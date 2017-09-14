Silva's Week 2 Matchups

Thursday, September 14, 2017

1:00 PM ET Games



Cleveland @ Baltimore

Team Totals: Ravens 23.5, Browns 15.5



This game’s 39-point total is Week 2’s second lowest in a battle between teams that scored 18 (Browns) and 20 (Ravens) points on Opening Day, the first quarterbacked by an exciting but inconsistent rookie and the second by less-than-full health Joe Flacco, who missed all of August with herniated disc in his back and struggled to get his usual mustard on Week 1 throws before the Ravens took the air out of the ball in a shutout victory. Flacco’s nine completions and 17 attempts were both half-decade lows, and his longest completion – a 48-yard score to Jeremy Maclin – occurred on a wide-open slot route where a confused Bengals secondary let Maclin sprint untouched to the house. Flacco threw multiple touchdown passes in just three games last year and two occurred against the Browns, but his health and volume are difficult to trust as more than a two-quarterback-league play. … As Danny Woodhead (hamstring) went down early against Cincinnati, the Ravens turned to Buck Allen as their backfield leader in snaps (50%) and touches (21) with Terrance West (41%, 19) close behind. West played more than Allen when the game was still competitive, however, and scored on a second-quarter goal-line run. West remains the favorite for carries and easy touchdown chances, but Allen’s superior passing-game prowess makes him almost as good of a PPR bet. Filling in as Baltimore’s lead back late in the 2015 season, Allen averaged 18.9 touches per game from Week 11 on and caught four or more passes in six of the final seven weeks. As home favorites by over a touchdown, both West and Allen are viable RB2/flex plays in Week 2.



Flacco’s Week 1 target distribution: Jeremy Maclin and Breshad Perriman 4; Woodhead 3; West, Allen, Mike Wallace, Ben Watson, Nick Boyle, Maxx Williams 1. … Maclin caught the aforementioned break on his 48-yard score and otherwise managed eight yards on three targets against Cincinnati. Still, he is the Ravens’ go-to receiver and therefore offers WR3/flex viability. Maclin ran 77% of his Week 1 routes at slot receiver, where the Browns play second-year UDFA Briean Boddy-Calhoun. Per PFF’s Nate Jahnke, Antonio Brown piled up 99 yards on just nine slot routes against the Browns last week. … 31-year-old Wallace was a ghost in Cincinnati, playing only five more snaps than Perriman and drawing three fewer targets. I’d like to see evidence of Flacco challenging a defense vertically before investing a fantasy start into Wallace, fell below 60 yards in each of last year’s two Browns games. … Perriman logged a 64% snap rate in Week 1, managing five yards on four targets while losing coverage battles with Bengals CBs Darqueze Dennard and William Jackson III. Perriman is merely a Dynasty-league stash. … Each member of the Ravens’ tight end committee drew a single Week 1 target. Molasses-slow Boyle (5.04) led the unit in playing time (68%), 36-year-old Watson (61%) came in second, and Williams (26%) was a distant third.



DeShone Kizer has flashed promise each time he’s taken an NFL field, but he will be a quarterback to stream defenses against for the foreseeable future. Week 1 opponent Pittsburgh posted top-six D/ST stats, capitalizing on Kizer’s tendency to hold onto the ball too long with seven sacks. Kizer’s aggressive passing mentality and rushing skills will give him fantasy appeal against weaker foes, but not on the road at Baltimore. The Ravens return home after shutting out the Bengals on the road, and Baltimore has allowed an average of just 14.8 points over its last eight games at M&T Bank Stadium. … The Ravens’ annually impenetrable front remained stout in last week’s win over the Bengals, limiting Cincy backs to a combined 21/75/3.57/0 rushing line and five catches. Isaiah Crowell’s Week 2 outlook is rough as a severe road underdog against an annually immovable defense. Thinking forward, it is good news that Crowell logged a robust 78% snap rate with 19 touches in Week 1, while Duke Johnson played in the slot and rookie Matt Dayes only swiped five touches on 20% of the plays. Crowell’s schedule lightens up considerably in Weeks 3-5 (@ IND, vs. CIN, vs. NYJ), so he will likely become a buy-low target soon.



Kizer’s Week 1 target distribution: Corey Coleman 6; Duke Johnson and Seth DeValve 5; Kenny Britt and Ricardo Louis 3; Crowell, Dayes, and David Njoku 2. … Kizer’s preseason rapport with Coleman carried over into the first game, where Coleman notched 5/53/1 receiving while leading the Browns in targets. Coleman’s touchdown came on a quick slant near the goal line, out-muscling Steelers RCB Artie Burns. Although his Week 2 matchup isn’t easy against a Ravens secondary that checked A.J. Green (5/74/0) in Week 1, it’s become clear Coleman is Kizer’s go-to guy and Cleveland’s lone fantasy-viable pass catcher. … Johnson’s move into the slot hurts his fantasy value because he’s not going to be racking up change-of-pace carries to supplement his receiving stats. Johnson is bench fodder in PPR leagues and droppable in non-PPR with basement-low TD probability each week. … Kizer showed no tangible chemistry with Britt or affinity for throwing to him in August, and in Week 1 Britt caught 1-of-3 targets for 13 yards with a drop. After coach Hue Jackson wouldn’t even commit to Britt as a Week 2 starter early this week, Britt looks droppable in re-draft leagues. … As expected, the Browns used a three-way tight end committee in Week 1. DeValve led the way in snaps (47%) and targets but isn’t anywhere close to a full-time player. First-round pick Njoku (44%) was his rotational partner. Blocker Randall Telfer played 27% of the downs.



Score Prediction: Ravens 20, Browns 14



Chicago @ Tampa Bay

Team Totals: Buccaneers 25, Bears 18



After their opener was canceled due to Hurricane Irma, the Bucs’ season kicks off against an upstart Bears team that would have upset the Falcons in Week 1 if not for a mistake-filled red-zone possession at the end of the game. Chicago largely played lights-out defense against last year’s best offensive team in a 23-17 defeat. The Bucs do have a full, real game of tape on the Bears, whereas Chicago can only study Tampa Bay’s preseason snaps, while Jameis Winston has had historical success against Bears DC Vic Fangio’s defense, meeting twice in the past two years with QB10 and QB8 weekly fantasy finishes on yardage/touchdown totals of 312/2 and 295/2. With DeSean Jackson on board to elevate the entirety of Tampa Bay’s offense, Winston is a confident QB1 start for Week 2. Over the past two years, Kirk Cousins averaged 48.5 more yards per game and over a full yard more per pass attempt (8.44, 7.41) with Jackson in the lineup as opposed to without him. … The Bucs will start Jacquizz Rodgers at tailback with Doug Martin suspended until Week 5. Across five 2016 starts, Rodgers averaged 23.4 touches for 105.2 yards per game, although passing-game specialist Charles Sims played in only one of those and is now 100%. Rodgers’ matchup also looks tough against a Bears front that just shut down the Falcons’ elite run game, holding Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman to a 20/53/2.65/1 rushing line on Opening Day. Still, as a home-favorite running back set up for 16-plus touches, Rodgers is at worst a viable RB2 despite the less-than-ideal draw. Rodgers will follow up with starts against the Vikings and Giants before Martin returns.



Winston turned in useful 2015-2016 fantasy games against Chicago despite slow ones from Mike Evans, whose two career stat lines against Fangio defenses are 4/61/0 and 4/66/0. Fangio’s unit also contained Julio Jones (4/66/0) in Week 1 with heavy coverage, although it freed up Austin Hooper for big plays and allowed Mohamed Sanu to rack up easy catches. Still, with Jackson on the other side, Fangio figures to be less capable of selling out to stop Evans. … It is promising for Cameron Brate’s outlook that Hooper ripped off gains of 88 (TD) and 40 yards against the Bears, who lost middle-of-the-field coverage-maven ILB Jerrell Freeman to a torn pectoral. Despite the first-round selection of O.J. Howard, Brate remained the Bucs’ lead tight end this preseason and led all NFL tight ends in 2016 slot-route percentage (64%) while catching six of his eight touchdowns when lined up inside. In last year’s Week 10 date with Chicago, Brate posted his second-highest yardage total (84) of the season and caught 7-of-7 targets with a ten-yard score. Brate is a very underrated TE1 play for Week 2. … I’d like to learn more about Howard’s usage before streaming him, specifically his block-vs.-route percentage after Howard blocked on 53% of his preseason snaps. Brate blocked just 29% of the time in August. … You know what you’re getting into with DeSean Jackson; he is a high-variance play. And that figures to especially be the case in a balanced Bucs offense where Jackson won’t be peppered with targets. Whereas last year’s Redskins finished seventh in the NFL in pass attempts, last year’s Bucs came in 16th. Jackson faced Fangio’s Bears in each of the past two years, unsurprisingly emerging with inconsistent box-score results (2/43/0, 5/114/0).



Mike Glennon avoided egregious Week 1 mistakes and drove the Bears into final-drive scoring position in a near upset of the Falcons, and for that he deserved a better fate. But Glennon remained the dink-and-dunk passer he’s always been despite his 6-foot-7 height and supposedly strong arm, and his Week 2 outlook is far worse bringing the NFL’s weakest wideout corps on a road trip to Tampa Bay. The Bucs are the same organization that let Glennon walk in 2017 free agency after OC-turned-head coach Dirk Koetter spent the last two years learning Glennon’s strengths and weaknesses. And they now have a 67-snap tape of Glennon in the Bears’ offense. Last year’s Bucs allowed just 17.1 points per game over the final eight weeks, also quietly finishing top nine in the NFL in sacks (38) and fourth in interceptions (17). The Bucs are one of my favorite D/ST streamers for Week 2. … The Bears’ backfield was a full-fledged committee in last week’s loss to Atlanta. Jordan Howard led in touches (16) and playing time (57%), but dynamic rookie Tarik Cohen (13, 42%) was close behind and outgained Howard 113 to 66. Howard didn’t help himself by dropping a would-be game-winning touchdown catch at the goal line on the Bears’ final second-down play. Chicago’s wideout deficiencies should secure Cohen’s passing-game usage after he led the team in Week 1 targets (12). At least for Week 2, Howard needs to be downgraded to a risky RB2 as a road-dog running back facing a talented and deep Bucs defensive front that stole 326-pound stud DT Chris Baker from the Redskins to play alongside perennial difference maker Gerald McCoy. On projected game script alone, this matchup looks much stronger on paper for Cohen than Howard.



Glennon’s Week 1 target distribution: Cohen 12; Zach Miller 6; Howard 5; Kendall Wright, Josh Bellamy, and Kevin White 4; Dion Sims 3; Deonte Thompson 2. … Whereas Sims blocked nearly half of the time, Miller ran a pass route on 75% of his Opening Day snaps and is worth DFS punt-play discussion against the Bucs, who are breaking in new starters at Sam linebacker (Devante Bond), strong safety (T.J. Ward), and slot corner (Robert McClain), all areas where Miller runs routes. … In the post-Cameron Meredith (ACL/MCL) and Kevin White (shoulder) era, Wright is easily the Bears’ best wideout left standing. Wright got hot after White went down in the fourth quarter of Week 1, drawing all four of his targets in the final 12 minutes and catching three for 34 yards. Wright figures to run most of his routes at McClain, who is with his fifth different NFL team in four years. As Chicago’s pass volume could be elevated by negative game script, Wright is a prime Week 2 bounce-back target after he disappointed the DFS community as a high-owned Week 1 play. … Even with White out of the picture, I am in wait-and-see mode with the rest of the Bears’ pass catchers. Thompson played 66% of the Bears’ Week 1 snaps but drew only two targets, dropping one. Bellamy was a 49% player, gaining just 27 yards on three catches with a drop and spraining an ankle. Markus Wheaton will apparently make his Bears debut after missing all of training camp and Week 1 due to an emergency appendectomy, followed by a fractured finger.



Score Prediction: Buccaneers 24, Bears 14



Minnesota @ Pittsburgh

Team Totals: Steelers 25.5, Vikings 20



Back from a Week 1 performance where he exceeded expectations relative to his past road splits in a 263-yard, two-score effort at Cleveland, Ben Roethlisberger draws a far-tougher matchup against Mike Zimmer’s Vikings, who held Drew Brees to a QB16 finish last Monday night with a pass defense that punched holes in the Saints’ normally strong offensive line and held every New Orleans pass catcher below 55 yards. Roethlisberger’s at-home dominance still matters, of course, and it is now coupled with Martavis Bryant’s elevation effect on the whole of Pittsburgh’s offense. Ben’s home-away splits held strong last season; including playoffs, he posted a 10:10 TD-to-INT ratio away from Heinz Field versus a 20:5 clip in Pittsburgh. Roethlisberger accomplished the home feats against several very-good defenses, notably posting yardage/touchdown totals of 259/3 versus Cincinnati, 300/5 versus the Chiefs, 289/2 against the Giants, and 279/3 against Baltimore. Had you been betting on the Steelers’ offense when they played at home over the past three-plus years, you likely own a home. … Le’Veon Bell showed surprising rust in Week 1 against the Browns, managing 47 yards on 13 touches as OC Todd Haley showed more faith in his aerial attack than Bell, who missed all of training camp due to a holdout. Bell now has two full weeks of practice under his belt, and he is going to need to be the centerpiece of this offense for the Steelers to have their best chance at staying power in an AFC that opened up a bit when the Patriots lost in Week 1. The play here, obviously, is to keep faith in Bell, and potentially grab him at reduced DFS ownership. The Vikings’ run defense did look stouter than ever in Week 1 against the Saints, limiting New Orleans’ running backs to a combined 19/53/2.79/0 rushing line last Monday night.



Ben’s Week 1 targets: Antonio Brown 11; Jesse James 8; Bell and Martavis Bryant 6; Eli Rogers 5; Vance McDonald 1. … A Vikings reporter tweeted this week that he witnessed Xavier Rhodes practicing on different sides of the formation, presumably in a preparation for shadowing Brown. The reporter then deleted his tweet because tweeting in-season practice observations is not permitted by the Vikings. It sounds like we have a chance to get Brown in single coverage on Sunday. I have respect for Rhodes, but I have way more respect for Brown, who is our generation’s Jerry Rice. … Bryant looked rusty and/or out of sync with Ben in Week 1, dropping one of his six targets and watching as another got picked off. His two-catch, 14-yard return after a year away due to suspension was a good reminder that while always exciting in theory, Bryant has a very low weekly floor. He has finished below 50 yards in 14-of-22 (64%) regular season games. Nevertheless, Martavis maintains through-the-roof weekly upside, and news that Rhodes may shadow Brown enhances Bryant’s matchup because it will put him up against Vikings LCB Trae Waynes, who allowed all eight passes thrown his way in Week 1 to be completed for 90 yards and a touchdown. … Staying ahead of trade pickup Vance McDonald, James logged a 90% Week 1 snap rate and scored two red-zone touchdowns. It’s a reminder that as a byproduct of simply playing in a great offense, getting lots of snaps, and being 6-foot-7, James is a sneaky bet for a double-digit touchdown year. I question James’ week-to-week floor when he doesn’t hit pay dirt, but he’s always going to encounter favorable matchups as defenses concern themselves much more with halting the Killer Bs.



I was really into the Vikings’ offense and team as a whole entering the season, but I think the public has overreacted at least a bit to their Monday night dominance of New Orleans. This exciting, revamped offense will face its first strong test in a short-week road trip to Pittsburgh, which has 37 sacks over its last ten regular season games with healthy reinforcements at every level of DC Keith Butler’s defense. Albeit in part due to rookie DeShone Kizer’s tendency to hold onto the ball too long, Pittsburgh piled up seven Week 1 sacks and completely eliminated the Browns’ run game, dominating what was thought to be and will likely still be a solid Cleveland offensive line. I’m supporting Bradford as a high-end two-QB-league option but not a 10- or 12-team season-long streamer or DFS play. The Vikings have the NFL’s softest 2017 pass-defense schedule according to Warren Sharp’s ratings, however, so those takes are going to change soon if/when Minnesota keeps it up. … The Steelers held Browns backs to a combined 20/40/0 rushing line on Opening Day after finishing No. 11 in run-defense DVOA last season despite DE Cameron Heyward’s nine missed games. Going from home favorite against the Saints to six-point road dog at Heinz Field, Dalvin Cook’s situation is far less favorable this week than last. Nevertheless, we can hang our hats on Cook’s usage. The Vikings fed their second-round pick 25 touches on 78% of the Week 1 snaps, and alleged goal-line/short-yardage threat Latavius Murray fumbled on half of his two carries.



Bradford’s Week 1 target distribution: Adam Thielen 10; Stefon Diggs 8; Cook 5; Kyle Rudolph and Jerick McKinnon 3; Jarius Wright 2; Laquon Treadwell 1. … The biggest weakness in Pittsburgh’s defense right now is pre-season acquisition CB Joe Haden, who allowed an NFL-high 109 receiving yards in Week 1, most notably getting burned by ex-teammate Corey Coleman. As Haden is playing all of his snaps on the perimeter and Diggs is now running 77% of his routes outside, this matchup lays out favorably for Diggs to build on his monster Monday night (7/93/2) versus New Orleans. … The Steelers rotated 32-year-old William Gay and second-year UDFA Mike Hilton at slot corner on Opening Day, with Hilton logging more snaps. This is notable for Thielen, who is now a 73% slot guy. Until further notice, I’m treating Thielen as a true every-week fantasy starter. Dating back to last season, Thielen has topped 100 yards in three of his last five games. … This is not a matchup to fear for Rudolph against a Steelers defense that yielded the NFL’s tenth-most receiving yards to tight ends (946) last season. Rudolph wound up blocking more than expected in Week 1 because Minnesota controlled the game with a lead, but there is every reason to stay with him as a mid-range to high-end TE1. Despite good defenses on both sides, this game offers some shootout potential. Rudolph has 82 receptions and eight touchdowns over his last 16 games.



Score Prediction: Steelers 27, Vikings 20