Waiver Wire: Week 2

Welcome to the 2nd edition of Waiver Wired for the 2017 season. The opening weekend did not produce a large number of injuries, but that will not help ease the pain of David Johnson, Allen Robinson, and Danny Woodhead owners. Kevin White owners were already in pain at having Kevin White on their team, but his injury is yet another blow. Unfortunately for Robinson and White, their seasons are already over, although there is a slight chance White makes a late-season return. Johnson’s and Woodhead’s timelines are less certain, but both likely will miss significant time. All of that added to several surprise performances creates a hectic situation on the Week 2 wire.
As a reminder, the drop list consists of players who are no longer must-owns, recommended adds are available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, the watch list consists of players who are worthy of a roster spot if possible, and deep cuts are players owned in five percent or fewer of Yahoo leagues.
Three steps to fantasy football glory. Buy the Rotoworld Season Pass, stay up to date on all the breaking news at the Rotoworld News Page, and follow @Rotoworld_FB and @RMSummerlin on Twitter. Championship.
The Drop List
QB: Andy Dalton
RB: Eddie Lacy, Darren McFadden
WR: Allen Robinson, Kevin White
TE: C.J. Fiedorowicz
There were concerns about how Dalton would fare behind a bad offensive line, and at least through one week, those seem legitimate. With the Texans coming to town on Thursday night, Dalton is almost impossible to trust this week, and he is not good enough to stash on the bench. Even with Thomas Rawls out, Lacy only played seven snaps against the Packers. He looks done. McFadden was a surprise inactive Week 1, and it looks like Alfred Morris has earned the backup job behind Ezekiel Elliott. There are not any receivers owned in enough leagues I feel comfortable calling a drop, so I will take the cop out with the injured guys. After suffering a concussion Week 1, Fiedorowicz is unlikely to play on a short week, and he is not good enough to stash.
Quarterbacks
1. Alex Smith
2. Sam Bradford
3. Tyrod Taylor
Running Backs
1. Tarik Cohen
2. Buck Allen
3. Chris Carson
4. Kerwynn Williams
5. James White
6. Alvin Kamara
7. Darren Sproles
8. Andre Ellington
Wide Receivers
1. Corey Davis
2. Kenny Golladay
3. Cooper Kupp
4. Nelson Agholor
5. Danny Amendola
6. Paul Richardson
7. Marqise Lee
8. Zay Jones
9. Kendall Wright
10. Markus Wheaton
11. Allen Hurns
Tight Ends
1. Cameron Brate
2. Jared Cook
3. Charles Clay
4. Julius Thomas
Defense/Special Teams
1. Ravens
2. Bengals
3. Raiders
Looking Ahead: Packers
Kickers
1. Giorgio Tavecchio
2. Cairo Santos
3. Phil Dawson
Looking Ahead: Graham Gano
QUARTERBACKS
1. Alex Smith, Chiefs – Owned in 22 percent of Yahoo leagues
I make too many bad calls to ever say, “I told you so,” about good ones, so this is not that. That said, the Chiefs’ and specifically Alex Smith’s explosive performance in the opener should not have been that surprising based on how he played in the preseason. Now this week Smith heads home for a matchup against an Eagles secondary which just lost their best corner. He is not going to be a weekly starter, but Smith should be a quality option in good matchups all season.
2. Sam Bradford, Vikings – Owned in 24 percent of Yahoo leagues
People will shout, “DEFENSE!” when trying to diminish Bradford’s 346-yard, three-touchdown performance against the Saints, but the reality is he was outstanding on Monday night, making throws which were frankly unbelievable. He was also good down the stretch last year and has thrown three touchdown passes in three consecutive games. This week’s test against the Steelers will be more difficult, but that will not matter if he continues to play at this level. He is going to be on the streaming map all season.
3. Tyrod Taylor, Bills – Owned in 51 percent of Yahoo leagues
It was against the Jets, but Taylor looked much better in Week 1 than he did in the preseason and showed his nice rushing floor with 38 yards on the ground. He likely will need a big rushing day to really hit a ceiling and the matchup with the Panthers is not a great one. Still, his rushing floor makes him a weekly streaming option.
Watch List: Joe Flacco’s matchup at home against the Browns is good, but he only attempted 17 passes Week 1. The Ravens could be in position to execute a similar game plan this week…Jay Cutler gets a tough matchup right out of the gate, and volume will be a concern every week. Still, he showed well enough in the preseason to deserve a mention…Jared Goff got off to a great start Week 1, but this week he has to face an actual NFL team. If it goes well again, he will be in the mix against the 49ers the following Thursday…DeShone Kizer did some good things Week 1, but he is not an option in Baltimore…It sounds like Deshaun Watson will start on Thursday, but that is an offense to avoid outside of DeAndre Hopkins and Lamar Miller.
Welcome to the 2nd edition of Waiver Wired for the 2017 season. The opening weekend did not produce a large number of injuries, but that will not help ease the pain of David Johnson, Allen Robinson, and Danny Woodhead owners. Kevin White owners were already in pain at having Kevin White on their team, but his injury is yet another blow. Unfortunately for Robinson and White, their seasons are already over, although there is a slight chance White makes a late-season return. Johnson’s and Woodhead’s timelines are less certain, but both likely will miss significant time. All of that added to several surprise performances creates a hectic situation on the Week 2 wire.
As a reminder, the drop list consists of players who are no longer must-owns, recommended adds are available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, the watch list consists of players who are worthy of a roster spot if possible, and deep cuts are players owned in five percent or fewer of Yahoo leagues.
Three steps to fantasy football glory. Buy the Rotoworld Season Pass, stay up to date on all the breaking news at the Rotoworld News Page, and follow @Rotoworld_FB and @RMSummerlin on Twitter. Championship.
The Drop List
QB: Andy Dalton
RB: Eddie Lacy, Darren McFadden
WR: Allen Robinson, Kevin White
TE: C.J. Fiedorowicz
There were concerns about how Dalton would fare behind a bad offensive line, and at least through one week, those seem legitimate. With the Texans coming to town on Thursday night, Dalton is almost impossible to trust this week, and he is not good enough to stash on the bench. Even with Thomas Rawls out, Lacy only played seven snaps against the Packers. He looks done. McFadden was a surprise inactive Week 1, and it looks like Alfred Morris has earned the backup job behind Ezekiel Elliott. There are not any receivers owned in enough leagues I feel comfortable calling a drop, so I will take the cop out with the injured guys. After suffering a concussion Week 1, Fiedorowicz is unlikely to play on a short week, and he is not good enough to stash.
Quarterbacks
1. Alex Smith
2. Sam Bradford
3. Tyrod Taylor
Running Backs
1. Tarik Cohen
2. Buck Allen
3. Chris Carson
4. Kerwynn Williams
5. James White
6. Alvin Kamara
7. Darren Sproles
8. Andre Ellington
Wide Receivers
1. Corey Davis
2. Kenny Golladay
3. Cooper Kupp
4. Nelson Agholor
5. Danny Amendola
6. Paul Richardson
7. Marqise Lee
8. Zay Jones
9. Kendall Wright
10. Markus Wheaton
11. Allen Hurns
Tight Ends
1. Cameron Brate
2. Jared Cook
3. Charles Clay
4. Julius Thomas
Defense/Special Teams
1. Ravens
2. Bengals
3. Raiders
Looking Ahead: Packers
Kickers
1. Giorgio Tavecchio
2. Cairo Santos
3. Phil Dawson
Looking Ahead: Graham Gano
QUARTERBACKS
1. Alex Smith, Chiefs – Owned in 22 percent of Yahoo leagues
I make too many bad calls to ever say, “I told you so,” about good ones, so this is not that. That said, the Chiefs’ and specifically Alex Smith’s explosive performance in the opener should not have been that surprising based on how he played in the preseason. Now this week Smith heads home for a matchup against an Eagles secondary which just lost their best corner. He is not going to be a weekly starter, but Smith should be a quality option in good matchups all season.
2. Sam Bradford, Vikings – Owned in 24 percent of Yahoo leagues
People will shout, “DEFENSE!” when trying to diminish Bradford’s 346-yard, three-touchdown performance against the Saints, but the reality is he was outstanding on Monday night, making throws which were frankly unbelievable. He was also good down the stretch last year and has thrown three touchdown passes in three consecutive games. This week’s test against the Steelers will be more difficult, but that will not matter if he continues to play at this level. He is going to be on the streaming map all season.
3. Tyrod Taylor, Bills – Owned in 51 percent of Yahoo leagues
It was against the Jets, but Taylor looked much better in Week 1 than he did in the preseason and showed his nice rushing floor with 38 yards on the ground. He likely will need a big rushing day to really hit a ceiling and the matchup with the Panthers is not a great one. Still, his rushing floor makes him a weekly streaming option.
Watch List: Joe Flacco’s matchup at home against the Browns is good, but he only attempted 17 passes Week 1. The Ravens could be in position to execute a similar game plan this week…Jay Cutler gets a tough matchup right out of the gate, and volume will be a concern every week. Still, he showed well enough in the preseason to deserve a mention…Jared Goff got off to a great start Week 1, but this week he has to face an actual NFL team. If it goes well again, he will be in the mix against the 49ers the following Thursday…DeShone Kizer did some good things Week 1, but he is not an option in Baltimore…It sounds like Deshaun Watson will start on Thursday, but that is an offense to avoid outside of DeAndre Hopkins and Lamar Miller.
~RUNNING BACKS
1. Tarik Cohen, Bears – Owned in 11 percent of Yahoo leagues
The injury uncertainty makes this a very difficult week to rank running backs, but that is not something we have to worry about with Cohen. Even with Jordan Howard healthy, Cohen played 28 snaps and saw 13 touches against the Falcons. More importantly, he saw 12 targets for a team which lost yet another receiver Week 1. The Bears need passing-game help anywhere they can find it, and that should guarantee Cohen touches the rest of the season, which gives him an advantage over the other options. That said, it is certainly possible he tops out as a high-floor, low-ceiling option in standard leagues like the passing-down backs ranked at the bottom of this list, making it a risk to take him ahead of Buck Allen and Chris Carson. Perhaps a better way to frame the conversation is Cohen is the better play this week while Carson has the long-term upside. Either way, they all need to be added in every league.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 10-team leagues
2. Buck Allen, Ravens – Owned in 1 percent of Yahoo leagues
My worst nightmare came true on the Ravens’ opening series with Danny Woodhead going down with what looked like a serious hamstring injury. Every cloud has a silver lining, however, and Allen looks to be it in this situation. With the Ravens leaning heavily on the run in a blowout, Allen actually out-snapped (32-to-28) and out-carried (21-to-19) starter Terrance West, although West had the better stat line. While it did not manifest itself in this game, Allen is also the better bet to take on Woodhead’s passing-game role, a job which resulted in three targets on the opening drive before he exited the game. West should remain the starter, but Allen will have a big role for a team which wants to ride the defense and running game to wins. Likely to be behind Kerwynn Williams and Chris Carson on most waiver orders, Allen looks like the value on this week’s wire.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 10-team leagues
3. Chris Carson, Seahawks – Owned in 15 percent of Yahoo leagues
Carson probably would be first in a normal week, so putting him this far down the list is more about what is available than his situation. That said, his situation is likely to be overvalued after he led the Seahawks’ backfield in snaps Week 1. While he rightfully played ahead of a washed Eddie Lacy, Carson will face tougher competition once Thomas Rawls returns from injury this week. That said, Rawls has not been able to stay healthy throughout his career, and Carson has clearly earned playing time. It is certainly possible I regret putting him this low this time next week, and he probably has the most long-term upside of anyone available.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 10-team leagues
4. Kerwynn Williams, Cardinals – Owned in 4 percent of Yahoo leagues
Williams is clearly an add in every league with David Johnson looking likely to miss an extended amount of time, but he is likely to be overvalued. Williams is, obviously, not Johnson and will not have the same role in the passing game. He has six career catches and ceded most of the snaps to Andre Ellington after Johnson left the game, albeit with the Cardinals in comeback mode. Williams will still have value as the lead and likely goal-line back – although he could lose that role to Elijhaa Penny -- but the offense struggled to run the ball against the Lions even with Johnson in the lineup. Is Williams going to be better in the lead role? I do not think so, and that means he is going to be overvalued, especially considering Chris Johnson is just a phone call away.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 10-team leagues
5. James White, Patriots – Owned in 50 percent of Yahoo leagues
Lost in the Mike Gillislee touchdown-fest on Thursday night was James White touching the ball 13 times including six times in the red zone – he was tackled inside the 10 on four different occasions. White also easily led the backfield in snaps and seems to have the most bankable role from week to week. White is a much better bet in PPR formats, but he was a useful option in standard leagues at times last season as well.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 12-team leagues
6. Alvin Kamara, Saints – Owned in 14 percent of Yahoo leagues
Not content with just one unhappy back, Sean Payton has apparently set out to make it two. Likely due to the scoreline, Kamara led the backfield in carries (7), touches (11), and snaps (31) with Mark Ingram and Adrian Peterson seeing just 26 and 9 plays on the field respectively. It is not particularly surprising Peterson was limited in a game the Saints trailed throughout, but Kamara seeing more snaps and as many touches as Ingram is interesting. The rookie was also involved from the first series of the game, so it is not like he racked up work in garbage time. It is still difficult to see much fantasy upside with Ingram and Peterson likely to dominate goal-line work, but Kamara needs to be owned in PPR leagues and is worth a look in deeper standard formats as well.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 14-team leagues
7. Darren Sproles, Eagles – Owned in 48 percent of Yahoo leagues
Much like White, Sproles appears to have the most secure role in an unsettled backfield. He led all Eagles backs in snaps Week 1, and he tied for the team-lead with eight targets. LeGarrette Blount’s presence around the goal line means Sproles does not carry much weekly upside, but he should get the touches. That makes him a solid PPR play and an option in deeper standard leagues.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 14-team leagues
8. Andre Ellington, Cardinals – Owned in 1 percent of Yahoo leagues
While Ellington will most likely end up being just a PPR asset, he is worth a stash and see in deeper leagues. He has handled the lead role before in his career, and while he struggled to stay healthy under a heavy workload, the Cardinals could give him another shot. Even if he does not get the lead role, Ellington should be the primary back on passing downs with David Johnson sidelined, just like he was in Week 1.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 14-team leagues
Watch List: It looks like Blount has the early-down job locked up for now, but Wendell Smallwood still played 16 snaps and saw four carries. He is a hold if possible…Marlon Mack scored a late touchdown and should have had another early in the game, but his usage seemed more related to the lopsided score than his place on the depth chart. It is also difficult to get excited about any Colt at this point…Samaje Perine did not even see a snap on offense. It is possible he wins the job eventually – Rob Kelley was not great Week 1 – but he is not a must hold in 10-team leagues…Rex Burkhead looked off to a good start early on Thursday night, but he ended up playing just 10 snaps while Mike Gillislee scored three touchdowns. It looks like James White and Gillislee are the backs to own in New England…It was almost certainly because of game script, but Gio Bernard actually led the backfield in snaps. His passing-game role is secure…C.J. Prosise should have better games, but it is disappointing he saw no targets and just four carries even with Thomas Rawls out…I am still holding Jamaal Williams, but the Packers clearly intend to use Ty Montgomery as their workhorse…Chris Thompson is only a PPR option, but he is a solid one…Shane Vereen caught several late passes to pad his stats, but the Giants will need to find some way to move the ball. Perhaps he is part of the answer…Unfortunately, it looks like DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard are once again in a timeshare behind Marshawn Lynch…Charcandrick West got the touchdown, but he is nothing more than a handcuff behind Kareem Hunt…Jamaal Charles logged 10 carries and a saw a target in his Broncos debut. I think that is right about his touch ceiling as they look to keep him healthy…Latavius Murray played three snaps and fumbled on one of them. He does not need to be owned.
Deep Cuts: Chris Johnson is a name to watch if the Cardinals decide to add someone…With Darren McFadden a healthy scratch on Sunday night, Alfred Morris looks like the back to own behind Ezekiel Elliott…No matter what happens in the lead job, Charles Sims should retain the passing-down work in Tampa…If the Jaguars are able to execute their game plan each week, Chris Ivory should see his fair share of carries even with Leonard Fournette in a workhorse role…Mike Tolbert is not as explosive as Mike Gillislee and therefore unlikely to have as much success in the No. 2 role, but he could nick a touchdown or two…Dwayne Washington looks to be the No. 3 back in Detroit and saw a surprising number of snaps Week 1, especially in the red zone…Kyle Juszczyk saw four targets Week 1 and should be a factor in deep PPR leagues.
~WIDE RECEIVERS
1. Corey Davis, Titans – Owned in 46 percent of Yahoo leagues
Even after missing almost all of training camp with a hamstring injury, Davis was surprisingly involved in Week 1. He played fewer snaps (42) than both Eric Decker (60) and Rishard Matthews (52), but he led the team with 10 targets and looked great on his way to six catches for 69 yards. The crowded depth chart is a big concern, but sometimes it makes sense to bet on talent, and Davis is the most talented receiver in Tennessee.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 10-team leagues
2. Kenny Golladay, Lions – Owned in 16 percent of Yahoo leagues
Like Davis, Golladay was more involved than expected in his NFL debut, and he had an even better day with four catches for 69 yards and two touchdowns including a spectacular diving grab on the second score. Golladay easily out-snapped T.J. Jones 44-to-19, and it is tough to see him ceding much of that work after this performance. Golladay is still behind Golden Tate and likely Marvin Jones, whose low target total can be explained away by shadow coverage from Patrick Peterson, but he should be a fixture moving forward.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 10-team leagues
3. Cooper Kupp, Rams – Owned in 25 percent of Yahoo leagues
Proving the preseason was not a fluke, Kupp retained a big role in the Rams’ passing attack Week 1, tying for the team lead with six targets and leading the team with 76 yards and a touchdown. The fact the performance came against the Colts is at least reason for skepticism, but he was still involved when the game was somewhat in question, seeing all but one of his catches in the first half. Clearly a factor for a team which will find themselves in worse game scripts throughout the year, Kupp is a great PPR option and a must-own in standard as well.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 10-team leagues
4. Nelson Agholor, Eagles – Owned in 13 percent of Yahoo leagues
Although I tepidly put a toe on the Agholor hype train following the Jordan Matthews trade, I did not expect him to come out with a 6/86/1 line in Week 1. I especially did not expect him to see the same number of targets as Zach Ertz and one more than Alshon Jeffery. It is important to note 58 of his yards came on a ridiculous play from Carson Wentz, meaning he had 28 yards on his other five catches with zero going for more than 10, but he will be worth starting consideration every week if he keeps getting the volume.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 12-team leagues
5. Danny Amendola, Patriots – Owned in 45 percent of Yahoo leagues
I whiffed hard on Amendola under the erroneous assumption that only playing half the snaps – which beat writers correctly assumed – would result in him not being heavily involved. Unfortunately, half the snaps was not enough to keep him healthy, and Amendola was forced from the opener with a concussion. The extra days to heal give him a shot to be ready for Week 2, but there is really no way of knowing. If he is active, however, Amendola will be a great play against the Saints.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 12-team leagues
6. Paul Richardson, Seahawks – Owned in 15 percent of Yahoo leagues
Seattle’s offense was a train wreck against the Packers Week 1, but Richardson’s stock remains on the rise after tying for the team lead with seven targets, three more than Doug Baldwin. Clearly the No. 2 right now over Tyler Lockett, Richardson should have better days when the Seahawks’ offense is actually clicking. That said, Lockett’s looming presence along with Baldwin and Jimmy Graham give Richardson some risk.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 12-team leagues
7. Marqise Lee, Jaguars – Owned in 15 percent of Yahoo leagues
Lee was perhaps the most difficult player to rank this week. He looks like the de facto No. 1 in Jacksonville following the season-ending injury to Allen Robinson, but the Jaguars also look like they have the defense and running game to execute the ground-and-pound style they talked about all offseason. That means as few passes as possible for Blake Bortles and limited targets even for the No. 1 receiver – Lee was held without a catch on four targets Week 1. With Allen Hurns also likely to be involved, it is difficult to get excited about Lee’s prospects.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 12-team leagues
8. Zay Jones, Bills – Owned in 43 percent of Yahoo leagues
It was disappointing to see Jones only command four targets in his debut and was especially disappointing to see the majority of targets going to Charles Clay and LeSean McCoy instead of the receivers. It is certainly possible the Bills simply play it safe in the passing game while riding the running backs all season, but Jones still has some upside as potentially the No. 1 option.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 12-team leagues
9. Kendall Wright, Bears – Owned in 15 percent of Yahoo leagues
Wright perhaps should be higher on this list following the injury to Kevin White, but the reality is the Bears did not have any real receivers last week either and still decided to play Wright behind Deonte Thompson. Wright is still the best bet to return value among Chicago’s receivers as the Bears may simply be forced to use him – three of his targets came after White left the game – but this might just be a situation to avoid.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 14-team leagues
10. Markus Wheaton, Bears – Owned in 1 percent of Yahoo leagues
Wheaton was not active Week 1 because of a broken finger and missed most of camp because of that injury and an appendectomy. Missed time has become the norm for Wheaton, but Chicago did give him $6 million guaranteed in March, suggesting they think very highly of him. Like with Wright above, this may just be a situation to avoid, but Wheaton at least has a chance to take on the No. 1 role.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 14-team leagues
11. Allen Hurns, Jaguars – Owned in 9 percent of Yahoo leagues
Hurns appeared to be on his way out in Jacksonville, but with Allen Robinson done for the season, he suddenly finds himself as the No. 2 receiver. That likely will not mean much in an offense which wants to run the ball every play, but it makes him at least worthy of an add in deep leagues to see how the situation shakes out.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 14-team leagues
Watch List: Bennie Fowler had a big game, but we see this every Week 1. There just are not enough targets to go around behind Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders…A case could be made for either Jermaine Kearse, Robby Anderson, or Jeremy Kerley as must adds, but why force them with so many options available on the wire? Kearse looks like the “best” option after seeing nine targets Week 1…Odell Beckham will likely return this week, but if not Sterling Shepard will once again be worth a look…Still working his way into game shape, Tyler Lockett is clearly behind Paul Richardson right now…Cole Beasley remains a must-own in PPR formats, but five targets are probably not enough to get it done for him in standard…Devin Funchess is not going to see enough targets with the Panthers riding the run…The nine targets were nice to see from Mohamed Sanu, but he is just not a high-upside option…Josh Doctson is still behind Ryan Grant on the depth chart…There will be a lot more duds than explosions for Torrey Smith this year, although he was targeted deep on the first drive of the game and another time in the fourth quarter…Marquise Goodwin should have had a long catch Week 1. Sometimes he will catch those and have big games. Most of the time he will not…Breshad Perriman tied for the team-lead with four targets, but it will be difficult to find receiver value in Baltimore with the Ravens looking to ride the running game, especially considering Perriman is still the third option.
Deep Cuts: Ryan Grant may not hold the job all year, but he is Washington’s No. 3 receiver right now. He turned the job into four catches for 61 yards Week 1…Mike Williams should be back in the next several weeks. His role is questionable, but he is worth a stash in very deep leagues…Curtis Samuel was not targeted Week 1, but he is too talented to not earn a role at some point...The Bears' receiver situation is a mess, but there could be some value there in deep leagues. Deonte Thompson, Josh Bellamy, and Tre McBride are worth monitoring…Dede Westbrook is on injured reserve, but he is expected back during the season. The Jaguars need the help at receiver…If the Chiefs keep it up, Chris Conley should have a surprisingly good season…Laquon Treadwell was targeted just once on Monday night, but he is next in line for what looks like a pretty good passing offense…Tommylee Lewis appears to be the deep threat in waiting if something happens to Ted Ginn.
~TIGHT ENDS
1. Cameron Brate, Bucs – Owned in 50 percent of Yahoo leagues
The matchup is not great against a Bears defense which aside from a long touchdown to Austin Hooper on a broken play proved its worth Week 1, but Brate will be a touchdown threat every time he touches the field this season even with O.J. Howard stealing some snaps and perhaps red-zone looks.
2. Jared Cook, Raiders – Owned in 19 percent of Yahoo leagues
I am not one to get excited about Cook, but he was third on the team with five targets in Week 1 and gets a Jets defense which just gave up a 4/53/1 line to Charles Clay. Consistent value will be difficult to come by with Michael Crabtree and Amari Cooper eating up targets, especially in the red zone, but this is a good matchup. He is worth a look in deeper leagues.
3. Charles Clay, Bills – Owned in 10 percent of Yahoo leagues
With a rookie and a player who has barely practiced with the team at receiver, Tyrod Taylor turned to Clay early and often against the Jets, peppering him with a team-high nine targets – LeSean McCoy was second with six. Jordan Matthews and Zay Jones should get more involved, but at least early it seems like Clay will have a fairly large target share. The Panthers gave up the second-most fantasy points to tight ends last season and five catches to 49ers rookie George Kittle in Week 1.
4. Julius Thomas, Dolphins – Owned in 47 percent of Yahoo leagues
The preseason was not terribly promising, but Thomas did catch a touchdown from Jay Cutler in the third game. If he is going to return any fantasy value this year, it will be as a red-zone weapon. Until he proves otherwise, Thomas will be worth a touchdown stab each week.
Watch List: It did not result in much, but Antonio Gates out-snapped and out-targeted Hunter Henry on Monday night. Perhaps all that means is neither will be usable in fantasy…Jesse James scored twice and almost certainly won some tournaments at the DFS sites, but it is difficult to recommend a player who will average less than nine yards a catch, especially with Vance McDonald likely to get more involved. As always, he is a touchdown-or-bust option…I want to see what happens when Odell Beckham is in the lineup, but Evan Engram showed well on five targets in his debut…George Kittle was clearly the 49ers' lead tight end and tied for second on the team with six targets. He is not an option against Seattle, but he is someone to keep an eye on…Dwayne Allen looks like he will need an injury to return fantasy value…Zach Miller and Dion Sims could see more work because of the Bears’ situation at receiver, but right now it looks like they are splitting targets in a bad passing offense…The Jets need weapons, and Austin Seferian-Jenkins can be that once he returns from suspension.
DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS
1. Baltimore Ravens – Owned in 46 percent of Yahoo leagues
Baltimore will have to lean on its defense to have any success this year, and the unit certainly seemed up to the challenge in a demolition of the Bengals in Week 1. Now they get rookie DeShone Kizer, who took seven sacks in his debut, and the Browns at home.
2. Cincinnati Bengals – Owned in 24 percent of Yahoo leagues
The Bengals’ offense was a dumpster fire against the Ravens, but the defense was solid despite the blowout. Now they get to face a rookie making his first career start on a short week behind a terrible offensive line. That is about as good as spots get.
3. Oakland Raiders – Owned in 33 percent of Yahoo leagues
Oakland’s defensive proficiency was one of the biggest surprises of Week 1, and while they did not have a big fantasy day, that should change this week at home against the Jets.
Looking Ahead: The Packers put up a dominant performance against the Seahawks in Week 1. While that is not enough to trust them on the road in Atlanta this week, they will be in a great spot at home against the Bengals in Week 3.
KICKERS
1. Giorgio Tavecchio, Raiders – Owned in 1 percent of Yahoo leagues
Filling in for Sebastian Janikowski, who is on injured reserve, Tavecchio connected on four field goals in Week 1. Playing with an explosive offense, he should be a usable option as long as Janikowski is out.
2. Cairo Santos, Chiefs – Owned in 40 percent of Yahoo leagues
As long as the offense remains explosive, Santos should get plenty of scoring opportunities.
3. Phil Dawson, Cardinals – Owned in 14 percent of Yahoo leagues
Dawson bounced one off the upright in Week 1, but he will get a chance to redeem himself against the pitiful Colts in Week 2.
Looking Ahead: Graham Gano did nothing to lose the kicking job in Week 1. Assuming that remains the case this time next week, he will be a good bet against the Saints.