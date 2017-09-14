Week 2 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em

Thursday, September 14, 2017

Happy Week 2, everyone. Start ‘Em or Sit ‘Em is geared toward season-long leagues but can also be used for daily fantasy purposes, as these are players I’ll likely have some exposure to over the weekend.



QUARTERBACK



Start of the Week: Carson Palmer at Colts: Palmer really bit us in the back side last week. Believe me, I used Palmer in a lot of spots and in daily leagues, so I took a beating just like the rest of you who streamed him. Palmer threw three picks, but the first was a total miscommunication, the second a bad overthrow when Palmer was getting hit, and then the third a tipped ball intended for Andre Ellington. Palmer was also unlucky when it came to his own receivers, seeing Larry Fitzgerald drop a touchdown pass. Things easily could have been different. I’m doubling down and going back to the well for Week 2. The Colts were flat-out embarrassed in a drubbing by the Rams last week. Jared Goff did whatever he wanted against this sorry excuse of a defense. Without top CB Vontae Davis, the Colts are left with a cornerback trio of T.J. Green, Rashaan Melvin, and Nate Hairston. On top of that, they have no pass rush. Goff completed 72.4% of his passes for 306 yards and a score. He got his first career win and it was the first time Goff has topped 235 passing yards. The Colts received Football Outsiders’ second-worst pass-defense DVOA grade in Week 1, behind only the Saints. It would be better for Palmer if this game was in the desert, but Lucas Oil Stadium inside the dome will work. Arizona’s 26-point implied team total is the sixth-highest of Week 2. And with David Johnson (wrist) done for the next 2-3 months, more will likely be put on Palmer’s plate.

Starts



Jameis Winston vs. Bears: Winston and the Bucs had Week 1 off after Hurricane Irma rolled through Miami last week. Tampa Bay’s starters essentially haven’t played in three weeks. That’s a long layoff and might require some rust be knocked off early Sunday, but Winston is still a strong streaming option at home against a Bears team coming off a crushing home loss to the defending NFC champions. The Bears really should have beaten the Falcons. On paper, this isn’t an amazing matchup by any means for Winston, as the Bears were 11th in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks last season and 17th in pass-defense DVOA, but Winston had one of his best games of 2016 against DC Vic Fangio’s group. Last Week 10, Winston threw for 312 yards with a season-high 9.5 YPA and a pair of touchdowns. That game was also in Tampa Bay. Winston’s pass-game weaponry has been upgraded tenfold since then with the additions of DeSean Jackson, O.J. Howard, and Chris Godwin to go with Mike Evans, Cameron Brate, and Adam Humphries. The Bears overhauled their secondary, but it’s still a league average group at best. Tampa’s 25-point team total is one of the week’s highest.



Russell Wilson vs. 49ers: Wilson was downright awful last week at Lambeau Field, completing just over 50% of his passes for 158 yards (5.85 YPA) and no scores. Wilson finished as the QB23 on the week. The Seahawks have had some serious road struggles in recent memory. But they get to head back home to the comfy confines of CenturyLink Field where Seattle is 13.5-point favorites over the 49ers. At home last season, Wilson averaged over 272 yards per game with a 67% completion rate compared to 62.4% on the road, 8.17 YPA to 7.31 away from home, and a 13:3 TD:INT mark as opposed to 8:8 on the road. His passer rating was also 21.4 points higher at the Clink. The offensive line is an obvious concern and the main reason for Wilson’s struggles, but it was just as bad last year. Seattle’s implied team total of 28 is the fourth-highest of Week 2. As nearly two-touchdown favorites, one would think the Seahawks would run the ball as much as possible. However, they haven’t shown any semblance of a running game all summer, aside from rookie Chris Carson. Look for the Seahawks to put it on Wilson’s shoulders to secure their first win.



Jared Goff vs. Redskins: Goff isn’t even owned in most 10- and 12-team leagues that start one quarterback. But he makes for a passable Week 2 streamer, especially in two-quarterback formats. It’s hard to feel confident using Goff as a QB1, but this is a terrific spot after he sliced and diced the Colts for 306 yards and a score on a 72.4% completion rate last Sunday. The Redskins were picked apart nearly as bad, and they surrendered a top-five fantasy finish to Carson Wentz in D.C. The Redskins now get to travel cross-country to L.A. to face old pal Sean McCoy coming off his and Goff’s first career wins. Goff’s offensive line is always going to be a concern, but as long as they can keep him upright like they did last week, Goff showed he’s capable of making the throws. He was 5-of-6 on throws 20-plus yards downfield for 112 yards and one touchdown. Goff’s supporting cast is so much better under McVay with the additions of LT Andrew Whitworth, C John Sullivan, Sammy Watkins, Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp, and rookie TE Gerald Everett. The Rams’ 24-point implied team total is 13th-highest on the slate. That’s a long way from where they were with Jeff Fisher.





Sits



Kirk Cousins at Rams: Cousins was pretty dreadful at home against the Eagles in Week 1. He didn’t appear to have any timing with new No. 1 wideout Terrelle Pryor, overshooting Pryor on a couple deep balls while also seeing Pryor drop a couple passes. Jamison Crowder made no noise, and Jordan Reed couldn’t squirt loose for any substantial gains. Cousins’ lone touchdown was a dump-off pass to Chris Thompson where the Eagles provided a how-not-to-tackle video on the play. Philly’s pass rush was in Cousins’ face all afternoon. The Rams present an equally-stiff challenge as they welcome back star player Aaron Donald. Robert Quinn looked like a reborn man in DC Wade Phillips’ scheme in Week 1, while franchise player CB Trumaine Johnson was lockdown in coverage. This Rams defense is fast up front and can cover on the back end. Plus, the Redskins are coming all the way across the country to face a team led by their former OC, Sean McVay, who knows Cousins’ strengths and weaknesses probably better than Cousins does. Cousins looked like he needed another game or two to get comfortable with his new receivers. This isn’t a good spot.



Dak Prescott at Broncos: Was DC Wade Phillips’ loss really that significant of a blow to the Broncos? Philip Rivers threw three touchdowns against the Broncos on the road this past Monday night, putting up the QB10 finish for Week 1. However, he compiled just 192 yards. I’m willing to bet on the Broncos’ defensive talent again at home. Prescott finished as QB11 in Week 1 and attempted the most passes he’s attempted in a calendar year last Sunday night against the Giants. That had more to do with the Giants’ inability to put drives together, handing the ball to Dallas for a whopping 74 offensive plays. Things will be much slower in Denver where the 42.5-point total is the third-lowest of the week and second-lowest of the Sunday-Monday games. Prescott has shown in the past he can perform in slow, dragged-out games, but on the road at Mile High is a different story. He’s a QB2.



Carson Wentz at Chiefs: As mentioned previously, Wentz was able to go into Washington and hang a top-five quarterback fantasy finish on the Redskins in Week 1, throwing for 307 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 39 attempts. With the Eagles still not possessing much of a running game, Went is going to be airing it out a ton this season. And the Chiefs just lost All-Pro S Eric Berry to a torn Achilles’ last week. However, the Chiefs are coming off a 10-day break, basically a mini-bye, and coach Andy Reid dominates off bye weeks. On top of that, games at Arrowhead tend to be much more low scoring. 4for4 Football fantasy super-brain Chris Raybon noted that under Reid, Chiefs games at Arrowhead have averaged just 40.8 total points compared to 46.2 away from K.C. And only four times in the Reid era has an opposing quarterback thrown for 300 yards at Arrowhead. Eagles-Chiefs has the third-highest total of the week at 47.5 points, but Philly is implied at just 21.5 points, the 19th-highest team total for Week 2. Wentz is fine in two-QB leagues but not a top-12 option.





RUNNING BACK



Start of the Week: Mark Ingram vs. Patriots: Most in the fantasy world were concerned about Adrian Peterson’s arrival in New Orleans affecting Ingram’s outlook, but it was rookie Alvin Kamara who posed the biggest threat in Week 1. Kamara led all Saints backs with 31 offensive snaps and seven carries. Ingram wasn’t far behind at 26 and six, respectively, but it was clear this is an amoeba backfield that can change on a weekly basis depending on a number of factors. Peterson isn’t going to play when the Saints are trying to claw back in games, which is about all we know, since he doesn’t offer anything in the pass game. And it’ll probably be a lot of Kamara when New Orleans faces double-digit deficits. Ingram is the best bet for a safe touch floor week to week. Week 1 could have been much better for him if he had converted either of his two carries inside the five-yard line. Patriots-Saints has the highest total of the week at 55 points, and it could rise into the weekend. We’re going to want to play most all of our fantasy pieces from both sides. With the Saints as seven-point underdogs, it keeps Ingram and Kamara as usable plays. Ingram is a decent bet for a touchdown after Kareem Hunt gashed this Patriots defense for 246 total yards and three touchdowns in Week 1.



Starts



Tevin Coleman vs. Packers: This is another game where we’re going to want to start all of the main offensive skill players. Like the Patriots-Saints mentioned above, Packers-Falcons has a gargantuan Vegas total at 53.5 points. These two clubs scored 65 total points in each of their two meetings last season, both coming in Atlanta. The Falcons have a new stadium, but it remains a dome on a fast turf. Coleman missed the Week 8 meeting but totaled 64 yards and one touchdown on 14 touches in the NFC championship game. Last week against the Bears, Devonta Freeman out-snapped Coleman 36-24 and out-touched him 14-12 while scoring a touchdown. But Coleman had the total yards advantage 58-39. Either back can score from anywhere on the field, and the main takeaway from Week 1 was new OC Steve Sarkisian kept to his work and featured both backs. Coleman remains a boom-or-bust RB2 with massive boom potential in this dreamy spot.



Terrance West vs. Browns: West was one of my many Week 1 whiffs, but it’s impossible to predict injuries. Danny Woodhead re-injured his hamstring on the opening drive of the game, leaving West and Buck Allen to do all of the lifting out of the backfield. Andy Dalton was pathetic for the Bengals, and Cincinnati was shut out, leaving plenty of clock for West to kill. He rushed 19 times for 80 yards and converted a goal-line carry for a touchdown. With Joe Flacco (back) still not 100 percent, expect the Ravens to try and pound the rock as 7.5-point home favorites in this one. It’s also a #RevengeGame for West, who was drafted by the Browns in 2014. The Browns are much improved across the board in 2017, but volume is king in fantasy, and West has that in his favor. He’s a lock for 15-plus carries and could easily push for 20-25 on Sunday. West isn’t going to do break any big runs, but he’ll grind his 4.0 yards per carry and move the pile. He’s a solid, if not spectacular, RB2/3.



James White at Saints: White led all Patriots running backs in snaps in the Week 1 loss to the Chiefs, playing 43 snaps to Mike Gillislee’s 24, and Rex Burkhead’s 10. Dion Lewis was a distant fourth at six. White has the most secure role in this backfield as the locked-in pass-game back. White’s 13 touches in Week 1 were second to Gillislee’s 15 carries. White figures to be one of the biggest benefits from Julian Edelman’s preseason ACL tear; Tom Brady has a ton of trust in White and will have even more in him on Sunday if Danny Amendola (concussion, DNP Wednesday) isn’t able to play. With a 55-point Vegas total, this game has track meet written all over it. The Saints couldn’t cover anyone in Week 1, and the Vikings’ RBs combined for six catches for 42 yards while rookie Alvin Cook dropped another two passes. White is a viable RB3/FLEX play in PPR.



Sits



Adrian Peterson vs. Patriots: The Saints’ big-name offseason acquisition, Peterson played just nine snaps in the opener against the Vikings on Monday night. He got the start and the first two carries of the game, but Peterson was barely heard from after that. The Saints fell in a hole, and Peterson doesn’t play in the passing game. Mark Ingram and rookie Alvin Kamara are coach Sean Payton’s guys in catch-up mode and when New Orleans is trying to push the ball. When the Saints have a lead, it could obviously be a different story for Peterson, but he’s never again going to be that true workhorse he was in his Minnesota days. The Saints are coming back home where they play much better, but they’re also on a short week against a Patriots squad that got embarrassed on national television last Thursday night and has had 10 days to prepare. Expect New England to come out guns blazing. The Patriots are seven-point road favorites, so this could obviously be another spot where the Saints are chasing points. Expect a heavy dose of Ingram and Kamara again.



Isaiah Crowell at Ravens: Crowell was a second- or third-round pick in most fantasy drafts, so sitting him may not technically be a viable scenario. But this matchup is brutal on paper. Baltimore was No. 4 in run-defense DVOA last season and surrendered the seventh-fewest fantasy points to running backs. The run defense only got better with the addition of box safety Tony Jefferson. This unit limited Bengals RBs to 77 scoreless yards on 22 carries (3.5 YPC) in Week 1 and was dominant in the preseason. Crowell does have a couple things working in his favor, however. His offensive line is one of the best five-man units in the league, and coach Hue Jackson has committed to Crowell after playing him on over 78% of the snaps in Week 1. But the Browns were able to keep that game close much of Week 1 at home. This time, they’re heading out on the road. With it being DeShone Kizer’s first road start, expect Crowell to be fed early, but he’ll have to make something happen to keep Cleveland out of an early hole. Baltimore is 7.5-point favorites, while the Browns’ team total of 16.5 points is the fourth-lowest of Week 2. Crowell owners will merely be hoping for a goal-line score. Crowell had a massive 18-133-1 rushing line against Baltimore in Cleveland last Week 2, but he was stonewalled for just 23 scoreless yards on nine totes at the Ravens in Week 10.



LeGarrette Blount at Chiefs: This is another three-man backfield that will likely change on a weekly basis depending on the scoreboard. In Week 1, Blount played 24 snaps to Darren Sproles’ 34 and Wendell Smallwood’s 16. But it was Blount getting the bulk of the carries (14) and Sproles getting all of the pass-game work. With the Eagles holding a lead much of the day, they were able to feed Blount enough to give him a respectable workload. However, his touchdown came via one-yard reception. It was Blount’s second-ever touchdown catch and 47th total grab in 101 career games. Blount may never catch another touchdown and very likely will catch fewer than 10 passes on the year. It was enough to propel Blount to the RB15 finish in Week 1. Now, he’s going into Arrowhead where game script may be working against him with the Eagles as five-point underdogs on the road. Sure, Mike Gillislee just scored three goal-line touchdowns versus Kansas City last Thursday night, but that’s a totally different offense in New England. Blount’s ceiling isn’t nearly as high in Philly as it was with the Patriots, and his floor remains one of the lowest at the position. The Chiefs allowed the ninth-fewest rushing touchdowns to running backs in 2016.





WIDE RECEIVER



Start of the Week: Cooper Kupp vs. Redskins: The third-round rookie played 60% of the Rams’ Week 1 offensive snaps and tied for the team lead with six targets. He surely would have played more had the Rams not been blowing the Colts out by 40-plus points. Pharoh Cooper and other young receivers got some late run in the fourth quarter. Kupp has shown all summer that he and Jared Goff have legitimate chemistry. They now get a Redskins defense coming to town that is traveling cross country after getting embarrassed at home by the Eagles. Kupp saw all six of his targets out of the slot last week. With Sammy Watkins likely to draw Josh Norman in coverage, and Robert Woods getting Bashaud Breeland, Kupp should run the bulk of his routes at Redskins slot CB Kendall Fuller. Fuller was a bit of a disaster as a 2016 rookie, and Washington struggled to contain Nelson Agholor last week, though Fuller received positive marks from Pro Football Focus. The Rams have the 12th-highest implied team total of Week 2 at 24.5 points. It’s probably been a long time since we’ve seen a projected total that high from them. Kupp is a legitimate WR3 with upside who gets a bit of a boost in PPR formats. He finished as the overall WR10 in Week 1.



Starts



John Brown at Colts: The Cardinals couldn’t get much of anything going against the Lions in Week 1, but Brown appeared to make it through the game healthy, playing 84% of the snaps, seeing nine targets, and winning some one-on-one matchups against Detroit’s outside corners. He also looked explosive on an end-around. Brown is one of the most high-risk receivers in fantasy due to his ongoing sickle-cell problems that can creep up at any moment, but when he’s on the field there’s no denying his talent. Colts CBs T.J. Green, Rashaan Melvin, and Nate Hairston couldn’t cover any of the Rams’ wideouts last week. Indianapolis was 31st in Football Outsiders’ pass-defense DVOA for Week 1, only better than the Saints. This is a great bounce-back spot for the Cardinals’ pass offense. Brown did sit out practice on Wednesday with a quad issue, but he had a bit of a quad problem in training camp so Wednesday could have been a rest day. If he misses again Thursday, then it will raise red flags. But the Cardinals know they can’t push Brown in practice every day. If he’s out there at close to full health, Brown makes for a solid WR3 play with sky-high upside.



Chris Hogan at Saints: Hogan was the talk of the town leading up to the season after Julian Edelman was declared done for the year with a torn ACL. But in the Week 1 date with the Chiefs, Hogan was targeted just five times, corralling one for eight yards. Hogan was shockingly far behind Danny Amendola on the totem pole for targets on a night Tom Brady couldn’t get anything going through the air. Amendola was concussed late in that one, however, and didn’t practice Wednesday, suggesting he remains a long shot to suit up Sunday. Owners need to put the Week 1 dud past them and fire Hogan up again this week. If Amendola sits, that will open up more for the rest of the group in what should be a shootout in the Coors Field of football. Hogan was drawing some bracket coverage and double teams from the Chiefs last Thursday night. He figures to have more room to operate against this Saints secondary that was lit on fire by Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen this past Monday night. New Orleans is on a short week with New England coming off a 10-day break. Angry Brady is going to come out firing, and Hogan will have the upper hand on any cornerback that lines up opposite him. Saints LCB De’Vante Harris received Pro Football Focus’ fourth-worst cover grade among 91 corners in Week 1, while slot CB P.J. Williams was 12th-worst. Brandin Cooks is the most likely to see first-round CB Marshon Lattimore. All the Patriots skill guys are in play Sunday.



Kendall Wright at Bucs: A hot name in the daily fantasy community leading up to Week 1, Wright ghosted for the first three quarters of last week’s loss to the Falcons. He was playing behind both Kevin White and Deonte Thompson and didn’t see his first target until the fourth quarter after White left with a broken shoulder blade. After White departed, Wright immediately was peppered with four passes, catching three for 34 yards. White has since been placed on I.R., and Wright is listed as the starter opposite Thompson. Markus Wheaton (finger) could make things more interesting if he returns this week, but he remained limited in practice. He likely won’t play a full complement of snaps anyway after missing the entire preseason. Wright is expected to run most of his routes at Bucs slot CB Robert McClain, who was Pro Football Focus’ No. 105 cover corner out of 119 qualifiers last season with Carolina. He and FS Chris Conte are the weak spots in Tampa’s secondary. The Bears are seven-point underdogs and could be forced to throw a lot in the second half.



Sits



T.Y. Hilton vs. Cardinals: This one is pretty simple. Andrew Luck (shoulder) has been ruled out for Week 2, and it’s either going to be Scott Tolzien making the start again or the Colts are turning to newcomer Jacoby Brissett. Brissett has been on the team for two weeks. Hilton was the WR50 last week and was the WR61 last Thanksgiving when Tolzien was under center. Brissett isn’t any better as a passer. Hilton just cannot be trusted in fantasy lineups until Luck returns to action. The Cardinals were dusted by the Lions’ trio of Marvin Jones, Golden Tate, and Kenny Golladay in Week 1, but Tolzien/Brissett doesn’t have the ability of Matthew Stafford. Indy’s implied total is 18.5 points.



Marvin Jones at Giants: Jones had a good Week 1 against the Cardinals, scoring a touchdown and posting 37 yards on two catches. But those were the only two targets he saw for the day. Jones spent most of the afternoon in Patrick Peterson’s shadow coverage. Things don’t get any easier this week. On Monday night, Jones figures to draw plenty of Janoris Jenkins. Jenkins was Pro Football Focus’ No. 8 cover corner out of 119 qualifiers in 2016 and picked up right where he left off last week. Das Prescott threw at Jenkins eight times, completing just two of them for 43 yards and a 49.6 passer rating. Golden Tate and Kenny Golladay are again in much better spots than Jones.



Corey Davis at Jaguars: Davis missed his entire rookie preseason with a hamstring injury, but he wasn’t eased in Week 1. The No. 5 overall pick played over 65% of the snaps and saw a team-high 10 targets while working against the Raiders’ leaky secondary. As long as he escaped Week 1 without setbacks, Davis’ role should only grow. However, this is a really tough spot on Sunday. The Jaguars’ cornerback tandem of Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye on the outside is one of the best in the league and absolutely balled out against the hapless duo of Tom Savage and Deshaun Watson last week. Titans-Jaguars has one of the lower totals of Week 2 at 44 points. Expect both offenses to try and pound it on the ground. Eric Decker and Delanie Walker have the best matchups through the air for Tennessee.





TIGHT END



Start of the Week: Cameron Brate vs. Bears: Brate tied for the league lead in touchdowns among tight ends last season with eight. He obviously didn’t play Week 1 due to Hurricane Irma causing a cancellation of the Bucs-Dolphins opener. But Brate absolutely torched the Bears last Week 10, catching all seven of his targets for 84 yards and one touchdown. The Bucs have a far more loaded pass-game arsenal this year with the additions of DeSean Jackson and rookies O.J. Howard and Chris Godwin, but Brate ran as the first-team tight end all summer and is a favorite of Jameis Winston’s in the red zone. The Bears were pretty good against tight ends in 2016, but Falcons sophomore Austin Hooper turned his two targets into 128 yards and one touchdown last week. That’s clearly an unattainable weekly performance, but the Bears also lost stud ILB Jerrell Freeman to a season-ending torn pectorals. Freeman was Pro Football Focus’ top-ranked inside linebacker in coverage out of 59 qualifiers last year. The Bucs have an implied team total of 25 points. Brate is one of the week’s top streamers.



Starts



Jared Cook vs. Jets: Cook played 71.2% of the snaps in his Raiders debut and had a surprisingly efficient afternoon against the Titans, catching all five of his targets for 56 yards. Efficiency isn’t Cook’s game, but he’s going to see a ton of one-on-one looks against safeties and linebackers with defenses paying more attention to Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree outside. Cook now gets a Jets defense that was gashed for a 4-53-1 line by Charles Clay in Week 1. Gang Green is starting a pair of rookies at safety, and the Raiders have the second-highest implied team total of the week at 28.75 points. Cook is one of Week 2’s top options for tight end streamers.



Charles Clay at Panthers: It was mentioned above; Clay tore up the Jets in Week 1 for 53 yards and one touchdown on nine targets. He now gets a Panthers defense that allowed the second-most touchdowns to tight ends last season. In Buffalo, Clay is easily Tyrod Taylor’s most-trusted target as the pass offense runs through him while newcomer Jordan Matthews and rookie Zay Jones get acclimated to the scheme. OC Rick Dennison has always been involved in offenses that like to feature the tight end, dating back to the Owen Daniels days in Houston, Baltimore, and Denver. Clay is a good bet for 4-5 grabs and 40-plus yards with a potential score. Buffalo is 7.5-point underdogs on the road, so Taylor should be throwing the ball quite a bit after halftime.



Coby Fleener vs. Patriots: Fleener has played two games without Willie Snead in the lineup since joining the Saints. One was last Week 3 and the other this past Monday night. In those two contests, Fleener has put together receiving lines of 7-109-1 and 5-54-1 on 16 targets. He might have been the best offensive player on the field for the Saints in Week 1, making a number of athletic, tough catches. The Patriots have been pretty stingy against tight ends in the past, but more of their concern will certainly be directed toward Michael Thomas. Fleener is worth running back out there in the week’s highest-total affair at 55 points.



Sits



Jason Witten at Broncos: Witten lives for Week 1 and the Giants. He again dropped a big line last Sunday night, catching 7-of-9 targets for 59 yards and one touchdown. Things will get tougher this week at Denver. The Broncos held the Chargers’ tight end duo of Antonio Gates and Hunter Henry to a combined two catches for 17 yards last Monday night. And Denver surrendered just four touchdowns to tight ends in 2016 despite allowing the seventh-most catches to the position. For guys like Witten who typically catch four or five balls, getting the touchdown is key.



Jack Doyle vs. Cardinals: Scott Tolzien completely torpedoes the Colts’ offense in Week 1 at the Rams, and things won’t get much better at home against Arizona with either Tolzien or Jacoby Brissett under center. Brissett would provide more of a threat as a runner, but he was wildly inaccurate in his days with New England and probably doesn’t have a connection with any pass catchers on the team yet. On top of all that, the Cardinals stamped out tight ends last season, surrendering the fewest fantasy points to the position and limited Eric Ebron to nine yards in Week 1.



Jesse James vs. Vikings: James was surely a popular add for box-score readers off the waiver wire this week after he caught two touchdowns last Sunday against the Browns. James is a key cog in the Steelers’ red-zone offense, but he’s really hard to trust as a guy who saw four or fewer targets 14 times last season. James’ touchdowns against Cleveland were his first since last Week 5. Expect newcomer Vance McDonald to start eating into James’ snaps as McDonald gets more comfortable in the offense. McDonald offers more as a seam-stretching, catch-first tight end. Despite allowing a touchdown to Coby Fleener in the opener, the Vikings typically hold down tight ends. They allowed the 11th-fewest fantasy points and catches to the position in 2016.