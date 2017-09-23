Weather: Week 3 Forecasts

Saturday, September 23, 2017

Contrary to last week’s dud on Thursday night, this week’s 49ers vs Rams matchup was the highest scoring game in the history of Thursday Night Football. The Rams’ have now scored more than 40 points in 2/3 games so far with their offense looking like they have done a complete 180 from last season. The Rams additions of WR Sammy Watkins, WR Robert Woods and LT Andrew Whitworth combined with the coaching change from Jeff Fisher to Sean McVay has rapidly changed the outlook of this offense. The 49ers also found some rhythm on offense, scoring 39 points and nearly coming back to grab the win at home. For the sake of fantasy scoring, I hope we see more games like this in Week 3! Speaking of fantasy, when setting your lineups this week be sure to check out Evan Silva’s Matchup Column, Rich Hribar’s Worksheet and Pat Daugherty’s Rankings.



The weather in Week 2 was supposed to be near perfect with some games experiencing a slight rain. This stayed true for every game except the one in Denver. As soon as Emmanuel Sanders scored his first touchdown, rain started to pour and lightning soon followed.The game was put on weather delay for around an hour. Hopefully this doesn't happen again in Week 3.

Week 3 Worry-Free Weather





Officially in the first few days of fall, it’s important to monitor the weather where games are being played. A heavy rain or storm can greatly influence player’s performances and coach’s gameplans. Luckily the start of Fall is usually very mild and Week 3 looks to be no exception.



Baltimore at Jacksonville (9:30 AM ET, London): This is the first game of the international series in 2017 which will feature four games played in London and one in Mexico City. The weather for this game seems to be applicable in London for the majority of the year as 59 degree temperatures can be expected with overcast skies and a slight drizzle. The time change and player’s biological clocks will likely be the biggest factor in this game.

Denver at Buffalo (1:00 PM ET): Denver will be playing their first away game of the season at Buffalo. Both teams will enjoy 81 degree temperatures and clear skies all day in what could be a “trap game” for the Broncos.





Pittsburgh at Chicago (1:00 PM ET): The Steelers will travel to the windy city to take on the Bears. Soldier Field is known by most players as having one of the most slippery surfaces in all the NFL and is usually amplified by the rain. Thankfully this Sunday’s forecast looks to have 83 degree temperatures with clear skies.

New Orleans at Carolina (1:00 PM ET): The Saints’ will be exposed to the outdoors this week, leaving the Mercedes-Benz Superdome to play at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Cam Newton looks to be in a now-or-never get-right game against the Saints this weekend and weather shouldn’t deter that. 81 degree temperatures and partly cloudy skies with a slight breeze are expected around game time.





Miami at NY Jets (1:00 PM ET): MetLife Stadium will feature what’s expected to be the hottest game of the weekend with 88 degree temperatures and clear skies forecasted. The woeful Jets will try to defend their home turf after being thrashed in Oakland in Week 2 while the Dolphins look to continue their success after a Week 1 bye.

Houston at New England (1:00 PM ET): The Patriots bounced-back in a big way against the Saints in Week 2 and will look to continue their excellence in their first home game of the 2017 season. Houston gave New England early troubles in their playoff game last season at Gillette Stadium and it’ll be interesting to see if that’s the case this time around. 81 degree temperatures with clear skies won’t affect either team in this game.

NY Giants at Philadelphia (1:00 PM ET): Scoring just 13 points through two games has caused mass hysteria for Giants fans. Those hoping for a bounce-back game this week may be disappointed as the Eagles defense is likely the best they have played so far. On the bright side for the Giants’, the sun will be shining with 87 degree temperatures and clear skies expected.

Seattle at Tennessee (4:05 PM ET): Russell Wilson is another quarterback hoping to shake off early-season struggles in Week 3. If Seattle’s Home/Road and Turf/Grass splits are at all predictive, this won’t be the game because it's away and on grass. Seattle has averaged just 9.67 points on grass fields since the start of 2016 (six games). Regardless, both teams will enjoy 86 degree temperatures and partly cloudy skies.

Kansas City at San Diego (4:25 PM ET): Alex Smith has been trying his best to shed the “game-manager” narrative through two weeks and will look to continue that in Week 3. San Diego will have 79 degree temperatures and clear skies come Sunday.

Cincinnati at Green Bay (4:25 PM ET): Cincinnati’s lack of offense through the first two weeks led to the firing of Ken Zampese, replacing him with up-tempo enthusiast Bill Lazor. The Bengals will hope this jump-starts their offense closer the elite Packers offense. While they may be missing Randall Cobb come Sunday, domination still seems likely. 86 degree temperatures with clear skies and 9MPH winds are expected in what could end up being the hottest game ever played at Lambeau Field.

Oakland at Washington (8:25 PM ET): Both offenses come into this game trending in opposite directions. Kirk Cousins still hasn’t hit his stride despite a win over the Rams last week while Derek Carr and the Raiders are coming off a steamrolling of the Jets. The Sunday night matchup at FedEx field is expected to have 79 degree temperatures and clear skies. This game features the highest total of the week and looks to be primed for a shootout.

Home Teams Are Dome Teams





Four Week 3 games will be played in domes, including three games Sunday at 1:00 PM ET and Monday Night’s game.

Cleveland at Indianapolis (1:00 PM ET)





Atlanta at Detroit (1:00 PM ET)





Tampa Bay at Minnesota (1:00 PM ET)





Dallas at Arizona (8:30 PM ET, Monday)