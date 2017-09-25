Patrick Daugherty

The Morning After

print article archives RSS

Cam Newton's Struggles

Monday, September 25, 2017


The Saints entered Week 3 allowing 513 yards per game, including 389 passing. They were surrendering a stunning 11.2 yards per pass attempt, as well as an 80.3 completion percentage and 141.4 QB rating. Sean Payton’s “defense” was essentially letting the opposition run layup drills.  


Sunday, Cam Newton couldn’t find the backboard. Off to a “slow start” after quiet games against the 49ers and Bills, Newton proved to be in the throes of something deeper against the Saints. The 2015 MVP looked completely lost, declining to challenge deep and tossing interceptions on the rare occasions he dared to throw an intermediate pass. Despite a 65.4 completion percentage, Newton was stunningly inaccurate, having little idea where the ball was going once it left his hands.


There were shades of 2015 Peyton Manning. Newton’s passes lacked drive. They hovered in the air, waiting to be picked. Still only six months removed from major shoulder surgery, you could practically feel Newton wincing as he uncorked the ball. Like a pitcher recovering from an elbow operation, it was evident Newton lacked feel. He knew how hard he wanted to throw the ball, but couldn’t command his arm to do so.


Not that this is necessarily anything new for Newton. Accuracy has never been his calling card. That’s why he can ill-afford any more drop off. A Newton who is not only committing the occasional ridiculous overthrow but also air-mailing the passes he usually converts is not a Newton who can succeed under center.


The way forward is unclear. Newton needs to get healthier. Time should heal that wound — but slowly. The Newton who has started the first three weeks is going to have a rough go of it, especially in matchups like the one he has in Week 4 against the Patriots. There will be no hiding like there was against the 49ers and Bills. The Panthers are going to need points. With Kelvin Benjamin (knee) possibly joining Greg Olsen (foot) on the shelf, that’s probably not something Newton is ready to provide. Fantasy owners need to mothball Newton until there’s a change in the situation. As Andrew Luck’s shoulder can attest, that could be a long time coming.        


Five Week 3 Storylines


Darren Sproles’ broken body. Sproles fractured his arm and tore his ACL on the same play. That should only be possible during an earthquake. So is life in the NFL, but Sproles’ has been no ordinary NFL life. 5-foot-6 players aren’t supposed to last a game. Sproles has made it 13 seasons, racking up a mind boggling 19,155 all purpose yards. That’s eighth all time, sandwiching him between Steve Smith Sr. and LaDainian Tomlinson. Sproles is as unique of a talent as you will ever see in American sports. Now 34 years old, Sproles had already strongly hinted 2017 would be his final season. If his body has made the decision final, there’s nothing more Sproles could have given the sport of football.     


Kelvin Benjamin gets his knee rolled up. Cam Newton’s life got even harder in the first quarter Sunday, where Benjamin got ripped down from behind in ugly fashion, rolling up his surgically-repaired left knee. He tried to jog if off on the sideline before calling it a day and icing his knee. Benjamin has apparently avoided “major injury,” but even minor injury could have him sidelined a number of weeks. That’s a loss the Panthers can’t afford one week after losing Greg Olsen. Devin Funchess isn’t a No. 3 receiver, let alone a No. 1. Sans Olsen and Benjamin, the only thing the Panthers have resembling a passing-game threat is RB Christian McCaffrey. Second-round rookie Curtis Samuel needs his touches manufactured. Things seem likely to get worse before they get better in Charlotte.


One week after demonstrating his downside, Deshaun Watson shows his upside. The No. 12 overall pick traded blows with the Patriots. In New England. That’s impressive enough in its own right. It was doubly so for Watson because it came 10 days after the Bengals made him look like Kellen Moore. Watson didn’t lack for poise against the Bengals, but was missing just about everything else. Sunday, he kept plays alive with his legs, spread the ball around far more than he did in Week 2 and flat out made plays. He was taking advantage of a Pats defense in disarray, but that’s what good NFL quarterbacks do. There are going to be peaks and valleys for Watson. That’s ok. We now know it won’t just be valleys.   


The Seahawks’ offense waking up. It was the same old story until the Seahawks’ final drive of the first half, where Russell Wilson marched his team 86 yards in 49 seconds. Abandoning the run and going fast proved to be exactly what the ‘Hawks needed behind their putrid offensive line. Wilson rode the hurry-up to a career-high 373 yards, as well as four touchdowns. This, after the entire team managed one score across Weeks 1 and 2. Their reward for Week 4 is a soft-landing home matchup in the Colts. There will be more ebbs for Wilson and the Seahawks this season. That’s just a simple fact behind a line this bad. At least we now know flow is possible.


Le'Veon Bell’s continued slow start. It was actually Bell’s best 2017 effort in terms of yardage and fantasy points — he finally found the end zone — but still not what owners who took the plunge at No. 2 overall had in mind. Through three games, Bell is averaging 3.46 yards per carry and 79 yards from scrimmage. It’s a season-opening slump that could continue through Week 4, where the Steelers must travel to Baltimore. Bell is going to wake up. He’s already waking up, in fact, showing improvement each week. It just wasn’t supposed to take this long, even following his lengthy holdout.  


Don't forget, for the latest on everything NFL, check out Rotoworld's Player News, or follow @Rotoworld_FB or @RotoPat on Twitter.


continue story »
12
back to top print article archives
Patrick Daugherty is a football and baseball writer for Rotoworld.com. He can be found on Twitter .
Email :Patrick Daugherty


NFL Headlines

View All Headlines
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | BPL

The Morning After Articles

View All Articles

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Patrick Daugherty Articles


Video Center

  •  
    Silva: Week 3 Matchups
    Silva: Week 3 Matchups
  •  
    Summerlin: Wk 3 Waivers
    Summerlin: Wk 3 Waivers
  •  
    Dose: Lions Roar Past Giants
    Dose: Lions Roar Past Giants
  •  
    Draftsville: Episode 2
    Draftsville: Episode 2
  •  
    NASCAR meets Fantasy Football
    NASCAR meets Fantasy Football
  •  
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
  •  
    Whoops! Silva Can
    Whoops! Silva Can't Find Gronk
  •  
    NFL Must Haves
    NFL Must Haves

 