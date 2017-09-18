Getting Defensive Week 3

Monday, September 18, 2017

The defenses I touch on are not my ranks, but my overall thoughts on the defenses I find notable. The goal of these pieces is to give you a concise, actionable rundown on fantasy-relevant defenses for the upcoming week.





We’re still early in the season, so the bulk of the research will still come from last year, but we can still draw conclusions from what we saw in Week 1.





Defensive order is based on their opponents implied team total, from lowest to highest. The team in parenthesis is the defenses opponent.





Preferred Plays

Defenses with an excellent matchup.





Patriots (vs. Texans — 15.25-point implied team total)





The Patriots’ defense hasn’t exactly been amazing thus far as they’ve allowed 966 total yards, 7.5 yards per play, and eight touchdowns through two games — all are bottom-two marks in the league. However, they take on a struggling Houston team that is implied for a league-low 15.25 points in Week 3. It’ll be a tall task for the Texans on the road.





Ravens (vs. Jaguars — 17.5-point implied team total)





This shouldn’t be a tough matchup for the Ravens taking on a Jaguars team implied for just 17.5 points on a neutral field in London. Through two games this year, the Ravens have graded as PFF’s third-best defensive unit overall. The Ravens’ defense should have a decent floor as 13.6 percent of the Jaguars’ drives have ended in a turnover this season — the eighth-worst mark in the league.





Broncos (@ Bills — 18.5-point implied team total)





Last season you were able to attack the Broncos on the ground, but this year they have been able to hold opponents to 2.9 yards per carry (YPC) and 104 yards on the ground — both are top-six marks in the league. The Bills may have trouble moving the ball overall against one of the best defenses in the league.





Rams (@ 49ers — 19-point implied team total)





The Rams are owned in just 32 percent of ESPN leagues if you’re looking for a streamer. They take on a 49ers team implied for just 19 points. Thursday night games have typically resulted in low-scoring affairs, and the Rams’ defense has a 12 percent turnover rate, which ranks 11th-best in the league.





Steelers (@ Bears — 19-point implied team total)





The blitz-heavy Steelers could have a field day against a struggling Bears offense that has forced just 24 points in two games. If the Steelers can get pressure on Glennon, they could be in for another long game as they’re coming off a match where the Buccaneers forced four turnovers on the Bears’ offense last week.





Seahawks (@ Titans — 22.75-point implied team total)





The Seahawks are off to an odd start this year and they're underdogs on the road against the Titans. Typically, this isn’t a spot where we would want to target a defense (road underdog), but given that most people invested in the Seahawks relatively early in their drafts, we’re probably not ready to bench them just yet. It’ll be an interesting matchup as they are allowing 5.2 YPC, which is the fourth-worst mark in the league while taking on a Titans’ offense that has sixth-most rushing yards through two games this year.





Matchup Downgrade

Defenses with limited upside in the current matchup, but shouldn’t be dropped.





Panthers (vs. Saints — 21-point implied team total)





Given Drew Brees’ career struggles on the road, the Panthers have opened up as six-point favorites against the Saints. The Panthers have also allowed a league-low 4.1 net yards per pass attempt (NY/A) this year and also rank in the top-10 in YPC allowed to opposing offenses at 3.2 YPA. However, 50 percent of the Saints’ drives this season has resulted in an offensive score, which is tied for the fourth-best mark in the league.





Chiefs (@ Chargers — 21.25-point implied team total)





The Chiefs have allowed the 777 total yards to opposing offenses, which is the fourth-worst mark in the league behind the Saints (1,025), Patriots (966), and Jets (818.) They’ve allowed four percent drives to end in a turnover, which is the second-worst rate among defenses.





Vikings (vs. Buccaneers — no line)





At the time of writing this, there is no Vegas line for the Vikings and Buccaneers game. The Vikings’ defense is off to slow start as they have yet to force a turnover and have allowed an offensive score on 55 percent of drives this season.





Cardinals (vs. Cowboys — 25.25-point implied team total)





The Cardinals defense has struggled thus far as they rank as PFF’s fourth-worst unit so far. They rank 18th in sacks and have allowed 24 points per game, the seventh-worst mark in the league. The Cardinals are at home, which is typically a favorable spot for defenses, but not when they’re three-point underdogs, and their opponent is implied for 25.25 points.





Worth Mentioning Quick Hits

Potential streaming candidates, or defenses with a middling matchup.





Dolphins (@ Jets — 17.75-point implied team total)





Nothing is outstanding about the Dolphins’ defense, but they do face a Jets team that has the 12th-worst scoring and turnover rate among offenses.





Packers (vs. Bengals — 18.25-point implied team total)





The Bengals’ offense has been abysmal this season as 12 percent of their drives have gone for a score this season, while 24 percent of their drives have resulted in a turnover. Both are bottom-two marks among offenses. Defenses against the Bengals have scored nine points (Texans) and 25 (Ravens.)





Jaguars (vs. Ravens — 21.5-point implied team total)





The Jaguars are slight underdogs in London, but the Ravens aren’t a team that will pile on the points. Jacksonville has allowed just 4.3 NY/A while forcing offenses into a turnover on 20.8 percent of their drives ( both third-highest mark in the league.) They’ve forced a league-high 11 sacks this season. However, 10 of them came in their first game against the Texans. Although, it should be noted that Baltimore lost a key piece of their offensive line in RG Marshal Yanda.





