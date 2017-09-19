How to Win at Waivers

How to Win at WaiversTuesday, September 19, 2017
If your fantasy team has yet to be bit by the injury bug, lucky you. For the rest of us, we need players on waivers to fill the void left by David Johnson, Allen Robinson, Greg Olsen and too many others. One of the best methods to find gems on the wire can be summed up in one word: Opportunity. The easy part is figuring out who the injured replacements will be, but the most important step is projecting who will be utilized most when given that opportunity. The Rotoworld Season Pass offers two extremely valuable tools to help sort it all out.
Our Workload Report offers an in-depth look at how players are used and how much they contribute to a team’s total offense. You can rank by looks, touches and even the percent of offensive plays the player was involved in. Two rookies that may still be available in your league stand out in the Week 2 Workload Report:
|RK
|Player
|Pos
|Tm
|Bye
|Week
|RuAtt
|RuYds
|RuTds
|Targets
|Rec
|ReYds
|ReTds
|Touches
|Looks
|Plays
|Off%
|1
|Le'Veon Bell
|RB
|PIT
|9
|2
|27
|87
|0
|4
|4
|4
|0
|31
|31
|67
|0.46
|2
|Jay Ajayi
|RB
|MIA
|1
|2
|28
|122
|0
|2
|2
|4
|0
|30
|30
|66
|0.45
|3
|C.J. Anderson
|RB
|DEN
|5
|2
|25
|118
|1
|3
|3
|36
|1
|28
|28
|71
|0.39
|4
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|WAS
|5
|2
|21
|67
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|22
|22
|66
|0.33
|5
|Chris Carson
|RB
|SEA
|6
|2
|20
|93
|0
|2
|1
|7
|0
|21
|22
|76
|0.29
|6
|Lamar Miller
|RB
|HOU
|7
|2
|18
|61
|0
|3
|3
|26
|0
|21
|21
|59
|0.36
The Target Report shows which players are getting the most looks in the passing game. Barely-owned Marqise Lee saw more targets, and saw a higher percentage of his QB’s passes, than all but three players in Week 2.
Before selecting waivers, take advantage of everything the Rotoworld Season Pass has to offer. In addition to these reports, we have exclusive columns and chats, early-week rankings, WR & RB reports, and much more. Buy it now for just $19.99!
