Dynasty First Down Week 3

Monday, September 25, 2017

Fallers:

Donte Moncrief, WR IND

We all know the Colts offense hasn’t quite been the same without their starting QB Andrew Luck and all key players have been affected. RB Frank Gore, WR T. Y. Hilton and TE Jack Doyle have all failed to live up to expectations through the season first three games, though Hilton certainly showed he is back on the right path with a huge Week Three performance. The standout here though, and not in a good way, is WR Donte Moncrief, who has posted stat lines of 1/50, 2/18 and 2/44 and has yet to finish among the top 60 WRs in any week this year. Moncrief showed us last season he was a low volume, touchdown dependent receiver, yet dynasty players continued to value him highly, even with the ongoing bad news regarding Luck’s health.

Like many of the other members of the WR class of 2014, Moncrief has been treated like an elite dynasty asset, even when he hasn’t come close to performing like one. From Janaury, 2016 until February, 2017, Moncrief was being drafted in the top three rounds of startup drafts before finally taking a tumble. In fact, that freefall is continuing as Moncrief’s September dynasty ADP (60) is his lowest in over two years. Considering the way he’s started the season, along with recent reports that suggest Lukc won’t be back on the field until Week Six at the earliest, Moncrief is a dynasty asset to avoid.