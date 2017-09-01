Silva's Shy-Away 40 Preview

Silva's Shy-Away 40 PreviewFriday, September 1, 2017
Drafting this weekend?
Evan Silva, the most mentioned Fantasy Football expert on Twitter, has published his most significant column of the preseason: The Shy-Away Top 40.
Exclusively found in the Rotoworld Draft Guide, The Shy-Away Top 40 outlines 40 players Silva suggests thinking twice about before pulling the trigger on during draft day.
As “Mr. Matchups” says: This isn’t a list of overvalued players, necessarily, or a list of projected busts. This is a list of players I think you should consider approaching with caution or even scratching off your cheatsheets based on the way they’re currently priced in the fantasy community. They’re guys I think you might want to consider drafting around.
For a sneak preview, here’s why Silva says you should consider avoiding Bills star running back LeSean McCoy, who is consistently going in the Top 10 or even Top 5 in fantasy football drafts. Again, the full column can only be read in the Rotoworld Draft Guide, along with 10+ mock drafts, 500+ player profiles, in-depth tiers, customizable projections, and much more.
If you're already a Draft Guide subscriber, you can check out the column here!
LeSean McCoy
The reasons to bet against McCoy are admittedly, mostly narrative driven. But something just doesn’t smell right about this year’s Bills. Immensely-powerful rookie head coach Sean McDermott essentially handpicked his own GM to replace fired Doug Whaley after the draft, then McDermott and Brandon Beane went to work to stockpile future draft picks. In addition to their own three selections, the Bills now have the Chiefs’ 2018 first-rounder, the Rams’ 2018 second-rounder, and the Eagles’ 2018 third-round pick after making the unprecedented move of trading their best cornerback and wide receiver four weeks before Week 1. McDermott and Beane both publicly denied the Bills are throwing in the towel on 2017. Consummate pro Anquan Boldin, who was running as a starter at Bills camp, abruptly retired nine days after the Sammy Watkins and Ronald Darby trades.
The Bills have set up Tyrod Taylor to fail. A dual-threat playmaker whose best attribute as a passer is his placement on vertical throws, Taylor’s receivers have been reduced from vertical speedsters Watkins and Marquise Goodwin to possession-slot players Zay Jones and Jordan Matthews. Jones played nearly 70% of his snaps at slot receiver at East Carolina, and Matthews was an 85% slot man in Philadelphia. Even before Taylor was concussed in the Bills’ third preseason game, the coaching staff showed a strong affinity for fifth-round rookie Nathan Peterman. Left tackle Cordy Glenn has needed repeated injections into his foot during camp after battling a bothersome injury for months. The Bills say Glenn remains on track for Week 1. For whatever it’s worth, the Bills looked atrocious in their third preseason game.
McCoy is inarguably a top-five NFL running back talent, but his situation appears to be deteriorating, and his stock would suffer significantly downgrading from dual-threat Taylor to day-three rookie Peterman. McCoy has had extremely fortunate injury luck recently, missing only five games over the past three seasons despite enduring turf toe, a torn MCL, a dislocated thumb that required in-season surgery, a high ankle sprain, another ankle sprain, a neck strain, a shoulder strain, a hamstring strain, another Grade 2 strain to the same hamstring, and yet another hamstring strain Rex Ryan regrettably let McCoy play through last season, resulting in an aggravation. The torn MCL and high ankle sprain occurred in Weeks 15 and 17, so McCoy was fortunate to miss only two combined games because of them. McCoy would likely have lost at least eight games combined had those injuries occurred earlier in the season.
