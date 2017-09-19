Raymond Summerlin

Waiver Wired

print article archives RSS

Waiver Wire: Week 3

Tuesday, September 19, 2017


Welcome to the 3rd edition of Waiver Wired for the 2017 season. Luckily we did not see the big injuries of last week, but the sheer volume of departures made it almost as painful. Five of the top six tight ends in average ADP will enter the week at least questionable, and Greg Olsen is set to miss at least six weeks because of a broken foot. At receiver, both Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb are questionable for Week 3 while Corey Coleman is set to miss at least a month and a half with another broken hand. Running back did not escape the carnage, either, with Rob Kelley and Jordan Howard questionable with a rib and shoulder injury respectively, while Sam Bradford sat out Week 2 and may have to miss more time with a knee injury, although the Vikings are hopeful he will be good to go this week. All of that means the competition on the wire and in FAAB bidding might be a bit more competitive this week, especially at tight end.  

As a reminder, the drop list consists of players who are no longer must-owns, recommended adds are available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, the watch list consists of players who are worthy of a roster spot if possible, and deep cuts are players owned in five percent or fewer of Yahoo leagues.

Three steps to fantasy football glory. Buy the Rotoworld Season Pass, stay up to date on all the breaking news at the Rotoworld News Page, and follow @Rotoworld_FB and @RMSummerlin on Twitter. Championship.

The Drop List
QB: Eli Manning
RB: Bilal Powell, LeGarrette Blount
WR: Corey Coleman, Mike Wallace
TE: Greg Olsen

Manning is not getting any help from his offensive line or pass catchers, but he also deserves blame for the Giants’ slow start. Unfortunately for Manning, things do not get any easier, with the Eagles, Bucs, Chargers, Broncos, and Seahawks next up on the schedule before the bye. Unless something changes, he will not be usable in any of those matchups. The running back cuts are risky, but it does not look like either of these guys is going to be worthy of a start in the near future. Powell is in what now looks like a three-way timeshare for the worst offense in the league while Blount played behind Wendell Smallwood in Week 2. Perhaps the Jets come to their senses or Blount starts routinely falling into the end zone, but neither is a must-hold if something enticing is sitting out on the wire. Coleman would have been Kenny Britt before the injury, but Britt has to be held to see if he can do anything with the young receiver out – the safe bet is on no. Teams with an open IR spot should hold onto Coleman, but he was at best a WR3 when healthy and could miss multiple months. Olsen is a tougher case because he has been a high-end option at a thin and getting thinner position, but he struggled down the stretch last year, did not open this season strong, and is now going to miss at least six weeks.

Quarterbacks
Carson Palmer owned in 60 percent of Yahoo leagues. No. 1 QB if available
1. Jay Cutler
2. Joe Flacco

Running Backs
Buck Allen owned in 56 percent of Yahoo leagues. No. 2 RB if available
1. Chris Carson
2. Darren Sproles
3. Chris Johnson
4. Chris Thompson
5. Samaje Perine
6. Wendell Smallwood
7. Alvin Kamara
8. Alex Collins
9. D’Onta Foreman

Wide Receivers
1. Danny Amendola
2. J.J. Nelson
3. Rashard Higgins
4. Jermaine Kearse
5. Kendall Wright
6. Marqise Lee
7. Allen Hurns
8. Mohamed Sanu
9. Jaron Brown
10. Devin Funchess

Tight Ends
1. Cameron Brate
2. Ben Watson
3. Jared Cook
4. Ed Dickson
5. Evan Engram
6. Austin Seferian-Jenkins
7. Zach Miller

Defense/Special Teams
1. Green Bay Packers
2. Philadelphia Eagles
3. Jacksonville Jaguars
Looking Ahead: Atlanta Falcons

Kickers
1. Graham Gano
2. Dustin Hopkins
3. Blair Walsh
Looking Ahead: Phil Dawson

QUARTERBACKS
Honorable Mention: Carson Palmer, Cardinals – Owned in 60 percent of Yahoo leagues
As can be seen below, there is not much available under 50 percent ownership, but Palmer is still available in 40 percent of leagues – and perhaps more after Tuesday considering his showing against the Colts – and has an exceptional matchup against a banged-up Cowboys secondary which just gave up four touchdowns to Trevor Siemian. “Great matchup” could have been said about each of Palmer’s first two opponents as well, but returning home should do him and the offense some good. In a bad week for streamers, he is the best relatively low-owned option.

1. Jay Cutler, Dolphins – Owned in 29 percent of Yahoo leagues
With Sam Bradford questionable, it is really ugly under 50 percent ownership on the wire. Cutler looks like the best option in a good matchup against the Jets, but he has serious volume concerns in a game which could get out of hand quickly. Hopefully he has a hand in putting the game out of reach with some big plays to DeVante Parker, but he is at best a dart throw. The best option is probably already on your roster.  

2. Joe Flacco, Ravens – Owned in 24 percent of Yahoo leagues
The fact Flacco is on this list in a London game against the Jaguars shows how little there is out there. A case could also be made for Trevor Siemian on the road against the Bills, but both feel like point chasing after each struggled to produce consistently last season. DeShone Kizer is also an option for the more adventurous against the Colts. Again, the best option this week is probably already on your roster.

Watch List: Sam Bradford would be No. 1 on this list if he was playing, but the early-week optimism seems more hopeful than assured, and Mike Zimmer suggesting six games or more as a possibility is a major concern. It is a massive disappointment considering the game Bradford had in the opener…For the more adventurous, DeShone Kizer is worth a look this week against the Colts, which looks like it may be a pass-funnel defense this season…Jared Goff unsurprisingly took a step back against Washington, and the 49ers have quietly been playing okay defense…Tyrod Taylor always has a chance because of his running ability, but it is impossible to feel confident using him against the Broncos after the Panthers shut the Bills’ offense down on Sunday…Trevor Siemian had a big day against a banged-up secondary, throwing for four touchdowns against the Cowboys, but he had a few of those performances last year before returning back to his low-end QB2 comfort zone. He needs to string together a couple more. 


continue story »
1234next
back to top print article archives
Raymond Summerlin is a football writer for Rotoworld.com. He can be found on Twitter at @RMSummerlin.
Email :Raymond Summerlin


NFL Headlines

View All Headlines
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | BPL

Waiver Wired Articles

View All Articles

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Raymond Summerlin Articles


Video Center

  •  
    Draftsville: Episode 2
    Draftsville: Episode 2
  •  
    NASCAR meets Fantasy Football
    NASCAR meets Fantasy Football
  •  
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
  •  
    Whoops! Silva Can
    Whoops! Silva Can't Find Gronk
  •  
    NFL Must Haves
    NFL Must Haves
  •  
    Fantasy Draft Strategies
    Fantasy Draft Strategies
  •  
    Did Silva Draft a Winner?
    Did Silva Draft a Winner?
  •  
    Norris High on Baldwin
    Norris High on Baldwin

 