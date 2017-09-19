How to Win at Waivers

Tuesday, September 19, 2017

If your fantasy team has yet to be bit by the injury bug, lucky you. For the rest of us, we need players on waivers to fill the void left by David Johnson, Allen Robinson, Greg Olsen and too many others. One of the best methods to find gems on the wire can be summed up in one word: Opportunity. The easy part is figuring out who the injured replacements will be, but the most important step is projecting who will be utilized most when given that opportunity. The Rotoworld Season Pass offers two extremely valuable tools to help sort it all out.



Our Workload Report offers an in-depth look at how players are used and how much they contribute to a team’s total offense. You can rank by looks, touches and even the percent of offensive plays the player was involved in. Two rookies that may still be available in your league stand out in the Week 2 Workload Report:





RK Player Pos Tm Bye Week RuAtt RuYds RuTds Targets Rec ReYds ReTds Touches Looks Plays Off% 1 Le'Veon Bell RB PIT 9 2 27 87 0 4 4 4 0 31 31 67 0.46 2 Jay Ajayi RB MIA 1 2 28 122 0 2 2 4 0 30 30 66 0.45 3 C.J. Anderson RB DEN 5 2 25 118 1 3 3 36 1 28 28 71 0.39 4 Samaje Perine RB WAS 5 2 21 67 0 1 1 0 0 22 22 66 0.33 5 Chris Carson RB SEA 6 2 20 93 0 2 1 7 0 21 22 76 0.29 6 Lamar Miller RB HOU 7 2 18 61 0 3 3 26 0 21 21 59 0.36

The Target Report shows which players are getting the most looks in the passing game. Barely-owned Marqise Lee saw more targets, and saw a higher percentage of his QB’s passes, than all but three players in Week 2.



Player Pos Tm Opp Bye Week Targets Rec Catch% ReYds ReTds TotPass Thrown% Dez Bryant WR DAL DEN 6 2 16 7 0.44 59 1 50 0.32 Jarvis Landry WR MIA LAC 1 2 15 13 0.87 78 0 33 0.45 Jason Witten TE DAL DEN 6 2 13 10 0.77 97 1 50 0.26 Alshon Jeffery WR PHI KC 10 2 13 7 0.54 92 1 46 0.28 DeAndre Hopkins WR HOU CIN 7 2 13 7 0.54 73 0 24 0.54 Marqise Lee WR JAC TEN 8 2 12 7 0.58 76 0 34 0.35

