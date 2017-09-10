Week 1 Live Blog

Sunday, September 10, 2017

As yet another long off-season draws to a close, we are ready to begin Sunday football once again. We turn our attention away from free agency, camp battles and pre-season action and now we can focus on guiding our fantasy teams to a championship.

I will be with you through all the NFL excitement today, recapping player performances and critical fantasy news as it happens so feel free to stop by early and often.

Some of the storylines I'll be following today include the Falcons potential Super Bowl hangover, crowded backfields for the Bengals and Seahawks and how the Colts fare without starting QB Andrew Luck.

(1:14PM) Fans are being treated to some early action and the Eagles have joined in on the fun as second-year QB Carson Wentz connected with WR Nelson Agholor for a 58-yard touchdown. Agholor only had three career scores coming into the day, but is expected to see more playing time out of the slot with WR Jordan Matthews now in Buffalo.

(1:13PM) Still waiting for more information on this, but Jaguars WR Allen Robinson is reportedly questionable to return to the game with a knee injury.

(1:10PM) We've already got a pair of defensive scores on the board. The Steelers blocked a Browns punt and then recovered it in the end zone for a touchdown. Meanwhile, after a Carson Palmer interception, Lions QB Matthew Stafford gave it right back and DB Justin Bethel took it 82 yards for the score.

(1:08PM) The first touchdown of the first NFL Sunday this year goes to a somewhat unlikely option...Raiders WR Amari Cooper, who powered his way into the end zone for an eight yard score. In his first two years, Cooper has been often ignored in the red zone, but maybe this is the year that changes.

(1:05PM) A pair of RBs we'll all be focused on have received early carries. With T.J. Yeldon out for the Jaguars, it was rookie Leonard Fournette who saw the first carry, spinning his way to four yards. Meanwhile, Marshawn Lynch ran it for 14 yards on his first touch.

(1:03PM) Games are kicking off already and there were few, if any, surprise inactives. Bengals WR John Ross is out, as is Jets WR Jeremy Kerley, Bears WR Markus Wheaton and Eagles RB Donnel Pumphrey.