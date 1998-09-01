Week 1 NFC Targets/Touches

Tuesday, September 12, 2017

Targets and Touches will only have players’ six most recent games, regardless if they were active or on a bye. The data will be in descending order of games played. I also decided to add carries inside the five-yard line for running backs rather than just red zone carries. Carries inside the five is more valuable overall as the average touchdown rate over the last 10 years from within five yards is 39 percent, with a substantial drop from further out.

All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference. Cornerback data is sourced via Pro Football Focus. The NFC will be released on Tuesdays, while the AFC is published on Wednesday.

Note: This data will stick to fantasy relevant players.

Arizona Cardinals

Targets: Larry Fitzgerald (13), David Johnson (9), John Brown (9), J.J. Nelson (6), Jermaine Gresham (4), Andre Ellington (3), Kerwynn Williams (1)

Carries: David Johnson (11), Kerwynn Williams (5), John Brown (1)

RZ Targets: Larry Fitzgerald (3), Jermaine Gresham (2), David Johnson (1), J.J. Nelson (1), John Brown (1)

RZ Carries: David Johnson (3), Kerwynn Williams (1)

Inside 5 Carries: David Johnson (1), Kerwynn Williams (1)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Justin Bethel (6-98-2), Patrick Peterson (1-6-1)

Observations: Carson Palmer had to throw on 73.5 percent of the Cardinals’ offensive plays, which left very little groundwork for the backfield. Predictably, Larry Fitzgerald saw a team-high 13 targets. Even though the Cardinals listed Jaron Brown ahead of John Brown on the depth chart, John Brown out-snapped the other Brown 63-to-55, and out-targeted everyone not named Larry Fitzgerald (tied with DJ’s nine targets.) Now with Johnson likely to miss an extended period of time, Kerwynn Williams and Andre Ellington will likely form a running back by committee, there’s also a possibility of them bringing in another running back. Ellington out-snapped Williams 20-to-9.

Atlanta Falcons

Targets: Mohamed Sanu (9), Tevin Coleman (6), Julio Jones (5), Taylor Gabriel (4), Austin Hooper (2), Devonta Freeman (2), Levine Toilolo (1)

Carries: Devonta Freeman (12), Tevin Coleman (8)

RZ Targets: Taylor Gabriel (2)

RZ Carries: Devonta Freeman (2)

Inside 5 Carries: Devonta Freeman (1)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Brian Poole (7-41-0), Desmond Trufant (3-43-1), Robert Alford (4-44-0)

Observations: People may be satisfied with the work they saw from Devonta Freeman as he scored the lone rushing touchdown for the Falcons, but Freeman and Tevin Coleman each saw 26 percent of the offensive looks (touches + targets.) The Falcons had eight plays inside the red zone, but only Taylor Gabriel (two targets) and Freeman (one rush from the five-yard line) saw any of the volume from inside the 20. Austin Hooper’s 128 yards and a touchdown looks good in the box score, but he saw just seven percent of the target share (two targets) and only spent 24 snaps in route (PFF) of the 47 snaps he played.

Carolina Panthers

Targets: Christian McCaffrey (7), Kelvin Benjamin (5), Greg Olsen (4), Devin Funchess (2), Jonathan Stewart (2)

Carries: Jonathan Stewart (18), Christian McCaffrey (13)

RZ Targets: Jonathan Stewart (1)

RZ Carries: Jonathan Stewart (2), Christian McCaffrey (1)

Inside 5 Carries: Jonathan Stewart (2)

Coverage Data (via PFF): James Bradberry (4-42-0), Daryl Worley (5-46-0), Captrain Munnerlyn (0-0-0)

Observations: Christian McCaffrey’s usage was very encouraging as he and Jonathan Stewart each saw 32 percent of the Panthers’ offensive looks. However, McCaffrey out-snapped Stewart 47-to-29, but Stewart claimed three red-zone looks to McCaffrey’s one. McCaffrey should be plenty valuable this season as he led the Panthers with 28 percent of the target share. He was the only offensive weapon to see more than five targets.

Chicago Bears

Targets: Tarik Cohen (12), Zach Miller (6), Jordan Howard (5), Josh Bellamy (4), Kendall Wright (4), Kevin White (4), Deonte Thompson (2)

Carries: Jordan Howard (13), Tarik Cohen (5)

RZ Targets: Zach Miller (2), Jordan Howard (1), Josh Bellamy (1), Tarik Cohen (1)

RZ Carries: Jordan Howard (2), Tarik Cohen (1)

Inside 5 Carries: Jordan Howard (1)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Bryce Callahan (2-10-0), Kyle Fuller (5-79-0), Marcus Cooper Sr. (2-33-0)

Observations: Tarik Cohen only played 42 percent of the snaps for the Bears, but when he was on the field, they looked his way as he led the Bears with 30 percent target share and 29 percent of the offensive looks (trailed only Jordan Howard.) With Kevin White placed on injured reserve, Cohen may provide even more value in the passing game. Of Cohen’s 28 snaps, he ran a pass route on 21 of them (PFF) and led all running backs with 12 targets in Week 1.

Dallas Cowboys

Targets: Dez Bryant (9), Jason Witten (9), Terrance Williams (7), Cole Beasley (5), Ezekiel Elliott (5)

Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (24), Alfred Morris (4)

RZ Targets: Dez Bryant (3), Ezekiel Elliott (1), Jason Witten (1)

RZ Carries: Alfred Morris (2), Ezekiel Elliott (2)

Inside 5 Carries: None

Coverage Data (via PFF): Anthony Brown (1-6-0), Chidobe Awuzie (3-22-0), Nolan Carroll (3-13-0), Orlando Scandrick (1-12-0)

Observations: With Eli Manning and the Giants not putting up much of a fight on offense, the Cowboys hammered away with Ezekiel Elliott's 24 rushing attempts (104 yards.) Elliott saw 41 percent of the Cowboys’ offensive looks thanks to his career-high five targets. It was Elliot’s best performance against the Giants in his career as last season he averaged just 11.45 fantasy points (PPR) and 79 rushing yards. Dez Bryant and Jason Witten each saw nine targets, but Bryant failed to do much against the Giants’ stout boundary corners. The Giants ranked No. 1 in pass-defense DVOA against No. 1 receivers last season, while they ranked 26th in pass-defense DVOA against tight ends.

Detroit Lions

Targets: Golden Tate (12), Kenny Golladay (7), Theo Riddick (7), Ameer Abdullah (4), T.J. Jones (4), Eric Ebron (3), Marvin Jones (2)

Carries: Ameer Abdullah (15), Dwayne Washington (6), Golden Tate (2), Theo Riddick (1)

RZ Targets: Golden Tate (1), Kenny Golladay (1), Marvin Jones (1), Theo Riddick (1)

RZ Carries: Ameer Abdullah (4), Dwayne Washington (2)

Inside 5 Carries: Ameer Abdullah (1)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Darius Slay (2-9-0), DJ Hayden (4-74-0), Nevin Lawson (5-57-0), Quandre Diggs (1-4-0)

Observations: Golden Tate led the Lions with 12 targets, 10 receptions, and 107 receiving yards while owning 29 percent of their target share. Rookie Kenny Golladay turned in a strong performance with a 4-69-2 receiving line, tying Theo Riddick for the second-most targets at seven. It’s also notable that Ameer Abdullah and Riddick each ran 17 pass routes on Sunday, but Riddick out-targeted Abdullah 7-to-3. Dwayne Washington and Abdullah each saw two carries from inside the 10-yard line. Abdullah saw the only carry from inside the five.

Green Bay Packers

Targets: Randall Cobb (13), Jordy Nelson (8), Davante Adams (7), Martellus Bennett (6), Ty Montgomery (4)

Carries: Ty Montgomery (19)

RZ Targets:

RZ Carries: Ty Montgomery (1)

Inside 5 Carries: None

Coverage Data (via PFF): Damarious Randall (4-59-0), Quinten Rollins (5-55-0)

Observations: With Randall Cobb avoiding the Seahawks’ boundary corners, he had an easier time running in the slot where he ran 84 percent of his routes and saw 10 of his 13 targets. He led the Packers in targets and receiving yards. The Packers only ran three red-zone plays all game, one of them being a carry for Ty Montgomery on the six-yard line that he was able to punch in for a touchdown. Montgomery could be in for a huge game against the Falcons in Week 2 that opened with a 53.5-point over/under.





Los Angeles Rams

Targets: Cooper Kupp (6), Todd Gurley (6), Robert Woods (5), Sammy Watkins (5), Tavon Austin (1)

Carries: Todd Gurley (18), Malcolm Brown (7), Tavon Austin (2)

RZ Targets: Cooper Kupp (1)

RZ Carries: Malcolm Brown (3), Todd Gurley (1)

Inside 5 Carries: Malcolm Brown (1), Todd Gurley (1)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Kayvon Webster (1-32-0), Nickell Robey-Coleman (1-1-0), Trumaine Johnson (2-25-0)

Observations: Cooper Kupp continued his preseason rampage into the regular-season as he played the second-most snaps and ran 62.5 percent of his routes from the slot. Kupp was tied with Todd Gurley for the team-lead in targets (six), but he scored their lone passing touchdown and led the team with 76 receiving yards. Gurley’s box score looked great as his rushing score and his receiving game (5-56) made up for his ineffective running. He ran for just 40 yards on 19 carries which was good for a paltry 2.1 yards per carry (YPC.) Also, Tavon Austin played just seven snaps.

Minnesota Vikings

Targets: Adam Thielen (10), Stefon Diggs (8), Dalvin Cook (5), Jerick McKinnon (3), Kyle Rudolph (3), Jarius Wright (2), Laquon Treadwell (1)

Carries: Dalvin Cook (22), Jerick McKinnon (3), Latavius Murray (2), Stefon Diggs (1)

RZ Targets: Stefon Diggs (3), Adam Thielen (2), Dalvin Cook (2), Kyle Rudolph (2)

RZ Carries: Dalvin Cook (2), Jerick McKinnon (1), Latavius Murray (1)

Inside 5 Carries: None

Coverage Data (via PFF): Xavier Rhodes (2-22-0), Terence Newman (4-54-0), Trae Waynes (9-98-1)

Observations: Dalvin Cook had an outstanding game, as he had 44 percent of the Vikings’ offensive touches, including 22 of their 28 rushes. Cook also had four red-zone looks. Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen throttled the Saints’ defense as they combined for 250 yards and two touchdowns. Thielen was targeted a team-high 10 times and ranked second in yards per route run (4.76) only behind Antonio Brown for Week 1 (PFF.)

New Orleans Saints

Targets: Michael Thomas (8), Alvin Kamara (6), Coby Fleener (6), Mark Ingram (5), Ted Ginn (5), Brandon Coleman (3), Tommylee Lewis (3), Adrian Peterson (1)

Carries: Alvin Kamara (7), Adrian Peterson (6), Mark Ingram (6), Ted Ginn (1)

RZ Targets: Coby Fleener (3), Alvin Kamara (2), Adrian Peterson (1), Brandon Coleman (1), Ted Ginn (1)

RZ Carries: Alvin Kamara (2), Mark Ingram (2), Adrian Peterson (1), Ted Ginn (1)

Inside 5 Carries: Mark Ingram (2), Alvin Kamara (1)

Coverage Data (via PFF): De'Vante Harris (5-70-1), P.J. Williams (4-95-0), Marshon Lattimore (3-48-1)

Observations: Saints’ running back snap shares: Alvin Kamara (50 percent), Mark Ingram (42 percent), Adrian Peterson (15 percent.) The Saints had just 21 rush attempts as they played from behind essentially the whole game. Peterson, Kamara, and Ingram all had six-to-seven carries. However, Kamara and Ingram were often used in the passing game. Kamara spent 21 snaps in route, but averaged just .95 yards per route run (PFF), while Ingram ran 17 routes, but trounced Kamara with 3.18 YPRR. It doesn’t appear Peterson will have a major role in this offense.

New York Giants

Targets: Shane Vereen (10), Sterling Shepard (8), Roger Lewis (6), Evan Engram (5), Brandon Marshall (4), Paul Perkins (3)

Carries: Paul Perkins (7), Sterling Shepard (1)

RZ Targets: Roger Lewis (1), Sterling Shepard (1)

RZ Carries: Paul Perkins (2)

Inside 5 Carries: Paul Perkins (1)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (1-12-0), Eli Apple (10-123-1), Janoris Jenkins (2-43-0)

Observations: With Odell Beckham ruled out for this game, many were hoping Brandon Marshall would smash. Marshall was targeted a meager four times and turned in a 1-10 receiving line. Eli Manning struggled to throw for just 219 yards and one interception. With the Giants trailing the majority of the game, Shane Vereen led their running back crew with 31 (55 percent) snaps, yet he never saw a single carry. However, he led the team with 10 targets.

Philadelphia Eagles

Targets: Darren Sproles (8), Nelson Agholor (8), Zach Ertz (8), Alshon Jeffery (7), Torrey Smith (3), Brent Celek (2), LeGarrette Blount (1), Wendell Smallwood (1)

Carries: LeGarrette Blount (14), Wendell Smallwood (4), Darren Sproles (2)

RZ Targets: Brent Celek (1), LeGarrette Blount (1), Nelson Agholor (1)

RZ Carries: LeGarrette Blount (2)

Inside 5 Carries: LeGarrette Blount (1)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Jalen Mills (10-108-0), Patrick Robinson (3-22-0)

Observations: Zach Ertz put together the game all DFS folks were hoping for as he caught all eight of his targets for 93 yards. Darren Sproles and Nelson Agholor also were targets eight times, with Alshon Jeffery sneaking just behind at seven targets. LeGarrette Blount resumed his normal goal-line duties but not in his normal way as caught a touchdown pass from in close. However, he did have the only carries inside the red zone (two) with one of them coming within 10 yards.

San Francisco 49ers

Targets: Pierre Garcon (10), Carlos Hyde (6), George Kittle (6), Marquise Goodwin (6)

Carries: Carlos Hyde (9), Matt Breida (4)

RZ Targets: Carlos Hyde (2), George Kittle (1), Marquise Goodwin (1)

RZ Carries: Carlos Hyde (1)

Inside 5 Carries: Carlos Hyde (1)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Dontae Johnson (1-16-0), Rashard Robinson (1-25-0)

Observations: With the 49ers playing from behind this game, Carlos Hyde saw just nine carried, but he said a career-high six targets. Matt Breida was used marginally in the run game as Hyde out-snapped him 45-to-12 as Hyde played 79 percent of the snaps.

Seattle Seahawks

Targets: Jimmy Graham (7), Paul Richardson (7), Doug Baldwin (4), Tyler Lockett (3), Chris Carson (1),

Carries: Chris Carson (6), Eddie Lacy (5), C.J. Prosise (4), Doug Baldwin (1)

RZ Targets: Tyler Lockett (2), Jimmy Graham (1), Paul Richardson (1)

RZ Carries: Chris Carson (1), Eddie Lacy (1)

Inside 5 Carries: Chris Carson (1)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Jeremy Lane (1-14-0), Justin Coleman (4-43-0), Richard Sherman (2-16-0), Shaquill Griffin (6-52-0)

Observations: Eddie Lacy played just seven snaps for the Seahawks Sunday afternoon, while rookie Chris Carson led the team with 26 snaps, followed by C.J. Prosise at 16 snaps. No running back saw more than six carries, but the Seahawks ran very few plays as they had just 27 pass attempts and 16 rush attempts. Lockett saw 11 percent of the target share while playing 53 percent of the snaps. Head coach Pete Carroll stated that Lockett would play more in Week 2.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Postponed.

Washington Redskins

Targets: Terrelle Pryor (11), Jordan Reed (8), Jamison Crowder (7), Ryan Grant (6), Chris Thompson (5), Rob Kelley (1), Vernon Davis (1)





Carries: Rob Kelley (10), Chris Thompson (3)





RZ Targets: Jamison Crowder (2), Terrelle Pryor (2), Jordan Reed (1), Ryan Grant (1)





RZ Carries: None





Inside 5 Carries: None





Coverage Data (via PFF): Bashaud Breeland (1-30-0), Josh Norman (3-36-0), Kendall Fuller (4-24-0)

Observations: Terrelle Pryor tied with Rob Kelley as they each saw 19 percent of the Redskins’ offensive touches. Of Pryor’s 11 targets, only seven of them were deemed catchable by PFF as evident by his 6-66 receiving line. Pryor and Jamison Crowder each had two of Cousin’s six red-zone pass attempts. Kelley and Chris Thompson had a near equal snap-share 33-to-30 and Kelley had just three more touches than Thompson.