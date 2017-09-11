Dynasty First Down Week 1

Monday, September 11, 2017

Welcome to the Dynasty First Down, where each week, I'll focus on one player losing dynasty value. This is just a portion of a new dynasty series entitled Three & Out, which can be found each Monday. To find the full article, check out our Rotoworld Season Pass, which also includes projections, early-week rankings, WR & RB reports, exclusive columns and chats with our experts and much more for just $19.99.





Risers:

Kareem Hunt, RB KC

After a full Sunday of action, the kickoff to the NFL season last Thursday seems like an eternity ago, but dynasty owners of rookie RB Kareem Hunt will remember it well. After being drafted in the third round, landing with Andy Reid led Chiefs, Hunt was a favorite of many dynasty players, but still offered a nice value in both rookie drafts and dynasty startup drafts as the crown jewels of the class, RBs Leonard Fournette, Joe Mixon, Dalvin Cook and Christian McCaffrey, along with WR Corey Davis held down the top spots and much of the attention of dynasty owners. Following the pre-season injury to starting RB Spencer Ware, Hunt’s value jumped to what looked like a peak as he moved from a dynasty startup ADP of 81 up to 43 overall in just one month.

That fourth-round value might look like a steal after Hunt’s debut against Super Bowl champion New England on Thursday. Not only did Hunt total 148 rushing yards on 17 carries, but he nearly cracked 100 receiving yards as well, racking up 98 along with a pair of scores. In all, Hunt totaled 246 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns, breaking tackle after tackle and making the Patriots defense look old. While Hunt will surely not match this fantasy production again this season, or maybe ever again in his career, he can still be a highly valuable dynasty option and his value is clearly on the rise. In a series of Twitter polls I conducted last week following the Chiefs/Patriots game, 52% of respondents chose Hunt over Fournette, though this was prior to the Jaguars’ rookie took the field.



