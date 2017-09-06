Week 1 Power Rankings

Wednesday, September 6, 2017

This story doesn’t have much to do with Power Rankings, but I’m going to tell it anyway. Let the record show that on September 5, 2017, I had the worst fantasy draft of my life. I’m not being dramatic either. This team’s a real lemon. See for yourself.

Note: This is a 12-team PPR league with two keepers (mine were Antonio Brown and Michael Thomas) and an offensive player spot, which is usually reserved for a second quarterback.

QB: Carson Palmer

RB1: Danny Woodhead

RB2: Jacquizz Rodgers

WR1: Antonio Brown

WR2: Michael Thomas

TE: Jordan Reed

FLEX: Doug Baldwin

OP: Sam Bradford (ugh)

D/ST: Cardinals

K: Mason Crosby

BENCH: Michael Crabtree

BENCH: Doug Martin

BENCH: Theo Riddick

BENCH: Thomas Rawls

BENCH: Eric Ebron

Okay, so maybe it’s not thaaat awful, but this wasn’t quite what I had in mind before a thunderstorm knocked out my power an hour before the draft. With my iPhone low on battery and nowhere to plug it in, I did what any fast-thinking 27-year-old would do—I packed up my laptop and drove to my grandmother’s house two towns away. But if you’re familiar with my penchant for extreme bad luck, you’ll know that I never made it there. A fallen telephone pole on a main road put a wrench in that well-thought-out plan. So by the time I hustled to Panera Bread, whipped out my computer, and finally defeated Satan (that’s what I call Adobe Flash), the draft was already half over.

You’d think the computer in a two-quarterback league would have the sense to, oh I don’t know, draft a quarterback at some point, but no dice. I guess you could say I made lemonade out of lemons—the Martin/Rodgers pairing was a nice touch and I still don’t know how I poached Riddick at 99th overall. But let’s face it—I’m starting Sam Bradford (who, if you can bring yourself to imagine such a thing, may be more conservative than Alex Smith) with Michael Crabtree on my bench. Of course, what kind of fantasy season would it be without a few bumps in the road, or in my case, a telephone pole? If anyone can withstand a draft day debacle it should be the guy who writes about fantasy football for a living, right?

Anyway, I can’t think of a better segue into my first Power Rankings article of the year. Let’s start with the reigning world champs at No. 1.

1. New England Patriots

2016 Record: 14-2

The general consensus in the fantasy community is that Chris Hogan will benefit the most from Julian Edelman’s absence. But are we sure it’s not James White? He should see plenty of time in the slot and tied for the league-lead among running backs with five receiving touchdowns last year. Not to mention that he had the game of his life when the Patriots needed him most in Super Bowl LI.

2. Atlanta Falcons

2016 Record: 11-5

So how stacked are the Falcons on offense? Well let’s see—last year Devonta Freeman set a career-high in rushing yards, Julio Jones led the NFL in receiving yards per game and Matt Ryan finished with the fifth-highest passer rating of all-time. Oh yeah, and their backup running back (Tevin Coleman) scored 11 touchdowns. Say what you want about their collapse in Super Bowl LI, but the Falcons are a legit juggernaut.

3. Green Bay Packers

2016 Record: 10-6

We know the Packers are well-stocked offensively with Jordy Nelson, Davante Adams, Ty Montgomery and this guy. But just imagine how dominant this offense could be if Randall Cobb got back to being Randall Cobb. Fantasy owners are rightfully down on Cobb after a lousy regular season last year (46.9 yards per game), but let’s not forget that he broke out for 86.7 yards per game with three touchdowns during the postseason.

4. Seattle Seahawks

2016 Record: 10-5-1

Maybe I’ve just had my head in the sand all summer but it feels like nobody (well except Mansion), is talking about Jimmy Graham. Jimmy G was brilliant in his return from a torn patellar tendon last year, finishing third among tight ends with 923 receiving yards. If Graham’s not in the same class as Travis Kelce or Rob Gronkowski, he’s only a small step down.

5. Oakland Raiders

2016 Record: 12-4

Which Amari Cooper will we see this year? The one who averaged 98.4 yards per game in the first half last season, or the one who limped to the finish line by averaging a mediocre 45.8 yards over his last eight contests? PPR enthusiasts, take note—Michael Crabtree’s 89 catches last year were a career-high.

6. Pittsburgh Steelers

2016 Record: 11-5

Get your calculators out. Never mind—I’ll do the math for you. When Martavis Bryant last played in 2015, he averaged 69.5 receiving yards per game. Multiply that by 16 games and you end up with 1,112 receiving yards, which would have ranked 13th in the NFL last season. Also of note, Ben Roethlisberger averaged a career-high 328.2 yards per game in 2015 compared to 272.8 with Bryant sidelined last year.

7. Dallas Cowboys

2016 Record: 13-3

I’ve had it with you guys. Dez is washed up. Dez is too inconsistent. Dez can’t beat shutdown cornerbacks. Enough already. Try this on for size. Bryant notched at least 70 receiving yards in six of his last seven regular season games (excluding a meaningless Week 17 contest against the Eagles when he logged just 18 snaps) with six touchdowns during that span. Not to mention he went ballistic against Green Bay in his only playoff game (132 yards, two touchdowns). So cool it with the bad Dez takes, would you?

8. Tennessee Titans

2016 Record: 9-7

For all you Tennessee diehards out there, there’s reason to be excited. Why? Because you have Eric Decker and no one else does. Sure he’s coming off two major surgeries, but do you have any idea how consistent this guy has been? Before his streak came to an end in Week 3 last year, Decker had gone 18 consecutive games with 80-plus yards or a touchdown. And that was with Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback. Trust me, Titans fans. You’re in good hands with No. 87.

9. Kansas City Chiefs

2016 Record: 12-4

Don’t kid yourself. Tyreek Hill isn’t the Chiefs’ No. 1 receiver—Travis Kelce is. Kelce topped 100 yards six times last season. Hill’s season-high in yards was 89. And don’t buy into Andy Reid’s bogus RRBC committee narrative either. Charcandrick West (3.3 yards per carry last year) is no threat to Kareem Hunt, who rushed for almost 5,000 yards in college.

10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2016 Record: 9-7

Jameis Winston set a franchise record by distributing 28 touchdown passes last season. Unfortunately he was also picked off 18 times, which tied him for second-most in the NFL. Harvard alum Cameron Brate led all tight ends with eight touchdowns a year ago but how will he fare with first-round rookie O.J. Howard nipping at his heels?

11. New York Giants

2016 Record: 11-5

Odell Beckham’s receiving totals last year were pretty much on par with his career numbers, though he didn’t take the most conventional route to get there. Last season was feast or famine for OBJ, who topped 100 yards receiving on four occasions but also fell short of 50 yards five times. Only three teams averaged fewer rushing yards per game than the Giants last year. Good thing they did nothing to improve in that area.

12. Denver Broncos

2016 Record: 9-7

Sure Demaryius Thomas is trending in the wrong direction—his 1,083 receiving yards last year were his fewest since 2011 (his quarterback that year is now a minor league outfielder for the Mets). But are we so jaded that we can’t appreciate what he’s done over the last five years? He’s gone for at least 1,000 yards and 90 catches in each of those seasons and hasn’t missed a game during that span.

13. Miami Dolphins

2016 Record: 10-6

Some people are crazy about Jay Ajayi (*cough RotoPat) but I’m not one of them. Don’t get me wrong—Ajayi put up monster numbers last year. But almost half of his rushing yards came over three games including a pair of 200-yard performances against lowly Buffalo. With gun-slinging nudist Jay Cutler at the helm, a breakout season could be in the offing for former first-round pick DeVante Parker.

14. Detroit Lions

2016 Record: 9-7

What a turnaround for Golden Tate. After averaging 26.8 yards over his first six games last year, Tate erupted for 85.7 yards per game over his last 11 contests while topping 1,000 yards for the second time in his career. The highest-paid player in NFL history, Matthew Stafford, dominated in the first half last season (16 TDs, 103.4 QB rating) but struggled while battling a finger injury down the stretch (8 TDs, 84.3 QB rating).

15. Arizona Cardinals

2016 Record: 7-8-1

How automatic is David Johnson? He’s scored a touchdown for every game he’s been in the league (plus one more for good measure) and topped 100 yards from scrimmage in every game but one last year. The only time he didn’t was when he hurt his knee in the first quarter of Week 17 and didn’t return. If Johnson reaches his goal of 1,000 rushing and receiving yards in the same season, he’ll be the first player to accomplish that since Marshall Faulk in 1999.

16. Washington Redskins

2016 Record: 8-7-1

Rob Kelley did enough to maintain his starting job in camp but he’s far from a safe fantasy investment. Fat Rob had his moments last year but was useless down the stretch, averaging a mere 3.3 yards per carry over his final six outings. He was also a non-factor in the passing game, earning PFF’s No. 52 receiving grade out of 58 qualifiers at running back.

17. Philadelphia Eagles

2016 Record: 7-9

The Eagles kept five running backs on their 53-man roster and somehow there isn’t a relevant fantasy player in the bunch. LeGarrette Blount was outplayed by Wendell Smallwood in camp and it seems like only the Patriots know how to properly utilize him. Darren Sproles is still a key cog on passing downs but he turned 34 in June. Fortunately the Eagles’ passing game should be much improved with newcomer Alshon Jeffery leading the charge.

18. Houston Texans

2016 Record: 9-7

We’re entering Year Two of the Lamar Miller workhorse experiment. The first year yielded mixed results as Miller recorded his second 1,000-yard season but did it while averaging a career-low 4.0 yards per carry. He also suffered an ankle injury late in the season, ending his consecutive games streak at 67. The 26-year-old can probably expect a lighter workload in 2017.

19. New Orleans Saints

2016 Record: 7-9

It’s common knowledge Sean Payton spends his free time devising ways to not use Mark Ingram (probably using the same chalkboard from Good Will Hunting). After Ingram broke through for 1,000 yards last season, he had to up the ante. Enter future Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson and third-round rookie Alvin Kamara. Well played, Sean.

20. Baltimore Ravens

2016 Record: 8-8

Not that it was ever a strong point, but Baltimore’s run game looks especially dicey with journeyman Terrance West leading the pack. At least veteran Danny Woodhead will provide some punch on passing downs, assuming he can stay healthy. Meanwhile lead receiver Mike Wallace registered his third 1,000-yard season last year but didn’t score a touchdown after Week 9.

21. Cincinnati Bengals

2016 Record: 6-9-1

I copied this stat straight from my Running Back report on Season Pass (again with the shameless self-promotion): Jeremy Hill averaged 139.5 rushing yards per game against Cleveland last year and just 43.1 versus everyone else. But by all means keep running Hill into the ground, Marvin Lewis. It’s not like you spent a second-round pick on a much better back in Joe Mixon or anything.

22. Carolina Panthers

2016 Record: 6-10

Feeling good about Week 1, Panthers fans? Well I hate to rain on your parade but Cam Newton threw all of two passes during the preseason and even Ron Rivera said he doesn’t know what to expect from his QB following offseason shoulder surgery. Here’s what you can expect though—plenty of Greg Olsen. He’s gone for 1,000 yards in three straight seasons and hasn’t missed a game since his rookie year in 2007.

23. Minnesota Vikings

2016 Record: 8-8

And you thought the only roller coaster in Minnesota was the one at Mall of America. Feast your eyes on the weirdest four-game stretch in NFL history. Last year Adam Thielen totaled 101 receiving yards in Week 14, laid a goose egg in Week 15, exploded for 202 yards in Week 15 and closed the season with seven yards in Week 17. Luckily for fantasy owners, Thielen should be more consistent this year as he transitions into a slot role while Stefon Diggs moves outside.

24. Los Angeles Chargers

2016 Record: 5-11

Keenan Allen, who looks crazy old for 25, has averaged 87.6 yards per game over his last two seasons but has only played nine games during that span. Philip Rivers led the league with a career-high 21 interceptions last year with 14 coming over his last seven games. Predictably, the Bolts went 1-6 during that stretch.

25. Indianapolis Colts

2016 Record: 8-8

T.Y. Hilton led the NFL in receiving yards last year but it’s hard to see him matching that feat in 2017 with Andrew Luck injured. Over the last two seasons, Hilton has averaged 88.3 yards per game with Luck under center compared to only 63 without him. Jack Doyle broke out for a career-high 584 yards last season but scored just once over his last nine games.

26. Chicago Bears

2016 Record: 3-13

Somebody remind me, why do we still do the preseason? I bet Cameron Meredith (torn ACL) is wondering the same thing. Meredith’s absence opens the door for Kevin White, who has appeared in just four games since arriving as a first-round pick in 2015. The 25-year-old’s confidence was so shot this summer that WRs coach Zach Azzanni made him watch his old college film to remind White of how good he used to be. Sounds promising.

27. Los Angeles Rams

2016 Record: 4-12

Case Keenum won four games for the Rams last year before passing the baton to first overall pick Jared Goff, who proceeded to go 0-7 while getting his head coach fired. All right, you got me—Jeff Fisher didn’t need anyone’s help to get fired. Meanwhile 2015 Rookie of the Year Todd Gurley averaged 3.2 yards per carry last season, which ranked 41st out of 42 qualified running backs. None of that is ideal but at least the Rams can lean on All-Pro nose tackle Aaron Donald—wait, he’s holding out? Okay, I got nothing.

28. Buffalo Bills

2016 Record: 7-9

The Bills, who are really just a branch office of the Carolina Panthers at this point, have a mighty strange way of operating. They nearly cut Tyrod Taylor this offseason then traded his best receiver Sammy Watkins to Los Angeles, but only after big-timing him by inexplicably declining his fifth-year option. Oh yeah, and Mike Gillislee defected to the hated Patriots and will probably score a million touchdowns this year out of spite. But hey, at least there’s tailgating.

29. Cleveland Browns

2016 Record: 1-15

Isaiah Crowell had a tendency to disappear last year but finished strong by averaging 86.8 rushing yards over his last four games. He was also no slouch in the passing game, absorbing 40-of-52 targets for a career-best 319 receiving yards. If Cleveland takes the next step under rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer, Crowell could emerge as a borderline RB1 in fantasy. You know he’ll be plenty motivated with his contract up at the end of the year.

30. Jacksonville Jaguars

2016 Record: 3-13

Blake Bortles, who earned his fifth-year option by the skin of his teeth, was minutes away from losing the starting job to Chad Henne this offseason. That doesn’t bode well for Jacksonville. What also doesn’t bode well is Allen Hurns’ disappearing act. A year after breaking out for 1,003 yards and 10 touchdowns, Hurns averaged just 43.4 yards per game last season while nursing a hamstring injury for much of the second half. He’s not even listed as a starter on the Jags’ latest depth chart.

31. San Francisco 49ers

2016 Record: 2-14

If you like to go dumpster diving for your fantasy wide receivers, why not put some of your eggs in the Pierre Garcon basket? I’ve campaigned for Garcon before on this website and I stand by my earlier hot take. Sure Garcon will be blanketed by the other team’s best corner most weeks, but he should be a weekly target monster and had his best season playing under Kyle Shanahan in 2013. Also keep an eye out for pint-sized rookie Trent Taylor, who will be tasked with replacing Jeremy Kerley in the slot.

32. New York Jets

2016 Record: 5-11

Don’t compare this year’s Jets to the NBA’s 76ers. See, the 76ers actually had a plan when they blew it all up. Rather than getting younger like most rebuilding teams, the Jets are handing the keys to a 38-year-old quarterback and a running back with 134 games of NFL experience. It’s going to be fun playing rock/paper/scissors every week to see who gets the Jets game. Don’t tell the guys I’m always rock.