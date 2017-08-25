Draft Recap: Husband vs. Wife

Friday, August 25, 2017

On Wednesday night, eight lucky Draft Guide users were selected to go up against Rotoworld's own Evan Silva, Patrick Daugherty, Rich Hribar and Josh Norris in our first ever Live Mock Draft (Check out the full replay). As if that wasn't interesting enough, the draft also featured a husband and wife battling it as well. Jeremy and Nicole Cohen from Boston, who have been long-time Draft Guide subscribers, were selected for the event. Through the luck of the draft, Jeremy was picking from the No. 6 spot, and Nicole was in the No. 9 slot.



After the draft's conclusion, Nick Mensio took a look at all the rosters anonymously, and handed out grades to every team. Nicole not only beat her husband, but toppled all of the experts as well with an A grade. Jeremy wasn't far behind with an A-, but as he told Norris and RotoPat, he's used to coming in second place.



We caught up with the Cohens Thursday afternoon to hear about how they were set up during the draft, how they felt about each other's drafts, the stresses fantasy football can put on a marriage and much more.









