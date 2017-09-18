Patrick Daugherty

The Morning After

Greg Olsen's Injury

Monday, September 18, 2017


The last time Greg Olsen missed a game? His second Sunday. Olsen sat out the first two weeks of his career with a sprained knee. He’s been up 160 consecutive games since, catching 625 passes and becoming the first tight end to post three straight 1,000-yard campaigns.


That all came to an end Sunday, where, having caught just one pass for 10 yards, Olsen pulled up lame at the end of a route where he was neither targeted nor contacted. Perhaps confused, the Panthers first listed Olsen as “probable” to return. The tune changed at halftime, where Olsen was suddenly declared out. The post-game diagnosis of a broken foot seemed to belie the film, making the injury that much more frustrating.


Undergoing surgery, 32-year-old Olsen is likely to spend at least the next eight weeks on injured reserve, and could quite possibly be staring at a season-ending ailment. Foot injuries have a way of lingering and incurring setbacks. That would be devastating for the Panthers, who lack any proven targets beyond Kelvin Benjamin, and have had trouble getting Cam Newton on the same page with Christian McCaffrey in the early going.  


30-year-old Ed Dickson slides in as Olsen’s replacement. Once upon a time — 2011 — Dickson had some fantasy value as he split time with Dennis Pitta in Baltimore. History will not be repeating itself in Carolina, where Dickson has caught 64 passes in 48 games. He’s a blocker. Owners looking to make up for Olsen’s loss will have to venture outside the state of North Carolina. While not scintillating, the options aren’t quite dire. On the veteran front, Ben Watson came alive on Sunday while Jared Cook continued his decent start in Oakland. Zach Miller was heavily targeted for the receiver-desperate Bears. Young guns Evan Engram, David Njoku, O.J. Howard and George Kittle are all less than 50 percent owned in Yahoo leagues. Streaming will be the best approach, with the hope that someone might stick.


As for Olsen, this is probably the end for him as a fantasy force. He finished slow in 2016, and ex-GM Dave Gettleman was unwilling to give him a contract extension. None of the $6.5 million he’s due in 2018 is guaranteed. Although fiercely loyal Panthers owner Jerry Richardson will be unlikely to move on, time probably has other ideas. That’s sad, but a late bloomer who spent years being underutilized in Chicago, at least Olsen had his moment in the sun.        


Five Week 2 Storylines


Derrick Henry taking the wheel from DeMarco Murray. With Murray struggling and supposedly battling a minor hamstring injury, Henry got the opportunity to close the Jaguars out in the second half. Close he did, finishing with 14 carries for a new career-high (by 27) 92 yards. 10/87 of that came after the break, where a tired Jags defense couldn’t contain the colossal Henry. One half does not a changing of the guard make, but Murray’s slow 2017 start comes on the heels of his slow 2016 finish. Heisman Trophy-winning Henry was the No. 45 overall pick of last year’s draft, which would have put him ahead of Joe Mixon and Kareem Hunt this spring. When he’s knocking at your door, sooner or later it’s going to come down. That probably won’t be in Week 3 against the Seahawks’ stout defense, but when it comes to Henry and time in the Titans’ backfield, it might be only a matter of it.   


Chris Carson’s seizure of No. 1 status in Seattle. It only took one game for Carson to make Eddie Lacy a healthy scratch. For the second, he zoomed past Thomas Rawls on the depth chart, almost single-handedly preventing the Seahawks from suffering an embarrassing defeat at the hands of the 49ers. Pro Football Focus charted Carson as out-snapping Rawls 51-16. He out-touched him 21-5, and out-gained him 100-4. The performance came after coach Pete Carroll said earlier in the week that he was “anxious to see more” of his seventh-round back. He wasn’t the only one, as some of Carson’s teammates reportedly believed he “should have been the guy all along.” We’re guessing he will be going forward.   


Corey Coleman’s broken hand. For the second time in as many NFL seasons, Coleman has a broken hand. That’s a tough way to make a living as a wide receiver. It’s positively devastating news for the Browns, who have lost Coleman on the heels of a promising Week 1, and in the midst of Kenny Britt going full Dwayne Bowe. It’s unclear how much time Coleman might miss, but it is clear the Browns will have nothing resembling a No. 1 receiver without him. Rashard Higgins did what he could against the Ravens. Perhaps Duke Johnson will become even more involved as a pass catcher. Even with the rise of injured reserve spots in fantasy football, Coleman will be a tough hold in 12-team leagues.  


Buck Allen staying hot in Baltimore. Allen was the leader of the Ravens’ backfield against the Browns, out-snapping Terrance West 42-15, out-touching him 19-10 and out-gaining him 101-45. Allen was the more effective player both on the ground and through the air. Perhaps Allen’s touch advantage won’t be so dramatic every game, but he’s officially the weekly favorite to lead the Ravens’ backfield. For Week 3, he has an inadvisable matchup in the Jaguars. Allen will remain best limited to FLEX duties for that one.    


Rob Gronkowski’s groin issue. Gronk dominated the hapless Saints before checking out, piling up 116 yards and a score on six catches. He finished the game on a stationary bike, but insisted afterward he was fine. NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reported something similar on Monday morning. Typically, this would be enough for us to rest easy. Not with Gronk, not with the Patriots. Although Gronk has clearly avoided a truly serious injury, his Week 3 status cannot be taken for granted. We’ve been down this road too many times before. Our first real clue will come Wednesday, when the Pats issue their first Week 3 injury report.


Patrick Daugherty is a football and baseball writer for Rotoworld.com. He can be found on Twitter .
Email :Patrick Daugherty


