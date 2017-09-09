Weather: Week 1 Forecasts

Saturday, September 9, 2017

The 2017 season is finally underway and the Patriots-Chiefs game was a fantastic yet surprising opener on Thursday night. The Chiefs exposed the Patriots defense both on the ground and through the air racking up 42 points. People are already pointing to the age-cliff after Week 1 for the 40-year-old Brady but it’s much too early for that to be a real thought at this point in the season. Moving onto the rest of the week, when setting your lineups be sure to check out Evan Silva’s Matchup Column, Rich Hribar’s Worksheet and Pat Daugherty’s Rankings for your best edge at winning.



Beyond the Miami-Tampa Bay game which has already been postponed, Hurricane Irma doesn’t look like it will affect many of the games this week. With Week 1 usually comes balmy early season weather, even in locations such as Green Bay and Buffalo who usually suffer from storms and the cold. With every game expected to enjoy 60-90 degree temperatures, less than 10 MPH winds and clear skies there's little reason to worry about the weather impacting your fantasy players.



Week 1 Worry-Free Weather



NY Jets at Buffalo (1:00 PM ET): This game may not have the most star-power in terms of players but fans will likely get to enjoy a nice day in Buffalo. 61 degrees temperatures and partly cloudy skies with a slight breeze of 5 MPH are expected. Buffalo are heavy favorites going into this game which probably speaks more to the Jets woes than Buffalo’s strength.



Atlanta at Chicago (1:00 PM ET): The windy city is only forecasted to have 9MPH of wind at kickoff which will not affect passing for either team. Forecast for kickoff is 64 degrees and clear skies. With Chicago unlikely to have rain the days leading up to it, Soldier Field may be less slippery than normal, creating an average playing surface this week.



Baltimore at Cincinnati (1:00 PM ET): Cincinnati will enjoy 70 degree temperatures and a small 7 MPH breeze with clear skies which both Joe Flacco and Andy Dalton figure to enjoy. This is a big divisional matchup to start the year and is likely to have a sizeable impact on their standings come the end of the year.



Pittsburgh at Cleveland (1:00 PM ET): Second-round pick Deshone Kizer will start his career at home against Ben Roethlisberger with fantastic weather in Cleveland, as clear skies and 64 degree temperatures are expected. A 7MPH forecasted wind won't be a factor for either Kizer or Roethlisberger who will look to uncork some deep balls.



Jacksonville at Houston (1:00 PM ET): Despite the horrific damage of Hurricane Harvey, this game is still scheduled to play Week 1 in Houston. Blake Bortles against Tom Savage shouldn’t strike anyone interesting but at least neither of their passing will be affected by weather as the forecast calls for 81 degrees and clear skies. This will be one of the hotter games, but not enough to affect players considerably.



Oakland at Tennessee (1:00 PM ET): Two high profile quarterbacks in Marcus Mariota and Derek Carr will square off in Tennessee with what’s supposed to be a nice day. 72 degree temperatures with clear skies should give no concern to those starting either quarterback. With one of the highest Vegas totals of the week, Mariota and Carr could be trading shots all afternoon.



Philadelphia at Washington (1:00 PM ET): 69 degree temperatures, plenty of sun and little to no wind will give us a great divisional matchup between these two teams. In one of the most important games of the week in terms of divisional success, Wentz will try to avoid a sophomore slump by starting off strong while Kirk Cousins will attempt to shake off his awful preseason.



Indianapolis at LA Rams (4:05 PM ET): Last year this game would have been in a dome but the Rams are now playing in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. With the move to southern California comes beautiful weather and that’s almost exactly what’s expected with 77 degree temperatures and partly cloudy skies. The Rams and Chargers new $2.6 billion dollar stadium is currently being constructed and will have a roof, but that won’t be ready until 2020.

Seattle at Green Bay (4:25 PM ET): Green Bay is enjoying their early-season weather in this matchup with 69 degree temperatures and clear skies. Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers will square up once again in this NFC rivalry in which the Packers won 38-10 in their last matchup at Lambeau field.



Carolina at San Francisco (4:25 PM ET): In one of the hottest games of the week with 90 degree temperatures expected, conditioning may be more of a factor than usual. Cam Newton is returning from shoulder surgery and coming off a preseason in which he threw two passes facing off against Brian Hoyer and the new, Kyle Shanahan led, 49ers who are hoping to perform better than last season.



LA Chargers at Denver (10:20 PM ET, Monday): The altitude at Sports authority field is likely to play a bigger role in the outcome of this game than the weather which is expected to be around 74 degrees with partly cloudy skies. All fantasy options can be trusted, but in what figures to be a low scoring game many players may underwhelm what’s expected of them in this Week 1 matchup.

Home Teams Are Dome Teams





Four Week 1 games will be played indoors, including one of the biggest matchups of the week between Dallas and New York.



Jacksonville at Houston (1:00 PM ET)



Arizona at Detroit (1:00 PM ET)



New York at Dallas (8:30 PM ET)



New Orleans at Minnesota (7:10 PM ET, Monday)



My condolences go out to those affected by Hurricane Harvey last week. I hope you all are able to worry about something as simple as your fantasy lineup. As for those in Florida, I want to wish the best of luck to those bound to face Hurricane Irma, stay safe everyone.