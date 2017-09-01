Brandon Funston

The Funston Fives

print article archives RSS

Moonshots over Miami

Friday, September 1, 2017


Each week during the NFL season, I will offer up a variety of top-five lists because, well, who doesn’t love a top five list?  With that universal love of lists in mind, here’s my top five takes on injury risks, draft targets, players to avoid and non-rookie breakouts.

* ADP information taken from MyFantasyLeague.com

 

Editor's Note: The 2017 Draft Guide provides tiers, projections, ADP reports, mock drafts for many different types of leagues, Sleepers and Busts and much more. Get the NFL Draft Guide now.

 

ADP Avoids – At their current price, thanks but no thanks

Todd Gurley, LAR, RB – Last season’s unofficial Bust of the Year has somehow managed to convince the fantasy community that he’s still worthy of top 10 RB status – so says his ADP. This is a guy that averaged 3.4 YPC when facing light boxes (which was a healthy 44% of the time). The Rams, under the on-field direction of Jared Goff, are just too toxic to touch. Gurley, Sammy Watkins, the Rams are all players to let other managers draft.

Derek Carr, OAK, QB – The No 16 QB last season is going, on average, No. 6 at the position this season. The Raiders’ Win/Loss record and defense (in terms of points allowed) has improved in each season with Carr at the helm. What usually happens when you have a great offensive line and a defense that can hold the opposing offense in check? You typically throw less, which has also been the case in each year under Carr (he threw a career-low 559 times last season).  Moreover, when Carr chucked it last season, he wasn’t often trying to hit a home run (he ranked 21st among QBs in pass attempts of 20-plus yards). This isn’t Carr’s fault, it just makes sense in his current team environment. I’m fine landing Carr in the back-end of the QB1 class, but his ADP suggests I’ll never be in a position to do that, and that’s fine by me.

Leonard Fournette, JAC, RB – Comparisons to Bo Jackson or Adrian Peterson might be a taking it a bit far, but I certainly get it. Fournette’s a rare physical talent, one that I’m worried will have a hard time staying healthy given his smash-mouth running style. And how many times has Jacksonville tried to fix its running game with splashy new additions, only to fail miserably? Toby Gerhart, T.J. Yeldon and Chris Ivory come to mind. As Todd Gurley showed us last season, great talent can’t always overcome a bad situation. And Fournette’s landed with a team that has finished in the bottom-six in RB fantasy production for five straight seasons. I’m open to the idea of Fournette helping Jacksonville buck this trend, I’m just not open to the No. 11 RB price tag it will cost to be an investor in that idea.

Davante Adams, GB, WR – A tried-and-true axiom in fantasy is to chase carries and catches, but not TDs, which are much more fickle by nature. Adams was the LeGarrette Blount equivalent at the WR position last season, finishing No. 2 in TD receptions (12) but outside the top 20 in catches and receiving yards. He also finished with the fourth-most drops at the position (9) and was just 40th in yards per route run.  His yardage tallies were an extreme rollercoaster ride as he finished with 50 yards or less in 10 of 16 games. With that kind of volatility, his TD production was vital. But with TE Martellus Bennett in the Packers’ passing picture this season, Green Bay now has four players that finished among the top 10 in TD catches of 10 yards or less. That’s a lot of players fighting for a chunk of the TD pie when the team gets in striking range of the end zone.

Jarvis Landry, MIA, WR – Landry hasn’t been much of a TD threat in his three seasons, averaging just five trips to the end zone in his career, with a punt return TD and a rushing score included in that average. And now that the team has been forced to turn to the strong arm of Jay Cutler, you have to be concerned about the upside of a short-range slot weapon in the Dolphins attack. With an ADP in the early 20s at the WR position, folks are drafting him like nothing has changed, but this offense is likely to be a lot more focused on down-field weapons DeVante Parker and Kenny Stills now that it has an arm capable of delivering it to them. Ryan Tannehill had the fewest pass attempts of 20-plus yards last season among qualified signal callers. With a full season, Cutler is likely to finish well above average in that category, and that’s a party that Landry won’t be invited to.

Editor's Note: Get our 2017 NFL Draft Guide + Season Pass for FREE with your first deposit on FanDuel and dominate your leagues! Claim now.

 

 

ADP Targets – Based on their price, these players aren’t getting proper respect

Philip Rivers, LAC, QB – Rivers should be the poster QB for why you wait on signal callers in fantasy drafts. His past four seasons have delivered an average of more than 30 TDs and mid-4k passing yards, and he’s got an impressive stable of targets to work with this season. He can very often be had as the No. 12 QB (or later) in your draft, and I’ve been a happy recipient of that discounted price a few times this summer.

Carlos Hyde, SF, RB – Hyde’s typically falling to the back end of the top 20 among RBs in drafts, despite finishing as the No. 14 fantasy RB last season (in only 13 games played!). There’s no denying that the San Francisco environment is less than ideal, but with Kyle Shanahan heading this franchise, it feels like things are at least turning in the right direction. With another expected healthy workload, I don’t see Hyde taking a step backwards this season. I’m buying (cheaply, I might add) on at least a repeat.

Kelvin Benjamin, CAR, WR – With an ADP in the mid-20s at wide receiver, Benjamin’s jumped out at me this preseason in limited action. He looks all the way back from his ’15 ACL injury, and maybe even better. He’s lost some buzz after a ho-hum ’16 return, but his 941 yards and seven TDs still netted out as a top 20 fantasy wideout. And with the extra quickness he seems to have gained, a return to 1,000-plus yards and a run at double-digit touchdowns seems reasonable. I’m targeting him because I expect that to happen.
 
Terrance West, BAL, RB – He’s the definition of a J.A.G., but a J.A.G. in the right situation has to be taken seriously in fantasy football. By the looks of his ADP, though, not many are giving him much respect. With Kenneth Dixon out for the season, West should own early down carries and goal line plunges for the Ravens. At the very worst, like Hyde, he should be able to repeat last season’s numbers, which were good for RB24, and that doesn’t jibe with his current RB38 ADP.

Martellus Bennett , GB, TE – Bennett is the ninth tight end off the board, according to his ADP, a couple spots from where he finished in fantasy at the position last season (No. 7). Now in Green Bay, I really don’t see Bennett taking a step backward. Green Bay threw the ball 69 times more than New England, and Green Bay doesn’t have a Gronk crowding his situation. In fact, Aaron Rodgers made a statuesque Richard Rodgers a top 10 fantasy tight end a couple seasons ago. I think a much more talented Bennett has top-five potential with the Packers.




continue story »
12
back to top print article archives

Email :Brandon Funston


NFL Headlines

View All Headlines
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | BPL

The Funston Fives Articles

View All Articles

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Brandon Funston Articles


Video Center

  •  
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
  •  
    Whoops! Silva Can
    Whoops! Silva Can't Find Gronk
  •  
    NFL Must Haves
    NFL Must Haves
  •  
    Fantasy Draft Strategies
    Fantasy Draft Strategies
  •  
    Did Silva Draft a Winner?
    Did Silva Draft a Winner?
  •  
    Norris High on Baldwin
    Norris High on Baldwin
  •  
    Silva: When to Target RBs
    Silva: When to Target RBs
  •  
    Mensio: NFL Must Haves
    Mensio: NFL Must Haves

 