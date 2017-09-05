Waiver Wire: Week 1

Tuesday, September 5, 2017

Welcome to the 1st edition of Waiver Wired for the 2017 season. Things are constantly changing in the world of fantasy football, and that means the buzz saw of a team you drafted in early August may now look like a team destined for the No. 1 overall pick. Thankfully, however, the wire provides, and even before the first ball is kicked, there are options available at every position for streamers and stashers alike.



As a reminder, the drop list consists of players who are no longer must-owns, recommended adds are available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, the watch list consists of players who are worthy of a roster spot if possible, and deep cuts are players owned in five percent or fewer of Yahoo leagues.



The Drop List

The drop list will return in full force after Week 1, but the reality is all of the players owned enough to be called a drop were drafted for a reason. There are two basic rules, though. One, cut all players on injured reserve, which seems obvious. Two, unless your league is deep, a multi-quarterback format, or it is difficult to find quarterbacks on the wire, drop your second quarterback. The same goes for tight ends, defenses, and kickers in standard leagues. Those rosters spots would be much better used by an upside running back or receiver, especially early in the season.



Quarterbacks

*Carson Palmer owned in 63% of Yahoo leagues. No. 1 add if available

1. Sam Bradford

2. Alex Smith



Running Backs

1. Jamaal Williams

2. Rex Burkhead

3. Darren Sproles

4. Jeremy Hill

5. Wendell Smallwood



Wide Receivers

*Ted Ginn owned in 64 percent of Yahoo leagues. No. 1 add if available

1. Zay Jones

2. Kendall Wright

3. Paul Richardson

4. Kevin White

5. Cooper Kupp

6. Kenny Golladay

7. Robby Anderson



Tight Ends

1. Coby Fleener

2. C.J. Fiedorowicz

3. Austin Hooper



Defense/Special Teams

1. Rams

2. Jaguars

3. Bills

Looking Ahead: Ravens



Kickers

1. Dustin Hopkins

2. Chris Boswell

3. Ryan Succop

Looking Ahead: Wil Lutz





QUARTERBACKS

1. Sam Bradford, Vikings – Owned in 18 percent of Yahoo leagues

There are not many exciting quarterbacks on the wire Week 1 – if Carson Palmer is available, he is by far the best option – but Bradford is worth a look in all leagues. The running game should be improved and take away some volume this year, but Bradford is still going to throw a lot in an offense tailor-made for him. With the Saints coming to town Week 1, he could have a big opener.



2. Alex Smith, Chiefs – Owned in 18 percent of Yahoo leagues

Bradford is the better pure streamer, but Smith is who I would rather invest in long-term, even with a difficult early schedule. With Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, Kansas City has the weapons to be explosive, and he played well this preseason despite his receivers deciding to drop everything against Seattle. Smith rushing for nearly 500 yards or five touchdowns again would be a big bonus, but even without it, he can be a streaming option and deep-league starter.



Watch List: Joe Flacco could be a solid option, especially as we get to the bye weeks, but it is tough to trust him after missing all of the preseason with a back injury…Jay Cutler is back playing for a coach who got the most out of him and looks like he is going to give his playmakers chances, but he still may not see enough volume to be a real fantasy factor…After getting burnt early, the Panthers bounced back as a pretty solid pass defense last season. Brian Hoyer is interesting, especially if he gets the deep ball working with Marquise Goodwin, but I want to give it a week (or two with Seattle up in Week 2)…DeShone Kizer is a fun breakout candidate, but he cannot be trusted in his first NFL start.



