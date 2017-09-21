Patrick Daugherty

Goal Line Stand

Week 3 Rankings

Thursday, September 21, 2017


Is the fourth time the charm for C.J. Anderson? Anderson has eclipsed 20 carries in each of his first two games, and is averaging 121 yards from scrimmage. He looks as healthy as he’s been since he first started cooking for the Broncos in mid-2014. Per Pro Football Focus — who has rated CJA as the league’s second best back thus far — he leads the NFL in yards after contact.


For Week 3, Anderson is headed on the road against a Bills defense that’s yet to be challenged on the ground, and will probably be missing Marcell Dareus (ankle). Anderson will be without LT Garett Bolles, but the Broncos should dominate time of possession and dictate the script against one of the league’s worst offenses.


Health will always be the concern for Anderson. Right now, along with guaranteed workload, he has it. Fire him up as a low-end RB1.     


Week 3 Quarterbacks

Rank Player Name Opponent Notes
1 Tom Brady vs. HOU -
2 Aaron Rodgers vs. CIN -
3 Matt Ryan at DET -
4 Derek Carr at WAS -
5 Matthew Stafford vs. ATL -
6 Cam Newton vs. NO Questionable (ankle)
7 Ben Roethlisberger at CHI -
8 Kirk Cousins vs. OAK -
9 Drew Brees at CAR -
10 Philip Rivers vs. KC -
11 Carson Wentz vs. NYG -
12 Alex Smith at LAC -
13 Carson Palmer vs. DAL -
14 Jameis Winston at MIN -
15 Dak Prescott at ARZ -
16 Marcus Mariota vs. SEA -
17 Jay Cutler at NYJ -
18 Russell Wilson at TEN -
19 Sam Bradford vs. TB Questionable (knee)
20 Trevor Siemian at BUF -
21 Andy Dalton at GB -
22 Jared Goff at SF -
23 DeShone Kizer at IND -
24 Jacoby Brissett vs. CLE -
25 Eli Manning at PHI -
26 Joe Flacco at JAC -
27 Josh McCown vs. MIA -
28 Deshaun Watson at NE Questionable (ankle)
29 Tyrod Taylor vs. DEN -
30 Mike Glennon vs. PIT -
31 Brian Hoyer vs. LAR -
32 Blake Bortles vs. BAL -


QB Notes: Tom Brady had as many touchdowns as healthy receivers in Week 2 (three). His 447 yards were 79 more than anyone else has managed so far in 2017. Headed home with Danny Amendola returning, Brady should light up a Texans defense dealing with an injured Johnathan Joseph (shoulder) and missing Kevin Johnson (knee). … Aaron Rodgers seems to have dodged a bullet, with both Jordy Nelson (quad) and Randall Cobb (shoulder) appearing likely to suit up against the Bengals. Only Brady has more yards through the season’s first two games. … Regression candidate Matt Ryan has instead improved on his gaudiest 2016 statistic, upping his 9.26 YPA to 9.88. The Lions’ defense did an admirable job of bending instead of breaking against Stonehenges Carson Palmer and Eli Manning, but Ryan isn’t going to be slowed in the Motor City. … It’s a two-game sample size, but Derek Carr is posting by far the best rate stats of his career (8.20 YPA, 75.0 completion percentage, 126.5 QB rating). A Redskins team so far allowing 8.6 yards per pass is going to have a hard time keeping Carr in check. ... Matthew Stafford has just 414 yards through two starts, but has piled up six touchdowns while completing an eye-popping 71 percent of his passes. The yardage has nowhere to go but up in a likely home shootout with the Falcons.   


Cam Newton is the QB22 by average points. He has 399 yards passing and two total touchdowns. If the Saints’ laughably bad defense — 389 passing yards per game, 11.2 yards per attempt — can’t get Newton going at home, we could have a problem on our hands. … It’s been a sleepy start for Ben Roethlisberger, who will be more of a floor (250 yards, two touchdowns) than ceiling play in Chicago. … Kirk Cousins’ 419 yards are his fewest in a two-game span since Weeks 5 and 6 in 2015. Injuries (Jordan Reed and Jamison Crowder are banged up) and drops — hello, Terrelle Pryor — have been an issue, but Cousins also played conservatively against tough Eagles and Rams defenses. He should open it up against the Raiders, who have allowed the ninth-most quarterback fantasy points despite an ordinary slate (Marcus Mariota and Josh McCown). It helps that the Redskins will be hosting the cross-country trekking Silver and Black in D.C. … Off to a quiet start by his lofty standards, Drew Brees is headed on the road against a defense that’s allowed six points in two games. The Panthers have feasted on awful competition (Brian Hoyer and Tyrod Taylor), but have also held Brees in check in Carolina during the Ron Rivera era (seven touchdowns in five games).


For his first start, Philip Rivers tossed three touchdowns in Denver. For the second, he completed 31-of-39 passes (79.5 percent) against the Dolphins. He’ll find a way to have a day against the Chiefs. … Usual suspects Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees lead the league in passing. Fourth? Carson Wentz, who has 640 yards and four scores. Wentz has two things working in his favor for this week’s tough matchup with the Giants. 1. The Eagles have no running game and will be throwing all afternoon. 2. The Giants’ offense is such an abomination that the Eagles should spend most of the game possessing the ball. … Alex Smith was a little more #OldAlex than #NewAlex against the Eagles, but still owns a sparkling 9.83 YPA and 77.8 completion percentage through two games. Allowing the fifth most quarterback fantasy points and missing top cornerback Jason Verrett (knee), the Chargers are not a stay-away *road matchup. (There will be no “road” games at StubHub Soccer Fortress). … A stat you can’t ignore from Evan Silva: Since the Bucs committed to a more run-heavy offense last Week 4, Jameis Winston is the QB18. The Vikings are a tough matchup.


Maybe you think Carson Palmer is done. All I know is, I’m ranking the QB13 through two weeks as the QB13 this week because the Cardinals are finally headed home, have no choice but to pass and are facing a Cowboys defense sorely lacking impact talent. ... Dak Prescott is coming off easily the worst two-game stretch of his career. Headed to Arizona, it will be hard to get a hot streak going with Patrick Peterson likely to eliminate Dez Bryant. … The Seahawks’ defense has remained as potent as ever even as the offense goes off the rails. The Titans will probably dominate time of possession, but that might not be enough for Marcus Mariota. … Eased in to 2017, Jay Cutler nevertheless struck up instant connections with DeVante Parker and Jarvis Landry. It’s hard to imagine Smokin' Jay won’t have a two-touchdown day against the Jets. … Russell Wilson is the QB26 by average points. The Seahawks have 21 total points. As Rich Hribar points out in his phenomenal Worksheet (via PFF), Wilson has been pressured on a truly absurd 43.6 percent of his snaps. To top it all off, the Seahawks are headed on the road, where they haven’t been a functional offense in over a year. Wilson is little more than a name right now.      


Sam Bradford (knee) is hard to evaluate. How healthy will he be? Whatever the answer is, he’ll be doing battle with a Bucs defense that could end up as one of the league’s best. … Trevor Siemian is the QB2 by average points through two starts. He’s road tripping against a Bills D that shut down Cam Newton in Week 2, but using Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders to buttress his floor and raise his ceiling. … The Bengals will supposedly unveil a whole new offense. Andy Dalton’s offensive line won’t be getting better any time soon, but we’re going to see better football from a proven quarterback with a ton of weapons at his disposal. … Jared Goff predictably came back down to earth in Week 2, though he still generated 219 yards on just 24 attempts (9.13 YPA). Wiz kid coach Sean McVay will manage and manipulate some nice performances out of his sophomore quarterback. … DeShone Kizer is a boom/bust play who has yet to establish a ceiling to go with his bottomless floor. … Eli Manning’s play gradually improved last Monday night. It’s just hard to believe he won’t spend Week 3 running for his life behind LT Ereck Flowers. .. Either Blake Bortles or Tyrod Taylor will be the first quarterback to be benched this season.


Patrick Daugherty is a football and baseball writer for Rotoworld.com.
Email :Patrick Daugherty


