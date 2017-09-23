Get Rankings from FOUR Experts

Saturday, September 23, 2017

We know you come to Rotoworld as your first stop for news and in-depth analysis, but sometimes all you want is the rankings. And not just rankings from one expert, but a side-by-side look at how the most trusted writers in fantasy are sizing up the weekly slate.



For the first time, we are offering combined rankings from FOUR of our writers: Patrick Daugherty, Rich Hribar, Raymond Summerlin and Brandon Funston. These rankings are exclusive to our Season Pass and will serve as a useful tool when making lineup decisions for both season-long leagues and DFS contests.



For a sneak peek, here are our top 10 wide receivers for Week 3. Funston thinks you could win your week by riding with Kelvin Benjamin against New Orleans’ shaky secondary.







In a 16-team league? Trying to find bargain DFS deals? These rankings are our most thorough to date. We break down all 32 starting QBs, and our RB and WR rankings go 67 and 86 players deep, respectively.



Before setting your lineups, take advantage of everything the Rotoworld Season Pass has to offer. In addition to these rankings, we have exclusive columns and chats, WR & RB reports, workload & target reports and much more. Buy it now for just $19.99!