Live Mock Draft Grades

Rotoworld hosted its first-ever live mock draft on Facebook Wednesday night, featuring four of Rotoworld's own analysts, Evan Silva, Patrick Daugherty, Rich Hribar, and Josh Norris, along with eight Draft Guide subscribers. It was a fun event for all involved. I didn't view it live and was tasked with grading the mock after its finish. Since I've yet to watch the replay over at Facebook, I have a completely unbiased view and am not even sure which roster belongs to which owner. Below, I recap all the picks, give my comments, and a final grade for each squad.

Editor's Note: Nick graded each team without knowing who the drafter was





TEAM 1 (Thomas)



1.01 — David Johnson, RB1

2.12 — Christian McCaffrey, RB10

3.01 — Todd Gurley, RB11

4.12 — Jimmy Graham, TE5

5.01 — Jamison Crowder, WR25

6.12 — DeSean Jackson, WR37

7.01 — Andrew Luck, QB6

8.12 — Nelson Agholor, WR45

9.01 — Sterling Shepard, WR46

10.12 — Thomas Rawls, RB41

11.01 — Kenny Golladay, WR56

12.12 — Joe Williams, RB52

13.01 — John Ross, WR64

14.12 — Giants, DEF8

15.01 — Adam Vinatieri, K3



Comments: Johnson is the consensus No. 1 these days, ahead of holdout Le’Veon Bell. No-brainer pick there. But I think Team 1’s draft went off the rails thereafter. This is the highest I’ve seen McCaffrey go this summer. In an industry draft that I’m in, conducted on the same day as this one, McCaffrey went in the middle of the fourth round. Though I do realize Team 1 would have had no shot at McCaffrey coming back at the 4/5 turn. It’s fine, just seemed like a bit of a reach. What I really dislike about this roster is starting RB-RB-RB-TE, which leaves Crowder-Jackson-Agholor as this owner’s starting WRs. (Agholor and Shepard should be treated as nothing more than WR5/6 fliers.) That’s brutal for fantasy’s most important position. I would have liked to see Team 1 wait on TE and QB and hammer WR-WR-WR-WR in Rounds 4-7 after that RB-RB-RB start. Although this roster possesses fantasy’s top talent (Johnson), it would likely struggle week-to-week.



Grade: C



TEAM 2 (Joe)



1.02 — Le’Veon Bell, RB2

2.11 — Brandin Cooks, WR13

3.02 — Terrelle Pryor, WR14

4.11 — Jordan Reed, TE4

5.02 — Carlos Hyde, RB17

6.11 — Russell Wilson, QB5

7.02 — Eric Decker, WR38

8.11 — Theo Riddick, RB32

9.02 — Donte Moncrief, WR47

10.11 — Zach Ertz, TE13

11.02 — John Brown, WR57

12.11 — Paul Richardson, WR63

13.02 — Dion Lewis, RB53

14.11 — Vikings, DEF7

15.02 — Jamaal Charles, RB59



Comments: Overall, this unit is very solid. It appears Team 2 followed its draft board and took players at their respective slots. Cooks and Pryor could have a wide range of outcomes week-to-week, but their upside is undeniable. Reed is arguably fantasy’s TE2 if healthy. If this was my team, I’d probably prefer Decker as my WR4/FLEX rather than WR3, but Decker has been one of the premier touchdown scorers in the league dating back to his Broncos days. It’s not sexy, but there’s a nice floor. Riddick is a helluva pick at the end of Round 8 in a PPR league. He’s been overlooked for 2-3 years and consistently outperforms his ADP. Riddick could easily outproduce Hyde and be Team 2’s RB2. Ertz could very easily lead all TEs in targets this season with Jordan Matthews out of Philadelphia. I’d be comfortable with him as my FLEX. Wilson has monster upside and could threaten top-three QB numbers. Brown and Richardson are great fliers.



Grade: B+



TEAM 3 (Rakesh)



1.03 — Antonio Brown, WR1

2.10 — Demaryius Thomas, WR12

3.03 — DeAndre Hopkins, WR15

4.10 — Tom Brady, QB2

5.03 — Ty Montgomery, RB18

6.10 — Bilal Powell, RB22

7.03 — Tyrell Williams, WR39

8.10 — Hunter Henry, TE10

9.03 — Jordan Matthews, WR48

10.10 — Mike Wallace, WR55

11.03 — Darren Sproles, RB42

12.10 — Cardinals, DEF1

13.03 — Taylor Gabriel, WR65

14.10 — Charles Sims, RB58

15.03 — Matt Bryant, K4



Comments: Absolutely loved the way Team 3 started with Brown-Thomas-Hopkins. Hopkins is a top-10 fantasy WR in my book this season and could easily return to his 2015 form as a target hog. I didn’t like going QB right after the WR-WR-WR start and would have preferred Team 3 go RB-RB-QB or RB-QB-RB. It could be trying times at RB for this roster with Montgomery-Powell-Sproles-Sims, but there’s plenty of PPR appeal amongst that group. Not sure about touchdowns, however. This roster is completely stacked at WR with an upside TE in Henry. If Montgomery and Powell take over as their teams’ lead backs and keep the jobs through the year, this has league-winning potential.



Grade: B



TEAM 4 (Jeff)



1.04 — Julio Jones, WR2

2.09 — Isaiah Crowell, RB9

3.04 — Alshon Jeffery, WR16

4.09 — Michael Crabtree, WR24

5.04 — Jarvis Landry, WR26

6.09 — Matt Ryan, QB4

7.04 — C.J. Anderson, RB23

8.09 — Martellus Bennett, TE9

9.04 — Darren McFadden, RB33

10.09 — Cooper Kupp, WR54

11.04 — Alvin Kamara, RB43

12.09 — Dede Westbrook, WR62

13.04 — Dak Prescott, QB12

14.09 — Seahawks, DEF6

15.04 — Wil Lutz, K5



Comments: Team 4 is going to have to work the waiver wire at RB at some point. Crowell-Anderson is a start-able duo at the position, and McFadden will likely have 1.5 months of RB2 weeks. That should get this team through the early part of the year. Only thing I don’t like about this club is the way it went about addressing the QB position. Ryan might be a bit of a reach, but he is the reigning MVP. Can’t knock it too much. The Prescott pick was a waste. Team 4 will never start Prescott over Ryan outside of the bye week, so this owner would have been better off taking a stab at another RB over Prescott. Kupp, Kamara, and Westbrook have all had big preseasons to date, but their regular-season roles are still in question. Kamara has been getting run because Mark Ingram and Adrian Peterson haven’t played. He’s not going to get many carries. Westbrook would be a winner if Allen Hurns is dealt.



Grade: B



TEAM 5 (Rich Hribar)



1.05 — Odell Beckham, WR3

2.08 — T.Y. Hilton, WR11

3.05 — Keenan Allen, WR17

4.08 — Davante Adams, WR23

5.05 — Willie Snead, WR27

6.08 — Kyle Rudolph, TE7

7.05 — Ameer Abdullah, RB24

8.08 — Tevin Coleman, RB31

9.05 — Terrance West, RB34

10.08 — Ben Roethlisberger, QB11

11.05 — Duke Johnson, RB44

12.08 — James White, RB51

13.05 — Steelers, DEF2

14.08 — C.J. Prosise, RB57

15.05 — Dan Bailey, K6



Comments: Loaded. Up. On. Pass. Catchers. Team 5 started WR-WR-WR-WR-WR-TE. That’s very admirable and could provide massive dividends. However, I’d be terrified to go into the season with Abdullah, Coleman, and West as my top RBs. All three of their floors are basement-level low. Abdullah and Coleman have monster big-play ability and can score from anywhere on the field, but Abdullah, in particular, isn’t in position to find the end zone much and also isn’t his team’s preferred pass catcher at the position. There is upside, however. And I like the Prosise and Johnson picks in the double-digit rounds as pure pass catchers. Prosise will play pass downs if/when healthy. Big Ben’s ADP this year is very odd. He’s the QB in one of the league’s most potent offenses. Great pick in the 10th round for owners who like to wait on the position. Love it.



Grade: B+



TEAM 6 (Jeremy)



1.06 — A.J. Green, WR4

2.07 — Rob Gronkowski, TE1

3.06 — Dalvin Cook, RB12

4.07 — Lamar Miller, RB16

5.06 — Kelvin Benjamin, WR28

6.07 — Brandon Marshall, WR36

7.06 — Spencer Ware, RB25

8.07 — Ted Ginn, WR44

9.06 — Cam Newton, QB9

10.07 — Marvin Jones, WR53

11.06 — Rob Kelley, RB45

12.07 — Devin Funchess, WR61

13.06 — J.J. Nelson, WR66

14.07 — Kevin White, WR68

15.06 — Bills, DEF9



Comments: My favorite start this summer is WR-Gronk, and Team 6 went that route. Gronkowski is the premier talent at the position and is head and shoulders above the Kelce-Reed tier. He should be viewed as the favorite to lead the league in touchdowns as long as he’s healthy. Cook has steadily been a draft-board riser since the preseason kicked off. He’s been a true workhorse in the Vikings’ run-first, dink-and-dunk offense as both a runner and receiver. Cook should be viewed as the favorite to lead all rookie running backs in PPR fantasy points. Benjamin is a second year removed from his torn ACL, and by all accounts has had a strong summer. He looked like a beast last week and has slimmed down some. Benjamin has double-digit touchdown upside. Ware’s grip on the starting job looks tenuous, but there’s no doubt he’ll still be involved. Very much like him as an RB3 than RB2, and Team 6 lines Ware up that way. Ginn is going to have massive weeks with Drew Brees, but they’ll be very unpredictable. Newton looks like a man on a mission to return to MVP form and is well over his shoulder surgery. Bills D/ST is the go-to pick for streamers. They get the Jets in Week 1. Overall, this roster is strong top-to-bottom with very real contributors in the double-digit rounds.



Grade: A-



TEAM 7 (RotoPat)



1.07 — Mike Evans, WR5

2.06 — Jordan Howard, RB8

3.07 — Tyreek Hill, WR18

4.06 — Joe Mixon, RB15

5.07 — Sammy Watkins, WR29

6.06 — Jeremy Maclin, WR35

7.07 — Mike Gillislee, RB26

8.06 — Marcus Mariota, QB8

9.07 — Jack Doyle, TE11

10.06 — Tyler Lockett, WR52

11.07 — Jacquizz Rodgers, RB46

12.06 — Julius Thomas, TE17

13.07 — LeGarrette Blount, RB54

14.06 — Patriots, DEF5

15.07 — Sebastian Janikowski, K7



Comments: I’m not sure Team 7 could have scripted a better first eight rounds from this draft slot. Especially if this owner likes to shoot for the stars and go for upside. Evans is a threat to Antonio Brown for the overall WR1 finish. Hill is arguably the biggest weapon in football. He has some Antonio Brown to his game. Really. I’m one of the few who apparently doesn’t view Watkins’ move from Buffalo to Los Angeles as a downgrade. He enters a much friendlier pass offense from a scheme standpoint, and the drop-off from Tyrod Taylor to Jared Goff isn’t big, if it’s even a drop at all. Watkins is a top-10 overall talent at the position. Maclin is as consistent as they come as a WR3. Mixon might be a bit of a reach, but he has Le’Veon Bell-like rushing and receiving ability. Mixon just needs coach Marvin Lewis to loosen up the leash, which is still to be determined. You can do worse than Doyle at TE, though I feel this owner will be working the waiver wire at the position. Mariota might have been the biggest winner of the offseason. The Titans loaded up his surrounding talent, and he plays behind one of the league’s very best offensive lines. He has top-five upside. Rodgers will start Weeks 1-3.



Grade: A-



TEAM 8 (Slemmer)



1.08 — Michael Thomas, WR6

2.05 — DeMarco Murray, RB7

3.08 — Travis Kelce, TE2

4.05 — Aaron Rodgers, QB1

5.08 — Pierre Garcon, WR30

6.05 — Cameron Meredith, WR34

7.08 — Corey Davis, WR40

8.05 — Paul Perkins, RB30

9.08 — Zay Jones, WR49

10.05 — Evan Engram, TE12

11.08 — Shane Vereen, RB47

12.05 — Jason Witten, TE16

13.08 — Marlon Mack, RB55

14.05 — Broncos, DEF4

15.08 — Mohamed Sanu, WR69



Comments: I liked Team 8’s start to this thing, but it all kind of went downhill for me after the Rodgers pick, which may have been a bit early to go QB in my book, though Rodgers is obviously the top fantasy passer. Personally, I would want Garcon-Meredith as my WR3-4 tandem rather than 2-3. Davis has yet to practice or play this summer, which is a huge concern. Perkins as this team’s RB2 is very shaky, and Vereen and Mack aren’t much in terms of reserve firepower at the position. Why this owner drafted three TEs, I have zero idea. When you use a third-rounder on Kelce, you shouldn’t be drafting more TEs. They’re never going to start over Kelce. It’s a waste of roster spots, and this owner should have been throwing darts at Res instead. When Kelce has a bye, simply pluck one off waivers. The Engram pick, regardless of Kelce’s presence, was a massive reach. Rookie TEs rarely produce.



Grade: C+



TEAM 9 (Nicole)



1.09 — Melvin Gordon, RB3

2.04 — Amari Cooper, WR10

3.09 — Larry Fitzgerald, WR19

4.04 — Stefon Diggs, WR22

5.09 — Marshawn Lynch, RB19

6.04 — DeVante Parker, WR33

7.09 — Doug Martin, RB27

8.04 — Delanie Walker, TE8

9.09 — Derrick Henry, RB35

10.04 — Kirk Cousins, QB10

11.09 — Robby Anderson, WR58

12.04 — Austin Hooper, TE15

13.09 — Josh Doctson, WR67

14.04 — Chris Carson, RB56

15.09 — Panthers, DEF10



Comments: I typically prefer to start with a pass catcher in Round 1, but if RB is the pick at the back end, Gordon is my favorite. Then going Cooper-Fitzgerald-Diggs is as good as it gets. All three can make legitimate cases to finish as top-12 fantasy WRs in PPR at year’s end. Fitzgerald is going to be fed relentlessly when the ball isn’t going to David Johnson. If Diggs’ health cooperates, he has 90-100 catch potential. Diggs is one of the better route-runners and can score in the red zone for a smaller-type WR. I’m not a fan of picking Lynch whatsoever, but this is a fine spot to shoot that shot. As RB19, that’s a fine area. He’s been going as high as RB12-13, which is a big no thanks for me. Parker may have been the biggest winner of the Ryan Tannehill-Jay Cutler swap in Miami. Cutler is a gunslinger who will target his big WRs relentlessly. Parker could easily outscore teammate Jarvis Landry. Martin should replace Lynch as this team’s RB2 once Martin’s suspension runs dry. Henry is the top backup RB in the league with workhorse ability if DeMarco Murray ever gets hurt. Anderson, Hooper, and Doctson are phenomenal second-year players who could take big steps forward.



Grade: A



TEAM 10 (Evan Silva)



1.10 — Jordy Nelson, WR7

2.03 — Jay Ajayi, RB6

3.10 — Allen Robinson, WR20

4.03 — Golden Tate, WR21

5.10 — Mark Ingram, RB20

6.03 — Emmanuel Sanders, WR32

7.10 — Danny Woodhead, RB28

8.03 — Randall Cobb, WR43

9.10 — Kareem Hunt, RB36

10.03 — Rex Burkhead, RB40

11.10 — Eric Ebron, TE14

12.03 — Jonathan Williams, RB50

13.10 — Derek Carr, QB13

14.03 — Stephen Gostkowski, K2

15.10 — Jaguars, DEF11



Comments: Nelson is the No. 1 target in the league’s No. 1 pass offense. He’s also a proven touchdown scorer with big-play ability as well as red-zone skills. Not a huge fan of the Ajayi pick, but Miami’s offense runs through him. The injury concerns are a bit scary, however, but there are arguments against all the RBs in that tier. A-Rob was a top-six fantasy wideout in 2015. He gets peppered with targets and finished 2016 strong. A bounce-back could be in order. Tate is one of the most consistent, yet underrated, PPR receivers. He’s not flashy, but Tate is dependable. Ingram has been a top-10 fantasy back each of the past two seasons. As the RB20, he could easily smash value in this potent Saints offense. Sanders and Cobb as Team 10’s WRs 4-5, oh baby. All five wideouts are start-able. Woodhead has been consistently going in Rounds 4-5 in PPR drafts. Getting him in Round 7 as an RB3 is a steal with massive upside. He was the overall RB3 in 2015. Hunt and Burkhead are high-upside fliers that Team 10 doesn’t need to count on right away. Great stashes. Team 10 could use an upgrade at TE over Ebron. He hasn’t been a touchdown scorer in the NFL and has battled a hamstring injury for the entire summer. Ebron also faced injury concerns in 2016.



Grade: A-



TEAM 11 (Josh Norris)



1.11 — LeSean McCoy, RB4

2.02 — Doug Baldwin, WR9

3.11 — Leonard Fournette, RB13

4.02 — Greg Olsen, TE3

5.11 — Julian Edelman, WR31

6.02 — Drew Brees, QB3

7.11 — Adrian Peterson, RB29

8.02 — Adam Thielen, WR42

9.11 — Corey Coleman, WR50

10.02 — Rishard Matthews, WR51

11.11 — Jonathan Stewart, RB48

12.02 — Kenny Stills, WR60

13.11 — Cameron Brate, TE18

14.02 — Justin Tucker, K1

15.11 — Falcons, DEF12



Comments: McCoy is my least favorite first-round pick in fantasy drafts this year. A tanking Bills team isn’t going to be a fun environment. The offense will run through Shady, but the offensive line in addition to loaded boxes are real concerns. Baldwin is a tremendous pick, but at WR9, I think that’s about his ceiling. Fournette has a foot injury and battled an injury on the same foot at LSU. His rugged, violent running style is a concern for me. And now he has Chad Henne as his team’s quarterback. Fournette may face Todd Gurley-like defensive fronts as a rookie. Olsen over Reed may be regrettable at season’s end, but Olsen is as consistent as they come at the position. There are more mouths to feed in Carolina this season, though. Edelman-Thielen I would have preferred as my WRs 3-4 rather than 2-3, but they’re both consistent, if not flashy. When everyone is healthy on both the Patriots and Vikings, it could be a mixed bag for both wideouts on a week-to-week basis. Thielen didn’t even get a target in Minnesota’s second preseason game, despite playing all 22 snaps with the first-team offense. That raised concerns with Stefan Diggs, Kyle Rudolph, and Dalvin Cook healthy. Coleman, if he can stay on the field, has huge upside with big-armed DeShone Kizer at QB. Stewart should still have a role, especially on early downs and in the red zone. There’s TD appeal.



Grade: B



TEAM 12 (Craig)



1.12 — Devonta Freeman, RB5

2.01 — Dez Bryant, WR8

3.12 — Martavis Bryant, WR21

4.01 — Ezekiel Elliott, RB14

5.12 — Tyler Eifert, TE6

6.01 — Eddie Lacy, RB21

7.12 — Jameis Winston, QB7

8.01 — Kenny Britt, WR41

9.12 — Frank Gore, RB38

10.01 — Jamaal Williams, RB39

11.12 — Samaje Perine, RB49

12.01 — Cole Beasley, WR59

13.12 — Matthew Stafford, QB14

14.01 — Texans, DEF3

15.12 — Mason Crosby, K8



Comments: This is the latest I’ve seen Elliott go in recent drafts I’ve participated in, and I’m a big fan of grabbing him in Round 4 as the RB14. He could be a potential league-winner if you can survive the first seven weeks. Freeman-Dez is a fine start, with Martavis as a big-upside, potential gamble in the third round. He could easily crush his ADP. In a PPR league, I really do not like the Eifert pick in Round 5. He’s never been a volume player, but Eifert is one of the premier touchdown scorers. He’s a better pick in standard leagues. Lacy as RB21 stands out as one of the worst picks of the draft. He’s looked awful, to be kind, this summer. I saw him going in the 10th round or later in recent drafts. Britt is a solid WR3 and has been a focal point in the red zone this preseason. Winston has a shot at MVP, but I don’t like him ahead of Rounds 9 or 10, especially ahead of Marcus Mariota. Williams is one of the better double-digit-round RB stabs, but the rest of the 11-13 rounds for Team 12 is underwhelming.



Grade: C+