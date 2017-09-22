Injury Report: Week 3

Injury Report: Week 3Friday, September 22, 2017
Week 3 of the fantasy football season is here, and the Rotoworld crew has everything you need leave the weekend with a win. Patrick Daugherty answers your lineup questions with his Week 3 Rankings, Nick Mensio tells you who to start and who to fade in Start ‘Em or Sit ‘Em, and Evan Silva breaks down every matchup in his award-winning Matchups Column.
As for me, I am here to shed some light on the most important injury situations facing fantasy owners heading into the weekend. The sister resource to this column is the Rotoworld News Page, which will have every single inactive and all the late-breaking news up to kickoff and beyond. I also occasionally tweet about football @RMSummerlin.
London Game
Ravens vs Jaguars
*Terrance West (thigh) sat out Wednesday and Thursday, but he returned to a full practice on Friday, putting him on track to play through a questionable tag. It is a blow to Buck Allen’s fantasy value, although Allen remains in the RB2 mix. Michael Campanaro (ankle), S Anthony Levine (chest), WR Chris Matthews (ankle), and LB Za'Darius Smith (knee, ankle) are also questionable. Baltimore will be without DT Brandon Williams (foot), TE Maxx Williams (ankle), and CB Jaylen Hill (thigh). Brandon’s absence is a big boost to Leonard Fournette’s outlook while Maxx sitting ensures Ben Watson will continue to see the lion’s share of the tight end targets.
*CB Jalen Ramsey (ankle) sat out Thursday’s practice, but he returned to a limited session on Friday. He should play through a questionable tag. Chad Henne (illness) and LT Cam Robinson (shoulder) should also be good to go despite being listed as questionable. LB Lerentee McCray (knee) and WR Jaelen Strong (hamstring) are out.
Early Games
Giants @ Eagles
*Odell Beckham (ankle) was not even listed on the final injury report, suggesting he will be back to his full workload. He is a high-end WR1 in a pretty good matchup. Evan Engram (concussion) was originally listed as questionable, but he was also removed from the injury report. LBs B.J. Goodson (shin) and J.T. Thomas (groin) will sit along with RT Bobby Hart (ankle), but CB Janoris Jenkins (ankle) drew a questionable tag after getting in a limited practice Friday. He still seems unlikely to play, but he at least has a shot.
*The Eagles head into this one with a depleted secondary, with CB Ronald Darby (ankle), S Corey Graham (hamstring), and S Jaylen Watkins (hamstring) all set to sit and Rodney McLeod (hamstring) likely on the wrong side of his questionable tag. Their defensive front should find a lot of success against the Giants’ “protection,” but the back-end is a real concern. Torrey Smith (illness) is also questionable, but he should be fine.
Dolphins @ Jets
*Jay Ajayi (knee), Jarvis Landry (knee), and DeVante Parker (ankle) are all listed as questionable, but all three are expected to play. The only one with any real concern is Ajayi, who reportedly had a “slight hitch” while running on Friday, although he was listed as full along with the other two. His handcuff, Damien Williams (rib), is also questionable. LB Rey Maualuga (hamstring) is out while DT Jordan Phillips (ankle) is doubtful.
*Muhammad Wilkerson (shoulder) did not practice Wednesday or Thursday, but he returned to a limited session Friday and was listed as questionable. Austin Seferian-Jenkins is returning at the right time, with TEs Eric Tomlinson (elbow) and Jordan Leggett (knee) out and Will Tye (illness) questionable. S Rontez Miles (eye) is doubtful and RG Brian Winters (abdomen) is out.
Bucs @ Vikings
*The Vikings have bigger injury concerns, but the Bucs are struggling on defense, with LB Kwon Alexander (hamstring) out, DT Chris Baker (illness) and DE Jacquies Smith (illness) doubtful, and LB Devante Bond (knee), CB Brent Grimes (shoulder), and DT Gerald McCoy (ankle) questionable. G Kevin Pamphile (illness) is also questionable.
*Minnesota only listed one player on the final report, but it was a big one. Despite some early-week optimism and limited practices Wednesday and Thursday, Sam Bradford will miss his second game in a row with pain in his surgically repaired knee. Case Keenum will get the start again, lowering both the fantasy ceilings and floors of Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen, and Kyle Rudolph.
Texans @ Patriots
*Houston will get TEs Ryan Griffin and Stephen Anderson back after both cleared the concussion protocol earlier this week. They also could get back RB Alfred Blue (ankle), who is listed as questionable, although he is likely behind both Lamar Miller and D’Onta Foreman in the pecking order. DT Brandon Dunn (knee) is also questionable. RG Jeff Allen (ankle) and WR Will Fuller (shoulder) remain out while CB Kevin Johnson is expected to miss at least a month with an MCL sprain he picked up Week 2. Fuller did get in limited practices this week, suggesting he is nearing a return.
*Rob Gronkowski (groin), Danny Amendola (concussion, knee), Chris Hogan (knee), RT Marcus Cannon (ankle, concussion), CB Stephon Gilmore (groin), LB Dont'a Hightower (knee), WR Phillip Dorsett (knee), S Nate Ebner (shoulder), LB Elandon Roberts (thumb), CB Eric Rowe (groin), and ST Matt Slater (hamstring) are all listed as questionable. Gronk and the receivers are expected to play, but it is striking how banged up Tom Brady’s weapons are heading into a tough matchup, especially with Rex Burkhead (ribs) already ruled out. Of the big names, Cannon and Hightower seem to be the ones most in danger of sitting.
Saints @ Panthers
*LT Terron Armstead (shoulder) and RT Zach Strief (knee) remain out, and an already bad secondary will be without both CB Marshon Lattimore (concussion) and CB Sterling Moore (chest). The Panthers’ passing game could not have a better matchup. DE Trey Hendrickson (knee) is questionable.
*Cam Newton (shoulder, ankle) is listed as questionable, but there does not seem to be any concern about his status. Kelvin Benjamin (knee, ribs) was not even listed on the final report, but the Panthers will be without C Ryan Kalil (neck) and LB Jeremy Cash (calf).
Steelers @ Bears
*DE Stephon Tuitt (biceps, questionable) looks likely to return this week after getting in a full practice Friday, and OLB Bud Dupree (shoulder) was not listed on the final report. The Steelers will be without first-round OLB T.J. Watt (groin), though, as well as RT Marcus Gilbert (hamstring).
*Jordan Howard (shoulder) and Kendall Wright (shoulder) were limited early in the week, but both practiced in full Friday and were left off the final report. Howard may not be fully healthy, but he is going to play. He will be a back-end RB2 in a tough matchup. The Bears will get back CB Prince Amukamara (ankle) and LG Kyle Long (ankle), who were not listed on the final report, but RG Josh Sitton (ribs) is doubtful. OL Tom Compton (hip) is questionable while ILB Nick Kwiatkoski (chest) is out.
Browns @ Colts
*Myles Garrett (ankle, doubtful) will not return this week, but he got in some individual reps in practice and could return Week 4. He will be joined on the sidelines by SLB Jamie Collins (concussion) and WR Sammie Coates (hamstring). DT T.Y. McGill (back) is questionable.
*Andrew Luck still does not look close to returning, and he will be joined on the sidelines by C Ryan Kelly (foot), RB Marlon Mack (shoulder), WR Chester Rogers (hamstring), ILB Anthony Walker (hamstring), and CB Quincy Wilson (knee). Vontae Davis (groin) is also highly likely to sit after being listed as doubtful, but it looks like he could get back on the field next week. Kamar Aiken (hip), S Darius Butler (hamstring), CB Chris Milton (hamstring), and TE Brandon Williams (calf) are questionable.
Broncos @ Bills
*Demaryius Thomas (hamstring) was limited in Wednesday’s practice, but there was never any real concern about his status. He was not even listed on the final injury report. Originally feared to be dealing with a broken ankle and then reported to have a high-ankle sprain and bruise, LT Garett Bolles (lower leg) somehow returned to practice Thursday and is questionable. WR Bennie Fowler (concussion) is also questionable. Paxton Lynch (right shoulder) remains out and will be joined on the sidelines by CB Brendan Langley (knee).
*LT Cordy Glenn (ankle) was able to get in some work Thursday, but he sat out Friday and was ruled out later in the day. He has been dealing with ankle and foot injuries since the spring. DTs Marcell Dareus (ankle) and Jerel Worthy (concussion) are also out.
Falcons @ Lions
*Atlanta will be without top pass rusher Vic Beasley (hamstring), RT Ryan Schraeder (concussion), DE Courtney Upshaw (ankle, knee), and RB Terron Ward (neck, shoulder). With Beasley and Upshaw out, first-rounder Takk McKinley will need to step into a bigger role. Ty Sambrailo is expected to get the start at right tackle.
*DE Ziggy Ansah (knee) is listed as questionable along with G Joe Dahl (lower leg) and C Travis Swanson (ankle), but he is going to play. The defense will be without first-round MLB Jarrad Davis (concussion), however, and he will be joined on the sidelines by RB Dwayne Washington (quadriceps) and S Tavon Wilson (shoulder). Detroit’s linebackers are a weakness even with Davis in the lineup.
Afternoon Games
Bengals @ Packers
*The last thing Cincinnati’s offense needed was injuries, but they will be without both Tyler Eifert (back) and first-round WR John Ross (knee). Eifert was out all week while Ross sat out Thursday and Friday, suggesting the pair could miss multiple games. OG Trey Hopkins (knee) is also out. DE Michael Johnson (concussion, stinger), CB KeiVarae Russell (hamstring), and S Derron Smith (ankle) are questionable.
*Green Bay enters this game even more banged up than the Bengals, with Randall Cobb (chest), LT David Bakhtiari (hamstring), DT Mike Daniels (hip), OLB Nick Perry (hand), S Kentrell Brice (groin), CB Davon House (quadriceps), and ILB Jake Ryan (hamstring, concussion) doubtful. Players listed as doubtful rarely play, so it is safe to assume Cobb will sit this one out, opening up targets for Davante Adams and Jordy Nelson (quadriceps), who is expected to play through a questionable tag. RT Bryan Bulaga (ankle) is also questionable.
Seahawks @ Titans
*Jimmy Graham (ankle) returned to a full practice on Friday and should be good to go despite a questionable tag according to coach Pete Carroll. Unfortunately, he has four catches for nine yards through two games. With so many streaming options – Ben Watson, Cameron Brate, Jared Cook, to name a few – this week, sending Graham to the bench may be the best option. LB Terence Garvin (shoulder) is also questionable while LB D.J. Alexander (hamstring) and CB Neiko Thorpe (ankle) are out.
*Corey Davis (hamstring) and S Johnathan Cyprien (hamstring) have already been ruled out, but DeMarco Murray (hamstring, questionable) has a chance to play after getting in a limited session on Friday. ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe does not expect him to get a full workload even if he suits up, however, and seems to think Murray will sit this one out. Derrick Henry is the Titans back to play this week, and Murray should be benched wherever possible, especially with the afternoon kick.
Chiefs @ Chargers
*The Chiefs are pretty healthy, but they will be without C Mitch Morse (foot) and OG Parker Ehinger (knee). Morse is expected to miss a “few weeks.”
*Melvin Gordon (knee) was concerningly added to the injury report on Thursday, but he got in a limited practice Friday and was listed as questionable. He should play, but owners may want Branden Oliver at the ready. RT Joe Barksdale (foot) and LB Hayes Pullard (knee) are also questionable. Jason Verrett (knee) and Mike Williams (back) remain sidelined.
Sunday Night
Raiders @ Redskins
*Amari Cooper (knee) and Jared Cook (shoulder) were limited early in the week, but both should be fine for a Sunday Night shootout. CB Sean Smith (neck, shoulder) is questionable.
*Jordan Reed (chest, shoulder, toe) and Rob Kelley (ribs) are expected to play through questionable tags, but Reed has to at least be a question considering his injury history and the list of issues. Owners should have a backup plan in place, and teammate Vernon Davis is as good as any. Josh Norman (shoulder) is also questionable, but he should be good to go as well. LB Mason Foster (shoulder, questionable) and S Montae Nicholson (shoulder, questionable) round out the depth chart.
Monday Night
Cowboys @ Cardinals
*Dallas has serious concerns at corner after getting carved up by Trevor Siemian last week. It looks like Orlando Scandrick will return, but he will play with a broken hand, Nolan Carroll (concussion) has already been ruled out, and Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring) has yet to practice this week. Terrance Williams (ankle) also may sit after missing Friday’s practice.
*John Brown (quadriceps) is not going to play this week, and J.J. Nelson has been limited each of the first two practices with a hamstring injury. Nelson likely will play, but Jaron Brown was already a solid DFS sleeper before the injury. Jermaine Gresham (ribs) should return this week, and ILB Deone Bucannon (ankle) has a chance as well.
