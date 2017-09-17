Matchups: SNF & MNF

Sunday, September 17, 2017

Sunday Night Football



Green Bay @ Atlanta

Team Totals: Falcons 28.5, Packers 25.5



Sporting Week 2’s second-highest game total, Packers-Falcons is a white-hot fantasy matchup between teams that played twice last season to high-scoring 44-21 and 33-32 results. Aaron Rodgers tagged Atlanta for a combined 7:1 TD-to-INT ratio, in addition to rushing lines of 6/60 and 4/46. Green Bay’s pass protection was an issue at times in its Week 1 win over Seattle, but Rodgers still emerged with 332 all-purpose yards against arguably the NFL’s most-talented defense. Now in a projected shootout at Atlanta's new Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Rodgers is Week 2’s top fantasy quarterback play. … In an overwhelmingly promising opener, Ty Montgomery led all NFL running backs in snaps played (74) and turned 23 touches into 93 yards with a score. No. 2 back Jamaal Williams logged just six snaps and carried the ball twice, only entering when Montgomery briefly exited with an apparent bruise or nick on his leg, from which he quickly returned. Williams still hasn’t registered a rushing attempt of longer than six yards in the NFL, including the preseason. Being used as Green Bay’s version of David Johnson, Montgomery is a locked-in RB1 in season-long leagues and playable in DFS lineups alongside Rodgers because of his passing-game ability. The converted receiver ran a whopping 39 pass routes in Week 1. For perspective, Le’Veon Bell averaged 33.5 routes run per game in 2016. Last year’s Falcons allowed a league-high 109 receptions to backs, and in Week 1 Atlanta was tagged for a combined 11/61/1 receiving line by Bears RBs, not including Jordan Howard’s drop of a would’ve-been game-winning touchdown on Chicago’s final drive.



Rodgers’ Week 1 target distribution: Randall Cobb 13; Jordy Nelson 8; Davante Adams 7; Martellus Bennett 6; Montgomery and Lance Kendricks 4. … Finally healthy after battling ankle woes the past two years, Cobb paced the Packers in Week 1 catches (9) and yards (85), playing 77% of the snaps. In this likely shootout, Cobb should be upgraded to a high-floor PPR WR3/flex after dropping a 6/82/0 number on Atlanta in last January’s playoffs. … Jordy’s receiving lines against the Falcons last season were 4/94/1 and 6/67/1. Nelson drew a heavy dose of Desmond Trufant in the first meeting and mostly won those battles. As Rodgers’ top receiver in a probable high-scoring affair, Nelson is an elite-upside WR1 play against the Falcons. The Packers proactively kept Jordy in plus coverage matchups in their opener, as he did most of his damage against rookie RCB Shaq Griffin and Seattle’s linebackers rather than LCB Richard Sherman. … This is a bounce-back spot for Adams after he caught 12 passes in last season’s first meeting with Atlanta, then scored a touchdown against Dan Quinn’s club in the playoffs despite playing hurt. While Nelson and Cobb project to run most of their Week 2 routes at Trufant and slot CB Brian Poole, respectively, Adams figures to draw quite a bit of RCB Robert Alford, who is the Falcons’ weakest link at corner. … Bennett is yet another Packer in a plus Week 2 spot against an Atlanta defense that allowed the NFL’s eighth-most yards (975) and sixth-most touchdowns (8) to tight ends last year, then gave up a 6/70/0 stat line on nine targets to Bears tight ends last week. Bennett ran 44 routes in his first regular season game with the Packers. It was Martellus’ highest route total since Week 5 of the 2015 campaign.



Matt Ryan torched Packers DC Dom Capers’ defense in each of last season’s two meetings, notching yardage/touchdown totals of 288/3 and 392/4. In what projects as one of this year’s premier shootouts in the second-highest-totaled game on the Week 2 slate, Ryan deserves to be ranked among this week’s highest-floor and highest-ceiling quarterback plays. I am not buying the Packers’ strong Week 1 defensive effort as a sign of things to come, and will be sure to have DFS exposure to the 2016 NFL MVP. … In their first game under rookie OC Steve Sarkisian, the Falcons employed a closer-to-even backfield timeshare than outgoing OC Kyle Shanahan ran. Devonta Freeman out-snapped Tevin Coleman 61% to 41%, although Freeman won the all-purpose touches battle by a mere 14-to-12 margin, and Coleman out-targeted Freeman 6 to 2. We are still in one-game samples, but this could be a pretty significant development for both backs’ fantasy outlooks if the Opening Day usage holds. For now, I’m still treating Freeman as a fringe RB1 and Coleman as a much riskier but still-high-upside RB2/flex option.



Ryan’s Week 1 target distribution: Mohamed Sanu 9; Coleman 6; Julio Jones 5; Taylor Gabriel 4; Austin Hooper and Freeman 2. … Julio essentially operated as a decoy in Week 1 against the Bears, managing 66 scoreless yards on four catches while Hooper broke off big plays and Sanu moved the chains. The Packers’ secondary was not tested due to Seattle’s dysfunctional offense on Opening Day, so I have a hard time taking away much from that game. Julio is a top-three NFL wideout in the second-highest-totaled game on the slate. I think he is a cash-game play in DFS. … Possession target Sanu logged an 81% Week 1 snap rate and is worth a long look in PPR leagues in an up-tempo game where he won’t be the focus of Capers’ game plan. In last year’s two meetings with Green Bay, Sanu broke off receiving lines of 9/84/1 and 5/52/1. … Manufactured shot-play specialist Gabriel was reduced to Atlanta’s clear-cut No. 3 receiver in Sarkisian’s first game calling plays, handling 53% of the snaps. Gabriel offers long-catch potential but a low floor as a low-volume role player. … Based on Week 1 usage, the Falcons have committed to Hooper as a genuine every-down tight end, and a catch-first one at that. He played a career-high 80% of Atlanta’s Opening Day snaps and ran a pass route on 55% of his plays. Hooper was only targeted twice, but there are higher-volume games in his future based on his on-field participation and the manner in which he is being used. Hooper is primed to break out and worth starting as a TE1 in this likely shootout.



Score Prediction: Packers 34, Falcons 33





Monday Night Football



Detroit @ NY Giants

Team Totals: Giants 23, Lions 20



Totaled at 43.0, Lions-Giants has a low-scoring outlook with few true upside plays on either side. Matthew Stafford did overcome a difficult Week 1 draw at home against the Cardinals en route to a top-three quarterback finish, but he now treks to The Meadowlands, where the G-Men yielded 17.1 points per game last year and held Stafford to a QB20 finish in Week 15, surrendering six points in a 17-6 win. As Rich Hribar noted in The Worksheet, Stafford has been far from a matchup-proof passer in recent seasons, and the Giants have far fewer holes in their secondary than Week 1 opponent Arizona did. The Giants allowed the NFL’s second-fewest touchdown passes (15) last season, then held Dak Prescott to one touchdown pass in Week 1. … Ameer Abdullah turned in a disappointing opener, too often running horizontally against the Cardinals and finishing with 41 scoreless yards on 18 touches while losing sporadic scoring-position carries to Dwayne Washington and lots of passing-game work to Theo Riddick. Abdullah wound up playing 48% of the snaps. Clearly just the leader of an RBBC and nowhere near a true bellcow back, Abdullah now visits New York as a three-point road dog to face a Giants run defense that finished last season No. 2 in DVOA, then held Dallas backs to a combined 28/105/3.75/0 rushing line in Week 1. Abdullah looks like another hard pass on the Lions’ side. … Riddick touched the ball only seven times against the Cardinals last week, but six of them were receptions and he was more apparent deep in the red zone, scoring on a third-quarter reception from seven yards out. Riddick is a passable, if not particularly high-upside PPR flex play. Last year’s Giants allowed the NFL’s 12th-most catches to running backs (83), then gave up five more to Ezekiel Elliott in the season opener.



Stafford’s Week 1 targets: Golden Tate 12; Riddick and Kenny Golladay 7; Abdullah and T.J. Jones 4; Eric Ebron 3; Marvin Jones 2. … Tate hung ten catches on Patrick Peterson’s Cardinals last week and an 8-122 line on 13 targets on the Giants when these teams met last Week 15. Tate is so quick in a short area and moves around the formation so often that defenses generally opt against shadowing him and trying to take him out. Peterson ran with Marvin Jones most often last week. As the wideout with whom gunslinger Stafford has the best chemistry, Tate is a locked-and-loaded WR2 with WR1 upside each week, particularly in PPR. … Anyone who made the mistake of starting Jones last week should feel fortunate they got a touchdown out of it, although Jones deserves credit for beating Peterson for the six-yard score. Jones’ Week 15 receiving line against the G-Men last year was 3/41/0 on five targets. Particularly with rookie Golladay emerging and Ebron likely to be a bigger factor this week, I have a hard time getting excited about Jones. … Golladay logged a 60% snap rate in his first-ever NFL game, then tore up Cardinals No. 2 CB Justin Bethel for 60 yards and two touchdowns. NumberFire’s JJ Zachariason has pride bordering on vanity for dubbing Golladay “Babytron,” a nickname the entire city of Detroit apparently detests. Either way, Golladay has worked himself into the every-week WR4/flex discussion. My guess is we’ll see Jenkins matched up more with Jones while Golladay draws Giants 2016 first-round disappointment RCB Eli Apple in significant doses. … Ebron is flying well under the radar after a quiet opener against the Cardinals’ shutdown tight end coverage. That description wouldn’t fit the G-Men, who gave up last year’s fifth-most catches (89) and fourth-most yards (1,052) to tight ends, then yielded a 7/59/1 line to molasses-mover Jason Witten in Week 1. At worst, Ebron is a sensible streamer.



Odell Beckham is capable of breathing life into the Giants’ offense, but the unit could not have looked poorer without him against an at-best-mediocre Cowboys defense last Sunday night. Eli Manning’s arm looked shot all last year and no different in Dallas. Albeit without as many pick sixes (yet), Eli has faded into late-career Jake Delhomme/Matt Schaub territory as a dead-armed, gun-shy passer who operates sheepishly in leaky pass protection. Per ESPN Stats & Info, the Cowboys blitzed the Giants on just 3-of-41 Manning dropbacks (7%) but still shut the offense down, holding the G-Men to three points. Eli is a mere two-QB-league option, and all alternative Giants pass catchers take massive usage hits with Beckham returning. … New York’s run game is another predictable trainwreck. “Lead back” Paul Perkins got out-snapped 54% to 32% by Shane Vereen in Week 1 as both finished with nine touches. Vereen has the most PPR value of the group, but no Giants back is a confident weekly start. … Washed-up Brandon Marshall and one-dimensional slot man Sterling Shepard have no fantasy value with Beckham back to soak up targets. Marshall showed so little separation ability in last week’s loss to the Cowboys that ex-Rotoworlder and current NFL.com analyst Chris Wesseling likened Marshall to 2015 Andre Johnson on the Colts. … Rookie TE Evan Engram is at least worth some Week 2 discussion. Engram caught 4-of-5 targets for 44 yards on 81% of the snaps in Week 1, and the Lions are soft in tight end defense. They nearly gave up two TDs to Jermaine Gresham last week, only for Gresham to drop one and have the other negated by his own penalty. Engram is a big favorite to lead all rookie tight ends in production.



Score Prediction: Lions 20, Giants 17