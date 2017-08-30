Dose: Forte on the Move?

Wednesday, August 30, 2017

You know it’s a slow news day when the top headline is one of the league’s worst teams desperately floating a 31-year-old running back as trade bait. Such is life in East Rutherford, where tailback Matt Forte could be nearing the end of his tenure with the Jets.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero was the first to report that Forte could be on the outs in New York, claiming the Jets have “gauged” the veteran’s trade market. It’s an interesting development and may explain why Forte got so much run in the Jets’ third preseason game, which is usually considered dress rehearsal week with starters playing close to their normal roles. That was coincidentally Forte’s preseason debut after sitting out the first two weeks with a bum hamstring.

Clearly the Jets wanted to showcase Forte to interested buyers, though there won’t be many teams breaking down the door for an injury-prone dinosaur. For New York, it may be a case of too little too late. Forte doesn’t fit the Jets’ rebuilding movement at all, which is why it’s surprising that New York has held onto him for this long. Eric Decker, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Nick Folk, Nick Mangold, Brandon Marshall and Darrelle Revis were all a part of the Jets’ offseason purge, yet for some reason New York stayed the course with Forte.

It’s especially odd that Forte kept his job considering the Jets already have a younger and better version of him in Bilal Powell. The 28-year-old more than held his own last season, recording 552 yards from scrimmage over his final four games including 179 in a Week 14 win over the 49ers.

Powell is far from a franchise cornerstone. He already has plenty of mileage on his legs having been in the league for six seasons (2017 will be his seventh go-round). But he’s coming off a breakout year in 2016 (career-high 722 rushing yards, 388 receiving yards and five touchdowns) and vastly outplayed Forte, who averaged a mere 3.7 yards per carry and didn’t score a touchdown after Week 9.

The Jets also have sixth-round rookie Elijah McGuire waiting in the wings. In a season where New York ‘s ceiling is somewhere around 3-4 wins, letting McGuire get his feet wet should be a priority while giving Forte more work would seem like an exercise in futility. The only real argument for keeping Forte around, aside from his fully guaranteed $4 million salary, is the leadership he brings as a 10-year veteran on a roster mostly made up of 20-somethings. That’s an important quality, though obviously not that important if the Jets are putting him on the trade block.

Few would argue that Forte is entering the latter part of his career, but let’s not downplay his significance. Forte has topped 1,000 yards rushing in three of his last five seasons and though his efficiency deteriorated last season, he was still a useful fantasy producer for much of the year, at least in spurts.

The former Bear is also well recognized for his pass-catching chops. In 2014, he set a league record for running backs by nabbing 102 catches. That’s a nice skill to have in your tool chest and a good way to extend your career, as receiving specialists Danny Woodhead (age 32) and Darren Sproles would both attest to (34). Of course, Forte is a far more accomplished ball carrier than either of the players I just mentioned (9,415 career rushing yards).

It’s unlikely the Jets find a willing trade partner—Forte’s age and expensive salary aren’t the most enticing combination. But Forte would make at least some sense for the Chiefs, who just lost lead back Spencer Ware to a season-ending PCL tear. Impressive rookie Kareem Hunt is ready to assume Ware’s role and has the potential to develop into an elite rusher following a standout college career at Toledo. But if Hunt goes down, the Chiefs could be in a heap of trouble. Change-of-pace back Charcandrick West and journeyman C.J. Spiller are ill-equipped for full workloads, while Forte, broken and beaten as he may be, could handle 20-plus carries in a pinch. It’s something to consider, though the cash-strapped Chiefs (only seven teams have less cap room) would surely balk at paying Forte’s full salary.

If Forte is traded or the Jets make him a cut-day casualty (this year’s cut-down day will be absolute bedlam now that teams are allowed to keep a full 90-man roster throughout training camp), Powell would finally be in line for an every-down role. In theory that would make him an appealing fantasy option, though running backs on bad (in this case, bad might be putting it kindly) teams always carry risk due to game-flow concerns. With New York likely to play from behind most weeks, Powell’s rushing opportunities, particularly in the second half, could be few and far between.

Luckily Powell is a polished enough receiver to stay in on passing downs and because New York’s receiving corps is so thin—raw 24-year-old Robby Anderson and third-round rookie ArDarius Stewart are penciled in as starters—the Jets would probably be wise to lean on their running game. In the same vein, the Jets recently named Josh McCown as their starting quarterback. That’s significant because A) McCown is ancient and B) certain to get hurt, which would open the door to even worse options in Bryce Petty and (god forbid) frequent Rotoworld punching bag Christian Hackenberg.

There’s no way to spin this. What the Jets have constructed is one of the worst offenses, if not one of the worst rosters, in league history. Even a considerable talent like Powell, and Forte if he’s still around, won’t be immune to the weekly bloodbath that is the Jets’ offense.

I’m sure watching a team this hopeless will inspire some level of morbid curiosity from fans but if you’re sniffing it out for fantasy purposes, don’t bother. Unless you’re a proponent of streaming defenses, in which case by all means pick on the Jets. For those of you already scouring DFS sites for the best values, Buffalo’s defense is priced at an eminently reasonable $4,700 against the Jets in Week 1. To quote the great philosopher Cosmo Kramer, giddy up.

Quick Hits: Ezekiel Elliott’s appeal hearing began on Tuesday and will continue through Thursday. He’s facing a six-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. If the suspension holds, Darren McFadden will open as the Cowboys’ No. 1 back … Devonta Freeman has officially cleared the concussion protocol. The fourth-year back has totaled 27 touchdowns (22 rushing, five receiving) over his last two seasons … Vontae Davis is expected to miss multiple weeks after going down with a groin injury in Indy’s third preseason game Saturday against the Steelers. Davis struggled last season (112th out of 119 qualifiers in PFF’s year-end cornerback grades) but still has 22 interceptions and two Pro Bowl nods on his resume … Mitchell Trubisky will appear in Chicago’s preseason finale Thursday against the Browns. This would indicate that Trubisky is no higher than third on the team’s quarterback depth chart behind starter Mike Glennon and backup Mark Sanchez … Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he’s “very optimistic” Breshad Perriman will be ready for Week 1 against the Bengals. A strained hamstring has sidelined the former first-round pick for the majority of training camp … Joe Flacco (back) has resumed throwing and is nearing a return to practice. The Ravens expect to have him for Week 1 at Cincinnati … The Giants handed DE Owa Odighizuwa his walking papers on Tuesday. That came just one day after the 25-year-old was given a four-game suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance enhancing drugs … The Steelers made a splash by acquiring Vance McDonald from the 49ers on Tuesday. It may take him a while to learn the offense but McDonald should eventually push incumbent Jesse James at tight end … Corey Davis and Eric Decker both returned to Titans practice on Tuesday. Davis is back after missing most of camp with a hamstring injury while Decker sat out Sunday’s preseason game with a bad ankle … Jordan Matthews insists he’ll be ready for Week 1 after fracturing his sternum in practice two weeks ago. The contract-year wideout was dealt from Philadelphia to Buffalo for Ronald Darby earlier this month … Panthers coach Ron Rivera admitted he isn’t sure what to expect from Cam Newton in next week’s season opener against the 49ers. Newton attempted just two passes during the preseason following offseason shoulder surgery.