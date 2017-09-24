Matchups: SNF & MNF

Matchups: SNF & MNFSunday, September 24, 2017
Sunday Night Football
Oakland @ Washington
Team Totals: Raiders 28.5, Redskins 25.5
Raiders-Redskins is the highest-totaled game of Week 3 (54.0) with road-tripping Oakland as a field-goal favorite. Derek Carr shredded his soft Weeks 1-2 schedule with QB7 and QB5 finishes against the Titans and Jets, and Washington is another favorable draw after yielding Week 1’s QB5 result to Carson Wentz before facing Jared Goff. 24th in pass-defense DVOA last season, this year’s Skins have surrendered the NFL’s third-most 20-plus-yard pass plays (9), and only four teams are giving up more yards per attempt (8.7). The Raiders visit the Broncos, then face the Ravens and Chiefs in three of their next four games, so Carr likely won’t sustain his current pace. But he’s earned elite QB1 treatment this week. … The Raiders stayed committed to their RBBC in last week’s rout of the Jets, and through two weeks Marshawn Lynch has logged touch totals of 19 and 13 on 47% and 40% snap rates. Oakland is trying to keep 31-year-old Lynch fresh by mixing in Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington for seven touches per game apiece. Last week, the Redskins served up Todd Gurley’s highest yards-per-carry average (5.5) in a game since Week 14 of the 2015 season and lost every-down ILB Mason Foster to a separated shoulder. Lynch’s monitored usage prevents him from being considered a true RB1, but he’s going to be a good bet for weekly touchdowns in his current role on a high-scoring team.
Carr’s Weeks 1-2 target distribution: Amari Cooper 18; Michael Crabtree 13; Jared Cook 11; Washington 5; Lynch 4; Richard 3; Seth Roberts and Cordarrelle Patterson 2. … Cooper’s season so far has been a tale of missed opportunities with a league-high five drops. The good news is Cooper should get more high-quality opportunities on Sunday night because he runs most of his routes at right corners, and the Skins are not using Josh Norman to shadow. Despite facing Alshon Jeffery and Sammy Watkins in the first two games, Norman stayed at left corner on 95% of his snaps. RCB Bashaud Breeland is no slouch – he’s allowed only 33 yards through two weeks – but he is someone Cooper should beat. Whereas Breeland ran 4.62 at his Combine workout, Cooper blazed 4.42. … Crabtree is going to draw more of Norman on Sunday night, but not all of him. Crabtree rotates into the slot on nearly 30% of his routes, and Skins slot CB Kendall Fuller is one of the NFL’s fantasy-friendliest corners. I like Cooper to outscore him in Week 3, but I wouldn’t hesitate to use Crabtree in any form of fantasy. … Cook is a sleeper for a big Sunday night game against a Skins defense that got shelled for 9/104/0 by Eagles tight ends in Week 1, then 4/104/0 by Rams tight ends in Week 2. No NFL team has given up more yardage to tight ends than Washington.
A lowly 24th in quarterback points after tough draws against the Eagles and at the Rams, Kirk Cousins returns home in a slump-busting spot versus the Raiders, who yielded Week 1’s QB6 finish to Marcus Mariota and Week 2’s QB13 result to Josh McCown. It can’t be forgotten that Cousins hit most season-long waiver wires at this time last year with QB20 production through two weeks. He was the overall QB4 the rest of the way. I’m confidently standing behind Cousins in this projected shootout. … The Rob Kelley-Samaje Perine split will be dictated by Kelley’s health after he suffered a rib contusion in last week’s win over the Rams, and did not return. Kelley is expected to play, but whether he can perform at peak effectiveness remains to be seen. On paper, Kelley gets an above-average draw versus a Raiders defense Jets and Titans backs combined for a 39/164/4.2/0 rushing line against in Weeks 1-2. … Chris Thompson has an excellent matchup against the Raiders’ barely-there linebacker corps, but his to-date touchdown scoring is fluky. Thompson is averaging only 6.5 touches per game, and prior to Week 1 of this season, he had scored eight TDs in 35 career games, or about 3.6 on a 16-game pace.
Cousins’ Weeks 1-2 targets: Terrelle Pryor 15; Jordan Reed 14; Thompson and Jamison Crowder 12; Ryan Grant 8; Vernon Davis 2; Kelley, Perine, and Josh Doctson 1. … Particularly with Reed (chest, toe) ailing, this is a blowup spot for Pryor in a “revenge game” against his former team. Jermaine Kearse (4/64/2), Rishard Matthews (5/71/0), and Corey Davis (6/69/0) have all had productive box scores against Raiders outside CBs Sean Smith and David Amerson, versus whom Pryor projects to run 85% of his routes. Much like Cooper on the other side -- just not to as great an extent -- Pryor’s first two games were filled with missed big-play opportunities. Under the bright lights in a contract year, Pryor is a prime Sunday night breakthrough candidate. … The rest of Washington’s wide receivers have been thrown into a fantasy-killing timeshare. With Doctson active in Week 2, Crowder played just 54% of Washington’s offensive snaps, Grant logged 44%, and Doctson was a 41% player. Crowder will be a WR3 if Reed misses this game, but a WR4 if not. … Reed returned to a limited practice on Thursday, suggesting he’s preparing to play. While clearly a gamble after coach Jay Gruden acknowledged he is “not healthy right now,” Reed is tough to get away from considering his matchup. From a personnel standpoint, the Raiders’ defense is built to get pummeled by tight ends. Gashed by the position all last year, Oakland yielded a 7/76/0 receiving line to Delanie Walker in Week 1 before facing the Jets’ barely-there tight end group last week.
Score Prediction: Redskins 28, Raiders 27
Monday Night Football
Dallas @ Arizona
Team Totals: Cowboys 24.75, Cardinals 21.75
Carson Palmer enters Week 3 ranked sixth in the NFL in passing yards to square off with a Dallas defense that got singed for four touchdown passes by Trevor Siemian last week, along the way losing LCB Nolan Carroll to a concussion and RCB Chidobe Awuzie to an aggravated hamstring injury. Awuzie was filling in for Orlando Scandrick, who now plans to play with a broken left hand after missing Week 2. This will be the Cardinals’ home opener after they almost-unfairly opened the season with consecutive 1pm ET road games, in which West Coast teams notoriously fall short of expectations. Despite the popular narrative he is “washed,” Palmer has shown his usual arm strength and accuracy on downfield throws, but he has gotten minimal supporting-cast help with three touchdown passes dropped and two more negated or overturned. Presently the QB16 in fantasy, Palmer is very streamer worthy in a plus draw with positive regression coming his way. Palmer’s touchdown rate of 2.4% has improvement written all over it with a previous career TD rate of 4.7%. … Kerwynn Williams started last week’s win over the Colts, but he was so ineffective the Cards turned to Chris Johnson in the second half and played Andre Ellington on more snaps than both of them. I think Johnson will lead Arizona’s backfield in touches this week, but that’s not saying much after Johnson did the same in Week 2, yet managed 11 touches for 44 scoreless yards on just 26% of the downs and ran five pass routes. Even against weak foes, this is a backfield to avoid.
Palmer’s Weeks 1-2 targets: Larry Fitzgerald 19; J.J. Nelson 13; Jaron Brown 11; Ellington 8; Jermaine Gresham 4; Troy Niklas 3. … Fitz is off to a scoreless start, but he ranks seventh among NFL receivers in targets and tied for second in red-zone looks (4). Because the Colts sold out to halt Fitzgerald in David Johnson’s absence last week, Palmer essentially stopped looking Fitz’s way after the duo didn’t connect on an early end-zone target. The good news is Nelson and Brown made Dallas pay with a 120-yard effort by the former and 73 yards for the latter. Fitz simply hasn’t produced enough to be viewed as a truly confident WR2 play, but his volume should be safe. The Cards have yet to play a home game, and last year Fitzgerald averaged 7.8 catches for 75.6 yards per game at University of Phoenix Stadium compared to 5.6 grabs for 52.1 yards on the road. … Nelson has the best matchup in Arizona’s pass-catcher corps as a 75% outside receiver facing the Cowboys’ banged-up boundary cornerback group. Nelson’s 5/120/1 explosion in last week’s win over Indy wasn’t entirely a fluke. In four games missed by John Brown (quad) over the past two seasons, Nelson’s yards-per-game average doubles from 35.6 to 70.5. Regardless of Brown’s availability, Nelson has scored nine touchdowns over his last 11 games and seven TDs over his last seven. … The Colts’ devotion of coverage to Fitzgerald benefited Jaron Brown most with a team-high 11 targets. Across five NFL seasons, it was Brown’s third career game above 70 yards. Still, Brown’s matchup and opportunity are difficult to quibble with as a deeper-league WR4/flex until John Brown returns. … Gresham is expected back from his rib injury after missing Week 2. As Gresham is typically an ineffective player even when healthy, I’d like to see him do something before streaming him.
The Cowboys got physically manhandled and eventually ran out of gas in last week’s trip to Mile High. They’re back on the West Coast for a date with the Cardinals, who limited Lions and Colts backs to a combined 45/105/2.33/1 rushing line in Weeks 1-2 after finishing last season No. 7 in run-defense DVOA. The good news is Ezekiel Elliott’s volume is vise-grip secure with an 85% snap rate two games in while averaging a whopping 39.5 pass routes run per game, more than doubling his 2016 average (18.9). Zeke’s passing-game usage will raise his floor more often than not. This can’t be spun as a favorable spot or matchup for Elliott, but he is at worst a mid-range RB1 play. … Dak Prescott overcame bad Weeks 1-2 matchups against the Giants and Broncos to notch consecutive QB11 fantasy finishes. I am concerned that the Cowboys’ offense simply matches up poorly with Arizona’s defense as a whole, which we’ll touch on more in a minute. Prescott’s rushing ability and passing aggressiveness keep him in the QB1 conversation, and playing the man-coverage Cardinals should increase Prescott’s opportunities to run. Last year’s Cardinals allowed league highs in rushing yards (348) and rushing TDs (4) to quarterbacks.
Prescott’s Weeks 1-2 target distribution: Dez Bryant 25; Jason Witten 22; Cole Beasley 13; Terrance Williams 12; Elliott 10; Brice Butler 5. … Bryant is a virtual lock to be shadowed by Patrick Peterson, but there are some reasons for optimism. The Cowboys have moved Dez inside on 31% of his routes, and Peterson has aligned in the slot only 7% of the time. Albeit inefficiently, Bryant paid off as a Week 2 fantasy play in a similarly difficult spot at Denver, turning a whopping 16 targets into a 7/59/1 receiving line. I think Bryant should be downgraded to a WR3, but I’m playing him where I’ve got him in season-long leagues. … Witten has been the biggest beneficiary of Bryant’s brutal early-season schedule with NFL highs in targets, catches (17), red-zone targets (4), and touchdowns (2) through two weeks. With Peterson likely be draped all over Dez whenever Bryant lines up outside, Witten is tough to fade in the middle of the field against a Cardinals defense that coughed up nine catches for 99 yards on nine targets to Colts tight ends last week. … Williams is probably going to draw a ton of burnable Cardinals No. 2 CB Justin Bethel, but we’ve done this dance many a time with Williams before. Williams has scored a TD in just seven of his last 34 games and topped 70 yards just twice in that window. … Beasley has a chance at elevated volume based on matchups in this game, but it is concerning how low in the pecking order Beasley has been with just 13 targets on Prescott’s unsustainable 89 attempts through two games. Beasley is a low-ceiling WR4/flex option in PPR leagues.
Score Prediction: Cardinals 24, Cowboys 23
