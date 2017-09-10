Matchups: SNF & MNF

Matchups: SNF & MNFSunday, September 10, 2017
Sunday Night Football
NY Giants @ Dallas
Team Totals: Cowboys 25.75, Giants 21.75
If you buy “Angry” narratives, Ezekiel Elliott is your guy on Sunday night with a six-game ban hanging over his head and awaiting a court decision. In last year’s two meetings with the Giants, Zeke amassed 21 and 24 touches, although the Giants’ stout defense held him to total yardage/touchdown counts of 52/1 and 107/0. There is no convincing reason to believe DC Steve Spagnuolo’s defense will take a 2017 step back. Still, Elliott’s locked-in volume, talent, and home-favorite status make him a top-five RB1 play despite the opponent. … A shakier Week 1 bet is Dak Prescott based on the interchangeable nature of the quarterback position in start-one-QB formats and Prescott’s 2016 struggles against the G-Men. Dak’s weekly fantasy finishes versus New York were QB27 and QB27, even though Prescott registered his highest and third-highest pass attempts totals of the season (45, 37). Dez Bryant simply didn’t get open against the Giants’ secondary, forcing Dak to resort to peppering Jason Witten and Cole Beasley with lower-efficiency and lower-ceiling targets. I believe Prescott is going to have a good year when all is said and done, but I am worried about him in a brutally difficult Weeks 1-3 stretch where Prescott faces the Giants first, then visits Denver, and then visits Arizona. As the Cardinals face the Lions, Colts, and Cowboys in Weeks 1-3, I would rather start Carson Palmer than Dak in each of the first three weeks.
After a slow start in their first season together, Dez Bryant wound up catching 10 touchdowns over his final 11 full games with Dak last year, and there aren’t any season-long leagues where I would be looking to sit him. But the risk is real. Janoris Jenkins was Bryant’s 2016 kryptonite, holding Dez to abysmal stat lines of 1/8/0 and 1/10/0 on target totals of 5 and 9. Still, there have been whispers the Cowboys will move Bryant around more this year, and giving Dez more slot snaps would be one way to keep him away from Jenkins, who played just 3% of his snaps in the slot in 2016. … Giants slot CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie is no slouch in his own right, of course, and DRC played a leading role in holding Cole Beasley to 106 scoreless yards on a whopping 19 combined targets in last year’s two meetings with the G-Men. Beasley can be a high-floor PPR asset in the right spots, but he rarely offers upside. Beasley has topped 75 yards in 2-of-72 career games. … Including playoffs, Terrance Williams was out-targeted by Beasley 104 to 67 last season, despite the fact that Williams played almost 150 more snaps. … Jason Witten is easily the best matchup-based play in Dallas’ Week 1 offense. Witten has reached 60 yards and/or scored a touchdown in seven of his last nine meetings with the Giants, and over the past five years Witten has scored 14 of his 22 touchdowns (63.6%) at home. Annually vulnerable to tight ends, the Giants allowed the NFL’s fifth-most catches (90) and fourth-most yards (1,048) to the position last year. For what it’s worth, Prescott targeted Witten on a team-high 40% of his attempts this preseason.
Coming off one of the worst seasons of his career, the Giants’ hope is that Eli Manning will improve by way of improved weapons. They signed Brandon Marshall to a bargain-cost deal, drafted Evan Engram in the first round, and get pass-catching specialist Shane Vereen back healthy. As for their putrid offensive line, the G-Men seem to be counting on internal improvement after making no additions of significance. The Cowboys’ defense certainly looks exploitable from a personnel standpoint, but Eli’s 2016 cliff drop and Odell Beckham’s (ankle) unsure availability have me in wait-and-see mode when approaching Manning as a Week 1 fantasy start. I think he’s much more of a mid-range to low-end two-quarterback-league option than a sleeper for a big game. … Despite unimpressive personnel, last year’s Cowboys yielded the NFL’s fourth-fewest fantasy points to running backs in large part because they controlled games with a clock-milking style. No team faced fewer rushing attempts than Dallas. As the Giants seem likely to employ a three-way backfield committee with Paul Perkins as the tentative lead option, Vereen changing the pace and catching passes, and Orleans Darkwa threatening for short-yardage/goal-line snaps, no member of New York’s running back corps stands out as a compelling Week 1 fantasy play.
Odell Beckham (ankle) wasn’t confident about his Week 1 availability when speaking to reporters in the middle of the week. Even with Beckham at less than 100%, I think we know the drill with him if he plays, and to not get cute, particularly against a rag-tag Dallas secondary that lost both starting perimeter corners (Morris Claiborne, Brandon Carr) in free agency. … If Beckham does not play, Brandon Marshall would become a highly enticing option in all formats. Marshall is 33 years old and had poor efficiency metrics with the Jets last year, although ESPN Stats & Info charted Marshall with the NFL’s fourth-most “off-target” passes thrown his way. The time to bet on “old” players in fantasy is early in the season, and Marshall fits that bill. I like Marshall as a WR3 if Beckham gives it a go, and a fringe WR1 if we find out OBJ will sit. … Sterling Shepard’s fantasy viability also hangs in the Beckham-dependent balance. Shepard is a mere WR5 with Beckham in the lineup, but he elevates to a passable WR3 in PPR leagues should the Giants rule OBJ out. … Rookie TE Evan Engram’s playing time is uncertain with limited blocking skills, especially considering New York’s offensive line woes and their four-year, $18 million investment into blocking TE Rhett Ellison. Still, Engram flashed dynamic playmaking ability in the preseason with six catches for 75 yards on eight targets and would become an attractive streamer if OBJ can’t go. Last year’s Cowboys got shredded by tight ends, yielding league highs in both receptions (120) and yards (1,206) to the position.
Score Prediction: Cowboys 24, Giants 23
Monday Night Doubleheader
New Orleans @ Minnesota
Team Totals: Vikings 25.75, Saints 22.25
I’m not sure Sam Bradford offers enough upside for DFS – he’s thrown multiple touchdown passes in just 10 of his last 30 starts with only seven 300-yard games during that stretch – but I do think he’s an excellent two-quarterback-league play and worthy of one-quarterback-league consideration over tough-matchup passers like Andy Dalton (vs. BAL), Matthew Stafford (vs. ARZ), and Philip Rivers (@ DEN). Back from his first full offseason with the Vikings after they acquired him a week before last season began, Bradford is surrounded by ascending weapons and an improved offensive line, and he is playing indoors against one of the league’s leakiest defenses. Last year’s Saints allowed the NFL’s sixth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks, and reasons to believe in them as an improved unit are few after the losses of difference-maker DT Nick Fairley to a heart condition and top CB Delvin Breaux to a broken fibula. … The Saints also hemorrhage points to running backs, a trend that should spill into 2017 as they start Chargers and Panthers castoffs Manti Te’o and A.J. Klein at Mike and Sam linebacker and third-round rookie Alex Anzalone on the weak side. Even with Latavius Murray posing a possible short-yardage/goal-line threat and Jerick McKinnon mixing in on passing downs, Dalvin Cook is a high-floor, high-ceiling fringe RB1 play as a home favorite in a plum draw. The 2016 Saints allowed the NFL’s ninth-most catches (85) and second-most receiving yards (868) to enemy backs. Cook got fed in the passing game this preseason, where his eight targets led all projected Week 1 starting running backs.
Another reason to like Bradford as a sneaky Week 1 start is the individual outlook for each of his pass catchers. Now a perimeter receiver after working in the slot on 63% of his 2016 routes, Stefon Diggs figures to draw hamstring- and knee-hobbled Saints rookie CB Marshon Lattimore for most of this game. Some in the season-long-league fantasy community were concerned Diggs’ move outside would cost him targets, but Bradford targeted Diggs on a team-high 33% of his preseason throws. Diggs’ position switch will give him more splash-play opportunities, and last year’s Saints surrendered the NFL’s second-most yards per attempt (7.9) to enemy passing games. … Adam Thielen ran 70% of his 2016 routes on the outside, but he moved to slot receiver in training camp and ran a team-high 20 slot routes in the Vikings’ regular season dress rehearsal. (Diggs ran zero slot routes.) Now essentially playing Diggs’ old position, Thielen is a sleeper to lead Minnesota in receptions. Thielen outperformed Diggs in several efficiency metrics last year, including yards per route run, passer rating when thrown to, and yards per target. PFF’s Scott Barrett identified the Vikings as having the NFL’s second-softest 2017 schedule for slot receivers. I wouldn’t bet against Thielen emerging as a legitimate every-week fantasy starter this year, especially in PPR leagues. … Kyle Rudolph led all NFL tight ends in both targets (132) and red-zone targets (24) last season and appears to be the Vikings’ best bet for a receiving touchdown in this game. Rudolph’s usage rose when Pat Shurmur replaced Norv Turner as Vikings offensive coordinator last November, averaging 8.7 targets in games coordinated by Shurmur compared to 7.7 targets under Norv.
Matching up with Mike Zimmer’s Vikings is never a walk in the park – Minnesota has finished Nos. 8 and 11 in pass-defense DVOA the past two years – but overthinking Drew Brees is probably a mistake we should avoid making in Week 1. This game will be played indoors and is tied for the third-highest total on the slate, and over the course of his career Brees has averaged 312.3 yards and 2.35 touchdowns per game beneath domes. A lot of people worried about Brees in Week 15 last year when he traveled to Arizona (another dome) based on the Cardinals’ defensive efficiency and road-game environment. Brees promptly lit up the Cards for four touchdowns and 420 all-purpose yards. … The Vikings have been more vulnerable to running games than passing attacks on Zimmer’s watch, finishing 25th, 18th, and 16th in run-defense DVOA during Zimmer’s three years at the helm. Last year’s Saints running backs averaged 31.1 touches per game. If we project New Orleans backs to combine for 30 touches against Minnesota, I like Mark Ingram’s chances of handling 12-15, Adrian Peterson to fall into a similar range, and Alvin Kamara to clean up the scraps. Peterson has the ex-team narrative working in his favor, which may encourage coach Sean Payton to feed him an extra goal-line carry or two when the Saints reach scoring position. Ingram is the Saints’ top all-purpose runner and should have the most secure role in the backfield. I like Peterson as a touchdown-or-bust RB2/flex play and Ingram as a high-floor RB2 start on Monday night.
Michael Thomas’ schedule opens up quite a bit in the weeks to come, but he starts with a tough draw against Vikings shutdown CB Xavier Rhodes. Thomas ran 87% of his 2016 routes outside, where Rhodes figures to chase him almost without fail. Per PFF, Rhodes’ 47.0 passer rating allowed last year led the NFL among 117 qualified cornerbacks. I’m not sitting Brees’ No. 1 wideout in any season-long leagues, but we also can’t say we were surprised if Thomas finishes with a below-par stat line. … Rhodes’ likely shadow coverage of Thomas should make life easier on Week 1 sleeper Ted Ginn, who figures to match up with inconsistent LCB Trae Waynes. The Vikings have been disappointed enough with Waynes that they traded for Tramaine Brock at final cuts. Ginn’s outlook is also enhanced by Willie Snead’s three-game suspension. Ginn’s drops make highlight reels, but he is still one of the NFL’s premier deep threats at age 32 and is now playing with by-far the best deep passer of his career. Ginn is a volatile-if-exciting WR3/flex. … The Saints are going to need another pass catcher to step up during Snead’s ban. It could be Coby Fleener, who is entering his second season in the offense after a forgettable debut but did draw a season-high 11 targets when Snead missed Week 3 against the Falcons last year, and produced a year-best 7/109/1 receiving line. It could be 6-foot-6 Brandon Coleman, who allegedly had a great camp and caught six balls for 75 yards this preseason. It could also be backup slot receiver Tommylee Lewis, who led the Saints in preseason catches (14) and receiving yards (165). Your guess is just as good as mine.
Score Prediction: Vikings 27, Saints 24
LA Chargers @ Denver
Team Totals: Broncos 23, Chargers 20
This game’s standout play on Los Angeles’ side is Melvin Gordon, who tallied 54 combined touches in last year’s two meetings with Denver and totaled 249 all-purpose yards. The Broncos ranked 21st in run-defense DVOA, and their run-defense personnel has arguably gotten worse with box safety T.J. Ward gone to Tampa, LE Derek Wolfe nursing an ankle injury serious enough that Wolfe recently admitted he was only “75 to 80 percent,” RE Jared Crick (back) ruled out, and washed-up Domata Peko signed to play nose tackle after Peko earned PFF’s No. 65 run-stopping grade among 73 qualified defensive tackles last year. … As a road-dog quarterback in a projected low-scoring affair, Philip Rivers was already in a tough Week 1 spot before you consider his last four weekly fantasy finishes against Denver are QB23, QB16, QB28, and QB20. The Broncos are a rare run-funnel defense that encourages opponents to try to attack them on the ground rather than through the air, and longtime NFL RBs coach-turned-Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn is an ardent running-game believer from the Rex Ryan coaching tree. I am expecting the Chargers to take a conservative game plan into Monday night, and Rivers to turn in underwhelming fantasy results.
Based on his fourth-round ADP, Keenan Allen is going to prove a fantasy value if he stays healthy this season. Unfortunately, Allen couldn’t draw up a tougher matchup to start off than at Denver, which returns its full nickel package of LCB Aqib Talib, RCB Bradley Roby, and slot CB Chris Harris after the Broncos permitted league lows in catches (148), yards (1,570), and touchdowns (7) to wide receivers in 2016. Normally an every-week WR2 with WR1 upside, Allen needs to be downgraded to a risky WR3. … With Allen back, Tyrell Williams is almost unplayable considering the matchup. Even in a de-facto No. 1 wideout role last year, Williams managed abysmal stat lines of 3/28/0 and 1/4/0 in two dates with the Broncos. … Denver did show vulnerability to enemy tight ends, giving up the NFL’s sixth-most receptions (88) and 11th-most yards (939) to the position. The Broncos’ stout cornerback coverage can funnel targets inside to Hunter Henry and Antonio Gates. Henry’s 2016 stat lines against Denver were 6/83/1 and 2/14/0; Gates went 2/16/0 and 4/33/1. Because Henry and Gates rotate almost evenly and the Chargers don’t use many two-tight end sets, Henry and Gates are both touchdown-or-bust streamers.
The good news for Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders is that they have locked-in target shares. Denver has no legitimate third receiver to swipe meaningful looks underneath, and the Broncos’ tight end situation remains unsettled. Thomas didn’t draw fewer than six targets in a game last year and hit double digits in eight of the final 11 weeks. Sanders drew eight or more targets in 12-of-13 weeks to begin the season, then faded due to injury. The bad news is Trevor Siemian is their quarterback on a low-scoring team, neither Thomas nor Sanders reached 70 yards in either of last year’s two meetings with the Chargers, and this year’s Bolts corner duo is even stronger with Jason Verrett back from his torn ACL to tag team with Casey Hayward. Typically strong WR2s, Thomas and Sanders are better viewed as WR3/flex options in Week 1. On top of the return of Verrett, Los Angeles brings back all key components from a pass defense that finished No. 9 in DVOA last year. … The Bolts are weaker on the ground after finishing 15th in run-defense DVOA, then losing ILB Denzel Perryman (ankle) to I.R. C.J. Anderson will operate as Denver’s lead back with Jamaal Charles changing the pace. Charles did play well enough in the Broncos’ third preseason game that his role may be bigger than expected, but his still-uncertain usage renders Charles a mere flex-play shot in the dark. Anderson should have a floor in the 15-touch range as a home-favorite running back in an unimposing matchup, making him a viable-if-not-sexy RB2.
Score Prediction: Chargers 21, Broncos 20
Evan Silva is a senior football editor for Rotoworld.com.
.
Email :Evan Silva