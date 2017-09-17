Week 2 Live Blog

Sunday, September 17, 2017

We're back for Week Two of NFL action. Last week was disappointing for some with injuries to RB David Johnson, WR Allen Robinson among others, along with some poor play from multiple QBs and OLs. Let's al hope today is better! It might not be the case for the Vikings, who will be without QB Sam Bradford today, even after playing one of the best games of his career in Week One. Backup Case Keenum will get the start, but WRs Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen could take a hit.

(1:28PM) Some quick injury updates...Steelers TE Jesse James and Ravens WR Jeremy Maclin both returned to the field after briefly leaving the game.

(1:27PM) The Ravens defense turned over rookie QB DeShone Kizer and RB Terrance West scored from four yards out to put Baltimore up 7-0.

(1:25PM) We expected a high-scoring affair between the Saints and Patriots and they are delivering early, at least the Pats are. QB Tom Brady just threw his second score of the day, connecting with TE Rob Gronkowski, who rumbled 53 yards for the touchdown. New England leads 13-3 over the Saints. Gronk now has 2/65/1 on the day.

(1:23PM) The moment many fantasy players, along with Steelers fans, have been waiting for...WR Martavis Bryant just caught his first touchdown pass of the season, a 27-yard slant from QB Ben Roethlisberger. Bryant returned to the team a week ago, but was held in check and looked rusty.

(1:21PM) The Colts got a second chance after an Arizona penalty on a field goal attempt and veteran RB Frank Gore paid them pay as he punched it in for a five-yard touchdown, his first of the season, giving Indy a 7-0 lead.

(1:16PM) Panthers WR Kelvin Benjamin got an end zone target from his QB Cam Newton. Not only was he unable to come up with the catch, but he also was shaken up on the play. More on this injury as it is reported.

(1:13PM) Some kicker updates...Patriots PK Stephen Gostkowski missed the extra point following the Burkhead score, Tampa's Nick Folk hit a 42-yard field goal to give the Bucs a lead, as did Chiefs PK Cairo Santos and Jags PK Jason Myers. Several teams unearly to punch it into the end zone early in the day.

(1:11PM) Ravens QB Joe Flacco found veteran WR Jeremy Maclin for a deep reception, but Maclin stayed down after making the catch. He was able to leave the field under his own power.

(1:09PM) The Patriots have lost a trio of WRs over the past month and only dressed three today, so it makes sense that RB Rex Burkhead would see his share of targets and QB Tom Brady just hit a streaking Burkhead for the first touchdown of the day, a 19-yarder for the former Bengal.

(1:06PM) If you found yourself chasing the Week One fantasy points of Steelers TE Jesse James, the day isn't starting well for you. James is already on the sidelines, being checked for an undisclosed injury. If he can't come back in, we should see more of former 49er Vance McDonald.

(1:02PM) Some storylines we'll be watching today include the Bears backfield situation. Week One saw a surprise breakout from rookie RB Tarik Cohen, while starter Jordan Howard came away from the game banged up. Meanwhile, in the battle between the Saints and Patriots, will veteran RB Adrian Peterson see more touches today after complaining about his role last week?