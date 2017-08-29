Dose: Injuries Mount Up

Tuesday, August 29, 2017

With three weeks of preseason action in the books and just one more “going through the motions” week of exhibition football, many situations around the league are becoming crystal clear. Oddly enough, there are some (looking at you Colts and Andrew Luck) who don’t seem to realize the regular season is nearly here.

Although we’ve seen a few fantasy-relevant players suffer serious injuries earlier this preseason, namely Ryan Tannehill, Kenneth Dixon and Quincy Enunwa, most projected fantasy starters had escaped unharmed. That all changed over the past few days.

It began Friday night as a few teams took the field for their third week of preseason action. It wasn’t long before Patriots WR Julian Edelman limped off the field with a non-contact knee injury. As if often the case when players suffer apparent knee injuries when making cuts on the field, tests later confirmed the fears were legitimate as Edelman was diagnosed with a complete ACL tear. The injury will end the season for the 31-year-old receiver and leaves the Patriots looking for the next man up. If the recent preseason game is any indication, that next man will be Chris Hogan, who caught four passes for 70 yards and a pair of touchdowns. While a Patriots beat writer doesn’t expect Hogan to take over the slot role often manned by Edelman, it is fair to expect increased targets and receptions for the former Bills wideout. The same beat writer suggests RBs James White and Dion Lewis and TE Dwayne Allen could also see their role increase with Edelman out of the lineup.

Also on Friday, Chiefs starting RB Spencer Ware was forced from the field with a knee injury. It too was feared to be a torn ACL, but the injury was later diagnosed as a torn PCL. There were a few hours of hope for Chiefs fans and fantasy players as an initial absence of as little as two weeks was reported. Unfortunately, the initial hope was dashed as the torn PCL is expected to require season-ending surgery for Ware. Kansas City HC Andy Reid wasted no time in anointing rookie Kareem Hunt as the team’s starter and that sent fantasy players scurrying in attempts to add the high-upside former Toledo back to their roster in late drafts. This new opportunity sends Hunt’s value soaring in all formats, with some suggesting he’ll be the highest scoring rookie RB in a class full of talented players.

Finally, we saw another severe knee injury in Sunday’s action when Bears WR Cameron Meredith was sandwiched by a high-low hit from a pair of Titans defenders. Meredith’s knee bent in the wrong directions, enough so to make onlookers squeamish. Again, as expected, Meredith was later officially diagnosed with a torn ACL, with some additional damage still to be determined. The injury has already been compared to that of Vikings QB Teddy Bridgewater and will not only leave Meredith out for the 2017 season, but could put the early portion of his 2018 season in doubt. Unlike the Patriots and Chiefs, the Bears have few options to take over for their injured star. Third-year WR Kevin White has yet to prove he can remain healthy himself, though he is the current favorite to play the WR1 role for QB Mike Glennon. Former Titans WR Kendall Wright has played well through camp and in preseason and is trending in the right direction. He’ll be a popular waiver wire target in leagues where he went undrafted.

Teams Settle on QB Starters

With the meaningful preseason action now concluded, teams and coaching staffs have to make some difficult decisions. In the coming weeks, that will focus on keeping and cutting many players, but for now, it centers around finalizing starting positions. Of course, all eyes are always on the quarterback position and three teams announced official decisions in the past few days.

As expected, the Browns and HC Hue Jackson named rookie DeShone Kizer as the team’s starter. He also started the team’s third preseason game. Jackson not only named Kizer as the starter, but suggested he would remain in that role throughout the season. The team is still reportedly attempting to trade former Texans QB Brock Osweiler, who did not see action in this past weekend’s game.

The New York Jets settled on veteran Josh McCown as their Week One starter, after giving Christian Hackenberg every chance to claim the job. The Penn State product started in Week Three of the preseason, but was once again abysmal. Bryce Petty also saw action and suffered a knee injury, forcing him from the game. In short, the Jets had no choice but to roll with McCown in Week One against the Bills. It won’t be surprising at all to see all three of these QBs get starts at some point this season as the Jets work towards earning the top overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Finally, the Jaguars made a somewhat surprising announcement, moving back to the struggling Blake Bortles as their starter. As bad as Bortles has played recently, veteran Chad Henne couldn’t overtake him for the job. Like the Jets, this is a team with very few options. If Bortles can keep the job, he has shown he has garbage time upside and can produce fantasy numbers, it just won’t feel right for most of the game.

Stafford Gets Paid

The Lions and QB Matthew Stafford have agreed to the long-rumored contract extension, making the 29-year-old the highest paid player in NFL history. The five-year, $135 million pact will keep Stafford in the Motor City until 2022 and pays him a guaranteed $50 million. This should only help Stafford’s fantasy value as he is now locked into the only offense he’s ever known.

More Injury News

Seahawks RB C.J. Prosise (groin) returned to practice early this week. ... Lions TE Eric Ebron, battling a hamstring injury that has kept him out of action for much of the preseason, was also back on the practice field. ... The Giants are hopeful WR Odell Beckham, Jr. (ankle) will be ready for Week One…Giants veteran Brandon Marshall (shoulder) also returned to practice. ... We still have no official word from the Colts, but beat writers are now making it clear we should not expect to see QB Andre Luck in Week One. ... Broncos WR Demaryius Thomas (groin) was formed from his preseason game and then held out of Monday’s practice, though the injury is reportedly not serious. ... Broncos backup QB Paxton Lynch suffered a shoulder sprain and will miss “a few weeks” of action…Redskins WR Josh Doctson (groin/hamstring) was held of the team’s preseason game. ... Bills QB Tyrod Taylor suffered a concussion early in Week Three and there is evidently enough concern that the team was forced to sign a QB off the streets, Keith Wenning. HC Sean McDermott insists Taylor will retain his starting job, but I’m not sure we can trust that. ... Bengals TE Tyler Eifert sat out in Week Three, reportedly as a precaution in anticipation of Week One of the regular season. ... Bengals RB Jeremy Hill was forced from the game with an ankle injury, though it is not thought to be serious. ... Jaguars rookie RB Leonard Fournette (ankle) returned to practice. ... Cowboys LB Anthony Hitchens suffered a torn ACL, which will end his season before it begins.

Preseason Round-Up

Seahawks rookie RB Chris Carson continues to play well and saw snaps with the first team. He totaled 90 yards on ten touches and the offense looked completely different when he was on the field as compared to veteran Eddie Lacy. ... Veteran RB Jamaal Charles made his preseason debut and was impressive, racking up 42 total yards on just six touches. Once viewed as a potential cut candidate, HC Vance Joseph announced following the game that Charles would make the team’s final roster. ... The Tampa backfield once seemed wide open, but we are gaining clarity. HC Dirk Koetter continues to express frustration with rookie RB Jeremy McNichols and now there are rumors the Boise State product, a fifth-round pick, could be cut…Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell will report to the team on Friday, following the team’s final preseason game. ... 49ers rookie RB Matt Breida continues to play well and is reportedly in position to win the team’s RB2 spot behind starter Carlos Hyde, pushing formerly hyped Joe Williams down the depth chart.