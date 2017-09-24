Week 3 Live Blog

Sunday, September 24, 2017

Welcome to Week Three of NFL action! Not only have we already seen huge performances from severals Rams and 49ers on Thursday night, but the Jaguars dominated the Ravens this morning in the season's first London game. If you somehow started QB Blake Bortles or TE Marcedes Lewis, you can probably relax for the rest of the afternoon. Enjoy the games!

(1:32PM) For the second time today, Panthers WR Kelvin Benjamin was shaken up following a reception and this time he had to be helped from the field. Benjamin's left knee was bent backwards and he struggled to get back to his feet. More on this as it is reported, but his loss would be tough for the Panthers, who are already without TE Greg Olsen.

(1:26PM) The Saints have found the end zone and now lead the Panthers 7-3. After a pair of intermediate completion to his top WR Michael Thomas, QB Drew Brees then hit Thomas for the score on a five-yard pass. Thomas has five receptions for 50 yards in the early going.

(1:14PM) No player has been a bigger fantasy bust in the early season than Bears RB Jordan Howard, but even while playing injured, he is starting well today. Howard just scored from three yards out and already has 22 yards on five carries, though most fantasy owners probably sat him squarly on the bench today.

(1:08PM) Many have been disappointed by the slow start of WR Brandin Cooks in his first season with the Patriots, but he is working to turn that around today after hauling in a 44-yard pass from QB Tom Brady, putting the Pats in the red zone early against Houston. Brady then found his TE Rob Gronkowski for a five-yard touchdown.

(1:06PM) The Vikings are off to a surprising hot start. With QB Case Keenum making his second consecutive start, this time against the Bucs, Sam Bradford's backup hit WR Adam Thielen for a 45-yarder, then followed up with a 16-yard pass to RB Dalvin Cook before Cook ran in a short touchdown run, the first of his young career.

(12:48PM) Among the notable inactives from early games today are: QB Sam Bradford (Vikings), RB Marlon Mack (Colts) and Will Fuller (Texans). Packers WR Randall Cobb is expected to miss the game later this afternoon, though RB DeMarco Murray and RB Jordan Howard should be on the field.