Dose: Giants Offense Sputters

Fellow Rotoworld writer Rich Hribar noted that through the first two weeks of the season there has been the second-fewest total passing touchdowns since 2008 (75). That's a good summary of the 2017 season so far, as offensive line play across the league has become increasingly worse while the elite quarterbacks of yesterday are unable to produce like they used to. This blanket statement remained true on Monday Night Football. While there were three total passing touchdowns, both passing games had their flaws.

Monday Night Football Recap



The Giants are a perfect example of why NFL offenses are struggling this season. Their offensive line was routinely bullied by the defense, allowing five sacks and putting Eli under pressure often. Eli is aging poorly and playing in Ben McAdoo’s system, which has clearly been figured out by defensive coordinators. Despite having an exciting arsenal of pass-catchers in Odell Beckham Jr, Brandon Marshall, Sterling Shephard, Evan Engram, and Shane Vereen, the Giants offense has one touchdown and 13 points through two games. This marks eight straight games where the Giants have failed to score 20 points dating back to last season. They will likely have a tough time getting back on track at Philadelphia in Week 3.



On the other hand, the Lions have started off the season hot with a 2-0 record, scoring 35 points Week 1 and 24 points Week 2. Against the Giants, Stafford didn’t have to do much as the Lions running backs combined for 115 yards on 29 attempts. When throwing he completed 15-of-21 passes for 122 yards and two touchdowns. Eric Ebron was the most productive pass-catcher, recording 5 catches for 42 yards and a touchdown against a Giants defense which clearly struggles to guard the tight end. Ebron’s touchdown came in the red zone, something which should excite fantasy owners due to his past struggles. The Lions will look to continue their success in a tough test against the Falcons next week at home.





Corey Coleman’s Injury



After looking like DeShone Kizer’s go-to option in the passing game, Corey Coleman broke his hand during the Browns’ Week 2 game against the Ravens. This is the same right hand which he broke his rookie year and it will require surgery this time around. NFL.com reports he will be out around 6-8 weeks, making him droppable in many fantasy leagues. The Browns FA acquisition Kenny Britt has been a massive bust thus far and will likely be benched sooner or later, making former fifth-round pick Rashard Higgins interesting in fantasy. He played 54-of-71 snaps and turned 11 targets into seven catches for 95 yards in Week 2. Higgins has a legitimate chance to lead the Browns in targets this season and should be added in all fantasy leagues.





Greg Olsen’s Injury

Olsen hobbled off the field during the Panthers game in Week 2, never re-entering and later being diagnosed with a broken foot. After undergoing surgery Olsen is expected to miss 6-8 weeks. Ed Dickson is expected to replace Olsen but is unlikely to receive anywhere near as many targets. Losing Olsen will hurt many fantasy teams, but there are plenty of good options on the waiver wire.



Cameron Brate will play a ton of snaps in the slot and has shown excellent chemistry with Jameis Winston, especially in the red zone. Austin Seferian-Jenkins is a great athlete who hasn’t had his head screwed on straight thus far in his career, but reportedly has changed and is getting a fresh start with the Jets. Father-time Benjamin Watson turns 37 in December but had 8 catches for 91 yards in Week 2 and can be a great fill-in for those trying to replace Olsen.

Quick Hits



Rob Gronkowski’s groin injury is “not believed to be serious.” Gronk was seen riding the bike on the sideline after his injury so this is expected. He’s an elite TE play every week. ... DeMarco Murray had a tight hamstring in the second half of their game against the Jaguars. This explains why Derrick Henry got the majority of touches in the second half. Between injuries and Henry, Murray owners have a reason to be slightly concerned. ... Head coach John Fox announced he is sticking with Mike Glennon as his starting quarterback. He claims that without re-watching the game you can’t pin the 29-7 loss on Glennon. While hypothetically this may be true, it isn’t hard to tell Glennon shouldn’t be starting. ... After mysteriously missing the Dolphins opener, LB Lawrence Timmons wants to resume playing immediately. The Dolphins need all the help they can get at linebacker, making it likely Timmons returns and plays very soon. ... Eagles FS Rodney Mcleod has a Grade 1 hamstring strain. This is the lowest grade strain, leaving him questionable for this week’s game without putting his long-term availability in question. ... Jarvis Landry’s alleged domestic abuse incident is still under review by the NFL and the State Attorney’s office. For now there’s no reason to worry about him missing any time. ... NFL Network's Ian Rapoport believes Bradford will play in Week 3. This seems to be just an opinion as the Vikings also said they “really don’t know” how Bradford’s knee will hold up this week. ... Patriots LB Dont’a Hightower could return for their Week 3 game against the Texans. He received a second opinion from the renowned Dr. James Andrews last week, giving him optimism to return sooner than expected. He should be back by Week 4 at the latest. ... Tyler Eifert is dealing with back and knee injuries putting his Week 3 status in doubt. He draws a tough matchup against the Packers in Week 3 regardless, making him a dicey play at best. ... Austin Seferian-Jenkins is eligible to return from suspension this week. It wouldn’t be surprising to see him activated as the Jets are incredibly thin at tight end. Seferian-Jenkins is a great athlete and has the potential to contribute immediately with the Jets receiving corps largely devoid of talent. ... Eagles RB Donnel Pumphrey is officially out for the entire season with a hamstring injury. He was already placed on I.R. but the Eagles thought he might be able to return later in the season. He will fight to earn a role in the Eagles’ offense next spring. ... Falcons LB Vic Beasley suffered a hamstring tear in Week 2 against the Packers. This injury is likely to sideline him for over a month. Beasley is a big loss to this young defense. ... Bills head coach Sean McDermott is still committed to Tyrod Taylor as his starting quarterback. After struggling in his first two games it seems unlikely the Bills stick with him for much longer. He draws a tough matchup in Week 3 against the Broncos. ... Bears ILB Nick Kwiatkoski is believed to have a torn pectoral and to be out for the season. This is a big loss for the Bears after losing Jerrell Freeman in Week 1, also to a torn pectoral. UDFA Christian “Cheese” Jones will likely slide into the vacant linebacker spot. ... Broncos LT Garett Bolles has been diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain and deep bone bruise. Bolles has avoided what was thought to be a serious injury after being carted off the field in Sunday’s game against the Cowboys. ... Sam Bradford’s knee injury is reportedly a bone bruise. The early word is that Bradford should be available for Week 3. ... Rob Kelley is day to day with a rib injury. After being removed from the game on Sunday Washington feared he had a fracture. Fortunately for him, he looks to have avoided that. ... Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians said Chris Johnson could play more in Week 3. Johnson looked like the best back on the Cardinals in Sunday’s game, making this comment unsurprising. He will likely get the first chance to establish the hot hand in Week 3 against the Cowboys. ... John Brown is expected to miss Week 3. Bruce Arians said it “doesn’t look hopeful” for him. Burner J.J. Nelson will continue to be featured opposite Larry Fitzgerald. ... Head coach John Harbaugh suggested Ravens RB Alex Collins has earned more playing time after rushing seven times for 42 yards in Week 2. With Terrence West banged up, Collins has a chance to receive more carries this week. ... The Texans waived Jaelen Strong. Strong was the 70th overall pick in the 2015 draft and is a bust. He may struggle to find a spot on another roster. ... Andrew Luck has already been ruled out for Week 3. Luck’s timetable still seems to be entirely unknown. Jacoby Brissett will get the start against Cleveland. ... The Redskins announced Monday that Su’a Cravens will not play this season. Cravens has an intense injury history and is likely considering retirement. ... The Chargers announced they will stick with rookie K Younghoe Koo. Koo has had a rough start to his NFL career, failing to convert on two last-second field goals.