yet to surpass three catches or 40 yards this season. Hooper has seen two targets in each of his first three games and has just two career games with more than three.

Quarterbacks

1. Tyrod Taylor

2. Deshaun Watson

3. Andy Dalton

4. Jay Cutler



Running Backs

1. Wendell Smallwood

2. Jamaal Charles

3. D’Onta Foreman

4. Chris Johnson

5. Andre Ellington

6. Samaje Perine

7. Alex Collins



Wide Receivers

1. Marqise Lee

2. Kenny Britt

3. Devin Funchess

4. Sterling Shepard

5. Paul Richardson

6. Tyler Lockett

7. Jaron Brown

8. Rashard Higgins

9. Allen Hurns

10. Robert Woods

11. Geronimo Allison



Tight Ends

1. Evan Engram

2. Jared Cook

3. Austin Seferian-Jenkins

4. Cameron Brate

5. Ben Watson

6. Ryan Griffin



Defense/Special Teams

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

2. Cincinnati Bengals

3. Atlanta Falcons

Looking Ahead: New York Giants



Kickers

1. Ryan Succop

2. Dustin Hopkins

3. Brandon McManus

Looking Ahead: Graham Gano



QUARTERBACKS

1. Tyrod Taylor, Bills – Owned in 41 percent of Yahoo leagues

The main concern for Taylor this week is his propensity to struggle on the road. Since joining the Bills, Taylor has averaged over four fewer fantasy points on the road than at home, and the offense laid an egg in Carolina Week 2. The Falcons are not a prohibitive matchup, however, and his rushing floor at the very least makes him a safe streamer. If the game script works out, he could be much better than that.



2. Deshaun Watson, Texans – Owned in 14 percent of Yahoo leagues

Watson had his best game as a pro in the most unexpected place in Week 3, and now he comes home for a great matchup against the Titans, who just gave up 373 yards and four touchdowns to Russell Wilson. Like Taylor, Watson’s rushing floor – he has 108 yards and a touchdown on the ground in two starts – makes him a fairly safe fantasy option, and this matchup gives him some upside if he continues to play well.



3. Andy Dalton, Bengals – Owned in 45 percent of Yahoo leagues

Jumping back on the Dalton bandwagon does not feel like a safe decision, but the matchup against the Browns is too good to ignore. Despite playing Joe Flacco and Jacoby Brissett in two of their three games, Cleveland has given up the fifth-most points to quarterbacks, and they still would be just middle of the pack without Brissett’s two rushing touchdowns. With the offense showing relatively well under new OC Bill Lazor, Dalton at least deserves a look.



4. Jay Cutler, Dolphins – Owned in 39 percent of Yahoo leagues

I know. Cutler was bad against the Jets, but he was good Week 2 against the Chargers and gets to face the Saints this week in London. Cam Newton’s disastrous day aside, the Saints are still a defense to target for opposing passing games, and game script should force Cutler to throw more than usual. That makes him a plug-the-nose streaming option.



Watch List: Jared Goff is coming off a great performance and has an even better matchup against the Cowboys, but he has yet to throw 30 passes in a game this season. It is hard to be a real fantasy asset with that kind of volume without rushing production, which Goff will not provide. That should make him a volatile option all season…DeShone Kizer is clearly going to have some big fantasy games this season and will be a DFS tournament option all year, but he is also likely to post some absolute clunkers along the way. In better matchups and in weeks without as many streaming options, he will be worth a look, but neither is really the case this week…Sam Bradford would once again be an option if he is healthy, but there is really no way to know at this point if that will be the case…Blake Bortles played his best game in a while and get the Jets this week, but chasing touchdowns with a bad quarterback on a run-first team seems like a poor decision…Brian Hoyer had himself a game on Thursday night, but he had 292 yards and zero touchdowns total the first two weeks. Rolling him out on the road against the Cardinals is not an enticing idea.



