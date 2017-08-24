Jacob Rickrode

By the Numbers

print article archives RSS

Chasing the Top 24 WRs

Thursday, August 24, 2017


It’s no secret that the wide receiver position is one of the easier positions to project. Typically, the same WRs finish in the PPR Top 24 nearly every year. Nevertheless, most years several of these top-scoring WRs are overlooked. I made this realization and started charting yearly finishes to identify those WRs. This research led to some interesting results when cataloguing the historical odds of rookie draft picks.

 

Yearly positional ranking has become the backbone of my preseason analysis. It has dynasty and re-draft application. It provides a snapshot with a simple number indicating how a player’s statistics compared to the rest of the league.

 

The grids that follow highlight the PPR finishes by year for a player’s career. Fantasy football is a weekly game and there are numerous variables that can affect a player’s year to year statistics. Despite this, the Top 24 is very sticky year over year. What you’ll notice from the grids is that players who finish in the Top 24 have a high likelihood of achieving this feat again and again. Larry Fitzgerald has finished inside the Top 24 10 times over his career. A relatively small number of WRs have dominated the position and that trend looks to continue.

 

Editor's Note: The 2017 Draft Guide provides tiers, projections, ADP reports, mock drafts for many different types of leagues, Sleepers and Busts and much more. Get the NFL Draft Guide now.

 

Here are the 62 WRs with 3 or more Top 24 years since 2000.

 

TWR1

 

Footnote: All stats are from FFtoday.com. The names in black are active and names colored red are retired. Many at the bottom of the grid had more Top 24 finishes in their career but the data catalogued for this only extended to the year 2000.

Twenty-six of the listed players have three or more Top 12 finishes, highlighted with an *. Rod Smith, Derrick Mason, Vincent Jackson, Greg Jennings, Mike Wallace and Jimmy Smith only had two Top 12 years but had five or more Top 24 years. These 32 WRs are the definition of true dynasty assets.

Here’s where it gets interesting. This is the count of top scorers by year.

 

TWR2

 

An astounding 81.9% of the Top 12/WR1 years are in this grid. Eighteen of the Top 24 spots are also included. 

 

Editor's Note: Get our 2017 NFL Draft Guide + Season Pass for FREE with your first deposit on FanDuel and dominate your leagues! Claim now.

 

Next to join this list with one more Top 24 in their careers are the following players.

 

TWR3

 

If all seven of these receivers have one more Top 24 finish in their career they would join the 62 pushing the yearly percentages even higher.

 

TWR4

 

Mike Evans, OBJ, Emmanuel Sanders, Golden Tate, Michael Crabtree, Julian Edelman and Pierre Garcon were on the two Top-24 performances list last August.  There’s no reason to assume this trend of WRs with three or more Top 24 seasons can’t continue at the rate it has.

 

These are the WRs that never surpassed two Top 24 years. Victor Cruz is probably a long shot.

 

TWR5

 

There have been 56 WRs that had only one Top-24 year since 2000. These are the active WRs with one season.

 

TWR6

 

Of the 16 active WRs shown above, (Josh Gordon is included) it’s safe to assume several of these will go on to multiple Top-24 years and join the 62 above and some won’t repeat their Top 24 seasons.


continue story »
12
back to top print article archives

Email :Jacob Rickrode


NFL Headlines

View All Headlines
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | BPL

By the Numbers Articles

View All Articles

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Jacob Rickrode Articles


Video Center

  •  
    Norris STILL loves Ted Ginn
    Norris STILL loves Ted Ginn
  •  
    Britt May Struggle
    Britt May Struggle
  •  
    Norris: NFL Must Haves
    Norris: NFL Must Haves
  •  
    Mensio: Draft Strategy
    Mensio: Draft Strategy
  •  
    Jesse: NFL Must Haves
    Jesse: NFL Must Haves
  •  
    Hribar: All About Balance
    Hribar: All About Balance
  •  
    Norris: Avoid Handcuffs
    Norris: Avoid Handcuffs
  •  
    Hribar: NFL Must Haves
    Hribar: NFL Must Haves

 