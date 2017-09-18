Dynasty First Down Week 2

Monday, September 18, 2017

Fallers:

Cam Newton, QB CAR

While the rookie Watson might be trending up in the fantasy community, Panthers QB Cam Newton is headed in the other direction. Through his first three seasons, Newton finished as QB3, QB4 and QB3 before a QB17 season in 2014 when he missed a pair of games. That was the first opportunity dynasty owners had a chance to buy low on the player who has been hailed as the best goal line back in the league. If you did indeed acquire him at a discount around that time, you were then rewarded with an overall QB1 season in 2015. At that point, the dynasty QB landscape was ruled by a clear top tier of four players, including Newton, Andrew Luck, Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson. Both Newton and Luck struggled with injuries in 2016, which clearly affected their play on the field. Newton finished as the QB16 and once again his value began tumbling.

Following off-season surgery, Newton missed the majority of OTA and even part of training camp as he recovered. Newton was able to suit up in Week One, but his accuracy has been a major concern, badly missing open receivers on multiple occasions. Things may get worse before they get better as Newton just lost his most reliable pass-catcher, TE Greg Olsen, for up to two months with a broken foot. The moves the Panthers made this off-season, namely the selection of RB Christian McCaffrey and WR Curtis Samuel, are signs that the team wants to change the overall look of the offense. This could be another factor for Newton’s early struggles. Through two games, Newton has posted weekly finishes of QB17 and QB21 and that was when facing the 49ers and Bills.

Newton’s dynasty ADP hit a recent high mark in October of last year when he was being drafted as a second-round dynasty startup pick with an ADP of 24.3. Since that time, Newton has been heading in the wrong direction and currently sits at 82.3 and that will only drop more after his early-season struggles.