Weather: Week 2 Forecasts

Saturday, September 16, 2017

Week 2 has gotten off to a riveting start with Thursday nights battle between two offensive juggernauts in Cincinnati and Houston. Jokes aside, the Bengals recent performances are actually making history. They have now failed to score a touchdown in two straight home games to start the season, something which hasn’t occurred since 1939. Thankfully the NFL’s rating shouldn’t crater after that atrocious game due to two matchups this Sunday that figure to be high scoring and exciting. Both New England vs New Orleans and Green Bay vs. Atlanta will be played in domes, eliminating the chance for weather to affect the game. With both game totals sitting in the mid-50’s due to four high-powered offenses and four struggling defenses, Week two should get better come Sunday. When looking at your fantasy options this week be sure to check out Evan Silva’s Matchup Column, Rich Hribar’s Worksheet, Pat Daugherty’s Rankings, and Nick Mensio's Start/Sit for your best shot at winning your fantasy matchup.



Similarly to last week, you can expect plenty of sun with clear skies in most Week 2 matchups.



Week 2 Worry-Free Weather



Cleveland at Baltimore (1:00 PM ET): Baltimore held the Bengals struggling offense to zero points in Week1 and will look to shut down rookie quarterback Deshone Kizer this week. There will be 78 degree temperatures with a mild breeze in Baltimore, but nothing that will affect either teams passing game.



Chicago at Tampa Bay (1:00 PM ET): After Hurricane Irma forced the Bucs’ to push their game against Miami to Week 11 they will play their first game this season against the Chicago Bears at home. Thankfully all the hurricane weather has blown over, with 88 degree temperatures, clear skies, and minimal wind expected. Jameis Winston will look to light up the Chicago Bears secondary, the weakest part of their defense.



Minnesota at Pittsburgh (1:00 PM ET): Sam Bradford had one of the highlight performances of his career last week but now will have to play outside at Heinz Field. There will be 80 degree temperatures with partly cloudy skies come game time. Ben Roethlisberger will be right in his element returning home after a somewhat lackluster performance last weekend against Cleveland. A bounce-back game can be expected even against a solid Vikings’ secondary.

Philadelphia at Kansas City (1:00 PM ET): Both Alex Smith and Carson Wentz are coming off great performances in Week 1 and are looking to build on that in Week 2. While the weather doesn’t look to be as nice as most other games on Sunday, it shouldn’t be a factor. Arrowhead stadium is forecasted for 74 degree temperatures and mostly cloudy skies with a light rain before and after the game.

Tennessee at Jacksonville (1:00 PM ET): Jacksonville coach Doug Marrone talked about making Blake Bortles throw as few times as possible this season and that was definitely the case in Week 1 as he only attempted 21 passes. The Jaguars will likely look to keep the ball on the ground again this week despite 86 degree temperatures and clear skies expected. Wind could become a factor if there is a 5-10MPH spike closer to game time, but right now there looks to be a mild 10 MPH wind.



Buffalo at Carolina (1:00 PM ET): Both the Bills and Panthers are 1-0 heading into this matchup after dusting both of their Week 1 opponents. Cam Newton will look to fully shake off the rust against the Bills’ underwhelming defense. Weather doesn’t look like it will be a factor with 81 degree temperatures and clear skies on the forecast.



NY Jets at Oakland (4:05 PM ET): Traveling across the country as double-digit underdogs, horrendous weather would probably slow down the Raiders offense better than what the Jets will be rolling out Sunday. Unfortunately for them, 68 degree temperatures and partly cloudy skies are expected. Derek Carr and their elite offense should roll the Jets defense with ease.



Miami at San Diego (4:05 PM ET): The Dolphins will start their season in San Diego this Sunday after the hurricane delayed their game against Tampa Bay last week. Jay Cutler will make the return from his short-lived retirement to take on Philip Rivers. 70 degree temperatures with partly cloudy skies are forecasted for this matchup Sunday afternoon.



Washington at Los Angeles (4:25 PM ET): After the Rams’ 46-to-9 slaughtering of the seemingly hopeless Colts last week, Kirk Cousins and Washington will come to Los Angeles. Sporting an embarrassingly empty stadium in their opener, home field advantage may not be a factor for the Rams this season. Luckily for them, Kirk Cousins still seems to lack chemistry with offseason addition Terrelle Pryor, struggling against the Eagles’ in Week 1. He will look to get back on track Sunday with standard southern California weather, 72 degree temperatures and clear skies.



Dallas at Denver (4:25 PM ET): The Cowboy’s will look to ride Ezekiel Elliot against an overrated Denver rushing defense in Week 2. The altitude at Sports Authority field may have a bigger impact on Dallas than the weather as Denver is 19-1 at home in weeks 1 or 2 since 2000. 73 degree temperatures with partly cloudy skies and a slight chance of rain's forecasted for this matchup, unlikely to affect the game itself.



San Francisco at Seattle (4:25 PM ET): Brian Hoyer and the struggling 49ers offense will take on the 12th man and Seattle’s defense this week. Century Link field will have some of the more dicey weather this weekend with 62 degree temperatures, overcast skies, and as high as a 50% chance of precipitation during the game. At the moment it doesn’t look like there will be enough rain to drastically impact the game and Seattle on their turf but it’s something to keep an eye out for leading up to game time.



Detroit at NY Giants (8:30 PM ET, Monday): The last game of Week 2 doesn’t project to be an exciting one with the Giants offense struggling in Week 1 and their secondary one of the best in the league. It also won’t help that 70 degree temperatures are expected with overcast skies, a slight drizzle and 10 MPH winds. None of these factors should affect either team’s gameplans or passing ability though.

Home Teams Are Dome Teams



Three Week 2 games will be played in domes, including the two games receiving the most hype this week.



New England at New Orleans (1:00 PM ET)

Arizona at Indianapolis (1:00 PM ET)

Green Bay at Atlanta (8:30 PM ET)