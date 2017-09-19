Week 2 NFC Targets/Touches

Tuesday, September 19, 2017

Targets and Touches will only have players’ six most recent games, regardless if they were active or on a bye. The data will be in descending order of games played. I also decided to add carries inside the five-yard line for running backs rather than just red zone carries. Carries inside the five is more valuable overall as the average touchdown rate over the last 10 years from within five yards is 39 percent, with a substantial drop from further out.

All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference. Cornerback data is sourced via Pro Football Focus. The NFC will be released on Tuesdays, while the AFC is published on Wednesday.

The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.

Note: This data will stick to fantasy relevant players.

Arizona Cardinals

Targets: Larry Fitzgerald (13, 6), J.J. Nelson (6, 7), Jaron Brown (0, 11), David Johnson (9, 0), John Brown (9, 0), Andre Ellington (3, 5), Jermaine Gresham (4, 0), Kerwynn Williams (1, 0)

Carries: Kerwynn Williams (5, 9), Chris Johnson (0, 11), David Johnson (11, 0), Andre Ellington (0, 2), John Brown (1, 0)

RZ Targets: Larry Fitzgerald (3, 1), J.J. Nelson (1, 2), Jaron Brown (0, 2), Jermaine Gresham (2, 0), Andre Ellington (0, 1), David Johnson (1, 0), John Brown (1, 0)

RZ Carries: Kerwynn Williams (1, 4), David Johnson (3, 0), Andre Ellington (0, 1)

Inside 5 Carries: David Johnson (1, 0), Kerwynn Williams (1, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Budda Baker (0, 2-13-0), Justin Bethel (5-94-2, 3-35-0), Patrick Peterson (1-6-1, 1-16-0), Tyrann Mathieu (6-74-0, 1-14-0)

Observations: With David Johnson out, it was a fairly even split between Chris Johnson (11 carries), and Kerwynn Williams (nine carries.) Though, Williams averaged a paltry 2.44 yards per carry (YPC.) Andre Ellington out-snapped (30) Johnson (17) and Williams (18), but he saw just two rushing attempts. However, he saw five targets, where neither Johnson nor Williams saw any. Ellington ran a pass route on 25 of his 30 snaps (PFF.)

Atlanta Falcons

Targets: Mohamed Sanu (9, 6), Julio Jones (5, 9), Tevin Coleman (6, 2), Taylor Gabriel (4, 3), Austin Hooper (2, 2), Devonta Freeman (2, 2)

Carries: Devonta Freeman (12, 19), Tevin Coleman (8, 6), Taylor Gabriel (0, 1)

RZ Targets: Taylor Gabriel (2, 0), Austin Hooper (0, 1), Devonta Freeman (0, 1), Julio Jones (0, 1), Tevin Coleman (0, 1)

RZ Carries: Devonta Freeman (2, 2), Taylor Gabriel (0, 1), Tevin Coleman (0, 1)

Inside 5 Carries: Devonta Freeman (1, 2), Tevin Coleman (0, 1)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Brian Poole (7-41-0, 7-77-0), C.J. Goodwin (0, 1-17-0), Desmond Trufant (3-43-1, 2-26-0), Robert Alford (4-44-0, 8-91-1)

Observations: Last week the look distribution (touch plus target) for Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman was dead even at 26 percent each. This week, however, Freeman trounced Coleman as he saw 38 percent of their offensive looks, compared to 15 percent for Coleman. Freeman out-carried Coleman 19:7, but each fairly even red-zone usage.

Carolina Panthers

Targets: Kelvin Benjamin (5, 8), Christian McCaffrey (7, 5), Devin Funchess (2, 7), Greg Olsen (4, 2), Ed Dickson (1, 3), Jonathan Stewart (2, 1)

Carries: Jonathan Stewart (18, 15), Christian McCaffrey (13, 8), Fozzy Whittaker (1, 0)

RZ Targets: Christian McCaffrey (0, 1), Devin Funchess (0, 1), Jonathan Stewart (1, 0), Kelvin Benjamin (0, 1)

RZ Carries: Jonathan Stewart (2, 2), Christian McCaffrey (1, 2)

Inside 5 Carries: Jonathan Stewart (2, 2)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Captain Munnerlyn (0, 2-21-0), Daryl Worley (5-46-0, 4-27-0), James Bradberry (4-42-0, 3-21-0)

Observations: Christian McCaffrey continues to be heavily involved with the offense as he saw 22 percent of the Panthers’ offensive looks on Sunday. Over the last two weeks, he has also played 63 percent of the snaps, to Jonathan Stewart’s 37 percent. But he has been out-carried by Stewart 33:21 in two games and he has yet to see a carry inside the five. McCaffrey has the second-most targets on the team through two weeks, trailing Kelvin Benjamin by just one target. He has been thrown at on 21 percent of Cam Newton’s throws, again, trailing only Benjamin, while Devin Funchess and Greg Olsen lag behind at 16 and 11 percent. With Olsen out with a broken foot, it’s not unrealistic that McCaffrey is the Panthers’ No. 2 receiver at this point.

Chicago Bears

Targets: Tarik Cohen (12, 9), Zach Miller (6, 9), Kendall Wright (4, 10), Josh Bellamy (4, 7), Deonte Thompson (2, 5), Jordan Howard (5, 1)

Carries: Jordan Howard (13, 9), Tarik Cohen (5, 7)

RZ Targets: Kendall Wright (0, 4), Zach Miller (2, 2), Tarik Cohen (1, 2), Deonte Thompson (0, 2), Jordan Howard (1, 0), Josh Bellamy (1, 0)

RZ Carries: Jordan Howard (2, 0), Tarik Cohen (1, 0)

Inside 5 Carries: Jordan Howard (1, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Bryce Callahan (2-10-0, 1-8-0), Cre'von LeBlanc (0, 1-11-0), Kyle Fuller (4-39-0, 4-42-0), Marcus Cooper Sr. (2-33-0, 4-36-1)

Observations: Jordan Howard was out-snapped by Tarik Cohen 40 to 31, but he is averaging just six carries per game. However, Cohen leads the Bears with 21 targets, and is second on the team with 102 yards receiving — Kendall Wright has him edged out by one yard. Keep in mind Cohen is just 5’6” and 179 pounds, so he may not see too much more involvement in the rushing game. Josh Bellamy and Kendall Wright played the most snaps among receivers, as they each played 86 percent or more snaps. Wright hit the double-digit mark and logged 10 targets. It’s also notable that through two weeks, Zach Miller leads the Bears in targets excluding players without the last name of Cohen.

Dallas Cowboys

Targets: Dez Bryant (9, 16), Jason Witten (9, 13), Cole Beasley (5, 8), Terrance Williams (7, 5), Ezekiel Elliott (5, 5), Brice Butler (3, 2)

Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (24, 9), Alfred Morris (4, 0)

RZ Targets: Dez Bryant (3, 3), Jason Witten (1, 3), Cole Beasley (0, 1), Ezekiel Elliott (1, 0)

RZ Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (2, 1), Alfred Morris (2, 0)

Inside 5 Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (0, 1)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Anthony Brown (1-6-0, 7-62-1), Chidobe Awuzie (3-22-0, 0), Jourdan Lewis (0, 3-22-1), Nolan Carroll (3-27-0, 3-67-0), Orlando Scandrick (1-12-0, 0)

Observations: With the Cowboys trailing for most of this game, Dez Bryant led them with 25 percent of the offensive looks, including a massive amount of targets at 16. A 7-59-1 receiving line is astute against the Broncos’ “No Fly Zone” secondary. Of Dak Prescott’s 50 pass attempts, Jason Witten and Bryant combined for 26 targets. The offense is funneled through Bryant, Witten and Ezekiel Elliott as they’ve combined for 67 percent of their offensive looks through two weeks. Elliott struggled as he was fed the ball just nine times on the ground for a meager eight yards, good for .89 YPC. He’ll look to bounce back against the Cardinals in Week 3.

Detroit Lions

Targets: Golden Tate (12, 4), Kenny Golladay (7, 3), Theo Riddick (7, 3), Eric Ebron (3, 5), Marvin Jones (2, 5), Ameer Abdullah (4, 0), T.J. Jones (4, 0)

Carries: Ameer Abdullah (15, 17), Theo Riddick (1, 9), Dwayne Washington (6, 3), Golden Tate (2, 0)

RZ Targets: Eric Ebron (0, 1), Golden Tate (1, 0), Kenny Golladay (1, 0), Marvin Jones (1, 0), Theo Riddick (1, 0)

RZ Carries: Ameer Abdullah (4, 0), Dwayne Washington (2, 2)

Inside 5 Carries: Ameer Abdullah (1, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Anthony Brown (1-6-0, 7-62-1), Chidobe Awuzie (3-22-0, 0), Jourdan Lewis (0, 3-22-1), Nolan Carroll (3-27-0, 3-67-0), Orlando Scandrick (1-12-0, 0)

Observations: With Matthew Stafford attempting just 21 passes, there wasn’t much market share to go around. The main pass-catchers were all between three and five targets last night. Eric Ebron managed to get into the end zone, which was nice to see. The Giants interior will be a defense to pick on all season as they continue to be shredded by the tight end position. Ameer Abdullah saw a healthy 17 attempts and rushed for a career-high 86 yards. Abdullah played just 46 percent of the snaps, but had he not injured his ankle late in the fourth, he may have been in there to close out the game. His upside is limited with Theo Riddick in there on passing downs, and there is always the potential for Dwayne Washington to take the goal-line carries.

Green Bay Packers

Targets: Randall Cobb (13, 9), Davante Adams (7, 10), Martellus Bennett (6, 11), Ty Montgomery (4, 7), Jordy Nelson (8, 0), Geronimo Allison (0, 5)

Carries: Ty Montgomery (19, 10), Randall Cobb (0, 1)

RZ Targets: Randall Cobb (0, 2), Davante Adams (0, 1), Ty Montgomery (0, 1)

RZ Carries: Ty Montgomery (1, 1)

Inside 5 Carries: Ty Montgomery (0, 1)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Damarious Randall (4-59-0, 4-87-0), Davon House (0, 1-19-0), Kevin King (0, 1-12-0), Quinten Rollins (5-55-0, 6-61-0)

Observations: We’ll just get this one out of the way; over the last two weeks Ty Montgomery has now played 90 and 86 percent of the snaps for the Packers while seeing 30 percent of their offensive looks. With Jordy Nelson tweaking his quad early in the game, Geronimo Allison played 85 percent of their snaps but was targeted just five times. Randall Cobb also got injured near the end of the game, and both receiver’s injury situations will need to be monitored for Week 3. Martellus Bennett led the team with 11 targets, but turned in a disappointing 5-47 line. Adam Schefter recently mentioned that Nelson was "50-50" to play this week.





Los Angeles Rams

Targets: Cooper Kupp (6, 6), Todd Gurley (6, 4), Robert Woods (5, 4), Sammy Watkins (5, 2), Gerald Everett (1, 3), Tavon Austin (1, 3)

Carries: Todd Gurley (18, 16), Tavon Austin (2, 2)

RZ Targets: Cooper Kupp (1, 1), Todd Gurley (0, 1)

RZ Carries: Todd Gurley (1, 3)

Inside 5 Carries: Todd Gurley (1, 2)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Blake Countess (1-50-0, 0), Kayvon Webster (1-32-0, 0), Kevin Peterson (0, 1-11-1), Nickell Robey-Coleman (1-1-0, 4-48-0), Trumaine Johnson (2-25-0, 1-16-0)

Observations: Through the first two weeks only four running backs have seen at least 40 percent of their team’s offensive looks: Leonard Fournette, LeSean McCoy, Jay Ajayi, and Todd Gurley. Gurley logged 43 percent of the Ram’s offensive looks on Sunday while tallying up 136 total yards and two touchdowns. Cooper Kupp has played just 60 percent of their snaps through two weeks, but he leads the Rams with 22 percent of their target share.

Minnesota Vikings

Targets: Adam Thielen (10, 6), Stefon Diggs (8, 6), Kyle Rudolph (3, 6), Dalvin Cook (5, 3), Jerick McKinnon (3, 5), Laquon Treadwell (1, 6)

Carries: Dalvin Cook (22, 12), Jerick McKinnon (3, 3), Latavius Murray (2, 3), Stefon Diggs (1, 1)

RZ Targets: Stefon Diggs (3, 0), Adam Thielen (2, 0), Dalvin Cook (2, 0), Kyle Rudolph (2, 0)

RZ Carries: Dalvin Cook (2, 0), C.J. Ham (0, 1), Jerick McKinnon (1, 0)

Inside 5 Carries: C.J. Ham (0, 1)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Mackensie Alexander (1-12-0, 1-3-0), Terence Newman (3-42-0, 2-35-1), Trae Waynes (8-90-1, 2-60-0), Xavier Rhodes (3-32-0, 4-54-0)

Observations: Dalvin Cook has been phenomenal to start the season, as he’s totaled 191 rushing yards on 34 attempts, good for 5.6 YPC — the third-best mark among running backs. Predictably, the Vikings struggled on Sunday on the road with Case Keenum in for the injured Sam Bradford. Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen, Kyle Rudolph, and Laquon Treadwell all saw six targets, but neither of them had more than 45 yards receiving.

New Orleans Saints

Targets: Michael Thomas (8, 10), Alvin Kamara (6, 7), Ted Ginn (5, 6), Coby Fleener (6, 4), Mark Ingram (5, 5), Brandon Coleman (3, 6), Adrian Peterson (1, 0)

Carries: Adrian Peterson (6, 8), Mark Ingram (6, 8), Alvin Kamara (7, 1), Ted Ginn (1, 0)

RZ Targets: Coby Fleener (3, 1), Ted Ginn (1, 2), Alvin Kamara (2, 0), Brandon Coleman (1, 1), Michael Thomas (0, 2), Adrian Peterson (1, 0), Mark Ingram (0, 1)

RZ Carries: Mark Ingram (2, 1), Adrian Peterson (1, 1), Alvin Kamara (2, 0), Ted Ginn (1, 0)

Inside 5 Carries: Mark Ingram (2, 0), Alvin Kamara (1, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): De'Vante Harris (4-50-1, 2-60-0), Marshon Lattimore (2-33-0, 3-25-0), P.J. Williams (4-95-0, 6-87-1), Sterling Moore (0, 2-33-0)

Observations: Alvin Kamara went from playing 50 percent of the snaps in Week 1 to 26 percent in Week 2. He spent 15 of his 17 snaps in a pass route (PFF), and he finished second on the team with seven targets. However, he had just a single rush attempt. Through two weeks the carry distribution is Mark Ingram 14, Adrian Peterson: 14, and Kamara: eight.

New York Giants

Targets: Shane Vereen (10, 3), Evan Engram (5, 7), Sterling Shepard (8, 4), Brandon Marshall (4, 5), Roger Lewis (6, 2), Odell Beckham (0, 5), Paul Perkins (3, 2)

Carries: Paul Perkins (7, 7), Shane Vereen (0, 6), Sterling Shepard (1, 2)

RZ Targets: Evan Engram (0, 2), Sterling Shepard (1, 1), Brandon Marshall (0, 1),

RZ Carries: Paul Perkins (2, 0), Shane Vereen (0, 1)

Inside 5 Carries: Paul Perkins (1, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (2-21-0, 3-13-0), Eli Apple (8-99-1, 4-44-1), Janoris Jenkins (2-43-0, 0), Ross Cockrell (0, 2-18-0)

Observations: Odell Beckham was active for this game, but he was being eased back into play as he played just 60 percent of the snaps, and was targeted five times. He’ll look to bounce back against a struggling Eagles’ secondary in Week 3. Through two weeks, Shane Vereen is the target-leader on the Giants with 13 targets, followed by Evan Engram (12) and Sterling Shepard (12.) The target distribution should eventually tilt more towards Beckham.

Philadelphia Eagles

Targets: Alshon Jeffery (7, 13), Zach Ertz (8, 10), Darren Sproles (8, 4), Nelson Agholor (8, 3), Torrey Smith (3, 8), LeGarrette Blount (1, 1)

Carries: LeGarrette Blount (14, 0), Darren Sproles (2, 10)

RZ Targets: Alshon Jeffery (0, 2), LeGarrette Blount (1, 1), Nelson Agholor (1, 1), Brent Celek (1, 0), Darren Sproles (0, 1), Torrey Smith (0, 1), Zach Ertz (0, 1)

RZ Carries: Darren Sproles (0, 2), LeGarrette Blount (2, 0)

Inside 5 Carries: LeGarrette Blount (1, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Jalen Mills (10-108-0, 5-63-0), Jaylen Watkins (2-30-0, 2-26-0), Patrick Robinson (2-11-0, 1-10-0), Rasul Douglas (0, 4-22-0)

Observations: It was pleasing to see Alshon Jeffery more involved on Sunday as he led the Eagles with 13 targets, and 222 air yards. Jeffery was targeted five times 20-plus yards downfield, but none of them were deemed catchable (PFF.) Zach Ertz continues to be a favorite of Carson Wentz’s after following up his eight-target outing in Week 1, with another 10 targets against the Chiefs. Ertz has a favorable matchup against the Giants in Week 3.

San Francisco 49ers

Targets: Pierre Garcon (10, 5), Carlos Hyde (6, 6), Marquise Goodwin (6, 6), George Kittle (6, 2)

Carries: Carlos Hyde (9, 15)

RZ Targets: Carlos Hyde (2, 0), Marquise Goodwin (1, 1), Pierre Garcon (0, 2), George Kittle (1, 0)

RZ Carries: Carlos Hyde (1, 1)

Inside 5 Carries: Carlos Hyde (1, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Dontae Johnson (2-56-1, 3-27-0), K'Waun Williams (0, 7-69-0), Rashard Robinson (1-25-0, 5-46-1)

Observations: Carlos Hyde strung together an excellent game after going 15-124 and busting off a nice 61-yard run. As two-touchdown underdogs, it wasn’t a performance people were expecting on the road in Seattle. Through two games, the Seahawks have now allowed 5.2 yards per attempt on the ground — fifth-worst in the league. Hyde has now seen back-to-back six-target games, putting him tied with Marquise Goodwin at 12 targets on the season — the second-most on the team.

Seattle Seahawks

Targets: Doug Baldwin (4, 9), Paul Richardson (7, 5), Tyler Lockett (3, 9), Jimmy Graham (7, 2), C.J. Prosise (0, 6), Chris Carson (1, 2)

Carries: Chris Carson (6, 20), Eddie Lacy (5, 0), Thomas Rawls (0, 5), C.J. Prosise (4, 0), Doug Baldwin (1, 0)

RZ Targets: Tyler Lockett (2, 1), Doug Baldwin (0, 2), Paul Richardson (1, 1), C.J. Prosise (0, 1), Chris Carson (0, 1), Jimmy Graham (1, 0)

RZ Carries: Chris Carson (1, 1), Thomas Rawls (0, 2), Eddie Lacy (1, 0)

Inside 5 Carries: Chris Carson (1, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Jeremy Lane (1-14-0, 3-23-0), Justin Coleman (4-43-0, 0), Richard Sherman (2-16-0, 4-38-0), Shaquill Griffin (6-52-0, 1-5-0)

Observations: Tyler Lockett’s snap count rose from 53 percent in Week 1, to 74 percent in Week 2. However, some of that may have had to do with Paul Richardson being limited in the first half with a broken finger. However, it’s encourageable that Lockett is healthy enough to play that many snaps. Lockett and Doug Baldwin led the Seahawks with nine targets. Chris Carson appears to have taken over this backfield as he played 61 percent of the snaps in Week 2 while racking up 20 carries. Carson should be owned in all leagues.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Targets: Mike Evans (0, 9), DeSean Jackson (0, 7), Adam Humphries (0, 3), Cameron Brate (0, 3), Charles Sims (0, 3), O.J. Howard (0, 3)

Carries: Jacquizz Rodgers (0, 19), Charles Sims (0, 2)

RZ Targets: Mike Evans (0, 2), Adam Humphries (0, 1), Charles Sims (0, 1)

RZ Carries: Jacquizz Rodgers (0, 7), Peyton Barber (0, 1)

Inside 5 Carries: Jacquizz Rodgers (0, 1)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Brent Grimes (0, 7-92-0), Robert McClain (0, 6-61-1), Ryan Smith (0, 2-23-0), Vernon Hargreaves (0, 4-43-0)

Observations: With Doug Martin out, Jacquizz Rodgers handled the majority of the workload, as he saw 19 carries and played 48 percent of the snaps. Peyton Barber saw some work as the Buccaneers handled the Bears quite easily in this one. Mike Evans stated “it was great” not being double teamed by the Bears, apparently having a deep-threat on the opposite side of Evans would be good for him… who knew. Evans led the team in targets and receptions, along with receiving touchdowns. With a 9.80 average depth of target (aDOT) and just 88 air yards, Evans wasn’t targeted very far downfield. Jameis Winston mainly looked for DeSean Jackson further down as Jackson had an aDOT of 19.30 while owning a team-high 135 air yards.

Washington Redskins

Targets: Terrelle Pryor (11, 4), Jordan Reed (8, 6), Chris Thompson (5, 7), Jamison Crowder (7, 5), Ryan Grant (6, 2), Josh Doctson (0, 1), Rob Kelley (1, 0), Samaje Perine (0, 1)





Carries: Rob Kelley (10, 12), Samaje Perine (0, 21), Chris Thompson (3, 3)





RZ Targets: Jamison Crowder (2, 0), Ryan Grant (1, 1), Terrelle Pryor (2, 0), Chris Thompson (0, 1), Jordan Reed (1, 0), Josh Doctson (0, 1)





RZ Carries: Samaje Perine (0, 5), Rob Kelley (0, 2), Chris Thompson (0, 1)





Inside 5 Carries: None





Coverage Data (via PFF): Bashaud Breeland (2-31-0, 1-2-0), Fabian Moreau (0, 1-28-0), Josh Norman (2-25-0, 2-36-0), Kendall Fuller (4-24-0, 4-29-0)





Observations: After seeing 11 targets in Week 1, Terrelle Pryor saw just four on Sunday, which was the fourth-fewest among the Redskins. With three drops in two games, he’s off to a rough start to begin the year. With Rob Kelley exiting the game with a rib injury, Samaje Perine saw 21 carries but averaged just 3.19 YPC. While Perine is going to handle the early-down work, he’s certain to lose the third-down work to Chris Thompson, who is tied for the third-most targets on the team (12.) Perine is still worthy of a waiver pickup. Kelley is considered day-to-day. The Redskins’ skill-players will look to bounce back next week in a game against the Raiders that is opening with a 53 over/under. The Redskins are implied for 25 points.