Raymond Summerlin

Waiver Wired

print article archives RSS

Waiver Wire: Week 2

Tuesday, September 12, 2017


Welcome to the 2nd edition of Waiver Wired for the 2017 season. The opening weekend did not produce a large number of injuries, but that will not help ease the pain of David Johnson, Allen Robinson, and Danny Woodhead owners. Kevin White owners were already in pain at having Kevin White on their team, but his injury is yet another blow. Unfortunately for Robinson and White, their seasons are already over, although there is a slight chance White makes a late-season return. Johnson’s and Woodhead’s timelines are less certain, but both likely will miss significant time. All of that added to several surprise performances creates a hectic situation on the Week 2 wire.  

As a reminder, the drop list consists of players who are no longer must-owns, recommended adds are available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, the watch list consists of players who are worthy of a roster spot if possible, and deep cuts are players owned in five percent or fewer of Yahoo leagues.

Three steps to fantasy football glory. Buy the Rotoworld Season Pass, stay up to date on all the breaking news at the Rotoworld News Page, and follow @Rotoworld_FB and @RMSummerlin on Twitter. Championship.

The Drop List
QB: Andy Dalton
RB: Eddie Lacy, Darren McFadden
WR: Allen Robinson, Kevin White
TE: C.J. Fiedorowicz

There were concerns about how Dalton would fare behind a bad offensive line, and at least through one week, those seem legitimate. With the Texans coming to town on Thursday night, Dalton is almost impossible to trust this week, and he is not good enough to stash on the bench. Even with Thomas Rawls out, Lacy only played seven snaps against the Packers. He looks done. McFadden was a surprise inactive Week 1, and it looks like Alfred Morris has earned the backup job behind Ezekiel Elliott. There are not any receivers owned in enough leagues I feel comfortable calling a drop, so I will take the cop out with the injured guys. After suffering a concussion Week 1, Fiedorowicz is unlikely to play on a short week, and he is not good enough to stash.

Quarterbacks
1. Alex Smith
2. Sam Bradford
3. Tyrod Taylor

Running Backs
1. Tarik Cohen
2. Buck Allen
3. Chris Carson
4. Kerwynn Williams
5. James White
6. Alvin Kamara
7. Darren Sproles
8. Andre Ellington

Wide Receivers
1. Corey Davis
2. Kenny Golladay
3. Cooper Kupp
4. Nelson Agholor
5. Danny Amendola
6. Paul Richardson
7. Marqise Lee
8. Zay Jones
9. Kendall Wright
10. Markus Wheaton
11. Allen Hurns

Tight Ends
1. Cameron Brate
2. Jared Cook
3. Charles Clay
4. Julius Thomas

Defense/Special Teams
1. Ravens
2. Bengals
3. Raiders
Looking Ahead: Packers

Kickers
1. Giorgio Tavecchio
2. Cairo Santos
3. Phil Dawson
Looking Ahead: Graham Gano

QUARTERBACKS
1. Alex Smith, Chiefs – Owned in 22 percent of Yahoo leagues
I make too many bad calls to ever say, “I told you so,” about good ones, so this is not that. That said, the Chiefs’ and specifically Alex Smith’s explosive performance in the opener should not have been that surprising based on how he played in the preseason. Now this week Smith heads home for a matchup against an Eagles secondary which just lost their best corner. He is not going to be a weekly starter, but Smith should be a quality option in good matchups all season.

2. Sam Bradford, Vikings – Owned in 24 percent of Yahoo leagues
People will shout, “DEFENSE!” when trying to diminish Bradford’s 346-yard, three-touchdown performance against the Saints, but the reality is he was outstanding on Monday night, making throws which were frankly unbelievable. He was also good down the stretch last year and has thrown three touchdown passes in three consecutive games. This week’s test against the Steelers will be more difficult, but that will not matter if he continues to play at this level. He is going to be on the streaming map all season.

3. Tyrod Taylor, Bills – Owned in 51 percent of Yahoo leagues
It was against the Jets, but Taylor looked much better in Week 1 than he did in the preseason and showed his nice rushing floor with 38 yards on the ground. He likely will need a big rushing day to really hit a ceiling and the matchup with the Panthers is not a great one. Still, his rushing floor makes him a weekly streaming option.

Watch List: Joe Flacco’s matchup at home against the Browns is good, but he only attempted 17 passes Week 1. The Ravens could be in position to execute a similar game plan this week…Jay Cutler gets a tough matchup right out of the gate, and volume will be a concern every week. Still, he showed well enough in the preseason to deserve a mention…Jared Goff got off to a great start Week 1, but this week he has to face an actual NFL team. If it goes well again, he will be in the mix against the 49ers the following Thursday…DeShone Kizer did some good things Week 1, but he is not an option in Baltimore…It sounds like Deshaun Watson will start on Thursday, but that is an offense to avoid outside of DeAndre Hopkins and Lamar Miller.


continue story »
1234next
back to top print article archives
Raymond Summerlin is a football writer for Rotoworld.com. He can be found on Twitter at @RMSummerlin.
Email :Raymond Summerlin


NFL Headlines

View All Headlines
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | BPL

Waiver Wired Articles

View All Articles

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Raymond Summerlin Articles


Video Center

  •  
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
  •  
    Whoops! Silva Can
    Whoops! Silva Can't Find Gronk
  •  
    NFL Must Haves
    NFL Must Haves
  •  
    Fantasy Draft Strategies
    Fantasy Draft Strategies
  •  
    Did Silva Draft a Winner?
    Did Silva Draft a Winner?
  •  
    Norris High on Baldwin
    Norris High on Baldwin
  •  
    Silva: When to Target RBs
    Silva: When to Target RBs
  •  
    Mensio: NFL Must Haves
    Mensio: NFL Must Haves

 